Kemba Walker returns after missing last nine games

Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Kemba Walker is back in the starting lineup tonight for the Knicks. Missed nine games with a sore left knee. – 6:55 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
The Knicks say Kemba Walker is back in the lineup tonight after missing more than two weeks, and 10 games, with knee soreness. He will start. – 6:49 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Knicks say Kemba Walker (sore left knee) is available to play tonight and will start. – 6:49 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Knicks say Kemba Walker (sore left knee) is available to play tonight and will start. – 6:49 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Kemba Walker will warm up and see if he can go tonight. If not, will be his 10th straight missed game. – 6:02 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Kemba is a game time decision and will warm up. Not always, but usually from Thibs that means the player is available – 5:48 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Knicks are listing Kemba Walker (left knee) as questionable for tonight’s game vs. the Wolves, but def don’t be surprised if he suits up.
NY has ruled out both Cam Reddish (ankle) and Nerlens Noel (knee).
The Wolves, unlike the last time they played NY, are fully healthy – 9:31 AM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Tom Thibodeau: Kemba Walker hasn’t given #Knicks green light to return nypost.com/2022/01/17/kem… – 7:55 PM
Marc Berman: Kemba Walker will miss his ninth straight game. -via Twitter @NYPost_Berman / January 17, 2022
Barbara Barker: Thibs says it’s doubtful that Kemba plays tomorrow. -via Twitter @meanbarb / January 14, 2022