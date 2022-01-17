USA Today Sports

Kendrick Nunn's return delayed

January 17, 2022- by

Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Frank Vogel says Kendrick Nunn’s return to the floor has been “delayed” because his knee didn’t respond well to the ramp up in order to play. – 8:51 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Frank Vogel says Kendrick Nunn ramped up his workload, but his right knee didn’t respond well. Says it’s not a “setback,” but his timeline to return continues to be delayed. – 8:50 PM

