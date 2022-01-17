Neil Olshey thought Anfernee Simons was the most talented player he ever drafted

Simons, meanwhile, was a promising youngster who had mostly scuffled in his first three years, even as veterans trumpeted his talent and predicted stardom. Added to the expectations was the full-throttled support of Neil Olshey, the executive who drafted Simons. Olshey never backed down in his belief that Simons was the most talented player he had ever drafted, a list that included Blake Griffin, Lillard and McCollum.
Source: Jason Quick @ The Athletic
Casey Holdahl @CHold
The athleticism and shot-making is nothing we haven’t seen before from @Anfernee Simons. But getting called for a technical? That’s a new one. rip.city/3fvdgKd – 7:00 PM
Jason Quick @jwquick
On the continued excellence of Anfernee Simons and the elephant in the room: What does it mean for the Trail Blazers? theathletic.com/3072658/2022/0… – 1:57 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Anfernee Simons tonight:
31 PTS
11 AST
7 3PT
He is averaging 28.3 PPG, 8.2 APG on 51/46/91% in January. pic.twitter.com/YDpOxIUjfw – 9:40 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Blazers 115, Wizards 110: FINAL. 31 points, 11 assists for @Anfernee Simons. 23 points, 14 rebounds, 2 assists/steals for @Jusuf Nurkic. 18 points for @Nassir Little. 15 points, 9 rebounds, 4 steals, 2 assists for @Robert Covington. 10 points, 2 rebounds for @BenMcLemore. – 9:31 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Blazers 94, Wizards 80: end of third quarter. 26 points, 9 assists for @Anfernee Simons. 18 points, 11 rebounds for @Jusuf Nurkic. 18 points for @Nassir Little. 12 points, 8 rebounds, 2 assists for @Robert Covington. – 8:52 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
That was @Anfernee Simons‘ first shot of the second half. Appreciate the desire to play-make but when you got 26 in the first half, get ’em up in the second half. – 8:43 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Hey, anyone remember how in 2018 a lot of people whined and complained that the Blazers selected Anfernee Simons at No. 24 instead of a wing? Oops! pic.twitter.com/tr4sKrqE16 – 8:19 PM
Dwight Jaynes @dwightjaynes
If Anfernee Simons keeps playing like this the Trail Blazers will have to find an injury for him so that he’s out of the lineup and not blocking a tank. – 8:11 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Whew. The Wizards trail Portland 68-57 at halftime. Anfernee Simons had 26p, Nurkic had 13 & 11. TBs have 11 threes.
Dinwiddie: 16p
Kispert: 11p – 8:09 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Blazers 68, Wizards 57: halftime. 26 points (9-14, 7-10), 6 assists for @Anfernee Simons. 13 points, 11 rebounds for @Jusuf Nurkic. 11 points, 1 rebound/block for @Nassir Little. POR shooting 52 percent from the field, 50 percent from three. – 8:08 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Now seven threes on nine attempts for @Anfernee Simons. Records once again in jeopardy. – 8:03 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Anfernee Simons, the pride of Central Florida, is torching the Wizards, with 23 points on 8-of-12 shooting from the field and 6-of-8 shooting from 3. There’s 2:55 remaining in the second quarter. Simons’ career high is 43 points. – 8:00 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
And then a tough finish through traffic for the and-1. @Anfernee Simons have it all. – 7:57 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Anfernee Simons is cooking the Wizards tonight and he’s giving it to a variety of defenders. 20 pts in 15 min on 6-7 3PT. – 7:56 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Wizards are getting killed by the Anfernee Simons and Jusuf Nurkic pick and roll – 7:56 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Portland leads the Wizards 29-24 after one in DC. Anfernee Simons has 11p and 3 three’s.
Dinwiddie: 8p
Neto and Kistpert have 5 each – 7:40 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Blazers 29, Wizards 24: end of first quarter. 11 points, 3 assists for @Anfernee Simons. 4 points, 9 rebounds for @Jusuf Nurkic. 6 points, 1 rebound/block for @Nassir Little. 3 points, 5 rebounds, 1 steal for @Robert Covington. – 7:39 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Also, @Anfernee Simons now drawing double teams at the top of the three-point line. Word is out. – 7:34 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
11 points in 9 minutes for @Anfernee Simons on 4-6 and 3-4 shooting. Making it look easy so far with Portland up 26-16 with 2:36 in the first quarter. – 7:30 PM
More on this storyline
Adrian Wojnarowski: ESPN Sources: Portland’s interim GM Joe Cronin is making his first significant addition to the Blazers’ front office, hiring Cleveland’s Andrae Patterson as assistant GM. Patterson has been the Cavs’ Senior Director of Basketball Ops and also spent 4 years in Utah’s front office. -via Twitter @wojespn / January 13, 2022
The Blazers recently let go of their top basketball executive, Neil Olshey, promoting Joe Cronin in the interim. While Cronin will run the team until an official hire, it’s unclear if that hire will happen before the trade deadline. Sources indicate he’ll have an opportunity to keep the position long-term, but Chicago Bulls general manager Marc Eversley, G League president Shareef Abdur-Rahim and Boston Celtics vice president of player and organization development Allison Feaster are the front-runners. -via Bleacher Report / January 8, 2022
Now that Cronin has moved into the big seat, their connection seems even more relevant. A first-time coach, and a first-time general manager are leaning on each other, both anchored by their deep-rooted history. “I know who he is, because I’ve known him since he was 17,” Cronin said. “And he is the same guy today as he was then. The trust is there. I know Chauncey Billups as a person, I know exactly what that is, and I’m very lucky to have him.” -via The Athletic / December 14, 2021