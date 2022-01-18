Daily statistical milestones: Russell Westbrook moves past Chet Walker and more

USA Today Sports

Milestones

January 18, 2022

By |

Here’s your daily recap of movements in the all-time lists for scoring, rebounds, assists, blocks, steals and three-pointers after yesterday’s games.

Russell Westbrook No. 96 in rebounds now

Moved ahead of Chet Walker with 7,318 rebounds. He’s now 2 away from David Lee

Nikola Vucevic No. 97 in rebounds now

Moved ahead of Chet Walker with 7,316 rebounds. He’s now 2 away from Russell Westbrook

Marcus Morris No. 106 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Rasheed Wallace, Goran Dragic, Cuttino Mobley and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope with 1,088 three-pointers. He’s now 2 away from Dana Barros and Jae Crowder

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope No. 107 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Rasheed Wallace, Goran Dragic and Cuttino Mobley with 1,087 three-pointers. He’s now 1 away from Marcus Morris

Taj Gibson No. 119 in blocks now

Moved ahead of Sam Bowie with 910 blocks. He’s now 9 away from Raef LaFrentz

Jimmy Butler No. 138 in steals now

Moved ahead of Kevin Johnson with 1,083 steals. He’s now tied with Josh Smith

Dwight Howard No. 144 in steals now

Moved ahead of Derrick McKey and Joe Johnson with 1,074 steals. He’s now 5 away from Tom Gugliotta

DeMar DeRozan No. 161 in assists now

Moved ahead of Vlade Divac with 3,542 assists. He’s now 3 away from Darren Collison

Jonas Valanciunas No. 162 in rebounds now

Moved ahead of Thaddeus Young with 6,222 rebounds. He’s now 1 away from Walter Dukes

Rudy Gay No. 179 in rebounds now

Moved ahead of Joe Graboski, Hot Rod Williams and Alton Lister. He’s now tied with James Edwards

Terry Rozier No. 182 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Devin Harris with 833 three-pointers. He’s now 12 away from John Stockton and Eric Bledsoe

Kevin Love No. 186 in points now

Moved ahead of Deron Williams with 13,817 points. He’s now 41 away from Chuck Person

Blake Griffin No. 190 in rebounds now

Moved ahead of Garfield Heard with 5,877 rebounds. He’s now 10 away from George Johnson

Nikola Vucevic No. 194 in blocks now

Moved ahead of Jim Chones with 645 blocks. He’s now 5 away from Terry Cummings

Enes Kanter No. 196 in rebounds now

Moved ahead of Tom Sanders with 5,801 rebounds. He’s now 5 away from Christian Laettner

Kyrie Irving No. 201 in points now

Moved ahead of Luol Deng with 13,373 points. He’s now 10 away from Rudy Tomjanovich

Giannis Antetokounmpo No. 202 in points now

Moved ahead of Luol Deng with 13,372 points. He’s now 1 away from Kyrie Irving

Ben McLemore No. 202 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Byron Scott and Jodie Meeks with 776 three-pointers. He’s now tied with James Jones

Andre Drummond No. 203 in steals now

Moved ahead of George Gervin, Draymond Green, Elton Brand and Dudley Bradley with 943 steals. He’s now 1 away from Adrian Dantley

Louis Williams No. 206 in steals now

Moved ahead of Dudley Bradley and Gerald Henderson with 940 steals. He’s now tied with Elton Brand

Al Horford No. 230 in points now

Moved ahead of Dell Curry and Bill Sharman with 12,676 points. He’s now 14 away from Jim Jackson

Fred VanVleet No. 233 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Kerry Kittles with 700 three-pointers. He’s now tied with Tony Snell

Dennis Schroeder No. 236 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Bobby Jackson, Mike James and Chandler Parsons with 690 three-pointers. He’s now tied with Rodney Rogers

Giannis Antetokounmpo No. 245 in assists now

Moved ahead of Tyreke Evans and Jim Jackson with 2,857 assists. He’s now 1 away from Beno Udrih

Doug McDermott No. 247 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Jamal Murray with 675 three-pointers. He’s now 2 away from Danny Ferry


