Thunder vs. Mavericks: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Oklahoma City Thunder (14-28) play against the Dallas Mavericks (19-19) at American Airlines Center
Game Time: 8:30 PM EST on Monday January 17, 2022
Oklahoma City Thunder 42, Dallas Mavericks 53 (Half)
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Up 13 at the half. Let’s keep it rollin’.
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Mavs lead OKC 53-42 at half.
They finished Q2 on an 11-1 run over the last 3:37 after OKC cut their lead to 41-40. – 9:38 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
It’s hard to nitpick given his effectiveness on drives, but Shai turns down a few catch-and-shoot threes every game. Most aren’t corner looks, but they’re open.
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
drop step 🔒
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
That’s TUFF @Dwight Powell 😤
AND-1!!!!
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Tim Hardaway Jr. just stepped between Jason Kidd and a ref bc Kidd was upset about officials not calling OKC for traveling on the last possession.
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Y’all know the drill.
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
clean up aisle #12!
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Maxi Kleber has made the Mavs’ most 3-pointers tonight and is also tied for the most air balls.
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
mischief MANNaged
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Luka’s stats through Q1: 9 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 blocks.
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
don’t blink 😳
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Stretch 🖐
@Kristaps Porzingis x #NBAAllStar
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
smooth operator 😌
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
⚡️ SUNSET STARTERS ⚡️
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
LUKA DUNKIC
@Luka Doncic x #NBAAllStar
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Same starting lineup for the Mavs for a second consecutive game:
Luka, Brunson, DFS, Maxi, KP
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs starters: DFS, Kleber, Porzingis, Brunson, Doncic
OKC starters: Dort, Bagley, Robinson-Earl, Giddey, Gilgeous-Alexander
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Your first five on the floor tonight.
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Mark Daigneault announces the Thunder starters:
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Josh Giddey
Lu Dort
Darius Bazley
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Thunder starters at Mavs:
– SGA
– Giddey
– Dort
– Bazley
– Robinson-Earl
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Malika Andrews @malika_andrews
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Jason Kidd says Reggie Bullock is out tonight vs. Thunder with a sore knee.
Dallas Mavericks PR @MavsPR
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Matt Williams @StatsWilliams
Darius Garland last 5 games:
20.8 PPG
12.6 APG
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers score and allow season-highs in 139-133 win against the Indiana Pacers.
32 points for Nicolas Batum, his most in more than six years. Most Clippers points since they dropped 154 on Carlisle’s Mavericks in the bubble.
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Don’t forget it’s DOUBLE VOTE DAY!
⭐ 1 RETWEET = 2 VOTES ⭐
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
A Sneak Peak at how Brooke Chaney created today’s poster and the inspiration behind it.
Purchase these posters at the Hangar outside Section 117, while supplies last! $20 and ALL proceeds benefit The Mavs Foundation!
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
StatMuse @statmuse
Kyle Kuzma 18th double-double of the season, a career-high.
15 PTS
16 REB
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl @JCREarl
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
The Mavericks, Blazers, Timberwolves, Knicks, Lakers and Hornets are among the teams that have targeted Myles Turner, according to @Michael Scotto.
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
The Thunder embarks on its longest road stint of the season spanning seven days and four games. The first stop for the Thunder is a quick stop down I-35 to face the Dallas Mavericks for the second time this month.
@OUHealth Game Day Report
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Battle No. 3
🆚 @Oklahoma City Thunder
⌚️ 7:30PM CT
📺 @BallySportsSW
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
