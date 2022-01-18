De'Aaron Fox wouldn't want to find out about trade on social media

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
“They are going to be one of the more active teams is what I was told…”
We just dropped a new podcast with @Chris Haynes and he expects the Kings to be very active at the deadline.
We also talked about De’Aaron Fox:
🔊: https://t.co/OSXoJHfNi0
📺: https://t.co/x14JVc2GPo pic.twitter.com/c3Vsnv9BUK – 12:15 AM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Knicks receive:
De’Aaron Fox and Marvin Bagley
Kings receive:
Julius Randle, Kemba Walker, Nerlens Noel, Deuce McBride and draft capital
Which side says no?
tommybeer.substack.com/p/julius-randl… – 8:48 AM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Here’s my view of the flagrant 2 called on De’Aaron Fox trying to stop a driving Garrison Mathews, resulting in Fox’s ejection. Alvin Gentry was not happy. pic.twitter.com/wy9iFSzkbB – 9:29 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Alvin Gentry said he thought De’Aaron Fox was going for the block and had both hands on the ball on the play he was ejected on for a Flagrant 2. – 8:44 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Davion Mitchell, playing now without De’Aaron Fox and Tyrese Haliburton, up to 16 points and 7 assists in his 24 minutes, pulling Sacramento to within 3 points of the Rockets with 3:00 to go – 8:19 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
De’Aaron Fox did go over and apologize to Mathews after the hard foul. – 8:08 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Alvin Gentry unloading on the officials after the ejection of De’Aaron Fox. Still hasn’t calmed down two plays later – 8:07 PM
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
De’Aaron Fox picked up the flagrant 2 foul on Garrison Mathews and his night is done with 8:14 remaining in the fourth. – 8:06 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Officials review ruled flagrant two. De’Aaron Fox is ejected – 8:05 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
De’Aaron Fox hard foul on Garrison Mathews, who took a hard foul is being reviewed as flagrant. – 8:05 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kings with a 39 point 2nd quarter, lead the Rockets at the half 60-55. De’Aaron Fox with 12 points, Buddy Hield 11pts for Sacramento. Houston gets 11 points from Kevin Porter Jr. and Christian Wood – 7:08 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Buddy Hield triple. He has tied De’Aaron Fox for the team lead in scoring with 3. – 6:27 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Starters:
De’Aaron Fox
Terence Davis
Harrison Barnes
Chimezie Metu
Richaun Holmes – 4:18 PM
De’Aaron Fox @swipathefox
Thank you #FOXFAM. Excited to see your @swipathefoxnft FOXES. LFG!!🦊 – 11:39 PM
De’Aaron Fox @swipathefox
This one means a lot to me and my family! Awesome utilities and perks are included in “THE STORY OF SWIPA THE FOX” Collection 🦊 MINT IS LIVE 🚨 (LINK IN BIO) @swipathefoxnft pic.twitter.com/OQakGlp2ZI – 2:18 PM
De’Aaron Fox @swipathefox
We did it #FOXFAM 🦊
Much love and appreciation to everyone involved! Now it’s time to execute and take this thing to stratosphere 🚀 pic.twitter.com/ZflnNJBVJR – 2:17 PM
More on this storyline
Chris Haynes on De’Aaron Fox: He said management has informed him that they do plan to build around him but it’s not a given. -via YouTube / January 18, 2022
Sacramento Kings guard De’Aaron Fox’s name is circulating throughout the league as a big-time player who can potentially be moved by the Feb. 10 NBA trade deadline. -via Yahoo! Sports / January 14, 2022
The Philadelphia 76ers canvassed the prospect of a Fox-Ben Simmons trade package as recently as a few days ago, but dialogue remains exploratory due diligence, league sources told Yahoo Sports. -via Yahoo! Sports / January 14, 2022