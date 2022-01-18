Donovan Mitchell enters league's concussion protocol

Sarah Todd: Donovan Mitchell is in the NBA’s concussion protocol after experiencing symptoms after last night’s game against the Lakers. The contact came just before half time.
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
David Locke @DLocke09
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
With his 30 points against the Bucks tonight, Trae Young took over the NBA scoring lead from the injured Kevin Durant.
Jayson Tatum (27) jumped Steph Curry for 4th.
Eric Walden: Quin Snyder addressed Donovan Mitchell’s back injury, noting that there was some soreness lingering after the Dallas game, and a determination was made that it was simply better for him to have access to the team facilities than to put him on a couple long plane rides. -via Twitter @tribjazz / December 27, 2021
Sarah Todd: Donovan Mitchell and Royce O’Neale are both playing tonight -via Twitter @NBASarah / November 6, 2021