Bradley Beal clears COVID protocols

Ky Carlin: Wizards acting coach Joseph Blair says Bradley Beal is a game time decision today. He has cleared the protocols, but the team’s medical staff needs to make sure that he is ready to go.
Source: Twitter @Ky_Carlin
Source: Twitter @Ky_Carlin
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
I can picture Bradley Beal learning Matisse Thybulle is out for the 76ers and going like, ‘oh, I’m definitely playing’ 😂
Could we see Beal’s first 40-point game this season?
Of course, Beal dropped his career-high 60 points last season against Philly – 1:41 PM
I can picture Bradley Beal learning Matisse Thybulle is out for the 76ers and going like, ‘oh, I’m definitely playing’ 😂
Could we see Beal’s first 40-point game this season?
Of course, Beal dropped his career-high 60 points last season against Philly – 1:41 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Bradley Beal is returning and will start against the Sixers today. – 1:39 PM
Bradley Beal is returning and will start against the Sixers today. – 1:39 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Bradley Beal will return against the Sixers today, the Wizards announced. – 1:37 PM
Bradley Beal will return against the Sixers today, the Wizards announced. – 1:37 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Bradley Beal with a brief embrace with 76ers assistant coach Sam Cassell who of course he’s stayed close with since their time together in DC pic.twitter.com/gJ6SRkoLor – 1:07 PM
Bradley Beal with a brief embrace with 76ers assistant coach Sam Cassell who of course he’s stayed close with since their time together in DC pic.twitter.com/gJ6SRkoLor – 1:07 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Bradley Beal is going through his individual pregame shooting routine one hour before this afternoon’s tipoff: pic.twitter.com/2iGXNYM2wn – 1:07 PM
Bradley Beal is going through his individual pregame shooting routine one hour before this afternoon’s tipoff: pic.twitter.com/2iGXNYM2wn – 1:07 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Bradley Beal is a gametime decision today against the Sixers. He is listed as questionable after missing several games in health and safety protocols. – 12:21 PM
Bradley Beal is a gametime decision today against the Sixers. He is listed as questionable after missing several games in health and safety protocols. – 12:21 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Bradley Beal’s availability for today will be a gametime decision, Joseph Blair said. Beal has cleared the league protocol, Blair said. – 12:20 PM
Bradley Beal’s availability for today will be a gametime decision, Joseph Blair said. Beal has cleared the league protocol, Blair said. – 12:20 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Acting head coach Joseph Blair says Bradley Beal is a game-time decision for Wiz-Sixers today. Beal has cleared protocols but is awaiting a decision from the medical staff. – 12:19 PM
Acting head coach Joseph Blair says Bradley Beal is a game-time decision for Wiz-Sixers today. Beal has cleared protocols but is awaiting a decision from the medical staff. – 12:19 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
Bradley Beal (health and safety protocol) is a game-time decision this afternoon against the Philadelphia 76ers.
He has cleared protocol. – 12:19 PM
Bradley Beal (health and safety protocol) is a game-time decision this afternoon against the Philadelphia 76ers.
He has cleared protocol. – 12:19 PM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
As the Wizards hit the unofficial halfway point, @Josh Robbins & I look at the first 43 games, whether Washington is the 10-3 team that started the season or the 12-18 team that’s played since, & whether Bradley Beal is a long-term play. In @TheAthletic: bit.ly/34Sie1v – 12:00 PM
As the Wizards hit the unofficial halfway point, @Josh Robbins & I look at the first 43 games, whether Washington is the 10-3 team that started the season or the 12-18 team that’s played since, & whether Bradley Beal is a long-term play. In @TheAthletic: bit.ly/34Sie1v – 12:00 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Acting Wizards head coach Pat Delany is in health & safety protocols, team says, joining Wes Unseld Jr. and Bradley Beal.
Assistant coach Joseph Blair will be taking over for today’s game vs. Philly at 2. – 10:51 AM
Acting Wizards head coach Pat Delany is in health & safety protocols, team says, joining Wes Unseld Jr. and Bradley Beal.
Assistant coach Joseph Blair will be taking over for today’s game vs. Philly at 2. – 10:51 AM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
The Wizards have had two wildly different parts of their season. Which was who they really are? Should they make a move by the trade deadline? And should that include Bradley Beal? Our @Josh Robbins & I discuss, in @TheAthletic: theathletic.com/3073695/2022/0… – 8:21 AM
The Wizards have had two wildly different parts of their season. Which was who they really are? Should they make a move by the trade deadline? And should that include Bradley Beal? Our @Josh Robbins & I discuss, in @TheAthletic: theathletic.com/3073695/2022/0… – 8:21 AM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Bradley Beal (health & safety) is questionable for Wizards-Sixers. – 4:40 PM
Bradley Beal (health & safety) is questionable for Wizards-Sixers. – 4:40 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Bradley Beal (health and safety protocols) has been upgraded to QUESTIONABLE vs. 76ers on Monday
He needs two consecutive negative tests to clear protocols and maybe the results of today’s test (results tomorrow) clear him – 4:32 PM
Bradley Beal (health and safety protocols) has been upgraded to QUESTIONABLE vs. 76ers on Monday
He needs two consecutive negative tests to clear protocols and maybe the results of today’s test (results tomorrow) clear him – 4:32 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Bradley Beal is still in the league’s health and safety protocols, acting Wizards coach Pat Delany said. Davis Bertans, who missed last night’s game with a sprained foot, did some light on-court work today. – 12:53 PM
Bradley Beal is still in the league’s health and safety protocols, acting Wizards coach Pat Delany said. Davis Bertans, who missed last night’s game with a sprained foot, did some light on-court work today. – 12:53 PM
More on this storyline
Paul Garcia: Zach Collins has been sent to the G-League on assignment, a sign he’s close to returning Tre Jones out vs PHX (H&S; protocols) Wieskamp, Cacok with Austin -via Twitter @PaulGarciaNBA / January 16, 2022
Marc J. Spears: Wizards say Bradley Beal (health and safety protocols) is questionable tomorrow vs. Philadelphia. -via Twitter @MarcJSpears / January 16, 2022
Keith Smith: Marcus Smart remains OUT for tomorrow afternoon’s game vs New Orleans. Smart is the only Celtics player on the injury report. -via Twitter @KeithSmithNBA / January 16, 2022