Jazz vs. Lakers: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Utah Jazz (29-14) play against the Los Angeles Lakers (22-22) at STAPLES Center
Game Time: 10:30 PM EST on Monday January 17, 2022
Utah Jazz 25, Los Angeles Lakers 25 (Q2 11:36)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Eric Walden @tribjazz
End 1Q: Jazz 25, Lakers 24. Despite 8 tunovers, the possessions the Jazz finished were pretty efficient — 50% FGs, 5-8 on 3s, 6-6 FTs. Royce has 6p. – 11:09 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
I’m pretty sure that Ray J is courtside at the Lakers-Jazz game. #NeverForget For the Love of Ray J. – 11:09 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Spotty first quarter from the Jazz but they lead the lakers 25-24 after one. The Jazz have struggled to run offense against the lakers’ smaller lineup. But Utah has made five threes so that has masked some of those issues – 11:09 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Lakers forced 8 turnovers with a switching, scrambling defense, but did put Utah to the FT line 6 times, while attempting only 1 themselves on an illegal defense. – 11:09 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Jazz up 25-24 after 1Q.
Lakers have 12 pts after Jazz turnovers, Jazz have 0 pts after Lakers turnovers… and yet they lead. – 11:08 PM
Jazz up 25-24 after 1Q.
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LAL have played some good, energetic defense, enough to produce a lead late in the 1st, until B2B 3’s from Utah put them up 25-24.
LAL have played some good, energetic defense, enough to produce a lead late in the 1st, until B2B 3’s from Utah put them up 25-24.
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Lakers’ small-ball lineup has gotten the better of Utah’s with Monk and THT making some nice plays. Jazz have not really been able to stay in front. They trail 20-19. – 11:04 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
2:46 remaining in the first quarter. The Jazz trail the lakers 20-19….Utah shooting 50 percent from the field but they only have gotten 10 shots up, compared to 17 for the lakers. – 11:02 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
A good stretch from LAL’s bench unit with no LeBron or Westbrook produced a quick 5-0 run, with Monk scoring at the rim off a nice dribble move, and Johnson hitting a corner 3 to put LAL up 20-19. – 11:01 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Ingles picks up his second foul on the illegal screen, after being blown by by Malik Monk – 11:01 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Dwight Howard seemed annoyed along the bench. Phil Handy & LeBron James trying to talk to him – 10:57 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Joe ingles makes his first three. Gotta be a welcome sign for him – 10:56 PM
Bryan Kalbrosky @BryanKalbrosky
Russell Westbrook added some value to the Lakers by cleaning up a spill during the first quarter of the game tonight. #LakeShow pic.twitter.com/Kba08PiTdk – 10:54 PM
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
Russ mops up and knocks down 🧽
Russ mops up and knocks down 🧽
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Don with a straightline drive right past Ariza. Lakers’ defense has really cratered this year from previous seasons. Jazz have hit 4-6 overall, 2-3 from deep, and lead 14-13 with 6:41 left 1Q. – 10:53 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
First timeout. The Jazz lead the Lakers 14-13….6:41 remaining in the first quarter – 10:52 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Jazz up 14-13. Straight line drive by Donovan Mitchell around Trevor Ariza for an easy, easy layup further emphasizes that this isn’t 2019 anymore. – 10:52 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Momentum from sweeping the wet spot only had so much of a shelf life. Kind of like any positive turning point for the Lakers this season. – 10:51 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
1 RT = 𝟐 Votes 🌟
1 RT = 𝟐 Votes 🌟
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Russell Westbrook helping the arena worker with sweeping the wet spot. Then proceeds to make a bank shot. – 10:50 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Honestly, seeing Westbrook help mop up a wet spot on the court and then skip and laugh when he walks away just tells me that he’s totally loose and feeling good tonight. – 10:49 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Look at the lakers guarding the ball and rotating….Magic would be proud – 10:49 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Donovan Mitchell slips on a spilled drink courtside. Glad that wasn’t worse – 10:48 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Donovan Mitchell slipped on a wet spot along court-side row. Might be a good idea for fans to be diligent about holding their drinks. – 10:48 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Oooh, Donovan Mitchell tripped on the sideline, either on a wet floor there or maybe even the waitress serving front-row drinks – 10:48 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
One Lakers fan trying to get in Rudy Gobert’s head at the free-throw line: “Rudy, you shut down the NBA last year!!” – 10:47 PM
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
“His lessons of mutual respect and his fight for equality and justice are just as important today as they’ve ever been.”
“His lessons of mutual respect and his fight for equality and justice are just as important today as they’ve ever been.”
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
He’s ready.
He’s ready.
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
The usual 5 in LA 🏝
The usual 5 in LA 🏝
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I have a really bad feeling about this game tonight, even with Utah on the second night of a b2b. – 10:30 PM
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
🆕🖐
🆕🖐
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
Golden Night
Golden Night
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
The Lakers starting Dwight Howard at center again; Trevor Ariza comes into the starting lineup for Malik Monk. pic.twitter.com/reZUuTDebD – 10:03 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
With his 30 points against the Bucks tonight, Trae Young took over the NBA scoring lead from the injured Kevin Durant.
Jayson Tatum (27) jumped Steph Curry for 4th.
With his 30 points against the Bucks tonight, Trae Young took over the NBA scoring lead from the injured Kevin Durant.
Jayson Tatum (27) jumped Steph Curry for 4th.
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Magic’s criticisms. LeBron’s apology & vow to do better. Lots to discuss about the Lakers issues and where they go from here. Tune into @NBATV at 7 pm PT – 9:32 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Frank Vogel on keeping Stanley Johnson on another 10-day: “He’s one of our best defenders. … Everything we’re doing right now is to keep as much flexibility as we can.” – 8:54 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Frank Vogel says Kendrick Nunn’s return to the floor has been “delayed” because his knee didn’t respond well to the ramp up in order to play. – 8:51 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Elijah Hughes is AVAILABLE for the Jazz tonight. Hassan Whiteside and Jared Butler remain OUT. – 8:50 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers coach Frank Vogel said Anthony Davis will be reevaluated by doctors later tonight – 8:49 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Frank Vogel says LeBron’s tweet apologizing to Lakers fan was “a sign of great leadership” and a representation of the Lakers’ commitment to getting it right this season. – 8:49 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Frank Vogel says Anthony Davis is going to see the doc after the game tonight regarding the re-evaluation of his injury. – 8:49 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Frank Vogel’s says LeBron’s apology to Lakers fans is a sign of “great leadership” and unhappiness on how the team has played. – 8:49 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Frank Vogel on LeBron James’ tweet: “I think it’s a sign of great leadership.” – 8:49 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Frank Vogel’s reaction to LeBron’s apology tweet: “I think it’s just a sign of a great leadership.” – 8:48 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Carmelo Anthony will miss a third straight game with lower back tightness. Vogel said he’s getting better, but not enough to play tonight. – 8:48 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Frank Vogel says Carmelo Anthony (lower back) will miss his third straight game tonight. Vogel hopes to have Anthony back in the lineup Wednesday. – 8:47 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers coach Frank Vogel says Carmelo Anthony will be out for tonight’s game vs Utah. But Vogel said he’s “hopeful” that Melo returns on Wednesday vs Indiana – 8:47 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Carmelo Anthony (back) is OUT again tonight, according to Frank Vogel. – 8:47 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
🎧| Ahead of tonight’s Lakers matchup, we’ve got @Ramona Shelburne on #RoundballRoundup!
↣ Stakes ahead of Jazz-Lakers
↣ Western Conference surprises
↣ MORE
🎧| Ahead of tonight’s Lakers matchup, we’ve got @Ramona Shelburne on #RoundballRoundup!
↣ Stakes ahead of Jazz-Lakers
↣ Western Conference surprises
↣ MORE
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
#LeBronJames x #NBAAllStar
#LeBronJames x #NBAAllStar
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
It’s NFL Draft deadline day. Utah’s business here essentially finished when Tavion Thomas said he’d be back
UNDERCLASSMEN LEAVING: Devin Lloyd, T.J. Pledger, Britain Covey, Nick Ford, Cole Fotheringham, Nephi Sewell, Mika Tafua.
It’s NFL Draft deadline day. Utah’s business here essentially finished when Tavion Thomas said he’d be back
UNDERCLASSMEN LEAVING: Devin Lloyd, T.J. Pledger, Britain Covey, Nick Ford, Cole Fotheringham, Nephi Sewell, Mika Tafua.
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
What’s the most shocking record among these four?
Grizz: 30-15
Cavs: 27-18
Lakers: 21-22
What’s the most shocking record among these four?
Grizz: 30-15
Cavs: 27-18
Lakers: 21-22
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
How did Rudy feel after coming back to play after missing the previous five?
Grateful.
How did Rudy feel after coming back to play after missing the previous five?
Grateful.
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Craig Smith is not a guy to get on the officials publicly. Not at all.
He mentioned a couple of shaky calls that went against Utah. Specifically, the DJJ leg kick on the 3-point attempt, and an offensive foul call on a drag screen
Craig Smith is not a guy to get on the officials publicly. Not at all.
He mentioned a couple of shaky calls that went against Utah. Specifically, the DJJ leg kick on the 3-point attempt, and an offensive foul call on a drag screen
Malika Andrews @malika_andrews
After the Lakers suffered their worst loss of the season over the weekend, @Dave McMenamin joins NBA Today with reporting on Magic’s tweet and LA’s center strategy against the Utah Jazz: pic.twitter.com/Ygab6wxrmC – 6:37 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
Battle for the rim tonight
Lakers take the 2nd most shots at the rim, the Jazz allow the 4th fewest
Battle for the rim tonight
Lakers take the 2nd most shots at the rim, the Jazz allow the 4th fewest
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Prior to today, the Clippers were 2-104 in franchise history when allowing at least 133 points, including playoffs.
Prior to today, the Clippers were 2-104 in franchise history when allowing at least 133 points, including playoffs.
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
Today we celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. pic.twitter.com/gxeFPIVTaL – 6:14 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Darius Garland today:
✅ 22 PTS
✅ 6 REB
✅ 12 AST
Darius Garland today:
✅ 22 PTS
✅ 6 REB
✅ 12 AST
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Jalen Graham with a floater from about 8 feet wins it for Arizona State, 64-62.
That’s a tough loss to stomach for Utah. – 6:06 PM
That’s a tough loss to stomach for Utah. – 6:06 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
That Utah possession out of the timeout went absolutely nowhere, then David Jenkins saved it. Tough pull-up jumper there to tie it. – 6:04 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Track meet in LA today. Clippers win 139-133 after leading the entire game. It’s the most points the Pacers allowed all season.
Nicolas Batum scored a career-high 32pts — all in the second half. LeVert had 26, Duarte had 24. Bitadze scored CH 17p, 8r.
Track meet in LA today. Clippers win 139-133 after leading the entire game. It’s the most points the Pacers allowed all season.
Nicolas Batum scored a career-high 32pts — all in the second half. LeVert had 26, Duarte had 24. Bitadze scored CH 17p, 8r.
David Locke @DLocke09
Jazz need to make sure Malik Monk becomes an off the bounce shooter rather than a catch and shoot player
29 of his last 47 on catch and shoot 3s 62%
Jazz need to make sure Malik Monk becomes an off the bounce shooter rather than a catch and shoot player
29 of his last 47 on catch and shoot 3s 62%
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Both Gach is starting to be aggressive and get downhill, which is when he’s at his best. Utah back up one after he hits a couple of freebies. – 5:44 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
Did Moderna pay TNT for an ad read?
Did Moderna pay TNT for an ad read?
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
That’s a tough third foul on Dusan Mahorcic. Craig Smith rolling with him and the three fouls for now with Utah now down six. – 5:24 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
In his last outing against the Bucks, Trae Young tallied 42 PTS (16-26 FG, 8-13 3FG), 10 AST & 8 REB. Young became only the fourth player in NBA history to notch 40+ PTS, 10+ AST, 8+ REB and 8+ 3FGM in a single game, joining James Harden (3x), Paul George and Russell Westbrook. – 5:19 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Episode 5 of Stargazing with @Travonne
What’s it like to be in an NBA entourage?
— VIP treatment
— Partying with LeBron and Drake
— The code
— Transitioning back to reality
YouTube: https://t.co/qs2UUq1nkd
Apple: https://t.co/NCKJWHeoJA…
Spotify: https://t.co/FnEqrOWpOg… pic.twitter.com/c68u101f2o – 5:13 PM
Episode 5 of Stargazing with @Travonne
What’s it like to be in an NBA entourage?
— VIP treatment
— Partying with LeBron and Drake
— The code
— Transitioning back to reality
YouTube: https://t.co/qs2UUq1nkd
Apple: https://t.co/NCKJWHeoJA…
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Halftime: Utah 28, Arizona State 26.
David Jenkins at the horn with a tough fallaway triple.
Final 4+ of that half set the game back. – 4:54 PM
David Jenkins at the horn with a tough fallaway triple.
Bob Garcia @bgarciaivsports
Russell Westbrook has responded sternly to the ever-growing trade chatter around him.
#Lakers #LakeShow #NBA
Russell Westbrook has responded sternly to the ever-growing trade chatter around him.
#Lakers #LakeShow #NBA
Eric Pincus @EricPincus
Latest @BleacherReport Latest NBA Trade Intel: Lakers Realistic Targets, Myles Turner Landing Spots bleacherreport.com/articles/29525… – 4:48 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
Jazz v. Lakers has a very experienced @NBAOfficial crew tonight.
David Guthrie in his 17th year, has called 70 playoff games and 6 NBA Finals.
Michael Smith in his 29th year with 52 playoff games’
Scott Wall in his 27th year with 14 playoff games.
Jazz v. Lakers has a very experienced @NBAOfficial crew tonight.
David Guthrie in his 17th year, has called 70 playoff games and 6 NBA Finals.
Michael Smith in his 29th year with 52 playoff games’
Scott Wall in his 27th year with 14 playoff games.
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Utah went nearly 4:00 without a point. That’s been a thing for much of this season. – 4:30 PM
