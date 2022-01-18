Bol Bol to undergo surgery on injured foot

Bol Bol to undergo surgery on injured foot

Main Rumors

Bol Bol to undergo surgery on injured foot

January 18, 2022- by

By |

Shams Charania: Denver Nuggets forward Bol Bol has decided to undergo surgery on his foot and will be sidelined for 8-to-12 weeks, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Bol’s trade to Detroit was voided last week because of issue with physical exam.
Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Michael Malone was asked about the voided Bol Bol trade on Thursday. His reply: “We feel he’s healthy.” Five days later, Bol is undergoing foot surgery. Detroit’s medical team had a different view of Bol’s imaging than Denver’s doctors. The Nuggets felt he was fit to play. – 2:23 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Report: Bol Bol to have foot surgery, because this is not a year for nice things. denverstiffs.com/2022/1/18/2288…2:18 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Nuggets’ Bol Bol will be sidelined for 8-to-12 week
sportando.basketball/en/nuggets-bol…1:43 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Bol Bol is undergoing left foot surgery, league source tells @denverpost. @Shams Charania first reported.
This is the same foot he has surgery on at Oregon. – 1:32 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Denver Nuggets forward Bol Bol has decided to undergo surgery on his foot and will be sidelined for 8-to-12 weeks, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Bol’s trade to Detroit was voided last week because of issue with physical exam. – 1:30 PM
Kyle Ratke @Kyle_Ratke
The Bol Bol Pistons era was fun while it lasted. pic.twitter.com/RBFwuoYTAw9:58 AM

More on this storyline

, , Main Rumors

, , , , ,

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home