Nets testing the market for Nicolas Claxton?

Brian Windhorst: There’s been some chatter through a couple of teams that I talked to that the Nets have dipped their toe into the trade market for Nic Claxton.
Source: ESPN
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
The #Nets will start Harden, Irving, Mills, Edwards and Sharpe today. DeAndre Bembry (back spasm) and Nic Claxton were both out vs. the #Cavaliers, but LaMarcus Aldridge was available. #NBA – 2:32 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Steve Nash is optimistic Nic Claxton plays on this road trip. Said Claxton’s status is more “day-to-day” than anything. – 1:36 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets say LaMarcus Aldridge is available today and Nic Claxton is out. – 1:25 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
LaMarcus Aldridge (right foot soreness) is probable for the #Nets. Nic Claxton (left hamstring tightness) is questionable vs the #Cavaliers. #nba – 3:34 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Steve Nash is confident Nic Claxton and LaMarcus Aldridge will travel on the next road trip. They’re day to day. Joe Harris isn’t as close to return. – 5:50 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Steve Nash expects LaMarcus Aldridge and Nic Claxton to travel on the upcoming road trip. He’s not as sure about Joe Harris. – 5:50 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
“They’re both progressing well — We feel very positive for them returning soon.”
⁃Steve Nash on Nic Claxton and LaMarcus Aldridge. – 5:48 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
#Nets center Nic Claxton (left hamstring tightness) is out tonight vs. the #Pelicans. #nba – 5:35 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
Nic Claxton (hamstring tightness) will be unavailable tonight against the Pelicans. – 5:34 PM
Rival executives believe Nic Claxton could become available, as the Nets quietly gauged his value during the 2021 draft. The third-year forward has performed well for Brooklyn, but ahead of Claxton’s restricted free agency this summer, rival executives believe he could be the outgoing player Brooklyn trades to take back a veteran into either the roughly $6 million trade exception from moving DeAndre Jordan or the $11.5 million trade exception from Spencer Dinwiddie’s sign-and-trade to Washington. -via Bleacher Report / December 14, 2021
Over the past two seasons, the Nets have received calls from a multitude of teams gauging Brooklyn’s interest in trading with Claxton, who has been viewed as the team’s potential center of the future. “I think Claxton has a ton of value around the league, especially on the defensive end,” a second NBA executive told HoopsHype. “I think his ability to handle the ball is unique for someone his size. That’s the way Tom Crean used him at Georgia. I think he’s got more upside on the offensive end.” -via HoopsHype / October 24, 2021