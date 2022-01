Talen Horton-Tucker on the trade block

Jordan Schultz: Talen Horton-Tucker has become a trade target of as many as seven teams, league sources say. It will take “a lot” to get him though, I’m told. #Lakers, who really value THT, are hesitant. He just turned 21 and is averaging a career-best 11 PPG, 5 RPG and 3 assists. -via Twitter @Schultz_Report / December 13, 2021