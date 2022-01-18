Brook Lopez on schedule to return from back injury

Brook Lopez on schedule to return from back injury

Main Rumors

Brook Lopez on schedule to return from back injury

January 18, 2022- by

By |

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Brook Lopez gets on the court; #Bucks face two of the best in coming days jsonline.com/story/sports/n… via ⁦@journalsentinel⁩ – 5:34 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Bucks injury report for Monday’s game in Atlanta:
OUT: Jrue Holiday (left ankle soreness)
OUT: Langston Galloway (health and safety protocols)
OUT: Brook Lopez (back surgery) – 7:13 PM

More on this storyline

Zach Lowe: What I’ve heard from from inside the (Bucks) organization is they remain optimistic (Brook) Lopez is going to come back before the playoffs, maybe well before the playoffs. -via Spotify / December 27, 2021
Eric Nehm: Bucks have submitted their injury report for tonight’s game vs. Cavaliers. (1/2 tweets) OUT (health and safety protocols): Giannis Antetokounmpo, Donte DiVincenzo, Wesley Matthews, Bobby Portis OUT: Khris Middleton (left knee hyperextension), Brook Lopez (back) -via Twitter @eric_nehm / December 18, 2021
There is optimism within the organization, though, that Lopez could return this season, per a team source. And while this is the 14th NBA season for the 33-year-old Lopez, Budenholzer told reporters the team does not believe this surgery has a chance to be career-threatening. -via The Athletic / December 3, 2021

, Main Rumors

, , ,

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home