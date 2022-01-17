John Collins on Hawks: 'I still would like to be a part of this team going forward'

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Inaugural episode of Hawks Report is LIVE!! 🎙
Here’s a sneak peek at what John Collins had to say — he was so candid about the state of the team, his feelings on his role and way more.
Links to listen + subscribe:
🍎: https://t.co/INePX35jxZ
Spotify: https://t.co/UggQXCsywn pic.twitter.com/8zSR8CEUy2 – 10:28 AM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
🚨 Hawks Report launches TOMORROW MORNING! 🚨
I’m so excited for y’all to hear the first episode, which features an interview with John Collins.
Thank you so much to everyone who has subscribed, and here’s a link to subscribe if you haven’t already: https://t.co/Tn7z2t7CRG pic.twitter.com/esMzbbwRB1 – 7:28 PM
Jeff Eisenband @JeffEisenband
Julius Randle left John Collins on the floor. pic.twitter.com/Yug12cDbjm – 9:14 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Hawks are starting:
De’Andre Hunter
John Collins
Gorgui Dieng
Kevin Huerter
Trae Young
Knicks are starting:
Julius Randle
Evan Fournier
Mitchell Robinson
R.J. Barrett
Alec Burks – 7:12 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Hawks starters for tonight:
Trae Young
Kevin Huerter
De’Andre Hunter
John Collins
Gorgui Dieng – 7:08 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Hawks starters vs. Knicks
Trae Young
Kevin Huerter
De’Andre Hunter
John Collins
Gorgui Dieng – 7:06 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
John Collins’ honesty and humor blew me away (as evidenced by my expression here) when we recorded the first episode of the Hawks Report.
I’m so excited for y’all to hear what he had to say when we launch Monday!
Subscribe now so you don’t miss it: https://t.co/Csv8r8wpQP pic.twitter.com/F7hvSdKCLu – 5:37 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Three officiating errors cited at close of Heat-Hawks. Defensive 3-seconds uncalled on Hawks’ John Collins. Travel uncalled on Hawks’ Trae Young. And Heat’s P.J. Tucker not called for grabbing Collins’ jersey at critical juncture, seen here:
official.nba.com/last-two-minut… – 2:07 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Last two-minute report says there was a missed def. 3-seconds on John Collins, an uncalled travel on Trae and on the Kevin Huerter inbounds TO “Tucker (MIA) pulls Collins’ (ATL) shorts away from his body and restricts his ability to get to the pass.” – 2:03 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Hawks starters vs. Heat
Trae Young
Bogdan Bogdanovic
De’Andre Hunter
John Collins
Gorgui Dieng – 7:40 PM
More on this storyline
John Collins: I feel like I’m supposed to be one of the cornerstones and building blocks of the organization. You guys have bought into me and paid me and showed me that you guys want me here and care about me. I feel frustrated that I can’t produce more for you or have not been allowed to do so. It’s nothing of me being frustrated or asking for a trade. -via Spotify / January 17, 2022
One league source also said Atlanta power forward John Collins, despite signing a new long-term teal after a protracted negotiate, also could be made available in the future if the Hawks don’t start jelling. -via New York Post / January 16, 2022
NBA Central: Players eligible to be traded today: John Collins, Talen Horton-Tucker, Duncan Robinson, Gary Trent Jr., Norman Powell, Bruce Brown, Terence Davis, Richaun Holmes, Cameron Payne, Furkan Korkmaz, Josh Hart, TJ McConnell, Reggie Jackson, Jordan McLaughlin, Jarred Vanderbilt, David Nwaba -via Twitter @TheNBACentral / January 15, 2022