Raptors vs. Heat: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Toronto Raptors (21-19) play against the Miami Heat (16-16) at FTX Arena
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Monday January 17, 2022
Toronto Raptors 18, Miami Heat 21 (Q1 02:30)
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Surprised Dedmon is getting run ahead of Yurtseven after how good he was with Bam out – 8:04 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Heat by 3, Raptors were 2-for-10 and then 5-for-7
Game o’ runs, they say – 8:04 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Tyler Herro continues to provide 1-2 major highlight plays a quarter
Just such an exciting young player
And becoming very multi-dimensional – 8:04 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Only available Heat players yet to play: Omer Yurtseven, Kyle Guy, Udonis Haslem. – 8:02 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Dewayne Dedmon coming in as the first Heat big off the bench. – 8:01 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Contact no problem for Jimmy 💪
#JimmyButler // #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/E3GHe2NJKj – 7:58 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Tyler Herro pushing pace in Kyle Lowry fashion after the make
They need that
Jimmy Butler and 1 – 7:58 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat with five turnovers in the first 6:30 of the game. The good news is Jimmy Butler very assertive early, with 7 points, 5 rebounds and 2 assists. – 7:58 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
Today we celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
#MLKDay pic.twitter.com/IALGKp1KVr – 7:58 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
P.J. Tucker called for his second foul with 6:28 left in the first quarter. Caleb Martin entering the game. – 7:55 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Bam struggling to get that first bucket with Miami forcing things into him, but like his screening to start
That first Duncan three was a cleared out high pick and roll with no one in sight
Vincent got a three to fall on jumbled up side but Toronto still predicting slip – 7:52 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Duncan Robinson, who shot 3 of 20 from deep over the last three games, made his first three tonight with an assist from Bam Adebayo. – 7:48 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
“Free at last, free at last. Thank God almighty, we are free at last.” #MLKDay pic.twitter.com/t4bqztcu6l – 7:48 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Needed this fire on a freezing, 66 degree night in Miami 🥶 pic.twitter.com/0CinrCkuJC – 7:42 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Looks like Bam Adebayo will play with a wrap around his surgically repaired right thumb tonight. – 7:41 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Bam Adebayo is going to fill the midrange void for this team
That’s the biggest offensive shift
All other bigs- Dedmon, Yurt, PJ, Caleb- don’t have that rolling pull-up threat from free throw extended
Interesting to expand upon now – 7:37 PM
John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann
Nets math from today’s Power Rankings: If Durant is out until the All-Star break, that leaves 8 regular-season games (after the break, not in BKN, NYK or TOR) where they could have all 3 stars. Thru today, they’ve had all 3 in 16 of a possible 114.
https://t.co/aqVjiKqyb4 pic.twitter.com/ZxzOFnyR53 – 7:23 PM
Mike Ganter @Mike_Ganter
No Gary Trent Jr. tonight. The ankle remains an issue. Raps will start Siakam, Achiuwa, Barnes, VanVleet and Anunoby. – 7:18 PM
Payal Doshi @PayalDoshiTV
Kyle Lowry nailed it when it come to listing the greatest Raptors of all-time!
cc @BallyHEAT – 7:15 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat 2020 first-round pick Precious Achiuwa to start tonight for Raptors against Heat, along with VanVleet, Anunoby, Barnes, Siakam. That’s a lot of length. Gary Trent Jr. is out due to an ankle injury. – 7:14 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
No Gary Trent Jr, Raptors will start the now-usual VanVleet, Barnes, Anunoby, Siakam and Achiuwa – 7:13 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Tonight marks the 5th consecutive season and the 16th time in team history we play on #MLKDay
See who’s in and who’s out and both sides, jersey colors and broadcast info ⬇️ gohe.at/3tBCX3R – 7:13 PM
Tonight marks the 5th consecutive season and the 16th time in team history we play on #MLKDay
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
The Return
Open Gym: Moment Presented by @Bell pic.twitter.com/5CFf0LhHrk – 7:11 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat lineup notes:
— Duncan Robinson had played his previous five appearances off the bench.
— Gabe Vincent’s previous start was the Dec. 28 home victory over the Wizards.
— The reshuffle has Max Strus as a reserve after starting his previous eight appearances. – 7:08 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat starting lineup tonight with Adebayo back and Lowry out: Vincent, Robinson, Butler, Tucker and Adebayo.
Yes, Duncan Robinson is back in the starting lineup. – 7:01 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Duncan Robinson back in Heat starting lineup. Also: Adebayo, Butler, Tucker, Vincent. (Lowry is out.) – 7:01 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
They did it
Bam Adebayo-Duncan Robinson pairing is back in the starting lineup
This is the time now – 7:01 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Let’s get Delon Wright back on the Raptors. Nobody understands him like I do. – 7:00 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Punching the clock. This man is here to work. #HEATCulture
Ultra Hype // @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/CileiXG4LV – 6:53 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
No Kyle Lowry, and no Miami sunshine for @Paul Jones and me, sadly, but we’ll have the @TSN1050Radio call of Raptors-Heat from snowy Toronto at 7:30pm. Pre-game coverage with @jimtatti and @Nikki_Reyes starts at 7pm. https://t.co/duqS1wQHHW pic.twitter.com/MRwUrPOHh6 – 6:40 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
With Bam Adebayo making his return tonight, what’s next for Omer Yurtseven? “Whatever they ask of me, whatever Spo guides me to, that’s what I’ll try to perfect” miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 6:34 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Halfway point of the season for the Raptors tonight. Nurse said that this has been the most challenging of his 4 years as an NBA head coach so far, lots of ups and downs. “There’s some stark downs, man, and it’s been a battle to pick everybody up, or pick yourself up.” – 6:30 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Nurse on not facing Lowry in Miami tonight: “I wanted to see him, obviously… You go in here & you always wanna compete against the best players. Was kinda looking forward to seeing what that was gonna be like. We’re gonna have to put that on hold… but we should see him soon.” – 6:22 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Nick Nurse says he’s “fallen in love with Gary Trent Jr.” this season – 6:19 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Nick Nurse says it’ll be 10 to 14 days for Khem Birch dating back to his nose surgery – 6:17 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Nurse says there’s a soft timeline of 10-14 days for Khem Birch who’s out with a broken nose. – 6:17 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Nurse says that he’s had conversations with GM Bobby Webster about trying to evaluate what the Raptors need coming up to the trade deadline, but it’s been hard to evaluate given way season has gone. Says there’s about six-man or 7-man core they want to focus on going forward. – 6:14 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Gary Trent Jr. is questionable vs. Heat, will go through pre-game warm-ups and see. Barnes is a go. – 6:09 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Nick Nurse on Precious Achiuwa, “He’s in a good place right now. We’re just trying to learn him and let him learn us right now.” – 6:09 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Trent remains a game-time call, per Nurse. He’ll do a workout on the court in a bit and they’ll make a decision from there. Barnes returns tonight vs Miami, as expected. – 6:07 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Gary Trent Jr will warm up with the intention of figuring out if he can play tonight
Barnes is in for the Raptors – 6:07 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
“He’s ready to go. We’re ready to go. Let’s do it.”
– Coach Spo on Bam Adebayo – 6:00 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Spoelstra says Bam Adebayo will play tonight for Heat vs. Raptors. Has been out since Nov. 30 with a thumb injury. Kyle Lowry is out due to personal reasons. – 5:52 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
#TORvsMIA INJURY UPDATE: Coach Spo says Bam Adebayo (thumb) is warming up with the intent to play in tonight’s game.
Kyle Lowry (personal reasons), Markieff Morris (return to competition reconditioning), KZ Okpala (wrist) & Chris Silva (ineligible) have all been ruled out. – 5:51 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Erik Spoelstra says Bam Adebayo is warming up with the intention of playing
Warming up with the intention of putting street clothes back on would be newsworthy – 5:51 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Spo says Bam Adebayo is warming up with the intention of playing vs the Raptors. He’s been out for 7 weeks after thumb surgery but sounds like he’ll return tonight, as expected. “Safe to say he’s extremely excited… He’s ready to go, we’re ready to go, let’s do it.” – 5:50 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Bam Adebayo will play tonight for the Miami Heat and is very excited after “a sleepless night,” Erik Spoelstra says.
“He’s ready to go, we’re ready to go, let’s do it.” – 5:49 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
“Bam is warming up with the intention to play… safe to say he’s excited”
Spoelstra on Adebayo’s status for tonight against the Raptors. – 5:49 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
After missing 22 games, Bam Adebayo is warming up with the intention playing against the Raptors on Monday night. He had surgery to repair a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right thumb in early December. – 5:49 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Erik Spoelstra says Bam Adebayo will warm up with the intention to play tonight
“It’s safe to say he’s extremely excited.”
@5ReasonsSports – 5:49 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Erik Spoelstra says Bam Adebayo will warm up with the intention to play tonight vs. Raptors. Adebayo has missed the past 22 games with a right thumb injury. – 5:49 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Erik Spoelstra says Bam Adebayo warming up with intention to play. So he will. – 5:48 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Bam Adebayo (thumb) will warm up with the intention of playing for the Heat against the Toronto Raptors tonight. No setbacks in recent workouts made it officially official. – 5:48 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Cavaliers coming to town Wednesday fresh off victory over KD-less Nets. That will keep Bulls in at least share of Eastern Conference lead, pending Heat outcome later tonight. – 5:20 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Funny moment: @DaveKoehnPxP asked me about the “whistle” from the other day. My mind immediately went to #Bengals – #Raiders.
He’s like, uh, no – #Bucks – #Raptors ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
Mike Budenholzer was not thrilled with THAT whistle, for sure:
jsonline.com/story/sports/n… – 4:55 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
It took a lot to achieve this day of remembrance and honor of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
Alonzo Mourning shares how #MLKDay came to be. pic.twitter.com/NVvHjaXRSp – 4:35 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Not exactly the follow-up the Sixers wanted after a feel-good win in Miami, but maybe the one we should have expected in a matinee following a back-to-back phillyvoice.com/sixers-wizards… – 4:23 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
⭐️ VOTES COUNT DOUBLE TODAY ⭐️
Vote for your Raptors All-Stars here: https://t.co/QzbnYFh6bH
#NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/j2C2uWK9UT – 4:12 PM
⭐️ VOTES COUNT DOUBLE TODAY ⭐️
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat’s Tyler Herro a nominee for NBA East Player of the Week that went to Cleveland’s Darius Garland. – 3:45 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Pascal Siakam earns a nomination for East Player of the Week, but the award goes to Cleveland’s Darius Garland. – 3:35 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
Divin’ back into the feed with OG
#OGAnunoby l #NBAAllStar
⭐️ 1 RT = 2 Votes ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/RxhY7BDGDE – 3:34 PM
Divin’ back into the feed with OG
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
With Bam Adebayo on the verge of making his return, what’s next for Omer Yurtseven? miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Feedback from Heat players and coaches on just how impressive Yurtseven has been over the past month, and what the numbers say – 3:13 PM
Brian Geltzeiler @BGeltzNBA
Lots of NBA personnel execs wishing they took a shot on a Martin brother. Cody having a good game today but Caleb has been really good too for the Heat. – 3:10 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
“Infinite possibilities” go Kyle Guy’s way, with Heat two-way deal signed Monday. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Also: Bam’s boost; Chalmers’ weekend. – 3:10 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Updated list of opposing players who have set their career-high points at Madison Square Garden this season:
1) Jaylen Brown (46)
2) OG Anunoby (36)
3) Ricky Rubio (37)
4) Evan Mobley (26)
5) Zeke Nnaji (21)
6) Miles Bridges (38) – 3:06 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Sixers loss was a dud, but the Celtics have now won five of six with winnable games against Charlotte, Portland, Washington and Sacramento on deck. Dead heat right now for the No. 7-11 spots in the East. – 2:43 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
Seeing all your votes for Fred like…
#FredVanVleet | #NBAAllStar
⭐️ 1 RT = 2 Votes ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/dqyprsHYdw – 2:18 PM
Seeing all your votes for Fred like…
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
Keep 🅿️ushin @Pascal Siakam in them #NBAAIIStar VOTES TODAY!
RETWEET as much as you can in 3 .. 2 .. GO pic.twitter.com/95XBnKz2m7 – 1:44 PM
Surya Fernandez @SuryaHeatNBA
Heat announce they have officially signed Kyle Guy to a two-way contract. He will be on the active roster tonight versus the Raptors. – 1:31 PM
