Paul George to miss several more weeks due to elbow injury

Ohm Youngmisuk: Paul George will be out for a few more weeks, @Adrian Wojnarowski reported on NBA Today. George suffered a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right shooting elbow and has been out since Dec. 22. The Clippers want to give PG’s elbow more time to heal.
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
The Clippers will extend star Paul George’s period of rest beyond the initial three to four weeks to see how the elbow responds, a source says. He has a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow. – 3:55 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Austin Kent @AustinKent
Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Hawks coach Nate McMillan says he saw a Paul George type in Cam Reddish. Said it’s “unfortunate” Cam wanted out. – 5:53 PM
Law Murray: The LA Clippers say that they will extend Paul George’s period of rest for a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow beyond the initial timetable to see how elbow responds. That is expected update after team said on Christmas that he would be evaluated in 3-4 weeks. -via Twitter @LawMurrayTheNU / January 18, 2022
Adrian Wojnarowski: Plan continues to be to evaluate how Paul George’s right elbow responds to rest over next few weeks, sources tell ESPN. -via Twitter @wojespn / January 18, 2022
Ohm Youngmisuk: Asked if there’s any update on Paul George’s elbow, Ty Lue says, “not any we’re able to discuss right now.” George is three weeks into his recovery and Clippers initially said he would be re-evaluated in three to four weeks. -via Twitter @NotoriousOHM / January 17, 2022