Hornets vs. Knicks: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Charlotte Hornets (23-20) play against the New York Knicks (21-21) at Madison Square Garden
Game Time: 1:00 PM EST on Monday January 17, 2022
Charlotte Hornets 50, New York Knicks 36 (Q2 04:00)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
#NBAAllStar | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/xE0ywBUuz2 – 1:57 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Miles Bridges now up to 28 with everything falling from everywhere. The Knicks passed on Bridges in the 2018 draft to take, oh, never mind. – 1:56 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
“𝐐𝐔𝐈𝐂𝐊𝐋𝐄𝐘 𝐓𝐇𝐑𝐎𝐖𝐒 𝐈𝐓 𝐔𝐏, 𝐓𝐎𝐏𝐏𝐈𝐍 𝐓𝐇𝐑𝐎𝐖𝐒 𝐈𝐓 𝐃𝐎𝐖𝐍!”
🔗 @Immanuel Quickley + @Obi Toppin pic.twitter.com/ecQZizpb7G – 1:53 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
3 fouls on PJ Washington, poor start for him on both ends. Shot hasn’t been falling recently but also can’t seem to defend without fouling. – 1:49 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
First 20-pt quarter for @Miles Bridges!
This guy deserves an #NBAAIIStar spot! ⭐️
#AllFly | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/YDK7rpeI7O – 1:48 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Knicks got the first seven of the second quarter with Bridges sitting so the Hornets call time and bring him right back in. That was like a Julius Randle rest from last season. – 1:46 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Looks like Obi Toppin has awoken from a two-week slumber – big corner 3 and drive to the basket for a bucket. “O-bi” chants at Garden. – 1:43 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Think it might be time to tone down Jalen McDaniels usage rate. Seems to always take the “first shot” early in the shot clock, sometimes wonder if he could keep it moving – 1:42 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Knicks with a 23-22 edge over Miles Bridges after one. Hornets lead 34-23. – 1:41 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Miles Bridges scored 22 points in the first quarter against the Knicks. Now that Kevin Knox is gone we can definitively say they should’ve drafted either of the Bridges instead. – 1:39 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
If Randle wants to be viewed as a true superstar, it’s games like this where he needs to step up defensively.
Miles Bridges has 22 points (on 7-of-8 shooting) and four rebounds in the first quarter. – 1:38 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Miles Bridges has 22 points, 4 rebounds, and 2 assists against the Knicks. In just the 1st quarter. Hornets up 34-23 on the Knicks at MSG. – 1:38 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Oh my. Knicks gotta find a way to slow Miles Bridges He has 22 points IN THE FIRST QUARTER and Hornets lead Knicks, 34-23. – 1:38 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Maybe not have Fournier try to guard Bridges?
Just an idea
Also – team needs to sprint back in defense – 1:33 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Contact? No problem! 💪
#NBAAllStar x @Miles Bridges
#AllFly | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/ctxtV3x8hD – 1:31 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
Alongside @NYCMayor and @NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, we’re proud to recognize Arva Rice, President & CEO of the @NYUrbanLeague, with our Community Hero Award. pic.twitter.com/jjkvkdLgAz – 1:31 PM
Jeff Eisenband @JeffEisenband
Is that Mitchell Robinson or Kevin Durant? pic.twitter.com/3iP2NClS8c – 1:29 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
New Mayor Eric Adams confirms on MSG Network: he grew up a Knicks fan. – 1:29 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Miles Bridges with a dominant start on both ends, had a big game against the Knicks last game with a spinning layup to ice the game – 1:26 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
MITCH IN HIS 💼
@Mitchell Robinson | #NewYorkForever pic.twitter.com/ol5xbRikTd – 1:23 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
this Mike Breen energy is contagious. ready to run through a wall at 10 AM on a Monday because of that Mitchell Robinson iso. – 1:22 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Lot of time left in the season but if he keeps this up Mitchell Robinson playing himself into a nice contract. Knicks signed Nerlens Noel for $27 million but he’s been unreliable. – 1:19 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Mitchell Robinson just went off the dribble into a dunk. That’s going to be the most inexplicable NBA thing you see this week. – 1:19 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
NYC mayor Eric Adams gave speech at MSG before Knicks game. (Laughter in video after fan yelled “Shut the f— up”)
Adams: “When the civil rights battle was on the line Dr. King wanted the ball in his hand and he gave his life to ensure that our country would be a better place.” pic.twitter.com/SWtoKTT5b8 – 1:14 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
LaMelo Ball not starting for Charlotte but Hornets say he is available to play. Was questionable with an illness not related to COVID-19. – 1:11 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
Today, we are honored to celebrate the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. alongside our @NYCMayor, Eric Adams. #MLKDay pic.twitter.com/HnTB0Mh76S – 1:07 PM
Mike Mazzeo @MazzNYC
Turned on the Knicks’ game. BetRivers ad followed by FanDuel ad. Seems like an easy day drinking game if you want to be asleep fast pic.twitter.com/G7rbRIcq8T – 1:01 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Who else is a big fan of not waiting until 7pm to watch basketball? 🙌🏽
📍 – NYC
🆚 – @New York Knicks
⏰ – 1PM EST
📺 – @HornetsOnBally
📻 – @WFNZ 610 AM/102.5 FM pic.twitter.com/T3lI3B9dOv – 1:00 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
It appears there will be no LaMelo Ball today. Was listed as questionable with a non-Covid-10 illness and he is not listed in the starting lineup. – 12:50 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
For all the Knicks troubles this season if they win today against Charlotte at MSG they’ll have the same record as the Hornets, who currently hold the No. 7 seed in the East. – 12:50 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
LaMelo Ball was listed as questionable with non-Covid-19 illness and not in starting lineup so it appears he won’t play. – 12:48 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Direct flight from Indy to LA got canceled this morning. Airline rebooked me with connecting flights, but I won’t make it to LA in time for today’s game against the Clippers. Stuck in Charlotte at the moment.
Follow @MVanTryon for remote #Pacers coverage today!! – 12:41 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
1️⃣2️⃣3️⃣4️⃣5️⃣
#AllFly | @CrumblCookies pic.twitter.com/0oJxJhJRN2 – 12:30 PM
Chad Ford @chadfordinsider
ICYMI Last Week
The trade deadline is Feb. 10.
Here’s 4 potential trades for Ben Simmons, Damian Lillard, Myles Turner & Christian Wood
That give the Sixers, Blazers, Magic, Hawks, Knicks, Rockets, Pacers and Hornets new hope.
nbabigboard.com/p/four-nba-tra… – 12:23 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Cam Reddish opens up about trade from Hawks to Knicks: ‘It was just time to make a move for me’ nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 12:19 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Interesting…
Hornets have downgraded LaMelo Ball to questionable for today’s game against the Knicks with a non-COVID illness. – 12:16 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
Before the LaMelo update, James Borrego said with Kelly Oubre missing his fourth game today he may look for some more offense off the bench and could call on Ish Smith or James Bouknight. Also said he needs better defensive effort from bench like they put forth in win in Philly. pic.twitter.com/tiAV3DObFV – 12:16 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
INJURY REPORT vs NYK
Kelly Oubre (Health & Safety Protocols) is out.
LaMelo Ball (non-COVID illness) is questionable.
#AllFly | @NovantHealth pic.twitter.com/rGN3hcYvfK – 12:02 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 1963, the @Los Angeles Lakers Jerry West scored a career-high 63 points in a 129-121 win over the Knicks.
It was the only 60-point game of West’s career. He shot 22-36 from the field and 19-22 from the FT line. pic.twitter.com/g1JVLnwezt – 12:01 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Been reading and listening a lot lately about Soviet history. But took a break today to hit MSG for Knicks-Hornets. – 11:53 AM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
You know it’s cold when @Terry Rozier breaks out 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙢𝙖𝙨𝙠. ❄️
#ULTRADrip | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/FIp5FS8TmK – 11:50 AM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Get ready. We’ve got mid-day hoops coming your way!
#AllFly | @LendingTree pic.twitter.com/bFLmuyzRI8 – 11:40 AM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
An age old winter tradition at MSG: the tunnel between the locker rooms and the court being absolutely freezing. One Hornets player remarked about it (with an expletive) as he jogged out to the floor. – 11:38 AM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
Clap (and RT) if you want #JuliusRandle & #RJBarrett at #NBAAllStar 👏 pic.twitter.com/TOf3jgRNIU – 11:30 AM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
📍 @TheGarden
@Obi Toppin | #UltraDrip pic.twitter.com/6LgncIexg1 – 11:25 AM
Josh Martin @LonzoWire
All you need to know ahead of Monday’s Hornets vs. Knicks game. lonzowire.usatoday.com/2022/01/17/hor… – 11:00 AM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
Votes count as double today! @jimjonescapo wants you to represent, New York!
🗳 https://t.co/EiWlaPrhgH pic.twitter.com/nUiTeEU6Wb – 11:00 AM
Chris Herring @Herring_NBA
ONE MORE DAY.
Blood in the Garden: The Flagrant History of the 1990s New York Knicks is officially on sale tomorrow. If you don’t preorder, I’m finding you and committing a hard foul https://t.co/rq5LpetDuS pic.twitter.com/JOq0OHu2sM – 10:49 AM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
Ja Morant’s season is pretty dang close statistically to Derrick Rose’s MVP year. How else do those guys compare?
https://t.co/yOBdr18thy pic.twitter.com/EkqcArGMAi – 10:18 AM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
Remembering Dr. King.
#NewYorkForever x #MLKDay pic.twitter.com/ZJy5S5OcIg – 10:15 AM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
On NBA’s 930 AM injury report, Nerlens Noel (knee soreness), Cam Reddish (ankle sprain), Solomon Hill (not with team) are listed as out today vs CHA. Kemba Walker (knee soreness) is questionable. – 10:05 AM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
Our leader. Happy Birthday, Coach! 🎈#NewYorkForever pic.twitter.com/Zhy6GQwHvL – 9:50 AM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
Your Monday afternoon fix.
🏀: vs. Hornets
🕐: 1 PM ET
📺: @MSGNetworks | @NBATV
#NewYorkForever x @BetMGM pic.twitter.com/whujc89lXm – 9:30 AM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Knicks have ruled out Cam Reddish (ankle) and are listing Kemba Walker as questionable for this afternoon’s game vs. Charlotte.
If Kemba is cleared to play, it will be very interesting to see how Thibs uses him. – 9:27 AM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Knicks receive:
De’Aaron Fox and Marvin Bagley
Kings receive:
Julius Randle, Kemba Walker, Nerlens Noel, Deuce McBride and draft capital
Which side says no?
tommybeer.substack.com/p/julius-randl… – 8:48 AM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
A true honor to play on this special day. #MLKDay pic.twitter.com/HQrVVMpeXM – 8:30 AM
