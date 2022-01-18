Bryn Forbes to Nuggets, Juan Hernangomez to Spurs in three-way trade

Adrian Wojnarowski: Denver, Boston and San Antonio are making a three-way trade that includes Juancho Hernangomez to Spurs, Bryn Forbes to Denver, Bol Bol and PJ Dozier to Celtics, sources tell ESPN.
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Bryn Forbes’ second stint with the Spurs apparently has come to a not-so-surprising end. Could Thad Young be next?
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Boston Celtics trade Juancho Hernangomez in three-team salary-clearing deal
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Here’s the answer to a question I’ve seen in my mentions.
YES, the Spurs can still trade Juancho to another team before the 02/10 deadline.
NO, the Spurs can’t aggregate Juancho and Thad’s deals together by 02/10. They have to wait 2 months to do that. – 12:32 AM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Last season, Bryn Forbes had 3+ made threes 12 times out of 40 games played with the Milwaukee Bucks.
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Michael Singer @msinger
The #Nuggets have been struggling to shoot from 3, & Bryn Forbes addresses that need. In addition, Denver flipped 2 guys (+ ’28 2nd rd) who weren’t going to play for the forseeable future into a useful player. Finally: They also opened up a roster spot.
Michael De Leon @mdeleon
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Bryn Forbes is in the 78th percentile on spot ups, 39th percentile on handoffs, and the 81st percentile coming off screens.
He shot 41.7% on catch-and-shoot threes.
He did that in San Antonio.
Michael Singer @msinger
Michael Singer @msinger
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
League source confirms the Nuggets are sending Bol Bol and PJ Dozier to Boston in a three-team deal that brings sharpshooter Bryn Forbes to Denver, as first reported by @Adrian Wojnarowski.
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Michael De Leon @mdeleon
Michael Singer @msinger
Can confirm 3-way deal between #Nuggets, Spurs and Celtics, which lands Bryn Forbes in Denver, and sends Bol and P.J. to Boston. Juancho Hernangomez to SA.
Tom Westerholm @Tom_NBA
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
I love Dozier and hate to see him go but Davon Reed seems to be a similar type player for Denver.
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Mike Singer: #Nuggets are also sending out a second-round pick in the deal, source tells @denverpost . -via Twitter @msinger / January 18, 2022
Brian Robb: Celtics acquiring an injured Bol Bol and PJ Dozier is effectively a salary dump for the present. Allows team to cut about $4 million in salary (avoiding tax territory) and maybe get a look at some intriguing young guys once they get healthy. Assume 2nd round pick sent out too. -via Twitter @BrianTRobb / January 18, 2022
Juancho Hernangomez was brought to potentially be the primary backup power forward who can play some small-ball center. That role has been locked up by Grant Williams and fellow third-stringer Jabari Parker has played 27 minutes more than Hernangomez. He could become available soon if he isn’t already, especially since the Celtics are $6.3 million above the luxury tax. Salary dumping Hernangomez would get the struggling Celtics completely under the luxury tax. -via HoopsHype / November 11, 2021
