Desmond Bane, Kyle Anderson added to COVID protocols

The Grizzlies have announced that starting shooting guard Desmond Bane and reserve forward Kyle Anderson have been added to the team’s inactive list due to “health and safety protocols” — the NBA’s term for COVID management. The pair will miss Wednesday’s game against the Milwaukee Bucks, and likely more.
Source: Chris Herrington @ Daily Memphian
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
The Grizzlies are getting ready for a tough four-game road trip. We have seen them overcome all type of absences, and they’ll have to do it again. I think Desmond Bane and his shooting/cutting ability is a huge loss. Melton played better last game and Konchar has been good. – 6:16 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
“I don’t think that it’s crazy to have that conversation.”
Desmond Bane (@Desmond Bane) joins @Chris Haynes to talk about @Ja Morant‘s place among the best PGs, the Grizzlies’ 11-game win streak and more ⤵️
Apple: https://t.co/4RkGwy3yD4
Spotify: https://t.co/OCX1iViVDG pic.twitter.com/1VrC5GShQC – 3:56 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Desmond Bane on his viewpoint of Steven Adams carrying Tony Bradley:
“When I looked up on the Jumbotron and saw his feet hovering the ground and (Steven) carrying him like he a lil kid, I couldn’t help but laugh.” – 7:14 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Desmond Bane: “When I saw Steve-O carrying that guy like he’s a little kid I couldn’t help but laugh.” – 7:12 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
FINAL
Bulls 106
Grizzlies 119
Ja: 25 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists
Bane: 25 points, 4 assists, 3 rebounds
BC: 15 points, 7 rebounds, 2 steals
Trip: 14 points, 5 blocks, 5 rebounds
Tyus: 11 points, 8 assists
Melton: 10 points, 4 rebounds, 2 steals
🤝 – 6:04 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Grizzlies 119, Bulls 106
Bulls have lost 4 straight
DeRozan 24 pts, 5 assists
White 16 pts, 6 rebs, 5 assists
Dosunmu 15 pts, 10 rebs, 6 assists, 5 steals, 2 blocks
Vucevic 2-13; didn’t play in 4th
Bane and Morant 25 points each – 6:03 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
end of the 3rd
Bulls 72
Grizzlies 92
Bane: 25 points
Ja: 16 points, 3 assists, 3 rebounds
BC: 11 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals
Trip: 10 points, 5 blocks, 4 rebounds
Tyus: 8 points, 7 assists – 5:27 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Bulls down 83-67. Memphis : 42-20 in the paint. Bulls 15 turnovers=19pts. DeRozan with 16. Coby-14. Bane-25 for Memphis. – 5:22 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Again, I must say that the Steven Adams / Desmond Bane connection is totally wicked – 5:16 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
#Bulls are within striking distance, down 58-45 at half. Memphis is really crowding DeRozan, he’s 4-12, 10 pts. Vucevic hasn’t scored, but 7 rebs & 3 blocks. Bulls have to stop losing track of Bane (19 pts).
White leads Bulls with 11; Ayo 7 pts, 8 rebs, Malcolm Hill 7 & 6 – 4:47 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Bane’s offense and Jackson’s defense helps push Grizzlies out to 58-45 lead at half. Pretty rough half for Vucevic. – 4:44 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Grizzlies nearly doubled their 20 points in the first quarter.
Halftime: Grizzlies 58 Bulls 45
Desmond Bane leads the way with 19 points. Steven Adams returns to the starting lineup in point-center mode. 2 points, 8 rebounds and five dimes – 4:44 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Grizzlies 58, Bulls 47 at half
White 11 pts
DeRozan 10 pts, 3 assists
Dosunmu 9 pts, 8 rebs
Hill 7 pts, 6 rebs
Vucevic 0 pts, 0-4
Bulls 12 TOs
Bane 19 pts – 4:44 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Halftime: Memphis 58-45. Points in the paint: Memphis 26-8. Bane with 19. White: 11. DeRozan-10. – 4:44 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Brandon Clarke with the jam to close the half!
Bulls 45
Grizzlies 58
Bane: 19 points
Ja: 8 points, 2 assists
BC: 7 points, 2 assists, 2 steals, 2 rebonds
Konch: 7 points, 3 rebounds
Trip: 5 points, 4 rebounds, 2 blocks
Adams: 8 rebounds, 5 assists, 2 steals, 2 points – 4:43 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Desmond Bane with a smooth 16 points so far. Not forcing anything. Just running to open spots and his teammates are finding him for easy buckets. – 4:41 PM
Clay Bailey @claybailey9
Chicago coach Billy Donovan got up to call time out as soon as Desmond Bane walked into that 3-pointer from the top of the key. Before the shot dropped through the net. – 4:19 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Bane’s shooting numbers have been so weird at home.
But when he’s THAT open, you can count it. – 4:19 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
end of 1st
grizz and bulls tied at 20.
Ja: 5 points
BC: 5 points, 2 steals
Bane: 4 points
Adams: 3 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals – 4:12 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
The Grizzlies injecting some offense into the lineup by bringing in Trip and Bane – 4:11 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Might be the first time I’ve seen this lineup. Brandon Clarke at the 5. Ja Morant and Tyus Jones in the backcourt. John Konchar and Kyle Anderson the forwards. – 4:04 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Jaren Jackson Jr. snuffing out a two-on-one Bulls break. The return of Adams-to-Bane halfcourt connections.
Some good stuff happening for the Grizzlies, but they haven’t really found a rhythm. – 3:56 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Adams-to-Bane combo is incredible. Those guys know where the other is at all times. – 3:54 PM
Clay Bailey @claybailey9
Here are your starters for Grizz vs. Bulls. Chicago: DeRozan, Alfonzo McKinnie, Vucevic, Dosunmu, Coby White; Grizz start: Bane, Ja, Adams, JJJ and Ziaire. – 3:26 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Steven Adams is back in the starting lineup vs. the Bulls
G – Morant
G – Bane
F – Williams
F – Jackson
C – Adams
Adams vs. Nucevic should be fun.
JJJ should also have another size mismatch
Starters for Bulls
G – White
G – Dosunmu
F – DeRozan
F – McKinnie
C – Vucevic – 3:08 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Boston Globe Sunday NBA Notes: The #Celtics see what they gave away in Memphis’s Desmond Bane bostonglobe.com/2022/01/15/spo… via @BostonGlobe – 1:11 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
(I asked Desmond Bane whether he knows how popular of a player he is in Boston. The answer: he knows). The #Celtics see what they gave away in Memphis’s Desmond Bane bostonglobe.com/2022/01/15/spo… via @BostonGlobe – 7:28 PM
