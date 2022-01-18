Brook Lopez on schedule to return from back injury

Brook Lopez has been in Milwaukee and getting in some work on the court at the Sports Science Center, per team video. In December, Budenholzer did not publicly discuss any sort of timeline for a potential return, but the current feeling in the organization is the rehabilitative process has gone great and Lopez is on schedule.
Source: Jim Owczarski @ Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel
Brook Lopez gets on the court; #Bucks face two of the best in coming days jsonline.com/story/sports/n… via @journalsentinel – 5:34 PM
Zach Lowe: What I’ve heard from from inside the (Bucks) organization is they remain optimistic (Brook) Lopez is going to come back before the playoffs, maybe well before the playoffs. -via Spotify / December 27, 2021
Eric Nehm: Bucks have submitted their injury report for tonight’s game vs. Cavaliers. (1/2 tweets) OUT (health and safety protocols): Giannis Antetokounmpo, Donte DiVincenzo, Wesley Matthews, Bobby Portis OUT: Khris Middleton (left knee hyperextension), Brook Lopez (back) -via Twitter @eric_nehm / December 18, 2021
There is optimism within the organization, though, that Lopez could return this season, per a team source. And while this is the 14th NBA season for the 33-year-old Lopez, Budenholzer told reporters the team does not believe this surgery has a chance to be career-threatening. -via The Athletic / December 3, 2021