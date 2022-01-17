Pistons assign Jerami Grant to the G League

James Edwards III: The Pistons have assigned Jerami Grant to the Motor City Cruise as he begins on-court work following thumb surgery on Dec. 16, sources tell @TheAthletic. No timetable for a return yet.
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
The Pistons have assigned Jerami Grant to the Motor City Cruise as he begins on-court work following thumb surgery on Dec. 16, sources tell @TheAthletic. No timetable for a return yet. – 10:24 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Monty Williams said he thought Jalen Smith was more like Jerami Grant type of player in college, but is seeing that he’s a more natural five than a four. #Suns – 11:39 AM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Going live on @SpotifyGrnroom with @NicolasHenkel to talk NBA rookies, we saw a ton excel today. Plus Pistons talk and teams that should go for Jerami Grant. You don’t need to download the app to listen live but you do need it to ask questions in the chat: spotifygr.link/z6rFqNL4Qmb – 11:19 PM
