Bol Bol to undergo surgery on injured foot

Shams Charania: Denver Nuggets forward Bol Bol has decided to undergo surgery on his foot and will be sidelined for 8-to-12 weeks, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Bol’s trade to Detroit was voided last week because of issue with physical exam.
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Michael Malone was asked about the voided Bol Bol trade on Thursday. His reply: “We feel he’s healthy.” Five days later, Bol is undergoing foot surgery. Detroit’s medical team had a different view of Bol’s imaging than Denver’s doctors. The Nuggets felt he was fit to play. – 2:23 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Report: Bol Bol to have foot surgery, because this is not a year for nice things. denverstiffs.com/2022/1/18/2288… – 2:18 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Nuggets’ Bol Bol will be sidelined for 8-to-12 week
Nuggets’ Bol Bol will be sidelined for 8-to-12 week
Michael Singer @msinger
Bol Bol is undergoing left foot surgery, league source tells @denverpost. @Shams Charania first reported.
This is the same foot he has surgery on at Oregon. – 1:32 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Denver Nuggets forward Bol Bol has decided to undergo surgery on his foot and will be sidelined for 8-to-12 weeks, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Bol’s trade to Detroit was voided last week because of issue with physical exam. – 1:30 PM
Kyle Ratke @Kyle_Ratke
The Bol Bol Pistons era was fun while it lasted. pic.twitter.com/RBFwuoYTAw – 9:58 AM
Michael Singer: What I know: The #Nuggets believed Bol was healthy. Michael Malone said so. Bol went to Detroit via the trade, failed a physical and opted for foot surgery. This is where we’re at right now. -via Twitter @msinger / January 18, 2022