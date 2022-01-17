Pacers vs. Clippers: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Indiana Pacers (15-28) play against the Los Angeles Clippers (23-23) at STAPLES Center
Game Time: 3:30 PM EST on Monday January 17, 2022
Indiana Pacers 72, Los Angeles Clippers 87 (Q3 07:24)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Live footage of Nicolas Batum — 3 3s in the 3rd quarter.
LA up 87-72 with 7:24 left in third quarter. pic.twitter.com/gf3qTfQP0P – 5:03 PM
Live footage of Nicolas Batum — 3 3s in the 3rd quarter.
LA up 87-72 with 7:24 left in third quarter. pic.twitter.com/gf3qTfQP0P – 5:03 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Four fouls on Zu — good thing the Clippers have centers to spare today? – 4:58 PM
Four fouls on Zu — good thing the Clippers have centers to spare today? – 4:58 PM
Eric Pincus @EricPincus
Latest @BleacherReport Latest NBA Trade Intel: Lakers Realistic Targets, Myles Turner Landing Spots bleacherreport.com/articles/29525… – 4:48 PM
Latest @BleacherReport Latest NBA Trade Intel: Lakers Realistic Targets, Myles Turner Landing Spots bleacherreport.com/articles/29525… – 4:48 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
A concern for Clippers: They’re fouling way too much, which is a surprise.
It was an issue after halftime in San Antonio. And it was an issue today vs Pacers in second quarter. And Spurs/Pacers are two of the worst teams in the league at getting to the line. – 4:47 PM
A concern for Clippers: They’re fouling way too much, which is a surprise.
It was an issue after halftime in San Antonio. And it was an issue today vs Pacers in second quarter. And Spurs/Pacers are two of the worst teams in the league at getting to the line. – 4:47 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
ISAIAH 🤯
📺 @BallySportWest | @Isaiah Hartenstein pic.twitter.com/syMmLMkfjh – 4:44 PM
ISAIAH 🤯
📺 @BallySportWest | @Isaiah Hartenstein pic.twitter.com/syMmLMkfjh – 4:44 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Clippers 68, Pacers 59 | Half | Eric Bledsoe — nine points, six assists — helping steady the Clippers late in the second quarter when Indiana was closing in.
Coffey has 14 points & Isaiah Hartenstein’s been his active self: 5 points, a rebound, two fouls all in four minutes. – 4:43 PM
Clippers 68, Pacers 59 | Half | Eric Bledsoe — nine points, six assists — helping steady the Clippers late in the second quarter when Indiana was closing in.
Coffey has 14 points & Isaiah Hartenstein’s been his active self: 5 points, a rebound, two fouls all in four minutes. – 4:43 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Ty Lue wanted that 2-for-1 but Clips didn’t push it after Washington turnover.
Got a 2-for-1 anyway because Pacers didn’t rebound and Morris hit the 3.
LA up 68-59 at halftime despite another 4-minute field goal drought. Clippers made 10-of-18 3s, 3 each from Morris/Coffey. – 4:40 PM
Ty Lue wanted that 2-for-1 but Clips didn’t push it after Washington turnover.
Got a 2-for-1 anyway because Pacers didn’t rebound and Morris hit the 3.
LA up 68-59 at halftime despite another 4-minute field goal drought. Clippers made 10-of-18 3s, 3 each from Morris/Coffey. – 4:40 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
the boys are on a 13-0 run! 👏👏
@Domantas Sabonis | #NBAAIIStar pic.twitter.com/QXulBKnwoW – 4:35 PM
the boys are on a 13-0 run! 👏👏
@Domantas Sabonis | #NBAAIIStar pic.twitter.com/QXulBKnwoW – 4:35 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Bledsoe FT are first Clippers points in nearly four minutes pic.twitter.com/UYUZn6OlCu – 4:34 PM
Bledsoe FT are first Clippers points in nearly four minutes pic.twitter.com/UYUZn6OlCu – 4:34 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
The Mann to Hart connection. 😤
📺 @BallySportWest | #ClipperNation pic.twitter.com/jSBNP6Qbjg – 4:33 PM
The Mann to Hart connection. 😤
📺 @BallySportWest | #ClipperNation pic.twitter.com/jSBNP6Qbjg – 4:33 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
So the Clippers led 54-39 with 6:15 to go this quarter.
Now the lead is 54-50 with 3:18 to go. – 4:32 PM
So the Clippers led 54-39 with 6:15 to go this quarter.
Now the lead is 54-50 with 3:18 to go. – 4:32 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Follow the leader. 👌
📺 @BallySportWest | #ClipperNation pic.twitter.com/nABZA7wqqZ – 4:29 PM
Follow the leader. 👌
📺 @BallySportWest | #ClipperNation pic.twitter.com/nABZA7wqqZ – 4:29 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Domantas Sabonis was starting to get comfortable going through Isaiah Hartenstein, but then Jackson and Morris hit back-to-back 3s to jack the lead to 52-39.
Carlisle calls timeout with 6:33 left in the first half. – 4:25 PM
Domantas Sabonis was starting to get comfortable going through Isaiah Hartenstein, but then Jackson and Morris hit back-to-back 3s to jack the lead to 52-39.
Carlisle calls timeout with 6:33 left in the first half. – 4:25 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Isaiah has two fouls (in two minutes). And the Pacers have slashed what was a 16-point lead to 46-38. (7:14, second). – 4:23 PM
Isaiah has two fouls (in two minutes). And the Pacers have slashed what was a 16-point lead to 46-38. (7:14, second). – 4:23 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
air canada comin’ through!😤
@Oshae Brissett slams it home! pic.twitter.com/afaXuZpujg – 4:21 PM
air canada comin’ through!😤
@Oshae Brissett slams it home! pic.twitter.com/afaXuZpujg – 4:21 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Clippers had a season-high of 40 PTS in the opening frame.
Vote #PaulGeorge for #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/M5VadI2K58 – 4:18 PM
Clippers had a season-high of 40 PTS in the opening frame.
Vote #PaulGeorge for #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/M5VadI2K58 – 4:18 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Second unit having some trouble with turnovers and slashers. Now Pacers come back with Sabonis, while Hartenstein comes in for Ibaka. – 4:18 PM
Second unit having some trouble with turnovers and slashers. Now Pacers come back with Sabonis, while Hartenstein comes in for Ibaka. – 4:18 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Coffey and Mook with the hot hands in the first.
📊 14 PTS | 80.0% FG | 100.0% 3FG @coffeyshop_
📊 12 PTS | 75.0% FG @Marcus Morris – 4:14 PM
Coffey and Mook with the hot hands in the first.
📊 14 PTS | 80.0% FG | 100.0% 3FG @coffeyshop_
📊 12 PTS | 75.0% FG @Marcus Morris – 4:14 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Clippers 40, Pacers 27 | End 1 | Took the Clippers until the 2:33 mark of the second quarter to get to 40 last game. Different story today. No cooling off Amir Coffey: 4-5, 3-3 from 3 for a game-high 12 (plus two rebounds and two assists). – 4:11 PM
Clippers 40, Pacers 27 | End 1 | Took the Clippers until the 2:33 mark of the second quarter to get to 40 last game. Different story today. No cooling off Amir Coffey: 4-5, 3-3 from 3 for a game-high 12 (plus two rebounds and two assists). – 4:11 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers have 40 first quarter points for the first time since April. They played multiple games last week where they didn’t score 40 by halftime.
LA up 40-25, making more FTs already (9/9) than they attempted for the whole game Saturday night in San Antonio. – 4:10 PM
Clippers have 40 first quarter points for the first time since April. They played multiple games last week where they didn’t score 40 by halftime.
LA up 40-25, making more FTs already (9/9) than they attempted for the whole game Saturday night in San Antonio. – 4:10 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Pacers allow 40 points by the Clippers in the 1Q, the most of any opponent this season to begin a game. It’s 40-27.
The urgency has lacked and the bench outplayed the starters. Brissett has 7pts. – 4:10 PM
Pacers allow 40 points by the Clippers in the 1Q, the most of any opponent this season to begin a game. It’s 40-27.
The urgency has lacked and the bench outplayed the starters. Brissett has 7pts. – 4:10 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Eric Bledsoe makes his free throws and the Clippers are 9-9 from the line already — surpassing Saturday’s eight-free-throw effort for the entire game. – 4:06 PM
Eric Bledsoe makes his free throws and the Clippers are 9-9 from the line already — surpassing Saturday’s eight-free-throw effort for the entire game. – 4:06 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Lance Stephenson … somehow committed a lane violation on Eric Bledsoe’s first of two FTs… – 4:05 PM
Lance Stephenson … somehow committed a lane violation on Eric Bledsoe’s first of two FTs… – 4:05 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
COUNT IT AND 1!
📺 @BallySportWest | @coffeyshop_ pic.twitter.com/lKq1FNKVZv – 3:59 PM
COUNT IT AND 1!
📺 @BallySportWest | @coffeyshop_ pic.twitter.com/lKq1FNKVZv – 3:59 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
picking up right where he left off.👌
@Justin Holiday | #GoldBlooded pic.twitter.com/I43pawVKvI – 3:59 PM
picking up right where he left off.👌
@Justin Holiday | #GoldBlooded pic.twitter.com/I43pawVKvI – 3:59 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
The block, the finish!
📺 @BallySportWest | #ClipperNation pic.twitter.com/h5EHdpU8oW – 3:56 PM
The block, the finish!
📺 @BallySportWest | #ClipperNation pic.twitter.com/h5EHdpU8oW – 3:56 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
I don’t think there’s an official stat, but the Pacers have to be among the worst teams at fouling 3-point shooters. For many seasons now. – 3:55 PM
I don’t think there’s an official stat, but the Pacers have to be among the worst teams at fouling 3-point shooters. For many seasons now. – 3:55 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
#Pacers trail 18-9 with 6:56 left in the 1Q.
Ivica Zubac leads all scorers with 8.
I *just* got on my flight to LA. The game will be over before I even land. Again, follow @MVanTryon for updates! – 3:54 PM
#Pacers trail 18-9 with 6:56 left in the 1Q.
Ivica Zubac leads all scorers with 8.
I *just* got on my flight to LA. The game will be over before I even land. Again, follow @MVanTryon for updates! – 3:54 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
A strong offensive start for the Clippers, and they’re doing a great job finding Ivica Zubac, who has 8 points on 3/3 FGs and 2/2 FTs.
LA up 18-9 with 6:56 left in opening quarter. The questions are when does the drought start, and how long will it last? – 3:51 PM
A strong offensive start for the Clippers, and they’re doing a great job finding Ivica Zubac, who has 8 points on 3/3 FGs and 2/2 FTs.
LA up 18-9 with 6:56 left in opening quarter. The questions are when does the drought start, and how long will it last? – 3:51 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
duane backdoor to start us off!
📺 watch now on @BallySportsIN or stream at https://t.co/eEHx4oc8dq pic.twitter.com/4eyBH7EHQG – 3:50 PM
duane backdoor to start us off!
📺 watch now on @BallySportsIN or stream at https://t.co/eEHx4oc8dq pic.twitter.com/4eyBH7EHQG – 3:50 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
I’m sure there was a fun moment pregame between Lance Stephenson and Clippers assistant coach Brian Shaw. They bonded during B-Shaw’s two seasons (2011-13) in Indy under Frank Vogel.
Pacers tried to bring him back years later, but he wanted to stay out west. – 3:42 PM
I’m sure there was a fun moment pregame between Lance Stephenson and Clippers assistant coach Brian Shaw. They bonded during B-Shaw’s two seasons (2011-13) in Indy under Frank Vogel.
Pacers tried to bring him back years later, but he wanted to stay out west. – 3:42 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Xavier Moon with the pregame address in MLK Day. pic.twitter.com/gounklAYJs – 3:41 PM
Xavier Moon with the pregame address in MLK Day. pic.twitter.com/gounklAYJs – 3:41 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
The Mavericks, Blazers, Timberwolves, Knicks, Lakers and Hornets are among the teams that have targeted Myles Turner, according to @Michael Scotto.
The Pacers’ asking price is reportedly two first-round picks or a promising young player and a first-rounder. basketballnews.com/stories/report… – 3:37 PM
The Mavericks, Blazers, Timberwolves, Knicks, Lakers and Hornets are among the teams that have targeted Myles Turner, according to @Michael Scotto.
The Pacers’ asking price is reportedly two first-round picks or a promising young player and a first-rounder. basketballnews.com/stories/report… – 3:37 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
A voice for equity, for history, for justice, for LOVE. #MLKDay pic.twitter.com/daplLFI1ks – 3:35 PM
A voice for equity, for history, for justice, for LOVE. #MLKDay pic.twitter.com/daplLFI1ks – 3:35 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
#NBA announced its players of the week.
East: Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (#RegionProud)
West: Suns guard Devin Booker, who scored a game-high 35 points in a win over the #Pacers on Friday. – 3:32 PM
#NBA announced its players of the week.
East: Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (#RegionProud)
West: Suns guard Devin Booker, who scored a game-high 35 points in a win over the #Pacers on Friday. – 3:32 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
“Now is the time to make justice a reality for all.”
#MLKDay pic.twitter.com/letip0bdZp – 3:31 PM
“Now is the time to make justice a reality for all.”
#MLKDay pic.twitter.com/letip0bdZp – 3:31 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Let’s get to work.
Vote for #PaulGeorge for #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/fWGWhyNO1y – 3:31 PM
Let’s get to work.
Vote for #PaulGeorge for #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/fWGWhyNO1y – 3:31 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
After missing eight games, Luke Kennard won’t play till Wednesday (“hopefully,” Ty Lue said) but his shot looked pretty healthy as he put up shots pregame. pic.twitter.com/2yAFV4YUK6 – 3:22 PM
After missing eight games, Luke Kennard won’t play till Wednesday (“hopefully,” Ty Lue said) but his shot looked pretty healthy as he put up shots pregame. pic.twitter.com/2yAFV4YUK6 – 3:22 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Jason Preston looks really to be enjoying himself as he joins his teammates in layup lines for a few rounds before tipoff today. pic.twitter.com/RDaVEnaMu0 – 3:20 PM
Jason Preston looks really to be enjoying himself as he joins his teammates in layup lines for a few rounds before tipoff today. pic.twitter.com/RDaVEnaMu0 – 3:20 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
a new 🖐️ today in LA.
@MotorolaUS | #GoldBlooded pic.twitter.com/EpEMJ5YSHs – 3:17 PM
a new 🖐️ today in LA.
@MotorolaUS | #GoldBlooded pic.twitter.com/EpEMJ5YSHs – 3:17 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
#Pacers starters today:
— Duane Washington Jr.
— Justin Holiday
— Caris LeVert
— Torrey Craig
— Domantas Sabonis – 3:17 PM
#Pacers starters today:
— Duane Washington Jr.
— Justin Holiday
— Caris LeVert
— Torrey Craig
— Domantas Sabonis – 3:17 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Pacers starting Duane Washington Jr., Caris LeVert, Justin Holiday, Torrey Craig and Domantas Sabonis today at Clippers.
Down three starters from what we expected to begin the season: Brogdon, Warren, Turner. – 3:15 PM
Pacers starting Duane Washington Jr., Caris LeVert, Justin Holiday, Torrey Craig and Domantas Sabonis today at Clippers.
Down three starters from what we expected to begin the season: Brogdon, Warren, Turner. – 3:15 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Looking back on the 2020 @HoophallClassic All-Tournament Team you see current NBA guys like Cade Cunningham, Jalen Green, BJ Boston and Cam Thomas and a whole bunch of college stars like Adama Sanogo, Hunter Dickinson and Trevor Keels
zagsblog.com/2020/01/21/202… – 3:09 PM
Looking back on the 2020 @HoophallClassic All-Tournament Team you see current NBA guys like Cade Cunningham, Jalen Green, BJ Boston and Cam Thomas and a whole bunch of college stars like Adama Sanogo, Hunter Dickinson and Trevor Keels
zagsblog.com/2020/01/21/202… – 3:09 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Honor King.
((A bulked-up) Jason Preston going over things with assistant coach Beau Levesque.) pic.twitter.com/OvfcgaCMf4 – 3:08 PM
Honor King.
((A bulked-up) Jason Preston going over things with assistant coach Beau Levesque.) pic.twitter.com/OvfcgaCMf4 – 3:08 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Pregame prep with T-Mann.
Vote #PaulGeorge for #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/xSlpJN2lXV – 3:06 PM
Pregame prep with T-Mann.
Vote #PaulGeorge for #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/xSlpJN2lXV – 3:06 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
How’s Jason Preston doing, you ask? pic.twitter.com/OIBlIBbdtI – 3:06 PM
How’s Jason Preston doing, you ask? pic.twitter.com/OIBlIBbdtI – 3:06 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
MLK Jr. Day basketball
LAC
Marcus Morris Sr.
Nicolas Batum
Ivica Zubac
Amir Coffey
Reggie Jackson
IND
Justin Holiday
Torrey Craig
Domantas Sabonis
Caris LeVert
Duane Washington Jr. – 3:04 PM
MLK Jr. Day basketball
LAC
Marcus Morris Sr.
Nicolas Batum
Ivica Zubac
Amir Coffey
Reggie Jackson
IND
Justin Holiday
Torrey Craig
Domantas Sabonis
Caris LeVert
Duane Washington Jr. – 3:04 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Injury Report for today’s game vs. the Clippers:
Jeremy Lamb – Out (sore left knee)
Malcolm Brogdon – Out (sore right Achilles)
Myles Turner – Out (sore left ankle/foot)
T.J. McConnell – Out (right wrist)
T.J. Warren – Out (left foot) pic.twitter.com/Ru12HGCZhp – 3:01 PM
Injury Report for today’s game vs. the Clippers:
Jeremy Lamb – Out (sore left knee)
Malcolm Brogdon – Out (sore right Achilles)
Myles Turner – Out (sore left ankle/foot)
T.J. McConnell – Out (right wrist)
T.J. Warren – Out (left foot) pic.twitter.com/Ru12HGCZhp – 3:01 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
No Myles Turner today for Pacers means more Goga Bitadze and/or Isaiah Jackson.
I do wonder if Oshae Brissett could start today. – 2:22 PM
No Myles Turner today for Pacers means more Goga Bitadze and/or Isaiah Jackson.
I do wonder if Oshae Brissett could start today. – 2:22 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Jeremy Lamb (sore left knee) is a game-time decision, per head coach Rick Carlisle.
Malcolm Brogdon (sore right Achilles) is out. – 2:18 PM
Jeremy Lamb (sore left knee) is a game-time decision, per head coach Rick Carlisle.
Malcolm Brogdon (sore right Achilles) is out. – 2:18 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Jeremy Lamb is a game-time decision (sore left knee). He missed yesterday’s practice with a non-COVID illness. Rick Carlisle said he “thinks” Lamb will play, but he couldn’t say for certain. #Pacers – 2:18 PM
Jeremy Lamb is a game-time decision (sore left knee). He missed yesterday’s practice with a non-COVID illness. Rick Carlisle said he “thinks” Lamb will play, but he couldn’t say for certain. #Pacers – 2:18 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Rick Carlisle tells @LucaEvansWrites, who wondered how the coach expects today’s game between two slow-starting teams might play out: “We’re definitely looking to generate points, I can tell you that. But they’re difficult to play.”
Calls the Clippers’ defense sticky. – 2:17 PM
Rick Carlisle tells @LucaEvansWrites, who wondered how the coach expects today’s game between two slow-starting teams might play out: “We’re definitely looking to generate points, I can tell you that. But they’re difficult to play.”
Calls the Clippers’ defense sticky. – 2:17 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Malcolm Brogdon (sore right Achilles) will not play today at Clippers, who are without PG and Kawhi. Jeremy Lamb did not practice yesterday; his status TBD.
It’s an afternoon start: ~3:30 pm ET.
“It’s all about pain management,” Brogdon said yesterday. fieldhousefiles.substack.com/p/turner-suffe… – 2:17 PM
Malcolm Brogdon (sore right Achilles) will not play today at Clippers, who are without PG and Kawhi. Jeremy Lamb did not practice yesterday; his status TBD.
It’s an afternoon start: ~3:30 pm ET.
“It’s all about pain management,” Brogdon said yesterday. fieldhousefiles.substack.com/p/turner-suffe… – 2:17 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Malcolm Brogdon (sore right Achilles) is OUT today against the Clippers, per Rick Carlisle. #Pacers – 2:10 PM
Malcolm Brogdon (sore right Achilles) is OUT today against the Clippers, per Rick Carlisle. #Pacers – 2:10 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Monday morning floaters with a Isaiah Hartenstein… and Reggie Jackson making shots too. pic.twitter.com/6dCIP7AkHn – 2:01 PM
Monday morning floaters with a Isaiah Hartenstein… and Reggie Jackson making shots too. pic.twitter.com/6dCIP7AkHn – 2:01 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Asked if there’s any update on Paul George’s elbow, Ty Lue says, “not any we’re able to discuss right now.” George is three weeks into his recovery and Clippers initially said he would be re-evaluated in three to four weeks. – 1:59 PM
Asked if there’s any update on Paul George’s elbow, Ty Lue says, “not any we’re able to discuss right now.” George is three weeks into his recovery and Clippers initially said he would be re-evaluated in three to four weeks. – 1:59 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Clippers Luke Kennard (reconditioning) is OUT today against the #Pacers. Justice Winslow (reconditioning) is IN, per Ty Lue. – 1:45 PM
Clippers Luke Kennard (reconditioning) is OUT today against the #Pacers. Justice Winslow (reconditioning) is IN, per Ty Lue. – 1:45 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Clippers head coach and former NBA guard Tyronn Lue said it’s an honor to coach and play on #MLKDay and that it brings the similar excitement to playing on Christmas. Lue said that the #NBA does a great job of honoring #MLk. – 1:45 PM
Clippers head coach and former NBA guard Tyronn Lue said it’s an honor to coach and play on #MLKDay and that it brings the similar excitement to playing on Christmas. Lue said that the #NBA does a great job of honoring #MLk. – 1:45 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Tyronn Lue says that Justise Winslow will return today, and that Luke Kennard will likely return Wednesday in Denver. – 1:43 PM
Tyronn Lue says that Justise Winslow will return today, and that Luke Kennard will likely return Wednesday in Denver. – 1:43 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
“Now is the time to make justice a reality for all.” – Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
#MLKDay pic.twitter.com/ISaPAgBOad – 1:39 PM
“Now is the time to make justice a reality for all.” – Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
#MLKDay pic.twitter.com/ISaPAgBOad – 1:39 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
It’s 🌟 DOUBLE VOTE DAY 🌟
Retweet to vote @Paul George for #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/eAWtYDemGJ – 1:28 PM
It’s 🌟 DOUBLE VOTE DAY 🌟
Retweet to vote @Paul George for #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/eAWtYDemGJ – 1:28 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Updated story on Myles Turner:
He traveled with the team out west and plans to visit a foot specialist in Los Angeles, league source told @FieldhouseFiles. Then it will be determined how long he is out.
fieldhousefiles.substack.com/p/turner-suffe… – 1:01 PM
Updated story on Myles Turner:
He traveled with the team out west and plans to visit a foot specialist in Los Angeles, league source told @FieldhouseFiles. Then it will be determined how long he is out.
fieldhousefiles.substack.com/p/turner-suffe… – 1:01 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Direct flight from Indy to LA got canceled this morning. Airline rebooked me with connecting flights, but I won’t make it to LA in time for today’s game against the Clippers. Stuck in Charlotte at the moment.
Follow @MVanTryon for remote #Pacers coverage today!! – 12:41 PM
Direct flight from Indy to LA got canceled this morning. Airline rebooked me with connecting flights, but I won’t make it to LA in time for today’s game against the Clippers. Stuck in Charlotte at the moment.
Follow @MVanTryon for remote #Pacers coverage today!! – 12:41 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
One year ago today, @Paul George scored 20 PTS to lead the Clippers to victory against the Indiana Pacers.
📊 20 PTS | 63.6% FG | 7 REB
#PaulGeorge x #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/TAPuOF4Ufa – 12:38 PM
One year ago today, @Paul George scored 20 PTS to lead the Clippers to victory against the Indiana Pacers.
📊 20 PTS | 63.6% FG | 7 REB
#PaulGeorge x #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/TAPuOF4Ufa – 12:38 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
1 RT = 2 VOTES
@Domantas Sabonis | #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/norq2JdCXZ – 12:23 PM
1 RT = 2 VOTES
@Domantas Sabonis | #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/norq2JdCXZ – 12:23 PM
Chad Ford @chadfordinsider
ICYMI Last Week
The trade deadline is Feb. 10.
Here’s 4 potential trades for Ben Simmons, Damian Lillard, Myles Turner & Christian Wood
That give the Sixers, Blazers, Magic, Hawks, Knicks, Rockets, Pacers and Hornets new hope.
nbabigboard.com/p/four-nba-tra… – 12:23 PM
ICYMI Last Week
The trade deadline is Feb. 10.
Here’s 4 potential trades for Ben Simmons, Damian Lillard, Myles Turner & Christian Wood
That give the Sixers, Blazers, Magic, Hawks, Knicks, Rockets, Pacers and Hornets new hope.
nbabigboard.com/p/four-nba-tra… – 12:23 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
🗣️ GAME DAY
🕧 12:30PM PT
🆚 @Indiana Pacers
📺 @BallySportWest
📻 @AM570LASports, @TuLigaRadio pic.twitter.com/tkowrJ0AG4 – 11:51 AM
🗣️ GAME DAY
🕧 12:30PM PT
🆚 @Indiana Pacers
📺 @BallySportWest
📻 @AM570LASports, @TuLigaRadio pic.twitter.com/tkowrJ0AG4 – 11:51 AM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Pacers star Malcolm Brogdon was named after Malcolm X, but Martin Luther King, Jr., actually had a daily influence on him growing up in Atlanta. The Brogdon Family Foundation also announces HBCU tour for Indianapolis high school kids. #nba #pacers #mlk bit.ly/33pAizK – 11:10 AM
Pacers star Malcolm Brogdon was named after Malcolm X, but Martin Luther King, Jr., actually had a daily influence on him growing up in Atlanta. The Brogdon Family Foundation also announces HBCU tour for Indianapolis high school kids. #nba #pacers #mlk bit.ly/33pAizK – 11:10 AM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
#ClipperNation our #NBAxHBCU Fellowship application is now live!
Apply today for this paid fellowship to provide career development opportunities to work across the league and join our @NBA Family for students from HBCUs.
Click the link for more information ⬇️ – 11:00 AM
#ClipperNation our #NBAxHBCU Fellowship application is now live!
Apply today for this paid fellowship to provide career development opportunities to work across the league and join our @NBA Family for students from HBCUs.
Click the link for more information ⬇️ – 11:00 AM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Any idea what kind of sneakers these are? @Nick DePaula #Pacers trainer/personnel had them on a few days ago. pic.twitter.com/k8pp9Qfuwq – 10:41 AM
Any idea what kind of sneakers these are? @Nick DePaula #Pacers trainer/personnel had them on a few days ago. pic.twitter.com/k8pp9Qfuwq – 10:41 AM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
monday afternoon hoops 🙌
📍: Los Angeles, CA
📺: @BallySportsIN
📻: @1075thefan pic.twitter.com/330auaYSUJ – 10:34 AM
monday afternoon hoops 🙌
📍: Los Angeles, CA
📺: @BallySportsIN
📻: @1075thefan pic.twitter.com/330auaYSUJ – 10:34 AM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
If our RPR MVP Predictor determined East All-Stars…
Starters
G: Trae Young
G: James Harden
F: Giannis Antetokounmpo
F: Kevin Durant
F: Joel Embiid
Reserves
G: Fred VanVleet
G: DeMar DeRozan
F: Jarrett Allen
F: Jimmy Butler
F: Jayson Tatum
WC: Zach LaVine
WC: Domantas Sabonis pic.twitter.com/JdhZVvQmeo – 10:29 AM
If our RPR MVP Predictor determined East All-Stars…
Starters
G: Trae Young
G: James Harden
F: Giannis Antetokounmpo
F: Kevin Durant
F: Joel Embiid
Reserves
G: Fred VanVleet
G: DeMar DeRozan
F: Jarrett Allen
F: Jimmy Butler
F: Jayson Tatum
WC: Zach LaVine
WC: Domantas Sabonis pic.twitter.com/JdhZVvQmeo – 10:29 AM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Who was your #Pelicans Player of the Week for #NBA Week 13? New Orleans games included home wins over Min, LAC, loss at Bkn. Poll open until pregame begins at 11 a.m. CT on @BallySportsNO and @ESPNRadioNOLA #PelsPOTWPoll – 10:10 AM
Who was your #Pelicans Player of the Week for #NBA Week 13? New Orleans games included home wins over Min, LAC, loss at Bkn. Poll open until pregame begins at 11 a.m. CT on @BallySportsNO and @ESPNRadioNOLA #PelsPOTWPoll – 10:10 AM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Today we honor the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
Learn more: https://t.co/weOSt156Ty pic.twitter.com/HxEA0jE8JI – 10:00 AM
Today we honor the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
Learn more: https://t.co/weOSt156Ty pic.twitter.com/HxEA0jE8JI – 10:00 AM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Sources: The Indiana Pacers are seeking a first-round pick and a good young player if they’re going to trade Caris LeVert. More on @Jorge Sierra. hoopshype.com/lists/nba-rumo… – 9:31 AM
Sources: The Indiana Pacers are seeking a first-round pick and a good young player if they’re going to trade Caris LeVert. More on @Jorge Sierra. hoopshype.com/lists/nba-rumo… – 9:31 AM