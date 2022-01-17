USA Today Sports

Bulls waiving Devon Dotson

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
The Bulls will have to waive either Tyler Cook or Devon Dotson to sign Malcolm Hill to a Two-Way deal. – 12:25 PM
JD Shaw @JShawNBA
The Bulls have waived guard Devon Dotson. – 12:12 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
#Bulls released two-way G Devon Dotson today. Wonder if Malcolm Hill is in their plans? He was on the floor in crunch time against Boston. – 12:01 PM

