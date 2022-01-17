Suns vs. Spurs: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Phoenix Suns (33-9) play against the San Antonio Spurs (27-27) at AT&T Center
Game Time: 8:30 PM EST on Monday January 17, 2022
Phoenix Suns 59, San Antonio Spurs 56 (Half)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns Pulse: Best record midway point, Booker vs. ‘Raptor’ and back-to-back 30-point react (w/videos) azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 9:41 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
“Now is the time to make justice a reality for all.”
#MLKDay pic.twitter.com/5RmLD10Tpp – 9:41 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns 59 #Spurs 56 Half.
PHX: Booker 25 (10-of-16 FGs, 4-of-7 3PT). Ayton (ankle) out. Team: Only one turnover (That led to zero San Antonio points).
SAS: Dejounte Murray 13 points, six rebounds. Team: 4 turnovers (lead to six Phoenix points).
Biggest lead: Suns 7, Spurs 8. – 9:37 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Shooting stats at the half for the Spurs and Suns
Those free throws and efficient shooting in the paint helped SA stay close to PHX despite the Spurs struggling on their jumpers pic.twitter.com/gvWQC0M1s0 – 9:36 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“Ball don’t lie.”
Jae Crowder to the referee after Doug McDermott missed 1st FT after Crowder was called for a block.
“He’s looking you in the eyes.” One fan said to ref about Crowder.
“Don’t let him talk to you like that.” 2nd fan said to the ref.
#Suns up 59-56 at half. – 9:33 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Half: Suns by 3
Both teams score 27 in the 2Q
Spurs narrowly winning mid-range and the FT line
Suns barely winning paint and up 21-15 from three pic.twitter.com/MIwYF3d7po – 9:33 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Spurs trail 59-56 at half, keeping it close despite 25 points from Devin Booker. Murray has 13 points and six boards to lead Spurs in both categories. – 9:31 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Halftime: PHX 59, SAS 56
Booker: 25 Pts, 10-16 FG, 4-7 3P
Paul: 7 Pts, 8 Ast
Biyombo: 7 Pts, 6 Reb
Murray: 13 Pts, 6 Reb – 9:30 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Devin Booker is up to 25 points in 16 minutes if I can entice you into a potential channel swap – 9:29 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Booker has gone nuclear. Again.
Has 25 (4-of-6 on 3s), but #Spurs just down four with 24.3 seconds left. #Suns – 9:29 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Biyombo in for McGee. Got 1:59 left in half.
#Suns up four under two as Biyombo gets steal that leads to Booker layup. . – 9:28 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns up 49-45 as Booker has 20, but they got a big boost from Bismack Biyombo, who scored seven off the bench.
3:38 left in 1st half. – 9:24 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
On the one hand, Spurs have to be happy they are hanging around despite a fairly dreadful shooting half.
On the other, imagine if more of these wide-open 3-looks were going down? – 9:24 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Been watching from media room while writing #Suns Pulse.
Finally done.
Come out here and go where I sat last time. Section 107. Upper level.
No seat. WTH?
Lady says, “Check seat chart over there.”
Oh what do we have here?
Courtside again?
Thanks #Spurs. Appreciate it. pic.twitter.com/uuEh8Skjte – 9:23 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Suns on an 8-2 run after back-to-back Crowder 3s, but man is this team fun to watch on the defensive end. We don’t talk about that enough – 9:22 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
JaVale McGee and Keldon Johnson jump ball. Just like Team USA practice in Tokyo, maybe. – 9:20 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
I love when Mikal Bridges fakes the handoff to a guard curling around him and puts the ball on the floor going in the opposite direction. That first dribble creates MASSIVE space – 9:19 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Bismack Biyombo deserves a ton of credit for keeping himself in such remarkable shape despite being away from basketball for almost a year all while dealing with personal loss. Him producing like this is such a luxury for the Suns – 9:12 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Some excellent Biyombo minutes have stabilized the Suns on both ends. 18-7 run for Phoenix. – 9:11 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
Your Western Conference Player of the Week
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Devin Booker, meanwhile, has 18 points on 7-of-10 shooting, which is a pretty good night in the first quarter. – 9:06 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
1Q: Suns by 3
Murray 7 pts | Booker 18 pts
McDermott 6 pts | Paul 5 pts
PHX winning paint and mid-range
Spurs winning FT line – 9:06 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
18 point quarter. 👀
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Spurs were rolling, then (mostly) second unit finishes 1Q 0 for 9. One point in final 4:58 of the frame.
These kind of droughts are killer. Suns lead 32-29 after 1Q. – 9:05 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
End of 1Q: PHX 32, SAS 29
Booker: 18 Pts, 7-10 FG
Rest of Suns: 14 Pts, 6-16 FG
Murray: 7 Pts, 4 Reb, 3 Ast
Suns close 1Q on a 12-1 run – 9:05 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
If the Cardinals game happens to go south, Devin Booker is going to do his damndest to make AZ fans feel better tonight – 8:58 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Zach said he viewed tonight as part of the process and that he expects to be “pretty emotional” when he plays in his 1st game w/ the Spurs:
“It felt good to be a normal basketball player again. And now it’s dealing w/ the regular soreness of games & not dealing w/ the ankle.” – 8:58 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
BOOK COOKIN’ EARLY.
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Biyombo over Smith for the backup 5 minutes. Not surprising but notable – 8:55 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Zach Collins said he “believes” the plan is for him to play one more game with Austin on Friday.
“Then after that, if that goes well, and the ankle responds to that well, then I should be going back up (to the Spurs),” he said. – 8:55 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Devin Booker had 15 first-quarter points the other day.
He has 16 in his first 7 minutes tonight – 8:54 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Booker gets his second foul with 5 minutes to go in the first. He’s got 13 of the Suns’ 17 points and is staying in – 8:54 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Booker with 13 of #Suns 17 points on 5-of-6 shooting, but Phoenix down 25-17. – 8:53 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
13 points for Devin Booker in the 1Q. He’s scored from everywhere.
6 points from three
4 points from mid-range
2 points in the paint
1 FT
The Spurs are winning the 3PT line early 9-6
Spurs by 3 – 8:51 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Spurs up 18-12. They’ve given #Suns two tough ones.
No surprise here at the start. – 8:47 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Devin Booker: 8 points, 3-3 FG
San Antonio Spurs: 6 points, 3-4 FG – 8:44 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Devin Booker is still hot. He’s scored the Suns’ first 8 points of the game in the opening 2 minutes. – 8:43 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Devin Booker going to score all the points tonight if Spurs aren’t careful – 8:43 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Suns, who have the same amount of first downs as the Cardinals, are about to get underway in San Antonio. – 8:39 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Suns: Paul, Booker, Bridges, Crowder, McGee
Spurs: Murray, White, Johnson, McDermott, Poeltl – 8:38 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Another night of fun in the DA as we take on the Suns!
Enter the Spurs Digital Arena pres. by @socios for your chance to win $50 in Spurs Pay! pic.twitter.com/wCzDyGKy1t – 8:36 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Per Spurs tweet, Pop is going with his preferred lineup of Murray, White, Johnson, McDermott and Poeltl.
Pop indicated during his pre-game media session he might continue bringing D White off the bench until Tre Jones returned from protocols. – 8:34 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
In 19 minutes as a starter in Austin’s win over the Vipers, Zach Collins had 8 points on 4 of 10 (0 of 3 from distance) and 3 blocks.
Primo finished with 21 points on 6 of 11 (2 of 4 from deep), 5 assists and 5 steals. – 8:32 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
#MLKDay hoops!
🆚 @Phoenix Suns
⏰ 7:30PM CT
📍 @attcenter
📺 @BallySportsSA
📻 @1200WOAI, @kxtn1350 AM & 107.5 FM HD 2 pic.twitter.com/OewtZYeZ0A – 8:07 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Monday night fits 😎
#ULTRADrip | #GoSpursGo pic.twitter.com/lV0NdtcyjX – 7:39 PM
Jim Lefko @jimlefko
San Antonio’s Jewish leaders react to Colleyville synagogue attack news4sanantonio.com/news/local/san… – 7:39 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
from Rainier Beach to the Alamo City 💯
@Dejounte Murray has grown throughout his journey to become an #NBAAllStar caliber player 📈
@RainierBeach206 | @UW_MBB | #PorVida pic.twitter.com/T1SlOl30k3 – 7:18 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“It’s just a reminder of how blessed we are to get to do what we do.”
Monty Williams on playing on #MartinLutherKingDay .
#Suns at #Spurs tonight.. pic.twitter.com/wuJ60tSpGX – 7:14 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Derrick White will come off bench again tonight, per Pop. Sounds like White will be asked to run the second unit as long as Tre Jones remains in protocols. – 7:06 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“Tell me that Paul, Ayton and Booker didn’t show.” #Spurs coach Gregg Popovich joked to open pregame not knowing Deandre Ayton was out with an ankle injury. #Suns pic.twitter.com/QKoJY327Jk – 7:05 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Pop said there is no timetable for how long Zach Collins’ stint with Austin will last:
“He’s been out for a long time, I mean a really long time. He needs this to get his rhythm back and to feel comfortable and have confidence in himself, physically, as much as playing-wise.” – 7:04 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
“They started the year with P&R where the big dove, now they have a guy in Landale who can pick and pop.” – Suns Coach Monty Williams on the Spurs’ offense spacing more with the addition of Landale to the rotation. – 7:04 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Pop indicated that D White will continue to come off the bench – at least until Tre Jones returns from health and safety protocols.
“Tre is not here, so we need that backup point,” Pop said. – 7:02 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Despite latest setback, Suns are pushing through injuries back toward normalcy – https://t.co/hEs1YKRxHq via @PHNX_Suns pic.twitter.com/s4Dg1Efg47 – 7:02 PM
Despite latest setback, Suns are pushing through injuries back toward normalcy – https://t.co/hEs1YKRxHq via @PHNX_Suns pic.twitter.com/s4Dg1Efg47 – 7:02 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Suns coach Monty Williams says Cameron Johnson will play tonight. – 7:01 PM
Suns coach Monty Williams says Cameron Johnson will play tonight. – 7:01 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Pop was a few minutes joining his pregame presser. The reason? He was in the back watching footage of Zach Collins’ G League debut. – 6:59 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Couldn’t hear the question clearly, but it sounded like Pop said Derrick White would continue to come off the bench until Tre Jones returns from H&S protocols. – 6:58 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
“He’s been out for a long time, I mean a really long time. He needs his rhythm to come back to feel comfortable.” – Coach Pop on Zach Collins playing in the G-League as he gets ready to return from his injury.
Pop says he was just watching some of Collins’ game with Austin – 6:54 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
Got three uniforms on this week’s schedule!
@PayPal Jersey Lineup | #ValleyProud pic.twitter.com/Hh4hCy5z9A – 5:46 PM
Got three uniforms on this week’s schedule!
@PayPal Jersey Lineup | #ValleyProud pic.twitter.com/Hh4hCy5z9A – 5:46 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Lonnie Walker spoke passionately this morning about what Martin Luther King Jr. Day means to him.
“…If it wasn’t for him, Lord knows where this world would be right now,” Lonnie said.
expressnews.com/sports/spurs/a… – 5:35 PM
Lonnie Walker spoke passionately this morning about what Martin Luther King Jr. Day means to him.
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Zach Collins’ positive vibe and sartorial splendor will be missed on the Spurs bench tonight, but his teammates are glad he’ll be spending the time on the court in Austin.
“It’s been a long journey for him,” Doug McDermott said.
expressnews.com/sports/spurs/a… – 5:32 PM
Zach Collins’ positive vibe and sartorial splendor will be missed on the Spurs bench tonight, but his teammates are glad he’ll be spending the time on the court in Austin.
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
A concern for Clippers: They’re fouling way too much, which is a surprise.
It was an issue after halftime in San Antonio. And it was an issue today vs Pacers in second quarter. And Spurs/Pacers are two of the worst teams in the league at getting to the line. – 4:47 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
when it’s a 2-for-1 #NBAAllStar voting day 😏
@Dejounte Murray | #Euphoria | #PorVida pic.twitter.com/brwEFB3hRu – 4:34 PM
when it’s a 2-for-1 #NBAAllStar voting day 😏
@Dejounte Murray | #Euphoria | #PorVida pic.twitter.com/brwEFB3hRu – 4:34 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Former Rockets forward Anthony Lamb headed back to the RGV Vipers after his 10-day contract with the Spurs expired. Lamb played eight minutes in two games with the Spurs. – 4:32 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
Take a quick stop and retweet.
@Deandre Ayton x #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/t9PiHyTRdm – 4:30 PM
Take a quick stop and retweet.
@Deandre Ayton x #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/t9PiHyTRdm – 4:30 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers have 40 first quarter points for the first time since April. They played multiple games last week where they didn’t score 40 by halftime.
LA up 40-25, making more FTs already (9/9) than they attempted for the whole game Saturday night in San Antonio. – 4:10 PM
Clippers have 40 first quarter points for the first time since April. They played multiple games last week where they didn’t score 40 by halftime.
LA up 40-25, making more FTs already (9/9) than they attempted for the whole game Saturday night in San Antonio. – 4:10 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Devin Booker named Western Conference player of the week for the second time this season, 5th time in his #NBA career. #Suns pic.twitter.com/OoGNR55W1Q – 3:46 PM
Devin Booker named Western Conference player of the week for the second time this season, 5th time in his #NBA career. #Suns pic.twitter.com/OoGNR55W1Q – 3:46 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Devin Booker, Darius Garland named NBA Players of the Week sportando.basketball/en/devin-booke… – 3:44 PM
Michael De Leon @mdeleon
To tank or win: Spurs remain stuck determining their identity projectspurs.com/2022/01/17/to-… by @rockssjr #PorVida – 3:43 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
Quite the week indeed.
🌟 Your RT counts as 2 votes 🌟
@Devin Booker x #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/r9adO6OSUZ – 3:43 PM
Quite the week indeed.
🌟 Your RT counts as 2 votes 🌟
@Devin Booker x #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/r9adO6OSUZ – 3:43 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
For the 3rd time this season, Dejounte Murray has been named a Western Conference Player of the Week nominee – 3:35 PM
For the 3rd time this season, Dejounte Murray has been named a Western Conference Player of the Week nominee – 3:35 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Devin Booker has been named Western Conference of the week:
27.0 PPG
4.3 RPG
3.3 APG
46.4 FG%
3-0 record pic.twitter.com/2wyw5jXhIo – 3:34 PM
Devin Booker has been named Western Conference of the week:
27.0 PPG
4.3 RPG
3.3 APG
46.4 FG%
3-0 record pic.twitter.com/2wyw5jXhIo – 3:34 PM
Chris Herring @Herring_NBA
Due to unforeseen circumstances, not gonna be able to do my virtual book talk w Zach Lowe Wednesday. (Hopefully another time. He’s the best.) But the event will go on. The great Spike Lee will be hosting instead. Can get your ticket—and signed book—here eventbrite.com/e/chris-herrin… – 3:34 PM
Due to unforeseen circumstances, not gonna be able to do my virtual book talk w Zach Lowe Wednesday. (Hopefully another time. He’s the best.) But the event will go on. The great Spike Lee will be hosting instead. Can get your ticket—and signed book—here eventbrite.com/e/chris-herrin… – 3:34 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
“Today we look back at how it all began. A celebration of his message and the inspiration of his words. To be better yesterday, today, and tomorrow. Today the legacy lives on.”
A tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. narrated by @seanelliott_32 🙏
#MLKDay | #PorVida pic.twitter.com/l2T6u3jPtu – 3:33 PM
“Today we look back at how it all began. A celebration of his message and the inspiration of his words. To be better yesterday, today, and tomorrow. Today the legacy lives on.”
A tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. narrated by @seanelliott_32 🙏
#MLKDay | #PorVida pic.twitter.com/l2T6u3jPtu – 3:33 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
#NBA announced its players of the week.
East: Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (#RegionProud)
West: Suns guard Devin Booker, who scored a game-high 35 points in a win over the #Pacers on Friday. – 3:32 PM
#NBA announced its players of the week.
East: Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (#RegionProud)
West: Suns guard Devin Booker, who scored a game-high 35 points in a win over the #Pacers on Friday. – 3:32 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Cavs guard Darius Garland and Suns guard Devin Booker have been named the NBA Eastern and Western Conference Players of the Week, respectively. – 3:32 PM
Cavs guard Darius Garland and Suns guard Devin Booker have been named the NBA Eastern and Western Conference Players of the Week, respectively. – 3:32 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
An #NBAAllStar caliber week for @Devin Booker. pic.twitter.com/pAxdqTWX9u – 3:31 PM
An #NBAAllStar caliber week for @Devin Booker. pic.twitter.com/pAxdqTWX9u – 3:31 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Devin Booker has been named Western Conference Player of the Week – 3:31 PM
Devin Booker has been named Western Conference Player of the Week – 3:31 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker and Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland have been named the NBA Western and Eastern Conference Players of the Week, respectively, for Week 13 of the 2021-22 season (Jan. 10 – 16). pic.twitter.com/xk7eBSAzBx – 3:30 PM
Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker and Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland have been named the NBA Western and Eastern Conference Players of the Week, respectively, for Week 13 of the 2021-22 season (Jan. 10 – 16). pic.twitter.com/xk7eBSAzBx – 3:30 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
NBA Players of the Week for Week 13: Suns guard Devin Booker and Cavaliers guard Darius Garland. – 3:30 PM
NBA Players of the Week for Week 13: Suns guard Devin Booker and Cavaliers guard Darius Garland. – 3:30 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Phoenix’s Devin Booker and Cleveland’s Darius Garland were just named West and East Player of the Week by the NBA.
More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com – 3:30 PM
Phoenix’s Devin Booker and Cleveland’s Darius Garland were just named West and East Player of the Week by the NBA.
More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com – 3:30 PM
Jae Crowder @CJC9BOSS
HONORED TO BE ABLE TO PLAY ON SUCH A SPECIAL DAY.! DR. KING MAY YOUR MANY MESSAGES & LOVE CONTINUE ON.! LOVE IS LOVE.! #MLK🙏🏾💜🙏🏾 – 3:05 PM
HONORED TO BE ABLE TO PLAY ON SUCH A SPECIAL DAY.! DR. KING MAY YOUR MANY MESSAGES & LOVE CONTINUE ON.! LOVE IS LOVE.! #MLK🙏🏾💜🙏🏾 – 3:05 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
The double-double king deserves your double vote!
#NBAAllStar x @Deandre Ayton pic.twitter.com/2xOI2h5xdO – 3:00 PM
The double-double king deserves your double vote!
#NBAAllStar x @Deandre Ayton pic.twitter.com/2xOI2h5xdO – 3:00 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns center Deandre Ayton ruled out of Monday’s game at San Antonio with right ankle sprain
azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 2:55 PM
#Suns center Deandre Ayton ruled out of Monday’s game at San Antonio with right ankle sprain
azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 2:55 PM