Bulls vs. Grizzlies: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Chicago Bulls (27-14) play against the Memphis Grizzlies (15-15) at FedExForum
Game Time: 3:30 PM EST on Monday January 17, 2022
Chicago Bulls 49, Memphis Grizzlies 60 (Q3 10:04)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
the 2nd half opens with a pair of blocks. Ayo Dosunmu blocks Ja, then Jaren Jackson blocks DeRozan on the fastbreak layup – 5:01 PM
the 2nd half opens with a pair of blocks. Ayo Dosunmu blocks Ja, then Jaren Jackson blocks DeRozan on the fastbreak layup – 5:01 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Halftime.
Coby White: 11 pts, 4 reb
DeMar DeRozan: 10 pts, 3 ast pic.twitter.com/XUn23PeP4o – 4:58 PM
Halftime.
Coby White: 11 pts, 4 reb
DeMar DeRozan: 10 pts, 3 ast pic.twitter.com/XUn23PeP4o – 4:58 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
The Bulls had just 2 points in the paint during the second quarter on 1-for-8 shooting. Melton, Clarke and Jackson each have 2 blocks already. – 4:50 PM
The Bulls had just 2 points in the paint during the second quarter on 1-for-8 shooting. Melton, Clarke and Jackson each have 2 blocks already. – 4:50 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
#Bulls are within striking distance, down 58-45 at half. Memphis is really crowding DeRozan, he’s 4-12, 10 pts. Vucevic hasn’t scored, but 7 rebs & 3 blocks. Bulls have to stop losing track of Bane (19 pts).
White leads Bulls with 11; Ayo 7 pts, 8 rebs, Malcolm Hill 7 & 6 – 4:47 PM
#Bulls are within striking distance, down 58-45 at half. Memphis is really crowding DeRozan, he’s 4-12, 10 pts. Vucevic hasn’t scored, but 7 rebs & 3 blocks. Bulls have to stop losing track of Bane (19 pts).
White leads Bulls with 11; Ayo 7 pts, 8 rebs, Malcolm Hill 7 & 6 – 4:47 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Only positives for the Bulls in that first half – Ayo’s defense on Ja, and no one died. – 4:46 PM
Only positives for the Bulls in that first half – Ayo’s defense on Ja, and no one died. – 4:46 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
DeMar going to work.
@DeMar DeRozan| #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/3dHF2wyqBQ – 4:46 PM
DeMar going to work.
@DeMar DeRozan| #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/3dHF2wyqBQ – 4:46 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Nikola Vucevic, Boban Marjanovic defend deported Novak Djokovic nba.nbcsports.com/2022/01/17/nik… – 4:45 PM
Nikola Vucevic, Boban Marjanovic defend deported Novak Djokovic nba.nbcsports.com/2022/01/17/nik… – 4:45 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Bane’s offense and Jackson’s defense helps push Grizzlies out to 58-45 lead at half. Pretty rough half for Vucevic. – 4:44 PM
Bane’s offense and Jackson’s defense helps push Grizzlies out to 58-45 lead at half. Pretty rough half for Vucevic. – 4:44 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Grizzlies nearly doubled their 20 points in the first quarter.
Halftime: Grizzlies 58 Bulls 45
Desmond Bane leads the way with 19 points. Steven Adams returns to the starting lineup in point-center mode. 2 points, 8 rebounds and five dimes – 4:44 PM
Grizzlies nearly doubled their 20 points in the first quarter.
Halftime: Grizzlies 58 Bulls 45
Desmond Bane leads the way with 19 points. Steven Adams returns to the starting lineup in point-center mode. 2 points, 8 rebounds and five dimes – 4:44 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Grizzlies 58, Bulls 47 at half
White 11 pts
DeRozan 10 pts, 3 assists
Dosunmu 9 pts, 8 rebs
Hill 7 pts, 6 rebs
Vucevic 0 pts, 0-4
Bulls 12 TOs
Bane 19 pts – 4:44 PM
Grizzlies 58, Bulls 47 at half
White 11 pts
DeRozan 10 pts, 3 assists
Dosunmu 9 pts, 8 rebs
Hill 7 pts, 6 rebs
Vucevic 0 pts, 0-4
Bulls 12 TOs
Bane 19 pts – 4:44 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Halftime: Memphis 58-45. Points in the paint: Memphis 26-8. Bane with 19. White: 11. DeRozan-10. – 4:44 PM
Halftime: Memphis 58-45. Points in the paint: Memphis 26-8. Bane with 19. White: 11. DeRozan-10. – 4:44 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Brandon Clarke with the jam to close the half!
Bulls 45
Grizzlies 58
Bane: 19 points
Ja: 8 points, 2 assists
BC: 7 points, 2 assists, 2 steals, 2 rebonds
Konch: 7 points, 3 rebounds
Trip: 5 points, 4 rebounds, 2 blocks
Adams: 8 rebounds, 5 assists, 2 steals, 2 points – 4:43 PM
Brandon Clarke with the jam to close the half!
Bulls 45
Grizzlies 58
Bane: 19 points
Ja: 8 points, 2 assists
BC: 7 points, 2 assists, 2 steals, 2 rebonds
Konch: 7 points, 3 rebounds
Trip: 5 points, 4 rebounds, 2 blocks
Adams: 8 rebounds, 5 assists, 2 steals, 2 points – 4:43 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
THE FIRE RISES.
15 in the first half for @Desmond Bane 🔥 pic.twitter.com/KamC8O5BMg – 4:41 PM
THE FIRE RISES.
15 in the first half for @Desmond Bane 🔥 pic.twitter.com/KamC8O5BMg – 4:41 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
When asked by @Jim Owczarski during his pregame media availability, Mike Budenholzer confirms that Jrue Holiday’s left ankle soreness remains a day-to-day injury and he may play vs. Memphis on Wednesday. – 4:41 PM
When asked by @Jim Owczarski during his pregame media availability, Mike Budenholzer confirms that Jrue Holiday’s left ankle soreness remains a day-to-day injury and he may play vs. Memphis on Wednesday. – 4:41 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Desmond Bane with a smooth 16 points so far. Not forcing anything. Just running to open spots and his teammates are finding him for easy buckets. – 4:41 PM
Desmond Bane with a smooth 16 points so far. Not forcing anything. Just running to open spots and his teammates are finding him for easy buckets. – 4:41 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
#Bulls would be in this game if they’d make some of these layups. Down 11 late 2ndQ – 4:38 PM
#Bulls would be in this game if they’d make some of these layups. Down 11 late 2ndQ – 4:38 PM
Lang Whitaker @langwhitaker
This guy Dosunmu on the Bulls looks like the generic 2K version of Ja – 4:34 PM
This guy Dosunmu on the Bulls looks like the generic 2K version of Ja – 4:34 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
I gotta know what Steven Adams said to Ayo there. He got a good chuckle out of whatever it was. – 4:33 PM
I gotta know what Steven Adams said to Ayo there. He got a good chuckle out of whatever it was. – 4:33 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Steven Adams with a fast break layup for the and-1, and he made the goal shake after running straight into the pad – 4:33 PM
Steven Adams with a fast break layup for the and-1, and he made the goal shake after running straight into the pad – 4:33 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
It was a left calf injury that briefly knocked Jaren Jackson Jr. out of game, but he’s available to return, per @StephanieReady on TNT broadcast – 4:32 PM
It was a left calf injury that briefly knocked Jaren Jackson Jr. out of game, but he’s available to return, per @StephanieReady on TNT broadcast – 4:32 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
A quarter after scoring just 20 points, the Grizzlies have scored 21 in less than half of the 2nd quarter and built a double-digit lead – 4:32 PM
A quarter after scoring just 20 points, the Grizzlies have scored 21 in less than half of the 2nd quarter and built a double-digit lead – 4:32 PM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
TNT says it’s a left calf injury for Jaren Jackson Jr but that he’s expected to return. – 4:32 PM
TNT says it’s a left calf injury for Jaren Jackson Jr but that he’s expected to return. – 4:32 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Wow. Bulls surrender an offensive rebound on a missed FT out of a timeout and it leads to a Memphis 3 – 4:32 PM
Wow. Bulls surrender an offensive rebound on a missed FT out of a timeout and it leads to a Memphis 3 – 4:32 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Grizzlies are on a 16-3 run — and shooting 6-for-9 — to start second quarter, with a free throw coming out of this timeout – 4:31 PM
Grizzlies are on a 16-3 run — and shooting 6-for-9 — to start second quarter, with a free throw coming out of this timeout – 4:31 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Donovan uses his trademark timeout between FTs trick. Here’s a guess what the topic will be, among others: Ball security.
Bulls have 11 TOs and 9 FGs almost midway thru 2nd. – 4:30 PM
Donovan uses his trademark timeout between FTs trick. Here’s a guess what the topic will be, among others: Ball security.
Bulls have 11 TOs and 9 FGs almost midway thru 2nd. – 4:30 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Jaren Jackson Jr. is back on the bench. Not limping as hard. Crowd gives ovation. – 4:27 PM
Jaren Jackson Jr. is back on the bench. Not limping as hard. Crowd gives ovation. – 4:27 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
shooting ultralight beams.
9 in the first half for @Desmond Bane pic.twitter.com/WVLtNUfUeP – 4:27 PM
shooting ultralight beams.
9 in the first half for @Desmond Bane pic.twitter.com/WVLtNUfUeP – 4:27 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Bulls Nation , I love ya—-early 2nd. Bulls down 30-23 with 9:20 left 2nd. Where are you listening from? We will give you a shout out ! – 4:24 PM
Bulls Nation , I love ya—-early 2nd. Bulls down 30-23 with 9:20 left 2nd. Where are you listening from? We will give you a shout out ! – 4:24 PM
Geoff Calkins @geoff_calkins
Jaren Jackson Jr. just limped off. We shall see. But not great. – 4:23 PM
Jaren Jackson Jr. just limped off. We shall see. But not great. – 4:23 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Jaren Jackson Jr, leave the floor limping and goes straight back to the locker room.
Would be a huge loss. He took a big blow to the side of his left knee. – 4:23 PM
Jaren Jackson Jr, leave the floor limping and goes straight back to the locker room.
Would be a huge loss. He took a big blow to the side of his left knee. – 4:23 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Jaren Jackson Jr. has a pretty strong limp. Tried to leave the court on his own but struggled to do so. He’s headed to the locker room. – 4:23 PM
Jaren Jackson Jr. has a pretty strong limp. Tried to leave the court on his own but struggled to do so. He’s headed to the locker room. – 4:23 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Matt Thomas hours!
@TheIceMan_21 | #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/aVLhrXaALB – 4:22 PM
Matt Thomas hours!
@TheIceMan_21 | #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/aVLhrXaALB – 4:22 PM
Clay Bailey @claybailey9
Chicago coach Billy Donovan got up to call time out as soon as Desmond Bane walked into that 3-pointer from the top of the key. Before the shot dropped through the net. – 4:19 PM
Chicago coach Billy Donovan got up to call time out as soon as Desmond Bane walked into that 3-pointer from the top of the key. Before the shot dropped through the net. – 4:19 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Grizzlies scored 20 points in the entire first quarter and scored a quick 10 points in the first 2:30 of the second quarter. Timeout Chicago. 30-23 Grizz lead – 4:19 PM
Grizzlies scored 20 points in the entire first quarter and scored a quick 10 points in the first 2:30 of the second quarter. Timeout Chicago. 30-23 Grizz lead – 4:19 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Bane’s shooting numbers have been so weird at home.
But when he’s THAT open, you can count it. – 4:19 PM
Bane’s shooting numbers have been so weird at home.
But when he’s THAT open, you can count it. – 4:19 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
DESMOND BANNNEEEEE FOR 3
Timeout Bulls, nice 10-3 run to start the quarter for the Grizzlies – 4:18 PM
DESMOND BANNNEEEEE FOR 3
Timeout Bulls, nice 10-3 run to start the quarter for the Grizzlies – 4:18 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
you want 0 problems big fella
@Ja Morant // #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/i6wYvZ2K3G – 4:16 PM
you want 0 problems big fella
@Ja Morant // #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/i6wYvZ2K3G – 4:16 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Tied after 1Q.
Coby White: 8 pts, 3 reb
DeMar DeRozan: 6 points pic.twitter.com/N5Mkziploi – 4:13 PM
Tied after 1Q.
Coby White: 8 pts, 3 reb
DeMar DeRozan: 6 points pic.twitter.com/N5Mkziploi – 4:13 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Jayson Tatum on defending DeMar DeRozan and Brandon Ingram late in back-to-back games: “I’m just trying to make an impact on both ends of the floor. Trying to dominate the game in more than just one way.” – 4:12 PM
Jayson Tatum on defending DeMar DeRozan and Brandon Ingram late in back-to-back games: “I’m just trying to make an impact on both ends of the floor. Trying to dominate the game in more than just one way.” – 4:12 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Tied at 20-20 after 1. Coby scored Bulls-1st 8 points. Memphis 33%. Bulls 42%. – 4:12 PM
Tied at 20-20 after 1. Coby scored Bulls-1st 8 points. Memphis 33%. Bulls 42%. – 4:12 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
end of 1st
grizz and bulls tied at 20.
Ja: 5 points
BC: 5 points, 2 steals
Bane: 4 points
Adams: 3 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals – 4:12 PM
end of 1st
grizz and bulls tied at 20.
Ja: 5 points
BC: 5 points, 2 steals
Bane: 4 points
Adams: 3 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals – 4:12 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
The Grizzlies injecting some offense into the lineup by bringing in Trip and Bane – 4:11 PM
The Grizzlies injecting some offense into the lineup by bringing in Trip and Bane – 4:11 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
kiwi goggles certified 🥝✅
@Steven Adams // @Desmond Bane pic.twitter.com/qEQHxADAxs – 4:07 PM
kiwi goggles certified 🥝✅
@Steven Adams // @Desmond Bane pic.twitter.com/qEQHxADAxs – 4:07 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Memphis #1 in the NBA in points in the paint…10 of 13 in the lane. – 4:06 PM
Memphis #1 in the NBA in points in the paint…10 of 13 in the lane. – 4:06 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Bulls with 8 first quarter turnovers yet trail by only one- 13-12..Coby-8. Morant 5. – 4:05 PM
Bulls with 8 first quarter turnovers yet trail by only one- 13-12..Coby-8. Morant 5. – 4:05 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Might be the first time I’ve seen this lineup. Brandon Clarke at the 5. Ja Morant and Tyus Jones in the backcourt. John Konchar and Kyle Anderson the forwards. – 4:04 PM
Might be the first time I’ve seen this lineup. Brandon Clarke at the 5. Ja Morant and Tyus Jones in the backcourt. John Konchar and Kyle Anderson the forwards. – 4:04 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
block a shot moving backward. that’s 🅿️
@Jaren Jackson Jr. // #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/epNjaDdEiK – 4:03 PM
block a shot moving backward. that’s 🅿️
@Jaren Jackson Jr. // #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/epNjaDdEiK – 4:03 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Good news: Grizzlies are playing awesome defense.
Bad news: They are not playing awesome offense.
Neither team can make anything. A 2:30 start might have something to do with that. – 4:02 PM
Good news: Grizzlies are playing awesome defense.
Bad news: They are not playing awesome offense.
Neither team can make anything. A 2:30 start might have something to do with that. – 4:02 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Bulls not only playing very stout defense early on but finishing the possession. Grizzlies only 1 offensive rebound thus far. Grizzlies are 2nd in NBA with 13.4 offensive boards per game – 4:02 PM
Bulls not only playing very stout defense early on but finishing the possession. Grizzlies only 1 offensive rebound thus far. Grizzlies are 2nd in NBA with 13.4 offensive boards per game – 4:02 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Ayo & Coby running the break!
@AyoDos_11 | @CobyWhite pic.twitter.com/NXZGQLnxi5 – 4:02 PM
Ayo & Coby running the break!
@AyoDos_11 | @CobyWhite pic.twitter.com/NXZGQLnxi5 – 4:02 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
I’ve mentioned this in print: If #Bulls were still in rebuild mode, they might be plugging White & Dosunmu as a backcourt of the future. To have them as the second unit is quite a luxury. – 4:01 PM
I’ve mentioned this in print: If #Bulls were still in rebuild mode, they might be plugging White & Dosunmu as a backcourt of the future. To have them as the second unit is quite a luxury. – 4:01 PM
Josh Martin @LonzoWire
The Chicago-native put on a show in Zach LaVine’s absence. lonzowire.usatoday.com/lists/nba-twit… – 4:00 PM
The Chicago-native put on a show in Zach LaVine’s absence. lonzowire.usatoday.com/lists/nba-twit… – 4:00 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
crafty. so crafty.
@Ja Morant // #NBAllStar pic.twitter.com/hXnpZMOSM8 – 4:00 PM
crafty. so crafty.
@Ja Morant // #NBAllStar pic.twitter.com/hXnpZMOSM8 – 4:00 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Coby White scores our first 8 points of the game.
@CobyWhite | #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/OMFtCYcvZP – 3:57 PM
Coby White scores our first 8 points of the game.
@CobyWhite | #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/OMFtCYcvZP – 3:57 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Coby White has Bulls’ first 8 points on two catch-and-shoot 3s and a blow-by layup. Rest of Bulls are 0-5 – 3:56 PM
Coby White has Bulls’ first 8 points on two catch-and-shoot 3s and a blow-by layup. Rest of Bulls are 0-5 – 3:56 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Jaren Jackson Jr. snuffing out a two-on-one Bulls break. The return of Adams-to-Bane halfcourt connections.
Some good stuff happening for the Grizzlies, but they haven’t really found a rhythm. – 3:56 PM
Jaren Jackson Jr. snuffing out a two-on-one Bulls break. The return of Adams-to-Bane halfcourt connections.
Some good stuff happening for the Grizzlies, but they haven’t really found a rhythm. – 3:56 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Adams-to-Bane combo is incredible. Those guys know where the other is at all times. – 3:54 PM
Adams-to-Bane combo is incredible. Those guys know where the other is at all times. – 3:54 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Alfonzo McKinnie must didn’t read the scoring report going at Jaren Jackson Jr. like that in a 2-on-1 – 3:53 PM
Alfonzo McKinnie must didn’t read the scoring report going at Jaren Jackson Jr. like that in a 2-on-1 – 3:53 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
Lock in. Let’s hoop.
📺 @GrizzOnBally
📻 @929espn pic.twitter.com/4JvigYBGgt – 3:52 PM
Lock in. Let’s hoop.
📺 @GrizzOnBally
📻 @929espn pic.twitter.com/4JvigYBGgt – 3:52 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Jaren Jackson gets the Grizzlies on the board for the first bucket, and with the matchup out here, that post up needs to be featured quite heavily – 3:51 PM
Jaren Jackson gets the Grizzlies on the board for the first bucket, and with the matchup out here, that post up needs to be featured quite heavily – 3:51 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
These have been less than ideal offensive possessions for Memphis to start the game. – 3:50 PM
These have been less than ideal offensive possessions for Memphis to start the game. – 3:50 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
With Steven Adams back in the starting lineup, the Grizz got their jump-ball star back. – 3:48 PM
With Steven Adams back in the starting lineup, the Grizz got their jump-ball star back. – 3:48 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
MEM on season: 1st in paint pts (55.5), 1st in fastbreak pts (16.5), 1st in 2nd chance pts (17.7) per game
Bulls since Dec. 19, a 14-game span in which they rank 26th in defense: 30th in opp paint pts (54.4), 26th in opp fastbreak pts (13.9), 24th in opp 2nd chance points (14.9) – 3:47 PM
MEM on season: 1st in paint pts (55.5), 1st in fastbreak pts (16.5), 1st in 2nd chance pts (17.7) per game
Bulls since Dec. 19, a 14-game span in which they rank 26th in defense: 30th in opp paint pts (54.4), 26th in opp fastbreak pts (13.9), 24th in opp 2nd chance points (14.9) – 3:47 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
A week ago, this would have been a matchup of NBA’s hottest teams. Memphis has won 11 of 12 and is 21-5 since Nov. 28. #Bulls will be trying to avoid 4th straight loss – 3:38 PM
A week ago, this would have been a matchup of NBA’s hottest teams. Memphis has won 11 of 12 and is 21-5 since Nov. 28. #Bulls will be trying to avoid 4th straight loss – 3:38 PM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
Shaq on the TNT pregame show: “Ja Morant knows he’s a star. He reminds me of a young Kobe Bryant.” – 3:38 PM
Shaq on the TNT pregame show: “Ja Morant knows he’s a star. He reminds me of a young Kobe Bryant.” – 3:38 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
starting 5 vs. @Chicago Bulls
🥷 @Ja Morant
🪣 @Desmond Bane
🎱 @Ziaire Williams
🦄 @Jaren Jackson Jr.
🥝 @RealStevenAdams
@Verizon | #GrzNxtGen pic.twitter.com/zLAtvK4CVZ – 3:34 PM
starting 5 vs. @Chicago Bulls
🥷 @Ja Morant
🪣 @Desmond Bane
🎱 @Ziaire Williams
🦄 @Jaren Jackson Jr.
🥝 @RealStevenAdams
@Verizon | #GrzNxtGen pic.twitter.com/zLAtvK4CVZ – 3:34 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Quick range check ✅
@DeMar DeRozan | #NBAAIIStar pic.twitter.com/Tyfvks6SXO – 3:32 PM
Quick range check ✅
@DeMar DeRozan | #NBAAIIStar pic.twitter.com/Tyfvks6SXO – 3:32 PM
Rosalyn Gold-Onwude @ROSGO21
Pregame interview w/ Chicago Bulls coach Billy Donovan as we prepare for Game Day from Memphis!
🎤Pumped to be on the call as analyst for Grizzlies vs Bulls w/ @Sean Kelley on @ESPNRadio & join the @nba in honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr today! #MLKDay 🏀 pic.twitter.com/KRye8dBvDl – 3:32 PM
Pregame interview w/ Chicago Bulls coach Billy Donovan as we prepare for Game Day from Memphis!
🎤Pumped to be on the call as analyst for Grizzlies vs Bulls w/ @Sean Kelley on @ESPNRadio & join the @nba in honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr today! #MLKDay 🏀 pic.twitter.com/KRye8dBvDl – 3:32 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
The Bulls get their first look at Memphis—-the Grizzlies, like the Bulls, are a great story in the NBA led by the spectacular Ja Morant who plays below and above the rim. He is a great, great talent with room to grow. Excited for the key matchup with Ayo and Ja. – 3:27 PM
The Bulls get their first look at Memphis—-the Grizzlies, like the Bulls, are a great story in the NBA led by the spectacular Ja Morant who plays below and above the rim. He is a great, great talent with room to grow. Excited for the key matchup with Ayo and Ja. – 3:27 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
#Bulls injury update is Caruso should be ready to go on Wed vs Clev, probably with a minutes limit. Lonzo flew back to Chicago this morning to get his knee checked out by a doctor; Donovan is not optimistic Green will be ready Wed, might need more time with adductor strain – 3:27 PM
#Bulls injury update is Caruso should be ready to go on Wed vs Clev, probably with a minutes limit. Lonzo flew back to Chicago this morning to get his knee checked out by a doctor; Donovan is not optimistic Green will be ready Wed, might need more time with adductor strain – 3:27 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
1 more note from Billy Donovan’s pregame media session: Bulls sent Lonzo Ball back to Chicago early to get left knee looked at by doctor. Has experienced some soreness there, which held him out vs. BOS/MEM. Will know more after that exam – 3:26 PM
1 more note from Billy Donovan’s pregame media session: Bulls sent Lonzo Ball back to Chicago early to get left knee looked at by doctor. Has experienced some soreness there, which held him out vs. BOS/MEM. Will know more after that exam – 3:26 PM
Clay Bailey @claybailey9
Here are your starters for Grizz vs. Bulls. Chicago: DeRozan, Alfonzo McKinnie, Vucevic, Dosunmu, Coby White; Grizz start: Bane, Ja, Adams, JJJ and Ziaire. – 3:26 PM
Here are your starters for Grizz vs. Bulls. Chicago: DeRozan, Alfonzo McKinnie, Vucevic, Dosunmu, Coby White; Grizz start: Bane, Ja, Adams, JJJ and Ziaire. – 3:26 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
I made it to Memphis.., unfortunately my luggage from Boston didn’t. @670TheScore @Audacy @Chicago Bulls radio network We are rollin. Live from Tennessee pic.twitter.com/ZoUkNYgwNX – 3:24 PM
I made it to Memphis.., unfortunately my luggage from Boston didn’t. @670TheScore @Audacy @Chicago Bulls radio network We are rollin. Live from Tennessee pic.twitter.com/ZoUkNYgwNX – 3:24 PM
Clay Bailey @claybailey9
Here are your officials for today’s MLK Celebration game between the Grizzlies and Bulls.
Kane Fitzgerald
Ben Taylor
Matt Myers
Please, @badunclep please try to remember this is a day of non-violence. – 3:23 PM
Here are your officials for today’s MLK Celebration game between the Grizzlies and Bulls.
Kane Fitzgerald
Ben Taylor
Matt Myers
Please, @badunclep please try to remember this is a day of non-violence. – 3:23 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Ja Morant mostly plays games in Kobe’s. Today, he’s hooping in the N7 KD 4s. Arguably one of the greatest hooping shoes ever 🔥🔥. pic.twitter.com/oHsGXloPMf – 3:16 PM
Ja Morant mostly plays games in Kobe’s. Today, he’s hooping in the N7 KD 4s. Arguably one of the greatest hooping shoes ever 🔥🔥. pic.twitter.com/oHsGXloPMf – 3:16 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
DeMar in the Kobe XI Elite Low “Mambacurial”
@DeMar DeRozan | #BullsKicks pic.twitter.com/ZYm3QxbhEs – 3:09 PM
DeMar in the Kobe XI Elite Low “Mambacurial”
@DeMar DeRozan | #BullsKicks pic.twitter.com/ZYm3QxbhEs – 3:09 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Steven Adams is back in the starting lineup vs. the Bulls
G – Morant
G – Bane
F – Williams
F – Jackson
C – Adams
Adams vs. Nucevic should be fun.
JJJ should also have another size mismatch
Starters for Bulls
G – White
G – Dosunmu
F – DeRozan
F – McKinnie
C – Vucevic – 3:08 PM
Steven Adams is back in the starting lineup vs. the Bulls
G – Morant
G – Bane
F – Williams
F – Jackson
C – Adams
Adams vs. Nucevic should be fun.
JJJ should also have another size mismatch
Starters for Bulls
G – White
G – Dosunmu
F – DeRozan
F – McKinnie
C – Vucevic – 3:08 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Starters for our #MLKDay game in Memphis.
@FirstAlert | #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/nzgfFFT90k – 3:00 PM
Starters for our #MLKDay game in Memphis.
@FirstAlert | #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/nzgfFFT90k – 3:00 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Celtics have done a pretty good job recently of rejecting Enes screens knowing the ballhandler is getting blitzed. They catch defenders leaning and they get lanes to the rim. Happened in the Chicago game too – 2:24 PM
Celtics have done a pretty good job recently of rejecting Enes screens knowing the ballhandler is getting blitzed. They catch defenders leaning and they get lanes to the rim. Happened in the Chicago game too – 2:24 PM
Michael C. Wright @mikecwright
Waiting for this Bulls-Grizz game to see how both squads respond coming off these losses. – 2:09 PM
Waiting for this Bulls-Grizz game to see how both squads respond coming off these losses. – 2:09 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
protect thy youth.
@cintronworld | #GrzNxtGen pic.twitter.com/9zI0fGm1VJ – 2:08 PM
protect thy youth.
@cintronworld | #GrzNxtGen pic.twitter.com/9zI0fGm1VJ – 2:08 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Not a setback for Javonte Green, but not enough progress to say he’ll be back soon from the groin injury. Sounds like Alex Caruso could be back against the Cavs. – 2:06 PM
Not a setback for Javonte Green, but not enough progress to say he’ll be back soon from the groin injury. Sounds like Alex Caruso could be back against the Cavs. – 2:06 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
Tune in NOW on @GrizzOnBally to the Earl Lloyd Sports Legacy Symposium, presented by the Hyde Family Foundation. pic.twitter.com/gWfNmL1ZtD – 2:02 PM
Tune in NOW on @GrizzOnBally to the Earl Lloyd Sports Legacy Symposium, presented by the Hyde Family Foundation. pic.twitter.com/gWfNmL1ZtD – 2:02 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Billy Donovan says Bulls will make decision on Alex Caruso’s status vs. CLE after seeing how he responds to workouts today and tomorrow. Hinted at a minutes restriction when he returns – 2:02 PM
Billy Donovan says Bulls will make decision on Alex Caruso’s status vs. CLE after seeing how he responds to workouts today and tomorrow. Hinted at a minutes restriction when he returns – 2:02 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Alex Caruso will be assessed before Cavaliers game, per Billy Donovan. Hinted at minutes limit when Caruso does return given how long he has been out. – 2:02 PM
Alex Caruso will be assessed before Cavaliers game, per Billy Donovan. Hinted at minutes limit when Caruso does return given how long he has been out. – 2:02 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 2021, the @Dallas Mavericks Luka Doncic had 36 points, 16 rebounds, and 15 assists in a loss to the Bulls.
Doncic is one of only four players in NBA history to record at least 35p/15r/15a in a game, and he is the youngest to do so (21 years, 324 days). pic.twitter.com/Mr6a60jkCM – 2:01 PM
📅 On this day in 2021, the @Dallas Mavericks Luka Doncic had 36 points, 16 rebounds, and 15 assists in a loss to the Bulls.
Doncic is one of only four players in NBA history to record at least 35p/15r/15a in a game, and he is the youngest to do so (21 years, 324 days). pic.twitter.com/Mr6a60jkCM – 2:01 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Of course, a big question is whether Ayo Dosunmu can break the @KendallG13 single-season ex-Illini scoring record for the #Bulls. Kendall had 539, Ayo’s at 248 – 1:07 PM
Of course, a big question is whether Ayo Dosunmu can break the @KendallG13 single-season ex-Illini scoring record for the #Bulls. Kendall had 539, Ayo’s at 248 – 1:07 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
The Kobes on Lego DeMar 🔥
1 RT = TWO votes for @DeMar DeRozan!
#NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/X9rU4VLVa4 – 1:05 PM
The Kobes on Lego DeMar 🔥
1 RT = TWO votes for @DeMar DeRozan!
#NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/X9rU4VLVa4 – 1:05 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
LEGOOO VOOOOOOOCH.
Let’s help make @Nikola Vucevic a 3x #NBAAllStar.
1 RT = TWO votes pic.twitter.com/YSICrpeLT2 – 1:03 PM
LEGOOO VOOOOOOOCH.
Let’s help make @Nikola Vucevic a 3x #NBAAllStar.
1 RT = TWO votes pic.twitter.com/YSICrpeLT2 – 1:03 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Let’s make @Zach LaVine an All-Star STARTER.
Zach is currently THIRD in All-Star voting for East guards. Where y’all at, #BullsNation?
1 RT = TWO votes #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/zwAcV28mQK – 1:00 PM
Let’s make @Zach LaVine an All-Star STARTER.
Zach is currently THIRD in All-Star voting for East guards. Where y’all at, #BullsNation?
1 RT = TWO votes #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/zwAcV28mQK – 1:00 PM
Josh Martin @LonzoWire
All you need to know ahead of Monday’s nationally televised Bulls vs. Grizzlies game. lonzowire.usatoday.com/lists/bulls-vs… – 1:00 PM
All you need to know ahead of Monday’s nationally televised Bulls vs. Grizzlies game. lonzowire.usatoday.com/lists/bulls-vs… – 1:00 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
20th Annual MLK Day Celebration Game.
🏀 @Chicago Bulls
⏰ 2:30pm
📺 @GrizzOnBally
🎁 @MidSouthFord pic.twitter.com/RSTlT40XU1 – 1:00 PM
20th Annual MLK Day Celebration Game.
🏀 @Chicago Bulls
⏰ 2:30pm
📺 @GrizzOnBally
🎁 @MidSouthFord pic.twitter.com/RSTlT40XU1 – 1:00 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
This is the first time the #Bulls have ever had two former Illini players on the roster. Malcolm Hill is just the fifth in team history, after Nick Weatherspoon, Kendall Gill, Frank Williams and Ayo. – 12:55 PM
This is the first time the #Bulls have ever had two former Illini players on the roster. Malcolm Hill is just the fifth in team history, after Nick Weatherspoon, Kendall Gill, Frank Williams and Ayo. – 12:55 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Malcolm Hill reportedly signing two-way deal with Bulls sportando.basketball/en/malcolm-hil… – 12:46 PM
Malcolm Hill reportedly signing two-way deal with Bulls sportando.basketball/en/malcolm-hil… – 12:46 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Dunno what Grizzlies organization has planned for halftime today and I’m in Chicago not Memphis but still smiling over time years back that Mavis Staples performed at Bulls-Grizzlies. – 12:43 PM
Dunno what Grizzlies organization has planned for halftime today and I’m in Chicago not Memphis but still smiling over time years back that Mavis Staples performed at Bulls-Grizzlies. – 12:43 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
The Chicago Bulls announced that the team has waived guard Devon Dotson (Duh-VAWN DOT-son).
Dotson, signed to a two-way contract on Aug. 13, 2021, appeared in 11 games with Chicago this season where he averaged 2.6 ppg and 1.4 apg in 7.7 mpg. – 12:37 PM
The Chicago Bulls announced that the team has waived guard Devon Dotson (Duh-VAWN DOT-son).
Dotson, signed to a two-way contract on Aug. 13, 2021, appeared in 11 games with Chicago this season where he averaged 2.6 ppg and 1.4 apg in 7.7 mpg. – 12:37 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Thank you and best of luck, @Devon Dotson. pic.twitter.com/uzL5WAziiI – 12:30 PM
Thank you and best of luck, @Devon Dotson. pic.twitter.com/uzL5WAziiI – 12:30 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
The Bulls will have to waive either Tyler Cook or Devon Dotson to sign Malcolm Hill to a Two-Way deal. – 12:25 PM
The Bulls will have to waive either Tyler Cook or Devon Dotson to sign Malcolm Hill to a Two-Way deal. – 12:25 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
My latest #NBA Top 5 power rankings through Saturday’s games.
I repeat. Through Saturday’s games
1. Suns
2. Warriors
3. Grizzlies
4. Bulls
5. Jazz
Next 5: Nets, Bucks, 76ers, Heat, Cavs.
1 last thing: Keep LeBron James’ name out of MVP conversation. https://t.co/nkpJFfCSZJ pic.twitter.com/cd4umaYXfS – 12:06 PM
My latest #NBA Top 5 power rankings through Saturday’s games.
I repeat. Through Saturday’s games
1. Suns
2. Warriors
3. Grizzlies
4. Bulls
5. Jazz
Next 5: Nets, Bucks, 76ers, Heat, Cavs.
1 last thing: Keep LeBron James’ name out of MVP conversation. https://t.co/nkpJFfCSZJ pic.twitter.com/cd4umaYXfS – 12:06 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
The Chicago Bulls are signing forward Malcolm Hill to a two-way contract, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Hill earns deal for the season after playing 18 productive minutes in Saturday’s game vs. Celtics. – 12:04 PM
The Chicago Bulls are signing forward Malcolm Hill to a two-way contract, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Hill earns deal for the season after playing 18 productive minutes in Saturday’s game vs. Celtics. – 12:04 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
#Bulls released two-way G Devon Dotson today. Wonder if Malcolm Hill is in their plans? He was on the floor in crunch time against Boston. – 12:01 PM
#Bulls released two-way G Devon Dotson today. Wonder if Malcolm Hill is in their plans? He was on the floor in crunch time against Boston. – 12:01 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
We have assigned Alex Caruso & Javonte Green to the @WindyCityBulls.
They will be recalled after the team’s practice today. pic.twitter.com/KHFJneEgx0 – 11:54 AM
We have assigned Alex Caruso & Javonte Green to the @WindyCityBulls.
They will be recalled after the team’s practice today. pic.twitter.com/KHFJneEgx0 – 11:54 AM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
“I feel like this organization does a great job of honoring (MLK Day),” Ja Morant said. “That’s a very special day here in Memphis. It’s even more special for me and my teammates to go out and play on that date.” dailymemphian.com/section/sports… – 11:45 AM
“I feel like this organization does a great job of honoring (MLK Day),” Ja Morant said. “That’s a very special day here in Memphis. It’s even more special for me and my teammates to go out and play on that date.” dailymemphian.com/section/sports… – 11:45 AM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Game 2 of the 5 game homestand for the Mavs as they host OKC as they try to run their home win streak to 5 (Would be longest since 11 in Dec 2018) Their 4 previous wins vs DEN, GS, CHI, & ORL all by 14+ pts (15.2 avg). @peasradio pre at 7. Tip w/Brad & me at 7:40 @theeagledallas – 11:28 AM
Game 2 of the 5 game homestand for the Mavs as they host OKC as they try to run their home win streak to 5 (Would be longest since 11 in Dec 2018) Their 4 previous wins vs DEN, GS, CHI, & ORL all by 14+ pts (15.2 avg). @peasradio pre at 7. Tip w/Brad & me at 7:40 @theeagledallas – 11:28 AM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
During the last home game, Kyle Anderson played 19 minutes and traveled 1.40 miles at an average of 4.08 MPH.
@FedEx | #PlayerTracker pic.twitter.com/FdhbJZfHkg – 11:28 AM
During the last home game, Kyle Anderson played 19 minutes and traveled 1.40 miles at an average of 4.08 MPH.
@FedEx | #PlayerTracker pic.twitter.com/FdhbJZfHkg – 11:28 AM
Memphis Grizzlies PR @GrizzliesPR
#GrizzliesOTD in 2011: @Memphis Grizzlies hosted @Chicago Bulls in the Ninth Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration Game at @FedExForum (1/2). pic.twitter.com/GFoWc8wdkI – 11:19 AM
#GrizzliesOTD in 2011: @Memphis Grizzlies hosted @Chicago Bulls in the Ninth Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration Game at @FedExForum (1/2). pic.twitter.com/GFoWc8wdkI – 11:19 AM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
Tune in at 1pm today on @GrizzOnBally to the Earl Lloyd Sports Legacy Symposium, presented by the Hyde Family Foundation. pic.twitter.com/SNjFNA41Wf – 11:15 AM
Tune in at 1pm today on @GrizzOnBally to the Earl Lloyd Sports Legacy Symposium, presented by the Hyde Family Foundation. pic.twitter.com/SNjFNA41Wf – 11:15 AM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Honored to be playing on #MLKDay in Memphis.
⏰: 2:30 pm CT
📺: @NBAonTNT
📻: @670TheScore pic.twitter.com/qhlSrZuJPM – 11:05 AM
Honored to be playing on #MLKDay in Memphis.
⏰: 2:30 pm CT
📺: @NBAonTNT
📻: @670TheScore pic.twitter.com/qhlSrZuJPM – 11:05 AM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
nba.com/bulls/news/chu…. Your one stop source for @Chicago Bulls @nba news, notes and scores. – 11:04 AM
nba.com/bulls/news/chu…. Your one stop source for @Chicago Bulls @nba news, notes and scores. – 11:04 AM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Celebrating the life and legacy of Martin Luther King, Jr., and the Civil Rights Movement by visiting the National Civil Rights Museum in Memphis. Archived video story with former Grizzlies guard @Mike Conley in @TheUndefeated. https://t.co/n2cN43yXQB pic.twitter.com/rQKXyhApKs – 10:49 AM
Celebrating the life and legacy of Martin Luther King, Jr., and the Civil Rights Movement by visiting the National Civil Rights Museum in Memphis. Archived video story with former Grizzlies guard @Mike Conley in @TheUndefeated. https://t.co/n2cN43yXQB pic.twitter.com/rQKXyhApKs – 10:49 AM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
If our RPR MVP Predictor determined West All-Stars…
Starters
G: Stephen Curry
G: Donovan Mitchell
F: Nikola Jokic
F: LeBron James
F: Rudy Gobert
Reserves
G: Ja Morant
G: Devin Booker
F: Karl-Anthony Towns
F: Deandre Ayton
F: Kristaps Porzingis
WC: Chris Paul
WC: Luka Doncic pic.twitter.com/rDp0N6IwLq – 10:31 AM
If our RPR MVP Predictor determined West All-Stars…
Starters
G: Stephen Curry
G: Donovan Mitchell
F: Nikola Jokic
F: LeBron James
F: Rudy Gobert
Reserves
G: Ja Morant
G: Devin Booker
F: Karl-Anthony Towns
F: Deandre Ayton
F: Kristaps Porzingis
WC: Chris Paul
WC: Luka Doncic pic.twitter.com/rDp0N6IwLq – 10:31 AM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
If our RPR MVP Predictor determined East All-Stars…
Starters
G: Trae Young
G: James Harden
F: Giannis Antetokounmpo
F: Kevin Durant
F: Joel Embiid
Reserves
G: Fred VanVleet
G: DeMar DeRozan
F: Jarrett Allen
F: Jimmy Butler
F: Jayson Tatum
WC: Zach LaVine
WC: Domantas Sabonis pic.twitter.com/JdhZVvQmeo – 10:29 AM
If our RPR MVP Predictor determined East All-Stars…
Starters
G: Trae Young
G: James Harden
F: Giannis Antetokounmpo
F: Kevin Durant
F: Joel Embiid
Reserves
G: Fred VanVleet
G: DeMar DeRozan
F: Jarrett Allen
F: Jimmy Butler
F: Jayson Tatum
WC: Zach LaVine
WC: Domantas Sabonis pic.twitter.com/JdhZVvQmeo – 10:29 AM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Listening to Les got me through a lot of late night drives around Chicago. Always enjoyed his stories at games and always appreciated the fact that he was there. He was everywhere. It never ceased to amaze me how much knowledge was in his brain. RIP Grobber. – 10:19 AM
Listening to Les got me through a lot of late night drives around Chicago. Always enjoyed his stories at games and always appreciated the fact that he was there. He was everywhere. It never ceased to amaze me how much knowledge was in his brain. RIP Grobber. – 10:19 AM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
New Memphis DC Matt Barnes described the scheme he’ll implement as “multiple” and didn’t commit to anything specific. Translation: To be determined based on the players he inherited. – 10:19 AM
New Memphis DC Matt Barnes described the scheme he’ll implement as “multiple” and didn’t commit to anything specific. Translation: To be determined based on the players he inherited. – 10:19 AM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
Ja Morant’s season is pretty dang close statistically to Derrick Rose’s MVP year. How else do those guys compare?
https://t.co/yOBdr18thy pic.twitter.com/EkqcArGMAi – 10:18 AM
Ja Morant’s season is pretty dang close statistically to Derrick Rose’s MVP year. How else do those guys compare?
https://t.co/yOBdr18thy pic.twitter.com/EkqcArGMAi – 10:18 AM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Today we honor the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
#MLKDay pic.twitter.com/EAIoXaHZtv – 10:04 AM
Today we honor the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
#MLKDay pic.twitter.com/EAIoXaHZtv – 10:04 AM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Before Bulls’ second half of season begins with an MLK Jr. Day matinee in Memphis, there are some first-half awards.
The envelopes please, for @NBCSChicago: nbcsports.com/chicago/bulls/… – 9:31 AM
Before Bulls’ second half of season begins with an MLK Jr. Day matinee in Memphis, there are some first-half awards.
The envelopes please, for @NBCSChicago: nbcsports.com/chicago/bulls/… – 9:31 AM