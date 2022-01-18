Kings actually considering trade for Ben Simmons and Tobias Harris?

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers swingman Matisse Thybulle (right shoulder sprain), SF Danny Green (right hip pain), G Shake Milton (back contusion), PG Ben Simmons (personal reasons), PF Paul Reed (G-League) and G Jaden Springer (G-League) will miss tomorrow’s game vs. #OrlandoMagic – 4:59 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
NBA Mailbag: What’s next for Ben Simmons and Kyrie Irving? https://t.co/7vCrneTW0Z pic.twitter.com/Rp57u66Xnh – 12:25 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
as someone who vehemently remembers the Rockets/Thunder series from the bubble i still cannot believe how far Lu Dort’s three-point jumper has come. from “treat him like Ben Simmons out there” to “that’s a layup for him” in legit 1.5 years. – 8:54 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
76ers’ Ben Simmons willing to sit out entire season if not traded by Feb. 10 deadline, per report
Dave Early @DavidEarly
If keeping Harden in BK this summer is contingent on BK finding a Kyrie Irving resolution (full time player or trade) then a “look take Ben Simmons for Harden if James wants to leave or take him for Kyrie if James stays” isn’t the worst plan for both teams to book mark is it? – 1:57 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#DidYouKnowFlow: #Sixers PF Tobias Harris needs eight defensive rebounds to tie Eric Snow for 24th on the #76ers all-time defensive rebounds list at 1,184. – 1:32 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
As the Sixers go for their 11th win in 13 games this afternoon at Washington … just making sure you didn’t miss the public backing Daryl Morey received over the weekend on his patient Ben Simmons trade approach from a certain Joel Embiid.
Chad Ford @chadfordinsider
ICYMI Last Week
The trade deadline is Feb. 10.
Here’s 4 potential trades for Ben Simmons, Damian Lillard, Myles Turner & Christian Wood
That give the Sixers, Blazers, Magic, Hawks, Knicks, Rockets, Pacers and Hornets new hope.
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Tobias Harris was big in the 1st half to keep the team in the game while Joel Embiid was waiting to get going. Doc Rivers praised him for his work. #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/01/16/doc… via @SixersWire – 11:10 AM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Sixers win in Miami, 109-98. They are 25-17. And that might be the season’s best win.
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Sixers trail Miami 50-43 at the half. Really could’ve been a lot worse, Heat shot 3-16 from beyond the arc.
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
The #Heat lead 38-37 w/ 4:36 left in the half. Tobias Harris is shooting 5-7 while his #Sixers teammates are a combined 9-27. The #Heat hold an 18-1 advantage in bench points. – 9:00 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Tobias Harris’ first 15 minutes tonight:
More on this storyline
Tobias Harris’ name has indeed circulated in those trade conversations, sources told B/R. The Sixers insist they’re not actively searching to offload the final two years and roughly $80 million remaining on Harris’ contract. But Philadelphia’s only player considered untouchable is Embiid and Embiid alone. The Sixers have broached the idea of sending out Harris in various three-team packages, in the event that a Simmons trade brings back another highly compensated player such as Collins who’s best positioned at power forward just like Harris. Another example in that concept: Harrison Barnes could be part of any potential Sacramento package. -via Bleacher Report / January 13, 2022
Following the Sixers’ 109-98 loss to the Charlotte Hornets Wednesday night, Harris was asked his thoughts on seeing his name pop up in rumors. Based on his response, it does not appear he is fazed by the situation. “This is my 11th year in the NBA. It’s not my first rodeo. It’s not the first time I’ve been in trade rumors, and it probably won’t be the last, so that’s that,” he said. -via Clutch Points / January 13, 2022