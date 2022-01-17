Nikola Vucevic: What happened to Djokovic is just politicians using their power to show off and get extra followers. It has nothing to do with Covid or visa issues, they used him to try to make themselves look better. Very sad how they treated a First Class Champion!
Source: Twitter @NikolaVucevic
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Nikola Vucevic @NikolaVucevic
Also to me the saddest thing in this whole Djokovic thing was that only two of his colleagues stood by his side, everyone else got scared…unbelievable – 2:01 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Nikola Vucevic, via Zoom from Boston, on open 3 he missed for win with 4 seconds left: “Really good look. Shot I feel confident taking.”
He had 27-6-6 – 11:27 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics win 114-112
Tatum – 23/12/4, 2 blocks
Brown – 19/7/4, 4 steals
Schroder – 16/7/8
Rob – 14/13/6
Horford – 15 points, 8 rebounds
Richardson – 13 points
Vucevic – 27/6/6
DeRozan – 23/8/7
Dosnumu – 21/4/10
White – 19 points – 10:52 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
#Bulls missed 2 shots at the end and lose a close one to Boston 114-112. Vucevic had 27 pts, DeRozan 23, Dosunmu 21 & 10 assts, White 19.
Before the final sequence, Bulls had plenty of chances to build lead and didn’t convert. – 10:51 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Vucevic and DeRozan missed shots at the end, securing the Bulls’ loss. DeRozan immediately starts clapping and encouraging his teammates. Goes straight to Vuc and tells him good shot. Love the leadership – 10:51 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Final: Celtics 114, Bulls 112
Nikola Vucevic’s 3-point attempt for the win comes up short. So does a DeMar DeRozan fallaway for the tie
Shorthanded Bulls let slip a 6-point lead in last two minutes, fall to 27-14 – 10:50 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Man, that’s a brutal way to end. Two surefire chances for Vučević and DeRozan to ice the game. DeMar immediately goes to encourage Vooch after the buzzer, but that’s going to sting both players for a bit. – 10:50 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Celtics 114, Bulls 112
Bulls blow 4-point lead in final minute, finish first half on pace for 54 victories
Vucevic 27 pts 6 rebs, 6 assists
DeRozan 23 pts, 7 rebs, 7 assists
Dosunmu 21 pts, 10 assists
White 19 pts, 5 assists, 5 3PTs
Tatum 23 pts, 12 rebs – 10:50 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Wow. they called a foul on Vooch there. Rob to the line for two free throws. – 10:45 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
One more push here from Boston has this back within 112-110 with 1:02 remaining. DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Vucevic have had an answer for everything the Celtics have thrown at them in this fourth quarter — let’s see if they can provide another here. – 10:42 PM
John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann
Celtics were trying to keep Williams out of the pick-and-roll, with Tatum taking Vucevic. So Dosunmu set the screen & Williams tried to switch w/ Richardson, but DeRozan saw what they were doing & was too quick. pic.twitter.com/VXyZ92jl5v – 10:39 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics just can’t get any defensive stops. #Bulls are 9-for-13 FG in 4Q with DeRozan and Vucevic doing most of the damage. CHI 110, BOS 104, 3:33 left. – 10:36 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Rob is struggling with Vooch. This is a spot for Horford, who is having a good game. – 10:35 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Nikola Vucevic has had a down shooting year overall for Chicago, but he’s been big for the Bulls tonight with so many guys out. Up to 23 points on 10-17 shooting plus six boards and assists. – 10:30 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
#Bulls might just embrace the suffering like Billy Donovan asked. They lead at Boston 100-95 with 6:45 left. Vucevic and Dosunmu have 21 pts each. – 10:23 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics lead 84-83 after three
Tatum – 19 points, 9 rebounds
Schroder – 13/5/5
Horford – 13 points
Brown – 12 points
Celtics – 7-19 threes
Celtics – 9 turnovers
Vucevic – 21/6/6
Dosunmu – 18 points
White – 16 points
Bulls – 9-23 threes
Bulls – 5 turnovers – 10:14 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
If Enes can’t guard Vooch at all, then he can’t be on the floor. – 10:09 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics lead 54-49 at the half
Tatum – 17 points
Brown – 8/6/3
Schroder – 8 points
Horford – 8 points
Celtics – 2-12 three-pointers
Celtics – 4 turnovers
White – 13 points
Vucevic – 9/6/5
Dosunmu – 8 points
Bulls – 4-13 three-pointers
Bulls – 3 turnovers – 9:34 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Halftime: Celtics 54, Bulls 49.
Coby White leads all Bulls with 13 points.
Vooch has 9/6/5.
DeRozan has 7/6/3. – 9:32 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Celtics 54, Bulls 49 at half
White 13 pts (11 straight games in doubles)
Vucevic 9 pts, 6 rebs, 5 assists
Dosunmu 8 pts, 3 assists
DeRozan 7 pts, 6 rebs, 3 assists
Tatum 17 pts – 9:31 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics lead 32-22 after one
Tatum – 13 points
Brown – 6 points
Schroder – 6 points
Celtics – 60% shooting
Celtics – 1 turnover
Vucevic – 7/5/4
Dosunmu – 6 points
White – 5 points
Bulls – 47.6% shooting
Bulls – 1 turnover – 9:03 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Nikola Vucevic off to a strong offensive start. 7 of Bulls’ first 11 points on 3/4 shooting, plus an assist
Bulls need him to get going with all the offensive firepower they have on the shelf – 8:49 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Celtics are trying to attack which is good. Aside from falling asleep in transition, it’s not a bad start. Vuc made a couple of shots, Celtics are missing – 8:45 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics are going right at Vooch in PnR. Multiple times they’ve gone at him. Twice it’s gotten Rob buckets. – 8:45 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics starters tonight:
Robert Williams
Al Horford
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Dennis Schroder
Bulls starters:
Nikola Vucevic
DeMar DeRozan
Alfonzo McKinnie
Coby White
Ayo Dosunmu – 8:12 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Bulls at Celtics – TD Garden – January 15, 2022 – Starters
Boston – Schroder, Brown, Tatum, Horford, R Williams
Chicago –Coby White, Ayo Dosunmu, DeMar DeRozan, Alfonzo McKinnie, Nikola Vucevic
OUT: Boston: Smart Chicago: LaVine, Ball, Caruso, Williams, Green, Jones Jr. pic.twitter.com/sN9oMU57OR – 8:07 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Down Zach LaVine, Lonzo Ball, Alex Caruso and four power forwards (Javonte, DJJ, P-Will, Cook), here is Bulls’ starting lineup vs. Celtics:
Coby White
Ayo Dosunmu
DeMar DeRozan
Alfonzo McKinnie
Nikola Vucevic
Bulls have 11 players available – 8:06 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Coby and Ayo are the starting backcourt, McKinnie, DeMar and the Vooch. – 8:02 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Let’s play guess the starters:
Coby, Ayo, TBJ, DeMar, Vooch
McKinnie 6th man
Your turn. – 3:24 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Warriors 138, Bulls 96
White 20 pts
Vucevic 19 pts, 14 rebs, 5 assists
DeRozan 17 pts, 7 assists
Bulls have allowed 138 points two games in a row
LaVine left knee injury
Kuminga 25 pts
Poole 22 pts
Wiggins 21 pts
Curry 19 pts – 9:53 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Warriors 78, Bulls 47
Ball 15 pts
DeRozan 14 pts
Vucevic 10 pts
LaVine left knee injury; out for game
Wiggins 20 points
Bulls booed off floor – 8:42 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Lonzo Ball is 4-6 on 3s in the earlygoing. Last two the result of some nice two-man synergy with Nikola Vucevic. Lonzo entered passes into him in post, Vucevic drew a double-team, then kicked back out to Lonzo for open 3s – 8:06 PM
