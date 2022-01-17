Nuggets interested in Bryn Forbes

USA Today Sports

January 17, 2022

Spurs guard Bryn Forbes is available on the trade market, league sources told HoopsHype. Multiple teams have expressed interest in Forbes, including the Denver Nuggets, sources say.
Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype

Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Among the positive spots for the Spurs tonight: Bryn Forbes is having another flambeau of a first half. – 9:22 PM

