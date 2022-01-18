Trae Young to take part in three-point contest?

Chris Haynes: Sources: @NBAonTNT report on Trae Young’s intentions to participate in the 3-Point Contest if selected as an All-Star and the Atlanta Hawks’ plan to place a bid to host All-Star Weekend. pic.twitter.com/5RJ1ITFbQe
Source: Twitter @ChrisBHaynes
Source: Twitter @ChrisBHaynes
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Trae Young on Okongwu:
“He’s a lot like me in a lot of ways. We’re small but we’re smart. He’s small for his position as a big & undersized, but he’s very smart… He’s going to only get better at his game as years go on, but right now as a base, he’s a very cerebral player.” – 11:01 PM
Trae Young on Okongwu:
“He’s a lot like me in a lot of ways. We’re small but we’re smart. He’s small for his position as a big & undersized, but he’s very smart… He’s going to only get better at his game as years go on, but right now as a base, he’s a very cerebral player.” – 11:01 PM
Trae Young @TheTraeYoung
MLK was back home in Atlanta today !! 🖤 Peace & Love 🖤
#MLKDay pic.twitter.com/EX2C3xd9xG – 10:58 PM
MLK was back home in Atlanta today !! 🖤 Peace & Love 🖤
#MLKDay pic.twitter.com/EX2C3xd9xG – 10:58 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Sources: @NBAonTNT report on Trae Young’s intentions to participate in the 3-Point Contest if selected as an All-Star and the Atlanta Hawks’ plan to place a bid to host All-Star Weekend. pic.twitter.com/5RJ1ITFbQe – 10:06 PM
Sources: @NBAonTNT report on Trae Young’s intentions to participate in the 3-Point Contest if selected as an All-Star and the Atlanta Hawks’ plan to place a bid to host All-Star Weekend. pic.twitter.com/5RJ1ITFbQe – 10:06 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
With his 30 points against the Bucks tonight, Trae Young took over the NBA scoring lead from the injured Kevin Durant.
Jayson Tatum (27) jumped Steph Curry for 4th.
(Donovan Mitchell plays later tonight) pic.twitter.com/KwSURJXci4 – 9:54 PM
With his 30 points against the Bucks tonight, Trae Young took over the NBA scoring lead from the injured Kevin Durant.
Jayson Tatum (27) jumped Steph Curry for 4th.
(Donovan Mitchell plays later tonight) pic.twitter.com/KwSURJXci4 – 9:54 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Trae, on Onyeka Okongwu’s defense:
“He’s a lot like me in a lot of ways. We’re small, but we’re smart. He’s small for his position as a big and undersized, but he’s very smart. He knows angles. He knows that guys when they dunk, they bring it back. He knows to go grab the ball.” – 9:47 PM
Trae, on Onyeka Okongwu’s defense:
“He’s a lot like me in a lot of ways. We’re small, but we’re smart. He’s small for his position as a big and undersized, but he’s very smart. He knows angles. He knows that guys when they dunk, they bring it back. He knows to go grab the ball.” – 9:47 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Trae Young had 15 points, 3 assists and a steal in the fourth quarter (30 points, 11 assists overall).
Danilo Gallinari had 9 points and 2 assists in the fourth (16 points and 3 assists overall). – 8:54 PM
Trae Young had 15 points, 3 assists and a steal in the fourth quarter (30 points, 11 assists overall).
Danilo Gallinari had 9 points and 2 assists in the fourth (16 points and 3 assists overall). – 8:54 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Trae Young vs the Bucks:
30 PTS
11 AST
14-14 FT
W
It’s his 41st 30p/10a game — no other Hawks player since the Pete Maravich era has more than 4. pic.twitter.com/mGBmUJ1MDd – 8:47 PM
Trae Young vs the Bucks:
30 PTS
11 AST
14-14 FT
W
It’s his 41st 30p/10a game — no other Hawks player since the Pete Maravich era has more than 4. pic.twitter.com/mGBmUJ1MDd – 8:47 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Gallo had 4 points in the first half; 12 points so far in the second half
Hawks lead, 106-105, with 3:25 to play, after two FTs by Trae Young – 8:24 PM
Gallo had 4 points in the first half; 12 points so far in the second half
Hawks lead, 106-105, with 3:25 to play, after two FTs by Trae Young – 8:24 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Per Hawks PR, Trae Young tied Josh Smith for 11th place in franchise history with 2,170 career assists. – 8:16 PM
Per Hawks PR, Trae Young tied Josh Smith for 11th place in franchise history with 2,170 career assists. – 8:16 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Hawks will enter the fourth quarter trailing the Bucks 88-83.
John Collins: 16 pts, 12 reb, 2 blk, 2 ast
De’Andre Hunter: 16 pts, 4 reb, 2 ast
Trae Young: 15 pts, 8 ast, 4 reb
Onyeka Okongwu: 10 pts, 7 reb, 2 ast, 2 blk, 2 stl – 7:56 PM
Hawks will enter the fourth quarter trailing the Bucks 88-83.
John Collins: 16 pts, 12 reb, 2 blk, 2 ast
De’Andre Hunter: 16 pts, 4 reb, 2 ast
Trae Young: 15 pts, 8 ast, 4 reb
Onyeka Okongwu: 10 pts, 7 reb, 2 ast, 2 blk, 2 stl – 7:56 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
HALFTIME: Bucks 62, Hawks 50
Trae Young: 11 pts, 6 ast
Onyeka Okongwu: 8 pts, 5 reb, 2 blk, 1 ast
John Collins: 7 pts, 11 reb, 2 blk – 7:04 PM
HALFTIME: Bucks 62, Hawks 50
Trae Young: 11 pts, 6 ast
Onyeka Okongwu: 8 pts, 5 reb, 2 blk, 1 ast
John Collins: 7 pts, 11 reb, 2 blk – 7:04 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks lead 54-46 with 2:55 to go in the half. They’re doing a good job of not letting Trae Young find a ton of space – he’s got nine points on 4 of 8 shooting. Kevin Huerter is 2-for-10 and John Collins is 2-for-7.
Giannis Antetokounmpo (14) and Khris Middleton (12) lead MKE. – 6:57 PM
#Bucks lead 54-46 with 2:55 to go in the half. They’re doing a good job of not letting Trae Young find a ton of space – he’s got nine points on 4 of 8 shooting. Kevin Huerter is 2-for-10 and John Collins is 2-for-7.
Giannis Antetokounmpo (14) and Khris Middleton (12) lead MKE. – 6:57 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
The #Hawks have started 1-for-12 from behind the three-point line. Trae Young has the one make and seven points.
#Bucks lead 20-12. – 6:29 PM
The #Hawks have started 1-for-12 from behind the three-point line. Trae Young has the one make and seven points.
#Bucks lead 20-12. – 6:29 PM
Matt Williams @StatsWilliams
Darius Garland last 5 games:
20.8 PPG
12.6 APG
Over the last 40 seasons, the only other players at age 21 or younger to average 20 points and 12 assists over a 5-game span are Luka Doncic and Trae Young. – 6:16 PM
Darius Garland last 5 games:
20.8 PPG
12.6 APG
Over the last 40 seasons, the only other players at age 21 or younger to average 20 points and 12 assists over a 5-game span are Luka Doncic and Trae Young. – 6:16 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Hawks starters for tonight:
Trae Young
Kevin Huerter
De’Andre Hunter
John Collins
Onyeka Okongwu – 5:37 PM
Hawks starters for tonight:
Trae Young
Kevin Huerter
De’Andre Hunter
John Collins
Onyeka Okongwu – 5:37 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Hawks starters vs. Bucks
Trae Young
Kevin Huerter
De’Andre Hunter
John Collins
Onyeka Okongwu – 5:34 PM
Hawks starters vs. Bucks
Trae Young
Kevin Huerter
De’Andre Hunter
John Collins
Onyeka Okongwu – 5:34 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
New story: I talked to Trae Young’s father about his son relishing the villain role.
“He hates when I say this, but he’s got that short-man syndrome, where they’re just mad, and they’re gonna show you that they belong,” @rayfordyoung said.
foxsports.com/stories/nba/tr… – 11:55 AM
New story: I talked to Trae Young’s father about his son relishing the villain role.
“He hates when I say this, but he’s got that short-man syndrome, where they’re just mad, and they’re gonna show you that they belong,” @rayfordyoung said.
foxsports.com/stories/nba/tr… – 11:55 AM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
If our RPR MVP Predictor determined East All-Stars…
Starters
G: Trae Young
G: James Harden
F: Giannis Antetokounmpo
F: Kevin Durant
F: Joel Embiid
Reserves
G: Fred VanVleet
G: DeMar DeRozan
F: Jarrett Allen
F: Jimmy Butler
F: Jayson Tatum
WC: Zach LaVine
WC: Domantas Sabonis pic.twitter.com/JdhZVvQmeo – 10:29 AM
If our RPR MVP Predictor determined East All-Stars…
Starters
G: Trae Young
G: James Harden
F: Giannis Antetokounmpo
F: Kevin Durant
F: Joel Embiid
Reserves
G: Fred VanVleet
G: DeMar DeRozan
F: Jarrett Allen
F: Jimmy Butler
F: Jayson Tatum
WC: Zach LaVine
WC: Domantas Sabonis pic.twitter.com/JdhZVvQmeo – 10:29 AM
More on this storyline
What goals did you have for yourself this season? Any accolades or participating in the three-point contest? Seth Curry: I don’t have any individual goals for statistics. I want to be efficient and shoot the ball at a high clip. You brought up the three-point contest. I feel like I’ve got to add one of those to the mantel to be a part of the (Curry) family. Hopefully, I can get one of those before my career is over. Steph (Curry) already has two of them. If I get the invite, I’m going to go to as many as possible, so I can add one to the trophy case. -via HoopsHype / November 18, 2021