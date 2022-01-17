USA Today Sports

Rockets seeking a first-round pick for Eric Gordon

Rockets seeking a first-round pick for Eric Gordon

Main Rumors

Rockets seeking a first-round pick for Eric Gordon

January 17, 2022- by

By |

Eric Gordon, 33, is shooting career-highs from the field (.505) and three-point range (.455) after two injury-riddled seasons. With Gordon healthy and adding a needed veteran presence to a rebuilding Rockets team, Houston is seeking a first-round pick in trade talks for the veteran scoring guard, league sources told HoopsHype.
Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

David Hardisty @clutchfans
Big three by KPJ late. Huge offensive rebound by Jalen Green. Game-winning drive by Eric Gordon. The guards stepped up tonight. – 8:28 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Eric Gordon layup on a second chance opportunity pushes the Rockets lead back to 4 with 12.5 to go. Kings timeout. – 8:26 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
Eric Gordon… Price just went up. – 8:25 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Eric Gordon gives the Rockets a 4 point lead with 12.5 remaining. – 8:25 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
Best trade matches for Rockets (teams with assets) and Eric Gordon (teams contending):
Rockets YES, Gordon NO: CLE, NYK, DAL, CHA, BOS, ATL
Rockets NO, Gordon YES: BRK, MIL, MIA, LAC, LAL, UTH, DEN
Ideal for both: PHX, PHI, CHI, MEM, (maybe) GSW – 1:45 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
This game makes you realize Eric Gordon is the best guard on the roster… and we need to trade him. – 12:03 AM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
#Rockets starters
Kevin Porter Jr
Jalen Green
Eric Gordon
Jae’Sean Tate
Christian Wood – 9:31 PM

More on this storyline

Michael Scotto: Scotto: Some playoff-caliber teams are monitoring Eric Gordon and Daniel Theis with the Houston Rockets, given where they are in the standings as guys they could potentially sell. -via HoopsHype / January 12, 2022
Houston, obviously, is going to take calls on Eric Gordon and Christian Wood (it’ll take calls on John Wall, too, if only another team would make one). However, there’s no hurry since both are signed through next season. I badly want the center-less Hornets to take a run at Wood, although generating a matching salary could get tricky; Charlotte does have a lottery-protected future first from New Orleans to sweeten a deal. -via The Athletic / December 30, 2021

, Main Rumors

, , ,

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home