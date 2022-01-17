Kendrick Nunn's return delayed

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Frank Vogel says Kendrick Nunn’s return to the floor has been “delayed” because his knee didn’t respond well to the ramp up in order to play. – 8:51 PM
More on this storyline
Mike Trudell: Kendrick Nunn has cold-like symptoms and didn’t practice today; he won’t make the 1-game trip to Denver today as a precaution. -via Twitter @LakersReporter / January 14, 2022
Mike Trudell: Frank Vogel said Kendrick Nunn is “Getting closer, continuing to do individual work.” -via Twitter @LakersReporter / January 12, 2022
Ryan Ward: Frank Vogel says Kendrick Nunn is “getting closer” but still has no timetable moving forward. -via Twitter @RyanWardLA / January 11, 2022