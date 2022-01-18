Pistons vs. Warriors: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Detroit Pistons (10-32) play against the Golden State Warriors (12-12) at Chase Center
Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Tuesday January 18, 2022
Detroit Pistons 47, Golden State Warriors 75 (Q3 06:00)
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
Two of the top five players on the #Pistons payroll are dead-money contracts:
Blake Griffin: $29.8M
DeAndre Jordan: $7.9M
The next two highest-paid (Jerami Grant at $20M and Kelly Olynyk at $12.2M) have been injured for more than a month. – 11:27 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Season-high 19 points (& counting) for KT
#KlayThompson || #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/Wc9STAkvmH – 11:27 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Appreciate the kind words today, especially from peers I hold in high esteem. Uncomfortable, but humbling. Much love to sportswriters of my youth who paved the way, who I read as a cub, who don’t get enough props.
Ralph Wiley
Monte Poole
David Steele
Jeffri Chadiha
Salute ✊🏾 – 11:26 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
It feels like Kuminga oscillates between nights where he looks like a future stud and nights where he looks totally lost. Tonight is the ladder. – 11:25 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Killian Hayes didn’t start the second half. Not sure if it’s injury related. – 11:24 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
How it started ➡️ How it’s going
#KlayThompson || #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/Ul9bi3IYFs – 11:17 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
14 PTS & 8 REB at the half for @Isaiah Stewart tonight 🔥
@BallySportsDET | #Pistons pic.twitter.com/tOTjNu8EPA – 11:15 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
You love to see it 😎
📺 @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/KiVV042VQM – 11:08 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
At the half ⤵️
🔹 @Isaiah Stewart: 14 PTS / 8 REB / 7-10 FG
🔹 @Cade Cunningham: 8 PTS / 4 REB / 2-3 3PT
🔹 @Trey Lyles: 5 PTS / 2 REB / 1 BLK pic.twitter.com/pwXhb0kvKf – 11:06 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Warriors up 66-38 on the Pistons at the half.
Klay leads the way for Golden State with 17 points on 5-of-9 shooting in 12 minutes. Steph has also been crazy efficient: 14 points on 5-of-8 shooting in 18 min. This is the best and most cohesive the Warriors have looked in a while – 11:06 PM
Warriors up 66-38 on the Pistons at the half.
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Halftime: Warriors 66, Pistons 38. Detroit got outscored 33-16 in the second quarter. Golden State’s gonna Golden State, but not a great effort for the Pistons tonight.
Stewart: 14 points (7-10 overall), 8 rebounds
Cunningham: 8 points, 4 assists – 11:06 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
HALFTIME: Warriors up 66-38 on Detroit. Fair to say, this is quite the slump-busting performance for Golden State after a rough road trip. Even without Draymond, the Warriors’ defense is having no trouble with the league’s worst offense. – 11:05 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Klay Thompson with 17 points (5/9, 3/6) in 12 first-half minutes. He’s having a very good night. – 11:05 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Range = LIMITLESS
#StephenCurry || #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/MVSmIwoL3q – 11:05 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
Half: #Warriors 66, #Pistons 38
Stewart: 14 pts, 8 rebs
Cunningham: 8 pts, 4 assts
Lyles: 5 pts, 2 rebs
DET had 10 turnovers for 10 GS pts. – 11:04 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
It’s the NBA’s #30 offense (Detroit) against the #1 defense (Warriors) tonight in SF. Pistons at halftime: 38 points, 36 percent shooting, more turnovers than assists, even with an inactive Draymond Green hanging on the bench and in the bunker suites. Warriors up 66-38. – 11:04 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Isaiah Stewart is doing hoodrat things but he’s wondering where his friends are – 11:03 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Cade Cunningham lob to *checks notes*
Isaiah Stewart?
Okay. pic.twitter.com/fhfVhEqmi4 – 11:03 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
The Pistons have no shooting, and the Warriors know it. Packing the paint and getting deflections whenever the Pistons try to drive and pass out. – 11:01 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Dwane Casey said when Kelly Olynyk returns, he and Trey Lyles could be interchangeable at the 4 and 5. – 11:01 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Warriors 52, Pistons 32 with 3:25 left in the 2nd. Isaiah Stewart has 10 points on 5-6 shooting, five rebounds and a block. One of the lone bright spots for Detroit tonight – 10:56 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
GSW 52, DET 32, 3:25 2Q
Stewart: 10 pts, 5 rebs
Cunningham: 8 pts, 2 assts – 10:55 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Isaiah Stewart is 4 for 5 with 8 points in 10 minutes. He’s been very active. Only has one foul, too. Lone bright spot right now for Detroit. – 10:51 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Isaiah Stewart quietly has had a nice game. He was active driving to the lane earlier and now he’s been active on the glass. – 10:51 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
now you see him
now you don’t
#AndrewWiggins || #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/YKMSYpoKaG – 10:49 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
layups
#StephenCurry || #NBAAllStar
📺 @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/l7yyaPMAwn – 10:46 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Steph has 11 points in 12 minutes, and the Warriors are up 40-24 with 8:35 to play until halftime. Pistons aren’t getting much from this bench unit – 10:44 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Jordan Poole is fouled in front of Tony Brothers. No whistle. JP barks. TB responds. Spirited dialogue. Something to watch. – 10:41 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Nobody really cares about this, but the Pistons are still playing hard despite their record. Doing a great job getting back in transition despite all the turnovers and missed shots. – 10:39 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
That dime! 👀
@Cade Cunningham 🤝 @Josh Jackson
@BallySportsDET | #Pistons pic.twitter.com/Gw0BOZpYhc – 10:39 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
6 of 10 from beyond the arc for the squad 💥 pic.twitter.com/xBeyLAU5FA – 10:38 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
After 1: Warriors 33, Pistons 22
-Nice get-right quarter for GSW
-6-10 3p, defense solid
-Wiggins 9, Curry 6, Thompson 5
-Looney 8 rebounds in 9 minutes
-DET: 41pct FG – 10:38 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
After 1 ⤵️
🔹 @Cade Cunningham: 6 PTS / 2 AST / 2-2 3PT
🔹 @Trey Lyles: 5 PTS / 2 REB / 2-3 FG
🔹 @Isaiah Stewart: 4 PTS / 2 REB / 2-2 FG pic.twitter.com/weCeaXHavE – 10:38 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
END OF Q1: Warriors up 33-22 on the Pistons. Nice start from Golden State on both ends. – 10:37 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Hello I’m hosting pre/half/post tonight on @NBCSWarriors and one of Mully’s keys to the game was rebounding. All the shots the Pistons miss when they shoot ~40% need to be hoovered up, and Looney has 8 rebs after one quarter. – 10:37 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
End 1Q: #Warriors 33, #Pistons 22
Cunningham: 6 pts, 2 assts
Lyles: 5 pts, 2 rebs
Stewart: 4 pts, 2 rebs – 10:36 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
End of 1: Warriors 33, Pistons 22.
Cunningham: 6 points (2-2 from 3), 2 assists
Lyles: 5 points, 2 rebounds – 10:36 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
END OF 1Q: Warriors 33, Pistons 22
Wiggins has 9 points, GSW with 15 rebounds already
Cade Cunningham leads Detroit with 6 points, Lyles has 5 points – 10:36 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Kevon Looney is low-key so valuable. Has eight first-quarter rebounds, tying his career-best for any quarter. – 10:35 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Rodney McGruder checks in for the first time in 10 days. – 10:35 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Eight first quarter rebounds for Kevon Looney. He’s been rebounding at a career-high rate the last month. – 10:31 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
SPLASH.
#StephenCurry || #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/eQ1rTijnHc – 10:27 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
12-3 Warriors run after Steph hits the 3. Pistons are down 24-13 with 4:43 to go in the 1st – 10:26 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons had been defending pretty well, but Steph Curry got loose for a couple of 3-pointers, and the GS has pushed the lead to 11, 4:43 1Q. – 10:26 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Warriors 15, #Pistons 10, 6:51 1Q
Stewart: 4 pts
Cunningham/Diallo: 3 pts each
DET is shooting 4-of-10 FG – 10:19 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Solid start for Detroit. Down five early to the Warriors. Isaiah Stewart has done some good stuff putting the ball on the floor. – 10:19 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
🌪️ #AndrewWiggins 🌪️
#NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/0HHitzTOP6 – 10:18 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Killian Hayes is essentially shadowing Steph Curry wherever he is on the court, staying close enough to not allow a quick catch-and-release. – 10:17 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
There’s so much talk about #Pistons Hamidou Diallo’s hops, but his quickness in getting to the rim is pretty impressive too. – 10:16 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Big thing for Kuminga is going to be expanding his ability to play hard for longer stretches. Seems to get fatigued after a couple minutes on the defensive end. – 10:16 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
JK starting things off from distance 🎯
📺 @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/JfAg1QyGz8 – 10:15 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Warriors starting with Jonathan Kuminga, rather than Andrew Wiggins, guarding Cade Cunningham. – 10:13 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Isaiah Stewart opens the scoring with a transition eurostep and left-hand finish. – 10:12 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Isaiah Stewart Euro-step to start the game? Okay, then. – 10:12 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
“Let’s not let it just be a day.”
@Draymond Green with a pregame message on the importance of keeping Dr. King’s legacy alive year-round. pic.twitter.com/cestOgAinN – 10:11 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Normal lineup order is back. Klay Thompson introduced in front of Steph Curry. pic.twitter.com/n3gbHGYuJx – 10:09 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Andre Iguodala has missed nearly half of the Warriors’ games with various injuries, but the team isn’t worried. Here’s why: sfchronicle.com/sports/warrior… – 9:58 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
First five ballin’ in the Bay ⤵️
@Kia | #Pistons pic.twitter.com/u7z0oxLmJD – 9:45 PM
First five ballin’ in the Bay ⤵️
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Locked in.
Stream the game LIVE » https://t.co/OMrtDtXZqd pic.twitter.com/w13JFXN8La – 9:45 PM
Locked in.
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Jacob Rubin (player development), the latest Warriors coach to test positive, remains in Chicago but should return this wk. This follows Mike Brown (he’s back) and Kenny Atkinson, who has recovered and is expected to be at Chase Center on Wednesday – 9:39 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
Same starters for #Pistons: Hayes, Cunningham, Diallo, Bey and Stewart.
#Warriors starters: Curry, Thompson, Wiggins, Kuminga and Looney. – 9:39 PM
Golden State Warriors PR @WarriorsPR
Tonight’s Starting Lineups: pic.twitter.com/4YZ4g4CxgE – 9:38 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
Steve Kerr on #Pistons Cade Cunningham: “He looks like he’s settling in. He’s shooting the ball much better. You could see early in the season that he had all that in his game: the stepbacks, crossovers, penetration, and finding people over the top of the defense with his size.” – 9:30 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Gary Payton II is back after missing the past two games with back spasms. Andre Iguodala (hip) is out. – 9:18 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Gary Payton II will return tonight after a two-game absence for back spasms. Andre Iguodala is out. – 9:17 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Calm before the #SPLASH💦
@Oracle || Game Ready pic.twitter.com/al2tpgK6vw – 9:04 PM
Calm before the #SPLASH💦
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
Closing in on return, #Pistons big man Kelly Olynyk eager to get back in flow: detroitnews.com/story/sports/n… – 9:00 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Steve Kerr’s reason for starting Jonathan Kuminga.
“He’s played really well, and with Draymond out, it feels like a good time to play JK with Steph, Klay, and Loon…Then when Draymond gets back, we’ll see what he looks like with Draymond and that group.” – 8:57 PM
Steve Kerr’s reason for starting Jonathan Kuminga.
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
Closing in on return, #Pistons big man Kelly Olynyk eager to get back in flow: detroitnews.com/story/sports/n… – 8:54 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Tonight’s @HenryFordNews injury/status report against the Golden State Warriors: pic.twitter.com/yweFe7TjxQ – 8:48 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
reps
on reps
on reps
@Oracle || Game Ready pic.twitter.com/7ls5XktXTm – 8:45 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Casey said when Kelly Olynyk returns, playing him with Trey Lyles will give the Pistons flexibility on offense – 8:35 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Casey said he looks forward to using Lyles and Olynyk together. – 8:34 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Steve Kerr on what the Warriors have to prove:
“We’ve got to go prove that the team that we’ve been all year, is the team that’s going to be out there tonight. Defending with a lot of energy, and a lot of force. So, we’ll see.” – 8:32 PM
Steve Kerr on what the Warriors have to prove:
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Steve Kerr on starting Jonathan Kuminga: “He’s a natural big wing/small four/small five. You could throw him anywhere defensively. … We really want to see what he looks like in that starting group.” – 8:21 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Steve Kerr says he will take a look at Jonathan Kuminga in the starting lineup. – 8:21 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Part reward, part situational with Draymond out, said Kerr about Kuminga’s start. A chance to play him alongside Steph and Looney. – 8:21 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Jonathan Kuminga will start in place of Draymond tonight.
Other starters are as expected: Steph, Klay, Wiggins and Looney – 8:21 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Jonathan Kuminga will get the start tonight against the Detroit Pistons. – 8:20 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Warriors starting lineup tonight vs Pistons
Steph Curry
Klay Thompson
Andrew Wiggins
Jonathan Kuminga
Kevon Looney – 8:20 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
📍 Warriors Ground
#StephenCurry || #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/6kaC6GrrX8 – 8:09 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Got a ton of good questions in this week’s Warriors mailbag, including this: Should Steph Curry still be in the MVP discussion? sfchronicle.com/sports/warrior… – 8:09 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
After missing Sunday’s game against the Timberwolves with a hand injury, Steph Curry isn’t listed on the latest injury report for the Warriors’ contest against the Pistons on Tues… warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/01/17/ste… – 8:00 PM
Golden State Warriors PR @WarriorsPR
By The Numbers | Warriors vs. Pistons pic.twitter.com/mosJSjGrox – 7:55 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Sacramento Kings guard Tyrese Haliburton (health and safety protocols) is out for Wednesday’s game against the Detroit Pistons. No other players listed on today’s injury report. – 7:37 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Tyrese Haliburton (COVID-19 health & safety) – who is out – is the only Kings player on the injury report for Wednesday’s game vs. Pistons – 7:34 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Caleb Martin is holding offensive players to 29% shooting in the month of January in the 4th quarter
Why is that significant?
The guys he’s guarded in that stretch have been De’Aaron Fox, Steph Curry, Chris Paul, Trae Young, Fred VanVleet, etc
He’s doing this to elite talent – 7:02 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
While you wait for the #Pistons to tip off against the Warriors at 10 PM, catch the @MotorCityCruise game with this Facebook livestream!
𝗧𝘂𝗻𝗲 𝗶𝗻 » https://t.co/uBA9fFdRlF pic.twitter.com/2Y6kmwwvUf – 6:55 PM
While you wait for the #Pistons to tip off against the Warriors at 10 PM, catch the @MotorCityCruise game with this Facebook livestream!
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
It was an interesting ride covering the Warriors the last three years. Always appreciated how passionate and knowledgable the fan base continues to be through the highs and lows. Thanks to Ray, Brett, Michael, Cole, Darryl, CP and Kimberly for the assistance along the way. – 6:40 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Just talked Jerami Grant trade options. Going for another half hour twitter.com/i/spaces/1mrGm… – 6:13 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
The NBA league leader in assists per game amongst Forwards / Centers? You guessed it.
#DraymondGreen || #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/eNKj6AHiqX – 6:12 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
📍 𝗦𝗮𝗻 𝗙𝗿𝗮𝗻𝗰𝗶𝘀𝗰𝗼, 𝗖𝗔
⏰ 10 PM
📺 @BallySportsDET | @NBATV pic.twitter.com/xVn6EOi41U – 6:00 PM
📍 𝗦𝗮𝗻 𝗙𝗿𝗮𝗻𝗰𝗶𝘀𝗰𝗼, 𝗖𝗔
⏰ 10 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
After Jonathan Kuminga notched another impressive performance with 19 points off the bench against the T-Wolves, Klay Thompson had praise for the Warriors rookie. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/01/17/kla… – 6:00 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Out West tonight. Who’s staying up to watch our road warriors tonight?
Let us know in our @UWMLife Reppin’ the D fan shoutout → https://t.co/js4XQ9JbRs pic.twitter.com/TzSLU7IjTp – 5:00 PM
Out West tonight. Who’s staying up to watch our road warriors tonight?
Golden State Warriors @warriors
SC’s best career three against every team.
Which is your favorite?
#StephenCurry || #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/PL3xFsi09x – 4:50 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: With contract-extension leverage, Pistons’ Jerami Grant wants big offensive role if traded nba.nbcsports.com/2022/01/18/rep… – 4:35 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Before Tuesday’s contest against the Pistons, the Warriors have recalled rookie Moses Moody from G League Santa Cruz. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/01/18/war… – 4:35 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
My ESPN debut discussing the Warriors’ mentality coming off their 1-3 road trip and how Klay Thompson is getting reintegrated on the court on NBA today: pic.twitter.com/upmgPuTE72 – 4:33 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Why does it make sense for Washington to trade for Jerami Grant?
He’s an upgrade over Kuzma, Rui, and Deni, I guess, but he’s older and more expensive than all of them and the Wizards aren’t close to ready to win seriously yet. I just don’t understand that rumor for them. – 4:06 PM
Why does it make sense for Washington to trade for Jerami Grant?
