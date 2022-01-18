Kemba Walker returns after missing last nine games

Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Kemba Walker is back in the starting lineup tonight for the Knicks. Missed nine games with a sore left knee. – 6:55 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
The Knicks say Kemba Walker is back in the lineup tonight after missing more than two weeks, and 10 games, with knee soreness. He will start. – 6:49 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Knicks say Kemba Walker (sore left knee) is available to play tonight and will start. – 6:49 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
Kemba Walker is starting, Knicks say. – 6:49 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Kemba Walker is available and will start tonight, Knicks say. – 6:49 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Knicks say Kemba Walker (sore left knee) is available to play tonight and will start. – 6:49 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Knicks say Kemba is playing – and starting tonight. – 6:49 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Kemba Walker will warm up and see if he can go tonight. If not, will be his 10th straight missed game. – 6:02 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Kemba is a game time decision and will warm up. Not always, but usually from Thibs that means the player is available – 5:48 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Kemba will warm up and decide if he will play. – 5:47 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
Kemba Walker is a game-time decision, Tom Thibodeau says. – 5:47 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
Knicks’ most recent injury report lists Nerlens Noel (sore left knee) as OUT tonight against the Timberwolves. Kemba Walker (sore left knee) is QUESTIONABLE. Walker has missed nine consecutive games. – 1:15 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Knicks are listing Kemba Walker (left knee) as questionable for tonight’s game vs. the Wolves, but def don’t be surprised if he suits up.
NY has ruled out both Cam Reddish (ankle) and Nerlens Noel (knee).
The Wolves, unlike the last time they played NY, are fully healthy – 9:31 AM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Tom Thibodeau: Kemba Walker hasn’t given #Knicks green light to return nypost.com/2022/01/17/kem…7:55 PM

