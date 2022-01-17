Bucks vs. Hawks: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Milwaukee Bucks (27-18) play against the Atlanta Hawks (25-25) at State Farm Arena
Game Time: 6:00 PM EST on Monday January 17, 2022
Milwaukee Bucks 26, Atlanta Hawks 17 (Q2 11:18)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
End of the first quarter: Bucks 26, Hawks 17
Hawks shot 31.8% from the field (7-22) and 15.4% from 3 (2-13), with five turnovers, so obviously a messy start here. – 6:36 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
After one, Khris Middleton has eight points and Grayson Allen has six as the #Bucks lead the #Hawks 26-17. – 6:35 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Hawks down 26-17 to the Bucks at the end of the first quarter.
Young: 7, 3/5 FG
Okongwu: 4/4, 2/2 FG
Hawks shot 32 percent in the quarter and were 2/13 from – 6:35 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
The #Hawks have started 1-for-12 from behind the three-point line. Trae Young has the one make and seven points.
#Bucks lead 20-12. – 6:29 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
That couldn’t have been any easier for Middleton to get to the rim.
Bucks up 20-12 with 2:43 left in the first quarter – 6:28 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Both teams struggling to get any shots to fall. Hawks are 2/12 and 0/7 from 3, Bucks shooting 3/10 and 0/4 from 3.
Hawks have had a few wide open looks but they’re just not falling right now
Bucks up 8-4 early – 6:18 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Khris snags this one & passes to Grayson for the sweet finish. pic.twitter.com/yayhZ8kW4W – 6:18 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Hawks’ three-point shooting is brutal.
0-for-6 and not one of them has been close. – 6:17 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Hawks are getting some nice open looks to start this game, but have started 2-11 from the field (0-7 from 3).
Bucks, however, are 3-10, so not much better – 6:17 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
That leakout by Giannis might be the Hawks’ best transition defensive play of the season (albeit the high point of a low bar).
Collins and Hunter got an attentive double to seal him off quickly. – 6:16 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Kyrie Irving was discussing his injury in the second round of last year’s playoffs used air quotes when saying Giannis Antetokounmpo’s foot “just happened to be in the way.” – 6:09 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
A fun thing is that Onyeka Okongwu is shooting 80.4 percent from the field this season (37 for 46). – 5:57 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
John Collins enters tonight’s game ranked second in the NBA in FG% by a starting forward (.543 FG%) and 5th in 3FG% by any player (.443 3FG%). He’s the only player to be averaging 17+ PPG on .540-or-better FG% and .400-or-better 3FG% this season. – 5:55 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
In his last two games, Grayson is averaging 16.5 points while shooting 57.1% from the field.
🎥: @Socios pic.twitter.com/4mtMTeBUA0 – 5:55 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Over his past two games, Danilo Gallinari is averaging 17.5 PPG, 4.5 RPG and 1.5 APG as a reserve. This season, Gallinari is ranked 21st in PPG amongst all bench players, averaging 10.0 PPG as a reserve. – 5:40 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Hawks starters for tonight:
Trae Young
Kevin Huerter
De’Andre Hunter
John Collins
Onyeka Okongwu – 5:37 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Hawks starters vs. Bucks
Trae Young
Kevin Huerter
De’Andre Hunter
John Collins
Onyeka Okongwu – 5:34 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
On November 14th, the Bucks finished their season-long five-game road trip with a 2-3 record after a 120-100 loss to the Hawks in Atlanta.
🔄 @BetwayUSA Game Rewind: pic.twitter.com/NadlDwA1M4 – 5:21 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
In his last outing against the Bucks, Trae Young tallied 42 PTS (16-26 FG, 8-13 3FG), 10 AST & 8 REB. Young became only the fourth player in NBA history to notch 40+ PTS, 10+ AST, 8+ REB and 8+ 3FGM in a single game, joining James Harden (3x), Paul George and Russell Westbrook. – 5:19 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
How many threes is Wes draining tonight? 👌 pic.twitter.com/AHwrSyjSVe – 5:14 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Funny moment: @DaveKoehnPxP asked me about the “whistle” from the other day. My mind immediately went to #Bengals – #Raiders.
He’s like, uh, no – #Bucks – #Raptors ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
Mike Budenholzer was not thrilled with THAT whistle, for sure:
jsonline.com/story/sports/n… – 4:55 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Atlanta continues its four-game home stand tonight against the Milwaukee Bucks.
This is the second of three meetings between these two teams this season…The Hawks took a 120-100 victory on 11/14.
Game Notes: nba.com/gamenotes/hawk… – 4:52 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer said Jrue Holiday remains day-to-day with his sore left ankle but added the point guard has gotten in work the last two days. – 4:43 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
When asked by @Jim Owczarski during his pregame media availability, Mike Budenholzer confirms that Jrue Holiday’s left ankle soreness remains a day-to-day injury and he may play vs. Memphis on Wednesday. – 4:41 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Would not be shocked to see Danilo Gallinari used some on Giannis tonight with Capela out.
Nate just talked about what he would need from his “4s and 5s”. – 4:23 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Two of the #Bucks Big Three warming up prior to taking on the #Hawks. pic.twitter.com/wzXcUwdSEN – 3:57 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Please read a couple of pieces featuring the insights of #Bucks legend Oscar Robertson on Martin Luther King Jr.:
via @TheUndefeated & Martenzie Johnson (theundefeated.com/features/i-don…) and Yahoo! & @Vincent Goodwill (sports.yahoo.com/oscar-robertso…) – 3:50 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
LaMarcus Aldridge back in for the first time since the Nets’ loss to Milwaukee on Jan. 7. They need him to score with KD out. – 3:26 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
LaMarcus Aldridge checking in for the #Nets. It’s his first action since Jan. 7 against the defending champion #Bucks. #NBA – 3:25 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
On a national day of service, thought to share how #Bucks players have been impacting communities.
Like how @Jrue Holiday & @laurenholiday12 were already setting in motion what they would do in their new home via the @thejlhfund before the news got out.
bit.ly/JrueAndLaurenH… – 2:34 PM
On a national day of service, thought to share how #Bucks players have been impacting communities.
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
“We want to celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. for always believing in justice, freedom and equality for everybody.”
– @Bobby Portis
#MLKDay pic.twitter.com/uQ3fMNEz0s – 2:02 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Honoring the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
#MLKDay pic.twitter.com/hdsSoPq6hS – 1:34 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Give our newest fan, Hunter, a warm Bucks welcome!!
He’s ready to cheer on the team in his @Froedtert & MCW Bucks blanket. #FearTheDeer #FearTheFawn pic.twitter.com/oEtUH1mheu – 1:02 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Undeniable.
1 RT = 2 VOTES for @Jrue Holiday!! #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/9RJ71S0tUe – 12:01 PM
