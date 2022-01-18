Myles Turner out until past trade deadline

Adrian Wojnarowski: Pacers center Myles Turner is expected to be sidelined beyond the February 10 NBA trade deadline, sources tell ESPN. Team says he will be re-examined in two weeks, but teams interested in trading for Turner will have to do due diligence on injury as they weigh offers.
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN story on expectation Pacers center Myles Turner will be sidelined beyond the Feb. 10 NBA trade deadline: es.pn/3qA7KMF – 2:00 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Obviously not ideal for Myles Turner, the #Pacers or any teams interested in trading for him. indystar.com/story/sports/n… – 1:31 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Myles Turner injury update: Pacers big man to miss next two weeks due to stress reaction in left foot
https://t.co/QDDmKAvDek pic.twitter.com/IQk6G4ZL2K – 1:23 PM
Myles Turner injury update: Pacers big man to miss next two weeks due to stress reaction in left foot
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Trading for Myles Turner now means you’re still getting him for $18 million next season. What draft picks and/or young prospects is that worth to the Knicks?
They have Obi, Grimes and Quickley. Plus three first round picks in next two years. – 1:08 PM
Trading for Myles Turner now means you’re still getting him for $18 million next season. What draft picks and/or young prospects is that worth to the Knicks?
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Pacers announced Myles Turner has a stress reaction in his foot – a serious injury that could be a precursor to a stress fracture. Not an ideal time to trade for Myles at all. – 1:01 PM
Jeff Stotts @InStreetClothes
Re: Myles Turner: A stress reaction is a precursor to a stress fracture. Stopping activity & treating any underlying contributing factors can allow natural remodeling to catch up & repair the injury site. Involved bone is key w/ metatarsal fractures the most common. – 12:55 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Myles Turner being hurt changes the trade equation considerably. You have to think about acquiring him for next year and beyond and whatever you get this year is a bonus of sorts. Assuming you get anything at all, given the nature of his injury. – 12:48 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Pacers center Myles Turner is expected to be sidelined beyond the February 10 NBA trade deadline, sources tell ESPN. Team says he will be re-examined in two weeks, but teams interested in trading for Turner will have to do due diligence on injury as they weigh offers. – 12:45 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
The Pacers say Myles Turner has a stress reaction in his left foot. He will continue to receive treatment and be re-examined in two weeks. – 12:32 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Indiana Pacers forward Myles Turner suffered a stress reaction in his left foot and will be re-examined in two weeks, the team says. – 12:31 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Pacers say center Myles Turner will be re-evaluated in two weeks due to a stress reaction in his left foot. – 12:31 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
#Pacers say Myles Turner has a stress fracture in his left foot and will be re-examined in two weeks. – 12:31 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Pacers center Myles Turner was diagnosed with a stress reaction in his left foot and is out at least two weeks.
More on Turner’s situation here: fieldhousefiles.substack.com/p/turner-suffe… – 12:30 PM
Pacers center Myles Turner was diagnosed with a stress reaction in his left foot and is out at least two weeks.
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Pacers say Myles Turner’s injury is a stress reaction in his left foot. – 12:30 PM
Eric Pincus @EricPincus
Latest @BleacherReport Latest NBA Trade Intel: Lakers Realistic Targets, Myles Turner Landing Spots bleacherreport.com/articles/29525… – 4:48 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
The Mavericks, Blazers, Timberwolves, Knicks, Lakers and Hornets are among the teams that have targeted Myles Turner, according to @Michael Scotto.
The Pacers’ asking price is reportedly two first-round picks or a promising young player and a first-rounder. basketballnews.com/stories/report… – 3:37 PM
The Mavericks, Blazers, Timberwolves, Knicks, Lakers and Hornets are among the teams that have targeted Myles Turner, according to @Michael Scotto.
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
No Myles Turner today for Pacers means more Goga Bitadze and/or Isaiah Jackson.
I do wonder if Oshae Brissett could start today. – 2:22 PM
No Myles Turner today for Pacers means more Goga Bitadze and/or Isaiah Jackson.
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Updated story on Myles Turner:
He traveled with the team out west and plans to visit a foot specialist in Los Angeles, league source told @FieldhouseFiles. Then it will be determined how long he is out.
fieldhousefiles.substack.com/p/turner-suffe… – 1:01 PM
Updated story on Myles Turner:
He traveled with the team out west and plans to visit a foot specialist in Los Angeles, league source told @FieldhouseFiles. Then it will be determined how long he is out.
More on this storyline
Marc Stein: The Mavericks have been frequently linked to a trade pursuit of Indiana’s Myles Turner, but league sources say Dallas had already backed off on its interest even before Turner’s foot injury and with its team defense already flourishing at No. 5 overall in defensive efficiency. -via Twitter @TheSteinLine / January 18, 2022
Adrian Wojnarowski: Turner’s been central to Indiana’s trade talks, and a number of teams have shown interest. The injury doesn’t make a trade impossible, but it certainly could be an obstacle in Pacers getting max value for him at deadline. Team can always wait for the offseason to make a deal too. -via Twitter @wojespn / January 18, 2022
Pacers forward/center Myles Turner – who missed yesterday’s game against the Clippers due to a sore left ankle/foot – has been examined by multiple specialists, who have determined the injury to be a stress reaction in his left foot. Turner will continue to receive treatment and will be re-examined in two weeks, at which time the Pacers’ medical team will re-assess his status. -via NBA.com / January 18, 2022