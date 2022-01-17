Nuggets interested in Bryn Forbes

Spurs guard Bryn Forbes is available on the trade market, league sources told HoopsHype. Multiple teams have expressed interest in Forbes, including the Denver Nuggets, sources say.
Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Among the positive spots for the Spurs tonight: Bryn Forbes is having another flambeau of a first half. – 9:22 PM
Among the positive spots for the Spurs tonight: Bryn Forbes is having another flambeau of a first half. – 9:22 PM
