Nets vs. Cavaliers: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Brooklyn Nets (27-15) play against the Cleveland Cavaliers (18-18) at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Game Time: 3:00 PM EST on Monday January 17, 2022
Brooklyn Nets 31, Cleveland Cavaliers 30 (End Q1)
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Pascal Siakam earns a nomination for East Player of the Week, but the award goes to Cleveland’s Darius Garland. – 3:35 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
End of the first quarter: Nets lead the Cavs 31-30. Mills and Edwards with eight each, Irving with seven. Nets shooting 60 percent from 3 with six 3s in the first quarter. Second-most they’ve made in a first quarter this season. Darius Garland looks good. Now to check those lines – 3:35 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Nets’ James Harden open to relocate this summer? sportando.basketball/en/nets-james-… – 3:34 PM
Serena Winters @SerenaWinters
Darius Garland has just been named Eastern Conference Player of the Week! (Jan. 10 – 16)!
STATS: 20.5 ppg, 12.8 asts, 6.0 rebs and a 4-0 record.
#LetEmKnow – 3:34 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
#NBA announced its players of the week.
East: Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (#RegionProud)
West: Suns guard Devin Booker, who scored a game-high 35 points in a win over the #Pacers on Friday. – 3:32 PM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
Cavs guard Darius Garland named NBA’s Eastern Conference player of the week – 3:32 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Cavs guard Darius Garland and Suns guard Devin Booker have been named the NBA Eastern and Western Conference Players of the Week, respectively. – 3:32 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
DG the PG … and POTW!
RETWEET to congratulate #DariusGarland￼ and vote him to #NBAAllStar￼! 🌟
DETAILS: https://t.co/yL9bOa3Swb pic.twitter.com/4DWPjTapWE – 3:31 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Miles: 38 PTS, 12 REB, 5 AST
Terry: 22 PTS, 7 AST, 6 REB
Gordon: 16 PTS, 4 AST
Cody: 9 PTS, 7 REB, 4 AST
#AllFly | @drpepper pic.twitter.com/tBRCz9d8nn – 3:31 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs Darius Garland have been named the NBA Eastern Conference Player of the Week for Week 13. – 3:31 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Darius Garland has been named Eastern Conference Player of the Week for Week 13. – 3:30 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker and Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland have been named the NBA Western and Eastern Conference Players of the Week, respectively, for Week 13 of the 2021-22 season (Jan. 10 – 16). pic.twitter.com/xk7eBSAzBx – 3:30 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
NBA Players of the Week for Week 13: Suns guard Devin Booker and Cavaliers guard Darius Garland. – 3:30 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Phoenix’s Devin Booker and Cleveland’s Darius Garland were just named West and East Player of the Week by the NBA.
More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com – 3:30 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
New Dunc’d On Prime! KD Injury; Pacific Division Trade Outlook with @dannyleroux. We really got into it about the Kings (Fox for Simmons) in particular. duncdon.supportingcast.fm/join – 3:30 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Cam Thomas in, too. Last time he was here he was the hero in the Nets’ pre-Thanksgiving win. – 3:29 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Kevin Love with a fullcourt pass to Darius Garland who leaves it for Okoro. Okoro with a big dunk. HELL of a sequence. – 3:28 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
LaMarcus Aldridge back in for the first time since the Nets’ loss to Milwaukee on Jan. 7. They need him to score with KD out. – 3:26 PM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
KAI pulled up
@Kyrie Irving #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/aq81TflxAN – 3:26 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
LaMarcus Aldridge checking in for the #Nets. It’s his first action since Jan. 7 against the defending champion #Bucks. #NBA – 3:25 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Can’t stop @Jarrett Allen 🤷
#NBAAllStar | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/xXliKcQRKA – 3:24 PM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
Patty has it going early
@Patrick Mills #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/JIJkyRtz77 – 3:20 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
#Nets have no timeline for Kevin Durant’s return from knee injury nypost.com/2022/01/17/net… via @nypostsports – 3:20 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
James Harden might be open to relocation, but there is strong belief that Dougie McCormick hopes to remain with the Sacramento Kings. pic.twitter.com/UMW6h8m1M9 – 3:19 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
An #NBAAllStar worthy 🅿️erformance for MILES BRIDGES!
Player of the Game vs NYK | @HusqvarnaUSA pic.twitter.com/zDS6Lllg07 – 3:18 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
#Nets‘ quick hands and three early steals – along with Patty Mills’ back-to-back 3s – have Brooklyn up 13-7 on the #Cavaliers in an MLK Day matinee. #NBA – 3:17 PM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
Kess Express still rollin’
@Kessler Edwards #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/JwjT1juLIB – 3:17 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets lead the Cavs 13-7 with 7:22 left. Mills and Edwards have 11 of those points. – 3:16 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Ja Morant mostly plays games in Kobe’s. Today, he’s hooping in the N7 KD 4s. Arguably one of the greatest hooping shoes ever 🔥🔥. pic.twitter.com/oHsGXloPMf – 3:16 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Big road win! 🔥
#AllFly | @NewAmsterdam pic.twitter.com/0HsHq0pREX – 3:15 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
DG the PG gets the show started!
📺 #CavsNets on @BallySportsCLE pic.twitter.com/KaPkRJsXbU – 3:14 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Appears Kyrie Irving is wearing two different types of shoes today. Can’t fully tell because of my view. – 3:14 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
This is how you earn a career-high!
@Miles Bridges | #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/zmT5ESNLXb – 3:12 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Miles Bridges becomes the 50th player ever to take at least 20 shots against the Knicks and hit at least 70% of them. He’s got 38 points on 14-of-20 shooting. First time it’s been done since Kevin Durant did it in 2018. Wilt Chamberlain once shot 27-of-37 vs. NYK and scored 67. – 3:12 PM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
“Now is the time to make justice a reality for all” – Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
#MLKDay pic.twitter.com/yLtmBSywkB – 3:10 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Looking back on the 2020 @HoophallClassic All-Tournament Team you see current NBA guys like Cade Cunningham, Jalen Green, BJ Boston and Cam Thomas and a whole bunch of college stars like Adama Sanogo, Hunter Dickinson and Trevor Keels
zagsblog.com/2020/01/21/202… – 3:09 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Kyrie gets a mixture of boos and cheers after being introduced to an understandably sparse Cleveland crowd. Snowstorm last night (and KD’s absence) took most of the energy out of this one. Maybe half full at tip-off. – 3:09 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
NEW CAREER-HIGH FOR @Miles Bridges – 3️⃣8️⃣
RT & VOTE FOR SKY MILES! ⭐️⭐️⭐️
#NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/hAIG2vVv7Q – 3:06 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Updated list of opposing players who have set their career-high points at Madison Square Garden this season:
1) Jaylen Brown (46)
2) OG Anunoby (36)
3) Ricky Rubio (37)
4) Evan Mobley (26)
5) Zeke Nnaji (21)
6) Miles Bridges (38) – 3:06 PM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
Only a half-hearted booing of Kyrie here in Cleveland. A smattering of applause — if not more — mixed in – 3:05 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
JUST WOW!
#NBAAllStar x @Miles Bridges
#AllFly | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/ua5rlmlrPg – 3:05 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
“Now is the time to make justice a reality for all.”
#MLKDay | #CavsBHC pic.twitter.com/R7KgL7Bvkg – 2:58 PM
Charlotte Hornets PR @HornetsPR
Through three quarters at NYK, @Charlotte Hornets F Miles Bridges has 33 points and 12 rebounds. This is the second game of the season and his career with 30 points and 10 rebounds.
Bridges now has seven 30-point games this season after he had three in his first three seasons.
#AllFly – 2:49 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Greetings from Cleveland. The concession lines here are out of control. Limited spots open due to the snow here. Anyway, that’s my problem, not yours. Nets-Cavs tip in half an hour. Kyrie and Harden vs. The Fro and co. Updates to follow. – 2:42 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Rack ’em up 👌
@Terry Rozier | #NBAAllStar | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/sTOrAFuIeC – 2:39 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets starters in Cleveland: Harden, Irving, Mills, Edwards and Sharpe. – 2:35 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
The #Nets will start Harden, Irving, Mills, Edwards and Sharpe today. DeAndre Bembry (back spasm) and Nic Claxton were both out vs. the #Cavaliers, but LaMarcus Aldridge was available. #NBA – 2:32 PM
Joe Gabriele @CavsJoeG
#Cavs starters v. BKN:
Garland
Okoro
Markkanen
Mobley
Allen
Lamar Stevens is out today with left knee soreness. – 2:25 PM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
It’s a classic
@Kyrie Irving x #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/EYh932pf4W – 2:17 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Big first half in the Big City!
#AllFly pic.twitter.com/XxMbjh3JbL – 2:14 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Built for these moments! 👌
@Terry Rozier | #NBAAllStar | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/sG6xB1VjGs – 2:14 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
The Monday matinee starters! #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/lo5cgnXqAZ – 2:11 PM
Serena Winters @SerenaWinters
Lamar Stevens will NOT play tonight (left knee soreness).
Isaac Okoro back in the starting lineup.
Your #Cavs starters as they get ready to take on the #Nets on #MLK Day:
Garland
Okoro
Markkanen
Mobley
Allen
Tip-off at 3:00pm on @BallySportsCLE – 2:10 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
With 497 threes, @Terry Rozier is now 5th on our ALL-TIME 3PM leaderboard! 👏 🔥
RT to send Terry to #NBAAllStar! pic.twitter.com/aEEe5Eios9 – 2:09 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets rule DeAndre’ Bembry out of today’s game due to back spasms. – 2:05 PM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
Covering the Cavs and Nets today, and bad news for Cleveland: Lamar Stevens (knee soreness) will not play. The Nets are short handed too, you may have heard. Kevin Durant (sprained MCL) isn’t going to be out there for a while. – 2:04 PM
Sarah Kustok @sarahkustok
The @Brooklyn Nets are visiting @Jarrett Allen & the @Cleveland Cavaliers ..
Coverage starts at 2:30p on @NetsOnYES pic.twitter.com/O0EIXjGdjC – 2:03 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Billy Donovan says Bulls will make decision on Alex Caruso’s status vs. CLE after seeing how he responds to workouts today and tomorrow. Hinted at a minutes restriction when he returns – 2:02 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Alex Caruso will be assessed before Cavaliers game, per Billy Donovan. Hinted at minutes limit when Caruso does return given how long he has been out. – 2:02 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Nash on KD: “He’s obviously disappointed. The guy loves to play. It’s tough any time you’re injured but this is just the reality and try to stay positive and look forward to the opportunity to play and that it’s not worse.” – 2:01 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Let’s play some afternoon hoops!
🆚 @Brooklyn Nets
🕒 3:00PM ET
📺 @BallySportsCLE
@betwayusa | #GetItLocked pic.twitter.com/10rJEa7Cpx – 2:00 PM
Let’s play some afternoon hoops!
🆚 @Brooklyn Nets
🕒 3:00PM ET
📺 @BallySportsCLE
@betwayusa | #GetItLocked pic.twitter.com/10rJEa7Cpx – 2:00 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Lamar Stevens (knee soreness) is OUT today against Brooklyn, a source tells @clevelanddotcom. – 1:58 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Steve Nash wouldn’t say what grade Kevin Durant’s sprained MCL was and has no timetable update. He said the star will be re-evaluated in “a couple weeks.” #Nets #NBA – 1:57 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
FLIGHT NO. 0️⃣ IS CLEAR FOR LANDING‼️
RT & VOTE @Miles Bridges! ⭐️
#NBAAllStar | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/xE0ywBUuz2 – 1:57 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
A few injury notes from Nash aside from KD: Aldridge is back today. Claxton still out– hopeful he’ll be back soon. Harris has started light shooting, but won’t play on this trip. Nash: “We just have to do the best we can. We can’t cry about it. We can’t feel sorry for ourselves” – 1:57 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
If keeping Harden in BK this summer is contingent on BK finding a Kyrie Irving resolution (full time player or trade) then a “look take Ben Simmons for Harden if James wants to leave or take him for Kyrie if James stays” isn’t the worst plan for both teams to book mark is it? – 1:57 PM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
We know the words by heart
@Kevin Durant x #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/AgzaEFdTg4 – 1:53 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
First 20-pt quarter for @Miles Bridges!
This guy deserves an #NBAAIIStar spot! ⭐️
#AllFly | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/YDK7rpeI7O – 1:48 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Steve Nash said Joe Harris is on the trip. He won’t play. Believes Harris just got cleared for light shooting. – 1:45 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Joe Harris just started shooting and is with the #Nets but won’t play on this trip. #nba – 1:44 PM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
This beat is sick
https://t.co/lBkkiQTmsv pic.twitter.com/H7BIZRcWVz – 1:41 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Steve Nash is optimistic Nic Claxton plays on this road trip. Said Claxton’s status is more “day-to-day” than anything. – 1:36 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Steve Nash doesn’t provide a timeline on Kevin Durant or a grade on his MCL sprain. Said the Nets are a few weeks away from re-evaluating him. – 1:32 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Contact? No problem! 💪
#NBAAllStar x @Miles Bridges
#AllFly | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/ctxtV3x8hD – 1:31 PM
Jeff Eisenband @JeffEisenband
Is that Mitchell Robinson or Kevin Durant? pic.twitter.com/3iP2NClS8c – 1:29 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
This week’s edition of Mobley Mondays is here!
Part two of my conversation with #Cavs Evan Mobley on playing with his brother Isaiah, his upbringing and more.
theathletic.com/3072217/2022/0… – 1:28 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets say LaMarcus Aldridge is available today and Nic Claxton is out. – 1:25 PM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
Turn it up
@Cam Thomas x #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/cW7r04Ub3d – 1:21 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
LaMarcus Aldridge is available today against the Cavaliers. – 1:11 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
One of the best first quarters of the season for the Pelicans, racing out to a 29-18 lead over the Celtics.
That’s how you respond after the sluggish start against the Nets in the last game. 💪 – 1:08 PM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
Playing on repeat
@James Harden x #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/x10wvcJ6fz – 1:03 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Who else is a big fan of not waiting until 7pm to watch basketball? 🙌🏽
📍 – NYC
🆚 – @New York Knicks
⏰ – 1PM EST
📺 – @HornetsOnBally
📻 – @WFNZ 610 AM/102.5 FM pic.twitter.com/T3lI3B9dOv – 1:00 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Messed around and averaged a double-double – 19.5 PTS, 10.2 AST – over our six-game trip 👊
@keybank | #LetEmKnow – 1:00 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs swingman Lamar Stevens, who is dealing with some soreness in his knee, is going to work out before the game and try to play against the Nets, a source tells @clevelanddotcom. But they’ve got to see how he feels before making an official decision. – 12:47 PM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
Today we remember the life and legacy of Martin Luther King, Jr. pic.twitter.com/8fFY8PgKws – 12:38 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
𝘿𝙂 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙋𝙂. #NBA75
🌟 1 RT = 2 VOTES to help get @Darius Garland to the #NBAAllStar Game 🌟 pic.twitter.com/cIcFq4cRwg – 12:36 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
1️⃣2️⃣3️⃣4️⃣5️⃣
#AllFly | @CrumblCookies pic.twitter.com/0oJxJhJRN2 – 12:30 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
𝙴𝚟𝚊𝚗 𝙼𝚘𝚋𝚕𝚎𝚢 (𝟷𝟿𝟿𝟻)
🌟 1 RT = 2 VOTES to help send @Evan Mobley to #NBAAllStar 🌟 pic.twitter.com/I4azQTt4Ul – 12:29 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Help us show #JarrettAllen DOUBLE the #NBAAllStar love today!
🌟 1 RT = 2 VOTES🌟 pic.twitter.com/tDV9aRfS8x – 12:24 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
My latest #NBA Top 5 power rankings through Saturday’s games.
I repeat. Through Saturday’s games
1. Suns
2. Warriors
3. Grizzlies
4. Bulls
5. Jazz
Next 5: Nets, Bucks, 76ers, Heat, Cavs.
1 last thing: Keep LeBron James’ name out of MVP conversation. https://t.co/nkpJFfCSZJ pic.twitter.com/cd4umaYXfS – 12:06 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Justin Champagnie is averaging 8.3 offensive rebounds per 100 possessions. The next closest player who is his height or shorter? David Duke Jr., at 5.2 – 12:05 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
INJURY REPORT vs NYK
Kelly Oubre (Health & Safety Protocols) is out.
LaMelo Ball (non-COVID illness) is questionable.
#AllFly | @NovantHealth pic.twitter.com/rGN3hcYvfK – 12:02 PM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
Our players honor the life & legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. by choosing to serve as inspiration for others.
#MLKDay pic.twitter.com/QtvfjKdofd – 11:52 AM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
You know it’s cold when @Terry Rozier breaks out 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙢𝙖𝙨𝙠. ❄️
#ULTRADrip | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/FIp5FS8TmK – 11:50 AM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Get ready. We’ve got mid-day hoops coming your way!
#AllFly | @LendingTree pic.twitter.com/bFLmuyzRI8 – 11:40 AM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Fans unable to attend today’s #CavsNets matchup due to weather conditions can receive a ticket credit for a future mutually agreed upon game.
DETAILS: on.nba.com/3tHXwvw – 11:40 AM
Kevin Love @kevinlove
Legacy Lives Forever 👑 #MLKDay @ Equality instagram.com/p/CY1o4XCOOW-/… – 11:35 AM
Mary Schmitt Boyer/Jodie Valade @PDcavsinsider
Wish Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert a happy 60th birthday! Photo: John Kuntz, https://t.co/Hu25cO2vcT #Cavs pic.twitter.com/ToWOQwx279 – 11:30 AM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
If our RPR MVP Predictor determined East All-Stars…
Starters
G: Trae Young
G: James Harden
F: Giannis Antetokounmpo
F: Kevin Durant
F: Joel Embiid
Reserves
G: Fred VanVleet
G: DeMar DeRozan
F: Jarrett Allen
F: Jimmy Butler
F: Jayson Tatum
WC: Zach LaVine
WC: Domantas Sabonis pic.twitter.com/JdhZVvQmeo – 10:29 AM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Yesterday marked a year since James Harden’s Nets debut against Orlando. In the year that followed a lot has happened with the Nets. I tried to boil the past year of the big three era down to 10 things. Today’s story: theathletic.com/3074321/2022/0… – 10:22 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Three Things to Know: Injuries to Durant, Green mean less time for Nets, Warriors big 3s nba.nbcsports.com/2022/01/17/thr… – 9:01 AM
