Indiana wants strong return for Caris LeVert in a trade

Indiana’s asking price for Caris LeVert is a first-round pick and a good young player, league sources told HoopsHype.
Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
Getting Domantas Sabonis to D.C. for Dummies🤔
I’m taking a BIGGER swing, but it’s gonna cost!
Hey, @_Facci you think we can pull this off? | @SettingThePace3
+ Myles Turner, Caris LeVert 👀
🍎 https://t.co/7lcQIlZsct
🟢 https://t.co/yIPXZiriRA
🖥 https://t.co/NmSELRfPVQ pic.twitter.com/D1qALKWE51 – 4:59 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Justin Holiday has found his groove again. He has six 3s; four in the 3Q.
A 38-point 3Q for the Pacers, including 11 from Caris Levert. Suns lead 80-76. Devin Booker has 34pts. – 8:51 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Booker with a transition 3 after a really bad turnover by Caris LeVert. Game is tied again at 76. #Pacers – 8:49 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Game feels so stagnant on both sides.
Halftime: Suns 46, #Pacers 38
DeAndre Ayton has 21 points and nine rebounds.
Justin Holiday with 8, Caris LeVert 7. – 8:11 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
#Pacers starters
— Keifer Sykes
— Justin Holiday
— Caris LeVert
— Myles Turner
— Domantas Sabonis – 6:49 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Skills and drills with Keifer Sykes and Caris LeVert. #Pacers pic.twitter.com/UAVY0gkWme – 6:21 PM
They also have a first-round pick that they may be more willing to give up because it doesn’t look like it’s going to be a high lottery pick the way that many people predicted coming into this year. They may be willing to part with that with some protections and something along those lines. Caris LeVert is a name to watch there. I think if the Brooklyn Nets decide that they want to make some changes, Joe Harris is somebody the Cavaliers would be very interested in. Terrence Ross of the Orlando Magic fits the bill as well. -via HoopsHype / December 22, 2021
Chris Fedor: Caris LeVert could be available. He’s exactly what Cavaliers need as a Sexton replacement/shot-maker/scorer. They have expendable pieces. They are looking to potentially upgrade that 2 guard spot. Multiple people in organization are fans. It makes sense to consider them a strong suitor. -via Twitter @ChrisFedor / December 8, 2021
In need of a new direction amid a 10-16 start to the season, the Indiana Pacers are moving toward a substantial rebuild and are expected to open up trade conversations around some of their veteran stalwarts, sources tell The Athletic. -via The Athletic / December 7, 2021