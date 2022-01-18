Daily statistical milestones: Russell Westbrook moves past Chet Walker and more

Here’s your daily recap of movements in the all-time lists for scoring, rebounds, assists, blocks, steals and three-pointers after yesterday’s games.
Russell Westbrook No. 96 in rebounds now
Moved ahead of Chet Walker with 7,318 rebounds. He’s now 2 away from David Lee
Nikola Vucevic No. 97 in rebounds now
Moved ahead of Chet Walker with 7,316 rebounds. He’s now 2 away from Russell Westbrook
Marcus Morris No. 106 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Rasheed Wallace, Goran Dragic, Cuttino Mobley and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope with 1,088 three-pointers. He’s now 2 away from Dana Barros and Jae Crowder
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope No. 107 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Rasheed Wallace, Goran Dragic and Cuttino Mobley with 1,087 three-pointers. He’s now 1 away from Marcus Morris
Taj Gibson No. 119 in blocks now
Moved ahead of Sam Bowie with 910 blocks. He’s now 9 away from Raef LaFrentz
Jimmy Butler No. 138 in steals now
Moved ahead of Kevin Johnson with 1,083 steals. He’s now tied with Josh Smith
Dwight Howard No. 144 in steals now
Moved ahead of Derrick McKey and Joe Johnson with 1,074 steals. He’s now 5 away from Tom Gugliotta
DeMar DeRozan No. 161 in assists now
Moved ahead of Vlade Divac with 3,542 assists. He’s now 3 away from Darren Collison
Jonas Valanciunas No. 162 in rebounds now
Moved ahead of Thaddeus Young with 6,222 rebounds. He’s now 1 away from Walter Dukes
Rudy Gay No. 179 in rebounds now
Moved ahead of Joe Graboski, Hot Rod Williams and Alton Lister. He’s now tied with James Edwards
Terry Rozier No. 182 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Devin Harris with 833 three-pointers. He’s now 12 away from John Stockton and Eric Bledsoe
Kevin Love No. 186 in points now
Moved ahead of Deron Williams with 13,817 points. He’s now 41 away from Chuck Person
Blake Griffin No. 190 in rebounds now
Moved ahead of Garfield Heard with 5,877 rebounds. He’s now 10 away from George Johnson
Nikola Vucevic No. 194 in blocks now
Moved ahead of Jim Chones with 645 blocks. He’s now 5 away from Terry Cummings
Enes Kanter No. 196 in rebounds now
Moved ahead of Tom Sanders with 5,801 rebounds. He’s now 5 away from Christian Laettner
Kyrie Irving No. 201 in points now
Moved ahead of Luol Deng with 13,373 points. He’s now 10 away from Rudy Tomjanovich
Giannis Antetokounmpo No. 202 in points now
Moved ahead of Luol Deng with 13,372 points. He’s now 1 away from Kyrie Irving
Ben McLemore No. 202 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Byron Scott and Jodie Meeks with 776 three-pointers. He’s now tied with James Jones
Andre Drummond No. 203 in steals now
Moved ahead of George Gervin, Draymond Green, Elton Brand and Dudley Bradley with 943 steals. He’s now 1 away from Adrian Dantley
Louis Williams No. 206 in steals now
Moved ahead of Dudley Bradley and Gerald Henderson with 940 steals. He’s now tied with Elton Brand
Al Horford No. 230 in points now
Moved ahead of Dell Curry and Bill Sharman with 12,676 points. He’s now 14 away from Jim Jackson
Fred VanVleet No. 233 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Kerry Kittles with 700 three-pointers. He’s now tied with Tony Snell
Dennis Schroeder No. 236 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Bobby Jackson, Mike James and Chandler Parsons with 690 three-pointers. He’s now tied with Rodney Rogers
Giannis Antetokounmpo No. 245 in assists now
Moved ahead of Tyreke Evans and Jim Jackson with 2,857 assists. He’s now 1 away from Beno Udrih
Doug McDermott No. 247 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Jamal Murray with 675 three-pointers. He’s now 2 away from Danny Ferry
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
“I don’t think he said anything to me, he talks to himself a lot.”
Admitted “it was a nice dunk.” – 1:28 AM
-Lebron 25pts 7rebs 7ast
-Stanley 15pts 5rebs 2blks
-Westbrook 15pts 8rebs
-Monk 14pts 7rebs
Next up, Wednesday Night vs the Pacers before 6 game road trip…
@ESPNLosAngeles – 1:07 AM
[Westbrook gets rebound and takes off 1-on-5]
Lakers Announcers: “STOP! STOP!!!”
Westbrook: pic.twitter.com/ZbGJvZsWkp – 1:05 AM
LAL’s lead is 92-89 with 3:24 to play. – 12:52 AM
📸 : @goodlooksfamily pic.twitter.com/Mx06rgxAEQ – 12:40 AM
(📼 @NBA)
pic.twitter.com/6PFdIkl0Ir – 12:07 AM
LeBron James and Russell Westbrook lead LA with 10 points each. The Lakers are shooting 51.4% overall and have made 9 of their 20 3-point attempts (45%). It feels like LA should be up more given how poorly Utah has played and shot the ball. – 11:49 PM
The Lakers can’t stop shooting themselves in the foot — a loose-ball foul on a free-throw in the penalty??? — and yet they have been the smarter team tonight. – 11:43 PM
Jimmy Butler is too clever. One of the most unique players in NBA history. – 11:42 PM
But holy hell, that dunk. – 11:40 PM
He gave back the and-1 with a technical for taunting, but the Lakers fans in the building didn’t seem to mind. (He made the and-1 FT after Bogdanovic hit the tech).
LAL up 51-41. – 11:38 PM
Says it was because of Jimmy Butler’s 10th rebound for the triple-double
“I told everyone in the huddle, ‘box-out so Jimmy can get the rebound.'” – 10:43 PM
19 PTS
10 REB
10 AST
The Heat are 2nd in the East and are 0 games back from 1st place. pic.twitter.com/4DIZLFC11K – 10:06 PM
Five Takeaways from Heat’s Win Over Raptors
Bam Day:
Jimmy Butler and Tyler Herro lead the way, Caleb Martin provides the spark, and PJ Tucker closes it
@5ReasonsSports fivereasonssports.com/news/five-take… – 10:03 PM
17 points
8 rebounds
6 assists
23 minutes so far
He always follows up rough games with a great one – 9:04 PM
– Bam Adebayo with 0 for 2 and 3 rebounds in his first minutes since Nov. 29.
– Jimmy Butler getting to the rim for most of his damage and 9 points.
– Dedmon getting minutes as the backup center and Yurtseven yet to check in. – 8:13 PM
They need that
Jimmy Butler and 1 – 7:58 PM
Turnover troubles, Vucevic struggles, Ayo silver lining, more:
nbcsports.com/chicago/bulls/… – 7:04 PM
DeMar DeRozan: 24/5 assists
Coby White: 16/6/5
Ayo Dosunmu: 15/10/6/5
The Bulls are now 27-15. – 6:03 PM
Bulls have lost 4 straight
DeRozan 24 pts, 5 assists
White 16 pts, 6 rebs, 5 assists
Dosunmu 15 pts, 10 rebs, 6 assists, 5 steals, 2 blocks
Vucevic 2-13; didn’t play in 4th
Bane and Morant 25 points each – 6:03 PM
But when DeRozan (7-19) and Vucevic (2-13) are shooting like this, shorthanded Bulls have little chance. – 5:27 PM
LA leads Pacers 104-90 entering fourth quarter. Great shooting performance. Defense hasn’t really been there, but one quarter left to protect 14 points. – 5:22 PM
#Lakers #LakeShow #NBA
sportscasting.com/russell-westbr… – 4:51 PM
White leads Bulls with 11; Ayo 7 pts, 8 rebs, Malcolm Hill 7 & 6 – 4:47 PM
White 11 pts
DeRozan 10 pts, 3 assists
Dosunmu 9 pts, 8 rebs
Hill 7 pts, 6 rebs
Vucevic 0 pts, 0-4
Bulls 12 TOs
Bane 19 pts – 4:44 PM
