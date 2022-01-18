Timberwolves vs. Knicks: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Minnesota Timberwolves (21-22) play against the New York Knicks (22-22) at Madison Square Garden
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Tuesday January 18, 2022
Minnesota Timberwolves 48, New York Knicks 37 (Q2 04:20)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Naz Reid, New Jersey native, with a strong first stint playing in front of a number of family and friends tonight at MSG. – 8:28 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
When the Wolves get these kind of quality minutes from Naz Reid, it makes a huge difference. – 8:27 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
come for the eurostep.
STAY FOR THE BENCH REACTION 🤣
#NBAAllStar @Anthony Edwards pic.twitter.com/M9SVCZTVNG – 8:23 PM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
There is a 22-year-old relative unknown who:
-Was a top recruit in H.S.
-Draft model darling
-Finally started getting a chance to play last season
-Is now the best rebounder by % among non-centers
Meet Jarred Vanderbilt, the cool as hell fan favorite:
sportingnews.com/us/nba/news/hi… – 8:22 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
ANTHONY EDWARDS EUROSTEP 👀
#NBAAllStar @Anthony Edwards pic.twitter.com/bU9v4y4tlS – 8:20 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
There’s regular Knicks scoring MSG crowd reaction and then there’s Obi Toppin scoring reaction. Different decibel levels and categories. – 8:20 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
Workin’ it around, knockin’ it down 🎯 pic.twitter.com/sTt1v4MP3l – 8:19 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
A1 of a kind.
#NBAAllStar @Anthony Edwards pic.twitter.com/rf5rTqYaAL – 8:19 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
THAT’S TOUGH, ANT
#NBAAllStar @Anthony Edwards pic.twitter.com/WXXUp1Hlrs – 8:18 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Timberwolves must be allergic to taking a double digit lead. – 8:16 PM
Brian Geltzeiler @BGeltzNBA
Anthony Edwards has that unique skill of being able to score consistently against quality team defense. – 8:15 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Wolves are missing opportunities to extend this lead. Knicks have been really sloppy with the ball, but Wolves still up just seven – 8:12 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
DLo dimes 🥶
#NBAAllStar @D’Angelo Russell pic.twitter.com/9yMOkX9ZR1 – 8:11 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
At the end of the first quarter, the @Minnesota Timberwolves lead 30-23.
Towns is leading the way with 11 points on 4-6 shooting (2-3 3FG) and 3 rebounds, his seventh 10+ point first quarter of the season.
Edwards has added 8 points on 3-6 shooting. – 8:10 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
DLo with 3 fouls in the first quarter will really mess with the Wolves rotation.
The typical rotation is for DLo to play the start of the 2nd quarter with 4 bench players.
I think it’ll be Ant with the 2nd unit, which is very different. Ant rarely plays without KAT. – 8:10 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Timberwolves lead 30-23 after the 1st quarter. Knicks commit 8 turnovers and are 1 of 8 from 3-point range. Towns with 11, Edwards with 8. – 8:09 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
👋 @noah_schnapp
📸 @DouglasElliman Celebrity Row pic.twitter.com/xV44ru0Vl4 – 8:05 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
A1 attack mode 🐜
#NBAAllStar @Anthony Edwards pic.twitter.com/uoRo5aX5iH – 8:04 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
After missing Sunday’s game against the Timberwolves with a hand injury, Steph Curry isn’t listed on the latest injury report for the Warriors’ contest against the Pistons on Tues… warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/01/17/ste… – 8:00 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
effortless for KAT
#NBAAllStar @Karl-Anthony Towns pic.twitter.com/Y58nxc6n0E – 7:59 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Knicks having trouble throwing and catching the ball. Two straight sloppy turnovers. – 7:59 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
McDaniels checks in, matches up with Randle. He did a good job on Randle back in Minnesota. – 7:57 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
DOMINANT 😼
#NBAAllStar @Karl-Anthony Towns pic.twitter.com/s0l3qVC6vD – 7:52 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
The Wolves love to put DLo off-ball, guarding a wing so he can play free safety. A hiding spot.
That’s a little trickier tonight as those hiding spots are Barrett or Fournier. But Finch sticks with it, putting DLo on Fournier.
A DLo steal early, but also a few Fournier buckets. – 7:52 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
At the 6:58 mark of the first quarter, the @Minnesota Timberwolves lead the Knicks 16-13.
Towns leads all with 8 points to go along with his 2 rebounds. – 7:52 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
signature A1 stepback
#NBAAllStar @Anthony Edwards pic.twitter.com/jI9gzZcnna – 7:51 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
the best shooting big in the game
#NBAAllStar @Karl-Anthony Towns pic.twitter.com/0LYDsWWg9T – 7:49 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Thibs just got T’d up wanting the and-1 on that Vanderbilt foul on Mitchell Robinson. – 7:49 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
WITH AUTHORITY 😤
#NBAAllStar @Karl-Anthony Towns pic.twitter.com/fx3hmTV6ZC – 7:48 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
that’s too smooooooth
#NBAAllStar @D’Angelo Russell pic.twitter.com/hSEbvpekoQ – 7:45 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Saw Mitchell Robinson drive from the perimeter yesterday and RJ Barrett give up the ball on a fast break. You can’t predict basketball. – 7:43 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
As he readies for the opening tip, Karl-Anthony Towns pointed over to Thibodeau, who broke his game face to wave to his former player. – 7:42 PM
Mike Beuoy @inpredict
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Chris Finch said before the game transition would be key for the Wolves on offense, that he didn’t want to get in a halfcourt “wrestling match” with the Knicks. – 7:40 PM
Chris Herring @Herring_NBA
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
almost time to hoop at the Mecca of Basketball. pic.twitter.com/aaJJYyveGN – 7:08 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
My @PrizePicks for Wolves-Knicks
Nowell over 8.5 points
– Only time he hasn’t scored 8+ in last 14 games he rolled his ankle 90 seconds in
KAT over 1.5 made 3s
– They’ll push him out of post
DLo over 16.5 points
Robinson over 8.5 rebounds
Randle over 3.5 made free throws – 6:57 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Kemba Walker is back in the starting lineup tonight for the Knicks. Missed nine games with a sore left knee. – 6:55 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
Tonight’s @MayoClinic Status Report:
Jaylen Nowell is AVAILABLE.
Jordan McLaughlin (Health & Safety Protocols) and Leandro Bolmaro (G League Assignment) are OUT. pic.twitter.com/MLzf3FL2Uz – 6:54 PM
Tonight’s @MayoClinic Status Report:
Jaylen Nowell is AVAILABLE.
Jordan McLaughlin (Health & Safety Protocols) and Leandro Bolmaro (G League Assignment) are OUT. pic.twitter.com/MLzf3FL2Uz – 6:54 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
The Knicks say Kemba Walker is back in the lineup tonight after missing more than two weeks, and 10 games, with knee soreness. He will start. – 6:49 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Knicks say Kemba Walker (sore left knee) is available to play tonight and will start. – 6:49 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Knicks say Kemba Walker (sore left knee) is available to play tonight and will start. – 6:49 PM
New York Knicks PR @NY_KnicksPR
Kemba Walker (sore left knee) is available to play tonight and will start. – 6:48 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
ooo… Jaylen Nowell makes his first appearance on a @PrizePicks prop.
Sign me up for over 8.5
https://t.co/0Mz7b0lil2 pic.twitter.com/RCmFMhjiEG – 6:45 PM
Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Asked Chris Finch, who’s doing a great job in Minnesota, about Julius Randle (who he coached in New Orleans):
“He’s probably the most physical offensive player in the league. Him and Zion are the players where it’s like hit first and just bounce off you and just keep coming. ” – 6:19 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
The Knicks allow a ton of 3s (4th most in the NBA), particularly from above the break.
The Wolves shoot a ton of 3s (3rd most in the NBA), particularly from above the break.
Finch when asked about that: “Offensively, we believe we’re flexible enough to take what they give us.” – 6:15 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Potential Knicks trade target Myles Turner out with worrying foot injury nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 6:03 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Kemba Walker will warm up and see if he can go tonight. If not, will be his 10th straight missed game. – 6:02 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Kemba is a game time decision and will warm up. Not always, but usually from Thibs that means the player is available – 5:48 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
These @MichelobULTRA cans >>>
#NBAULTRACans x #NewYorkForever pic.twitter.com/fAVT5oZ6DC – 5:30 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
For tomorrow’s game vs. Minnesota:
Bogdan Bogdanovic (right knee soreness) is out.
Clint Capela (left ankle sprain) is out. – 5:19 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
For tomorrow’s game vs. Minnesota:
Bogdan Bogdanovic (right knee soreness) is out.
Clint Capela (left ankle sprain) is out. – 5:00 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
A really strong write-up and film breakdown of Jaylen Nowell here by @MSchindlerNBA
Secret’s out…
basketballnews.com/stories/jaylen… – 4:14 PM
Chris Herring @Herring_NBA
I was really fascinated by how much/how aggressively the Knicks and the league were at odds. The Knicks started doing stuff just to get under league officials’ skin after awhile, just to be petty. fivethirtyeight.com/features/in-th… – 3:41 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
This past weekend, The Captain’s @GSU_TIGERS jersey was retired. Congrats to the legend 🙌 pic.twitter.com/BM4TLJPdLD – 3:00 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
Per @StatsPerform, Over his last eight games, D’Angelo Russell has double-digit assists in six different contests and has a total of 79 assists in that span. That is the most assists Russell has ever had in an eight-game span in his seven NBA seasons.
#NBAAllStar @D’Angelo Russell pic.twitter.com/XmqzpzVgMD – 2:59 PM
Jabari Young @JabariJYoung
On the #NewYork #Sportsbetting front: 4 most active books #FanDuel #DraftKings, #Caesars & Rush Street/BetRivers took in a combined $150 million in wagers the 1st weekend according to PlayNY.
NY projected to surpass Arizona’s $291M record for 1st month of operation
#SportsBiz – 2:51 PM
Obi Toppin @obitoppin1
Chris Herring @Herring_NBA
One last book excerpt, with @FiveThirtyEight: In the 1990s, the Knicks fought everyone, including David Stern fivethirtyeight.com/features/in-th… – 2:40 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Knicks-Wolves have about same record but Minnesota favored by 3 at Garden tonight. Knicks beat Wolves in Minnie in what was a competitive game when Wolves were absolutely decimated by Covid-19. – 2:31 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
Congrats to @BallySportsNOR‘s @MarneyGellner for being named the 2021 @NSMASportsMedia Minnesota Sportscaster of the Year!
nationalsportsmedia.org/news/brown-kir… – 2:14 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
New York’s four mobile sportsbook operators took in a total of $150 million (!!) in wagers in their first WEEKEND, according to data released by the state Tuesday.
650,000 unique player accounts were set up.
The State projects $249 million in revenue in fiscal year 2022. – 2:06 PM
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
The @Dallas Mavericks and Grizzlies are the only teams currently with a 9-1 record in their last 10 games. The Mavs’ lone loss was last Wednesday at the NYK (108-85). The Grizzlies’ lone loss was last Friday at home to the #Mavs (112-85). – 2:03 PM
Jabari Davis @JabariDavisNBA
Had @DragonflyJonez & @Dan Favale on the latest episode of @TheJabStepPod to discuss:
🏀’98-‘99 Knicks
🏀Penny appreciation
🏀which rule change(s) they’d want
🏀which player from ‘95 they’d swap with a current player and more!
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the… – 1:37 PM
