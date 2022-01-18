Myles Turner out until past trade deadline

Myles Turner out until past trade deadline

Myles Turner out until past trade deadline

Adrian Wojnarowski: Pacers center Myles Turner is expected to be sidelined beyond the February 10 NBA trade deadline, sources tell ESPN. Team says he will be re-examined in two weeks, but teams interested in trading for Turner will have to do due diligence on injury as they weigh offers.
Source: Twitter @wojespn

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Trading for Myles Turner now means you’re still getting him for $18 million next season. What draft picks and/or young prospects is that worth to the Knicks?
They have Obi, Grimes and Quickley. Plus three first round picks in next two years. – 1:08 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Jeff Stotts @InStreetClothes
Re: Myles Turner: A stress reaction is a precursor to a stress fracture. Stopping activity & treating any underlying contributing factors can allow natural remodeling to catch up & repair the injury site. Involved bone is key w/ metatarsal fractures the most common. – 12:55 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Myles Turner being hurt changes the trade equation considerably. You have to think about acquiring him for next year and beyond and whatever you get this year is a bonus of sorts. Assuming you get anything at all, given the nature of his injury. – 12:48 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
JD Shaw @JShawNBA
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Tony East @TEastNBA
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Eric Pincus @EricPincus
Latest @BleacherReport Latest NBA Trade Intel: Lakers Realistic Targets, Myles Turner Landing Spots bleacherreport.com/articles/29525…4:48 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
The Mavericks, Blazers, Timberwolves, Knicks, Lakers and Hornets are among the teams that have targeted Myles Turner, according to @Michael Scotto.
The Pacers’ asking price is reportedly two first-round picks or a promising young player and a first-rounder. basketballnews.com/stories/report…3:37 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
No Myles Turner today for Pacers means more Goga Bitadze and/or Isaiah Jackson.
I do wonder if Oshae Brissett could start today. – 2:22 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Pacers forward/center Myles Turner – who missed yesterday’s game against the Clippers due to a sore left ankle/foot – has been examined by multiple specialists, who have determined the injury to be a stress reaction in his left foot. Turner will continue to receive treatment and will be re-examined in two weeks, at which time the Pacers’ medical team will re-assess his status. -via NBA.com / January 18, 2022

