Stephen Curry's message to Klay Thompson: 'There's no pressure'

What has been your message to Klay in his return? (Thompson is currently on a restriction of 20 minutes — with the plan of gradually increasing by five minutes every few weeks before he is a full-go for the postseason.) Stephen Curry: I’ve let him know: There’s no pressure. We got off to a good start this year so that we could have this buffer, this middle part of the year for him to get his legs back and understand what it feels like for his body to play at this level again. Two and a half years is such a long time between games. He can still shoot the ball, still crazy competitive and understands the long game. It’s only been a few games. For him to understand he’s going to get back to the player he is in due time … he knows April, May and June is what it’s all about. I can’t wait to see it.
Source: Shams Charania @ The Athletic
Stephen Curry at @TheAthletic: "I'll get tagged on something on social media, like, 'You ruined the game.'… People are going to talk sh–. Hate and love and criticism and celebration – everything. That's why I stay so even keel."
After missing Sunday's game against the Timberwolves with a hand injury, Steph Curry isn't listed on the latest injury report for the Warriors' contest against the Pistons on Tues…
After Jonathan Kuminga notched another impressive performance with 19 points off the bench against the T-Wolves, Klay Thompson had praise for the Warriors rookie.
After missing Sunday's game against the Timberwolves with a hand injury, Steph Curry isn't listed on the latest injury report for the Warriors' contest against the Pistons on Tues…
After Jonathan Kuminga notched another impressive performance with 19 points off the bench against the T-Wolves, Klay Thompson had praise for the Warriors rookie.
With his 30 points against the Bucks tonight, Trae Young took over the NBA scoring lead from the injured Kevin Durant.
Jayson Tatum (27) jumped Steph Curry for 4th.
Steph Curry isn't listed on the injury report tomorrow against the Pistons. He will return to open the Warriors' homestand. Gary Payton II is questionable. Missed the previous two games with back spasms.
Doc Rivers addressed the quiet game from Seth Curry today in D.C. #Sixers
After averaging 20 minutes per game to start his return, Klay Thompson could see an increase in minutes on Sunday against the Timberwolves, per Steve Kerr.
That was a pleasant surprise, Wiz! Bryant at the 5 gives the offense so much room to breathe. It’s what they’ve badly missed. Now they can actually swing the ball to the second side.
Sixers get drilled in Washington, 117-98. They are 25-18.
Perhaps tired playing 3 in 4, no energy. Perimeter defense without Thybulle/Green was porous. Harris/Curry really struggled, which has been a theme for Harris.
#Sixers 3d-quarter shooting: Embiid 5-6, Curry 1-2, Korkmaz 0-4, Brown 0-2. #Sixers trail 84-71
This season, the Nuggets are +247 when Nikola Jokic is on the court and -204 when he is off the floor this season.
After averaging 20 minutes per game to start his return, Klay Thompson could see an increase in minutes on Sunday against the Timberwolves, per Steve Kerr.
Klay Thompson had Jonathan Kuminga on rookie duty, during his postgame interview.
Klay Thompson on how ready he is to extend his playing time:
Klay Thompson on Jonathan Kuminga: "Jon is an incredible athlete. His ability to play at the rim is incredible. I loved his aggressiveness tonight. It shows with 10 free throws. He's going to be a huge part of this team for a long time."
Jonathan Kuminga brought in a box of Chess & Checkers to his presser: "I don't play neither of those games. I just gotta do my rookie duty and carry it for Klay."
Klay Thompson on how he feels he’s playing:
Klay Thompson: "I'm not shooting the ball as well as I want to, but I'm gonna keep shooting. Because that's what I'm best at."
Warriors just had that late half Klay Thompson 3 wiped off the board. Referees ruled, on review, he stepped out of bounds. So they're down 56-50 not 56-53.
Jordan Poole is serving as the starting point guard tonight. Had a few nice finds in the first half. This mid air lefty curl pass to Klay Thompson in the corner was the best.
At the half in MIN: Warriors trail T-Wolves 56-53
-Klay 11, Kuminga 11, Poole 9
-Wiggins 2 (0-3 FG)
-Defense OK
-26-23 rebounding edge (Loon 9)
-10 turnovers (Poole, Beli 3 each)
-7/24 from deep, 11/18 inside the arc
After averaging 20 minutes per game to start his return, Klay Thompson could see an increase in minutes on Sunday against the Timberwolves, per Steve Kerr.
Klay Thompson's former coach, @Mark Jackson, tells @TermineRadio & @Eddie Johnson his only concern is the time it takes for Klay to get back to being an elite defender #DubNation
Warriors starters tonight in Minnesota
Jordan Poole
Klay Thompson
Andrew Wiggins
Otto Porter Jr.
Gary Payton II has been upgraded to questionable with those lower back spasms. No Draymond Green or Steph Curry. Klay Thompson will be back for Warriors in Minnesota.
ICYMI: Klay Thompson is back!
Golden State Warriors owner Joe Lacob says he’s not a tweeter, but if he were to send a tweet, he knows exactly what it would say. “I would tweet, ‘Tonight Chase Center is finally finished with construction,’ ” Lacob told Yahoo Sports Sunday night after Klay Thompson made his season debut after spending nearly two years recovering from ACL and Achilles tears. “We’re halfway through our third year in this building, and I feel like Klay is the final piece to the construction.” -via Yahoo! Sports / January 10, 2022
The origin of Thompson’s 177-game absence occurred in Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals between the Warriors and Toronto Raptors. Green was a member of that Raptors championship team, and he was whistled for a foul after he attempted a chase-down block on Thompson. The collision caused the five-time All-Star to land awkwardly on his left leg, tearing his ACL. “If I can take that play back, I would,” Green told Yahoo Sports on Sunday night. “No one wants to see a great player go down, and no one wants to be the cause of that. It wasn’t intentional. I’m glad that he’s back. The game has missed him.” -via Yahoo! Sports / January 10, 2022
“When it first happened, I thought I blocked the ball,” Green told Yahoo Sports. “I thought it was a clean block and then he went down, I was like, ‘Man, he’s hurt. Let me make sure he’s OK.’ Some of the guys on the sidelines were upset. A lot of fans were upset. Obviously, I got a lot of backlash for it. But I’m trying to make a clean play on the ball, and I just wanted to make sure he was good. … And then he came back on the court to shoot his free throws, and that’s when I thought he was fine. “I didn’t know that he tore anything until after the game, which was a tough blow. It was tough to hear what was being said, but I didn’t look at myself as the victim. My concern was for him. Their fans are great fans. They’re going to encourage their team. And anybody that tries to hurt or do anything to the other 10 or 13 players, they’re gonna fight for them. So, I got some heated emotions from some of the fans, but every time I’ve spoken about the incident, I’ve stated that it was not purposeful at all.” -via Yahoo! Sports / January 10, 2022