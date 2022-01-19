Blazers vs. Heat: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Portland Trail Blazers (18-25) play against the Miami Heat (16-16) at FTX Arena
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Wednesday January 19, 2022
Portland Trail Blazers 56, Miami Heat 58 (Half)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Miami’s apparently so good that Omer Yurtseven can go from putting up numbers like this to not playing at all upon Bam’s return. pic.twitter.com/iMAXtXN6Nn – 8:53 PM
Miami’s apparently so good that Omer Yurtseven can go from putting up numbers like this to not playing at all upon Bam’s return. pic.twitter.com/iMAXtXN6Nn – 8:53 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
We haven’t seen this combination this season
No Kyle Lowry
No Tyler Herro
Now no Jimmy Butler
It’s all on Bam Adebayo to take them home with the bench mob – 8:50 PM
We haven’t seen this combination this season
No Kyle Lowry
No Tyler Herro
Now no Jimmy Butler
It’s all on Bam Adebayo to take them home with the bench mob – 8:50 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Interesting first-half box score.
Chris Silva played six seconds.
Omer Yurtseven played seven seconds. – 8:49 PM
Interesting first-half box score.
Chris Silva played six seconds.
Omer Yurtseven played seven seconds. – 8:49 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
for those asking about this @Anfernee Simons bucket…. pic.twitter.com/sDTxADNS7I – 8:46 PM
for those asking about this @Anfernee Simons bucket…. pic.twitter.com/sDTxADNS7I – 8:46 PM
Mike Richman @mikegrich
The halftime show in Miami is a Star Wars larping thing with a local chapter of the “Saber Guild.” This type of guild absolutely exists in Portland, right? – 8:45 PM
The halftime show in Miami is a Star Wars larping thing with a local chapter of the “Saber Guild.” This type of guild absolutely exists in Portland, right? – 8:45 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Heat 58, Blazers 56: halftime. 20 points, 4 assists, 2 rebounds, 1 block/steal for @Anfernee Simons. 20 points, 3 assists for @CJ McCollum. – 8:45 PM
Heat 58, Blazers 56: halftime. 20 points, 4 assists, 2 rebounds, 1 block/steal for @Anfernee Simons. 20 points, 3 assists for @CJ McCollum. – 8:45 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
11 points for Caleb in the second quarter 💪 pic.twitter.com/IMBJHOz0HJ – 8:45 PM
11 points for Caleb in the second quarter 💪 pic.twitter.com/IMBJHOz0HJ – 8:45 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Heat manage to maintain a two-point lead after Jimmy Butler’s ejection, but with Kyle Lowry and Tyler Herro already out, Miami will likely need a big second half from Bam Adebayo. Bam has six points on 4 for 6 shooting at the half. – 8:44 PM
Heat manage to maintain a two-point lead after Jimmy Butler’s ejection, but with Kyle Lowry and Tyler Herro already out, Miami will likely need a big second half from Bam Adebayo. Bam has six points on 4 for 6 shooting at the half. – 8:44 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
11 points each off the bench in the first half for Max Strus and Caleb Martin – 8:43 PM
11 points each off the bench in the first half for Max Strus and Caleb Martin – 8:43 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
An exciting first half.
#RipCity pic.twitter.com/1ZFLolmGu0 – 8:43 PM
An exciting first half.
#RipCity pic.twitter.com/1ZFLolmGu0 – 8:43 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
So every available Heat player now has seen action tonight except Udonis Haslem. – 8:42 PM
So every available Heat player now has seen action tonight except Udonis Haslem. – 8:42 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Halftime: Heat 58, Trail Blazers 56. Already without Kyle Lowry and Tyler Herro, Heat also now without Jimmy Butler after his ejection in the second quarter. – 8:41 PM
Halftime: Heat 58, Trail Blazers 56. Already without Kyle Lowry and Tyler Herro, Heat also now without Jimmy Butler after his ejection in the second quarter. – 8:41 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat 58, Blazers 56 at half. Adebayo with 10 and 5 for Heat. McCollum, Simons 20 each for Portland. Heat now without Lowry, Butler (ejected). – 8:41 PM
Heat 58, Blazers 56 at half. Adebayo with 10 and 5 for Heat. McCollum, Simons 20 each for Portland. Heat now without Lowry, Butler (ejected). – 8:41 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Caleb Martin and PJ Tucker pressing up at half court is just the scariest thing ever – 8:41 PM
Caleb Martin and PJ Tucker pressing up at half court is just the scariest thing ever – 8:41 PM
Mike Richman @mikegrich
Jimmy Butler needs to go the Draymond School of Cursing. Can’t get in trouble for yelling the f word in someone’s face if you are always yelling the f word in someone’s face. – 8:38 PM
Jimmy Butler needs to go the Draymond School of Cursing. Can’t get in trouble for yelling the f word in someone’s face if you are always yelling the f word in someone’s face. – 8:38 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Jimmy Butler just ejected with 2:28 left in the first half after being called for two technicals after he got the foul call for a potential three-point play. – 8:35 PM
Jimmy Butler just ejected with 2:28 left in the first half after being called for two technicals after he got the foul call for a potential three-point play. – 8:35 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Jimmy Butler has been ejected with 2:28 left in the first half for one very earned and one not-so-earned technical. – 8:35 PM
Jimmy Butler has been ejected with 2:28 left in the first half for one very earned and one not-so-earned technical. – 8:35 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Butler ejected for two quick technical fouls for complaining, after he got the foul call for a possible 3-point play. Lowry similarly ejected in Portland. – 8:34 PM
Butler ejected for two quick technical fouls for complaining, after he got the foul call for a possible 3-point play. Lowry similarly ejected in Portland. – 8:34 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Jimmy Butler definitely earned that technical — he really went for it — but an ejection seems harsh. – 8:34 PM
Jimmy Butler definitely earned that technical — he really went for it — but an ejection seems harsh. – 8:34 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
And Jimmy Butler has been ejected, and to be honest, that’s the right call. – 8:33 PM
And Jimmy Butler has been ejected, and to be honest, that’s the right call. – 8:33 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
say it with us: Anferthree! pic.twitter.com/udzqH88NDs – 8:32 PM
say it with us: Anferthree! pic.twitter.com/udzqH88NDs – 8:32 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
As I’ve talked about, Bam Adebayo blitzing should be utilized much more
Led to a turnover right there
That’s going to be an instinctive coaching key – 8:32 PM
As I’ve talked about, Bam Adebayo blitzing should be utilized much more
Led to a turnover right there
That’s going to be an instinctive coaching key – 8:32 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
All of @Anfernee Simons‘ attempts have been threes, and considering he’s 4-of-6, no reason to stop now. – 8:30 PM
All of @Anfernee Simons‘ attempts have been threes, and considering he’s 4-of-6, no reason to stop now. – 8:30 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
At this point, the Heat may need to go into the luxury tax when it converts Caleb Martin’s two-way deal to a standard contract later this season. (I’m kidding, I think) – 8:30 PM
At this point, the Heat may need to go into the luxury tax when it converts Caleb Martin’s two-way deal to a standard contract later this season. (I’m kidding, I think) – 8:30 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Bam Adebayo playing like he’s faster than any guy they put on him
Because he is – 8:29 PM
Bam Adebayo playing like he’s faster than any guy they put on him
Because he is – 8:29 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Miami being able to ride out this Vincent-Strus-Martin-Guy lineup this long is just such a representation of this team and franchise
But now they need to mix these others back in and expand before the half – 8:26 PM
Miami being able to ride out this Vincent-Strus-Martin-Guy lineup this long is just such a representation of this team and franchise
But now they need to mix these others back in and expand before the half – 8:26 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Can’t say enough about the production Max Strus provides night in and night out
Playing like he’s hooping at a 24 hour fitness is just simply fun to watch – 8:20 PM
Can’t say enough about the production Max Strus provides night in and night out
Playing like he’s hooping at a 24 hour fitness is just simply fun to watch – 8:20 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
The Decemberists lineup is pushing a 9-0 run with 3-pointers. Even when healthy, the Heat can get to a similar lineup (with Herro in place of Guy). Could be an interesting change-of-pace option that gets the starters some needed regular-season rest. – 8:19 PM
The Decemberists lineup is pushing a 9-0 run with 3-pointers. Even when healthy, the Heat can get to a similar lineup (with Herro in place of Guy). Could be an interesting change-of-pace option that gets the starters some needed regular-season rest. – 8:19 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
After a strong first quarter, Blazers taking too many quick threes on offense and look like their feet are glued to the floor on defense to start the second quarter. Heat on a 18-2 run to take a 36-28 advantage with 8:48 to play in the first half. – 8:16 PM
After a strong first quarter, Blazers taking too many quick threes on offense and look like their feet are glued to the floor on defense to start the second quarter. Heat on a 18-2 run to take a 36-28 advantage with 8:48 to play in the first half. – 8:16 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
A lineup of Gabe Vincent, Max Strus, Caleb Martin, and Kyle Guy is out there
That’s four you’d hear Jimmy Butler taking at practice to show up the starters
And well, they’re dominating right now together – 8:16 PM
A lineup of Gabe Vincent, Max Strus, Caleb Martin, and Kyle Guy is out there
That’s four you’d hear Jimmy Butler taking at practice to show up the starters
And well, they’re dominating right now together – 8:16 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Max Strus doing that making shots thing again. He has 11 points on 3-of-3 shooting from deep. Heat on a 9-0 run and leads 36-28. – 8:16 PM
Max Strus doing that making shots thing again. He has 11 points on 3-of-3 shooting from deep. Heat on a 9-0 run and leads 36-28. – 8:16 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Man that zone possession was just picture perfect defense by Miami – 8:12 PM
Man that zone possession was just picture perfect defense by Miami – 8:12 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
30% shooting from three in the first quarter by Miami
Down 3
They look to be surviving non Bam and Jimmy minutes which is the only true key
(Last season all over again, except this depth doesn’t fall apart) – 8:10 PM
30% shooting from three in the first quarter by Miami
Down 3
They look to be surviving non Bam and Jimmy minutes which is the only true key
(Last season all over again, except this depth doesn’t fall apart) – 8:10 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Nice move for Kyle Guy’s first bucket at home! pic.twitter.com/tdbuYmej0F – 8:10 PM
Nice move for Kyle Guy’s first bucket at home! pic.twitter.com/tdbuYmej0F – 8:10 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
CJ’s leading all scorers with 13 points in 10 minutes.
#RipCity pic.twitter.com/UJD9gebuYV – 8:09 PM
CJ’s leading all scorers with 13 points in 10 minutes.
#RipCity pic.twitter.com/UJD9gebuYV – 8:09 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Blazers 26, Heat 23: end of first quarter. 13 points, 1 assist/rebound for @CJ McCollum. 6 points, 6 rebounds for @Robert Covington. 3 points, 2 assists/blocks for @Anfernee Simons. POR shooting 50 percent, MIA 37 percent. – 8:09 PM
Blazers 26, Heat 23: end of first quarter. 13 points, 1 assist/rebound for @CJ McCollum. 6 points, 6 rebounds for @Robert Covington. 3 points, 2 assists/blocks for @Anfernee Simons. POR shooting 50 percent, MIA 37 percent. – 8:09 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
End of first quarter: Blazers 26, Heat 23. Heat shooting 38.1 percent from the field and Blazers shooting 6 of 12 on threes. – 8:08 PM
End of first quarter: Blazers 26, Heat 23. Heat shooting 38.1 percent from the field and Blazers shooting 6 of 12 on threes. – 8:08 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Blazers 26, Heat 23 after one. McCollum with 13 for Portland. Robinson 6 for Heat. – 8:08 PM
Blazers 26, Heat 23 after one. McCollum with 13 for Portland. Robinson 6 for Heat. – 8:08 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Nurkic, Simons and Elleby now all have two fouls in the first quarter (I think the last on Elleby should have been on Watford, but whatever). Heat have been called for two fouls. – 8:07 PM
Nurkic, Simons and Elleby now all have two fouls in the first quarter (I think the last on Elleby should have been on Watford, but whatever). Heat have been called for two fouls. – 8:07 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Only available Heat players yet to see action: Omer Yurtseven, Chris Silva, Udonis Haslem. – 8:06 PM
Only available Heat players yet to see action: Omer Yurtseven, Chris Silva, Udonis Haslem. – 8:06 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Is this the same team that was impressive in back-to-back victories against the Celtics and Heat? They need to #WakeUpFlow pic.twitter.com/JFqkJR5JGU – 8:03 PM
Is this the same team that was impressive in back-to-back victories against the Celtics and Heat? They need to #WakeUpFlow pic.twitter.com/JFqkJR5JGU – 8:03 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Kyle Guy about to enter for the Heat with Tyler Herro and Kyle Lowry out. – 8:01 PM
Kyle Guy about to enter for the Heat with Tyler Herro and Kyle Lowry out. – 8:01 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Max was in the game for literally 1 second before he made this pic.twitter.com/51m17d6YrB – 8:00 PM
Max was in the game for literally 1 second before he made this pic.twitter.com/51m17d6YrB – 8:00 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
If the distance PJ Tucker just flew is any indication, @Anfernee Simons been spending some serious time in the weight room – 7:58 PM
If the distance PJ Tucker just flew is any indication, @Anfernee Simons been spending some serious time in the weight room – 7:58 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Once again:
Max Strus has never missed his first shot
Dude got out of his chair 10 seconds ago – 7:57 PM
Once again:
Max Strus has never missed his first shot
Dude got out of his chair 10 seconds ago – 7:57 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Max Strus enters as the Heat’s sixth man with Tyler Herro out. – 7:56 PM
Max Strus enters as the Heat’s sixth man with Tyler Herro out. – 7:56 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Nurk picks up his second foul — on a rather late call — with 6:34 to play in the first quarter, Blazers up 10-7. – 7:51 PM
Nurk picks up his second foul — on a rather late call — with 6:34 to play in the first quarter, Blazers up 10-7. – 7:51 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Bam Adebayo sees the defender fronting Duncan Robinson on the DHO
Immediately turns into the jumper
That’s interesting – 7:50 PM
Bam Adebayo sees the defender fronting Duncan Robinson on the DHO
Immediately turns into the jumper
That’s interesting – 7:50 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Rough offensive start for the Heat: 1 of 6 from the field with two turnovers in the first four minutes. – 7:48 PM
Rough offensive start for the Heat: 1 of 6 from the field with two turnovers in the first four minutes. – 7:48 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
A strong defensive start to the game for your @Portland Trail Blazers. Heat start the game 1-of-6 from the field and have turned the ball over three times. – 7:48 PM
A strong defensive start to the game for your @Portland Trail Blazers. Heat start the game 1-of-6 from the field and have turned the ball over three times. – 7:48 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Handing Gabe Vincent the Kyle Lowry keys every time he’s out is so cool to see – 7:45 PM
Handing Gabe Vincent the Kyle Lowry keys every time he’s out is so cool to see – 7:45 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Been to quite a few “Star Wars” nights in various NBA arenas throughout the years but the folks here in Miami go harder than most. – 7:42 PM
Been to quite a few “Star Wars” nights in various NBA arenas throughout the years but the folks here in Miami go harder than most. – 7:42 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
With tonight’s start, Bam Adebayo ties Shaquille O’Neal for 16th on the Heat all-time list, at 203. – 7:41 PM
With tonight’s start, Bam Adebayo ties Shaquille O’Neal for 16th on the Heat all-time list, at 203. – 7:41 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Starting 5 for tonight’s action in Miami.
1⃣ @Anfernee Simons
3⃣ @CJ McCollum
9⃣ @Nassir Little
3⃣3⃣ @Robert Covington
2⃣7⃣ @bosnianbeast27
#RipCity | @stormxio pic.twitter.com/eZQWydy88F – 7:30 PM
Starting 5 for tonight’s action in Miami.
1⃣ @Anfernee Simons
3⃣ @CJ McCollum
9⃣ @Nassir Little
3⃣3⃣ @Robert Covington
2⃣7⃣ @bosnianbeast27
#RipCity | @stormxio pic.twitter.com/eZQWydy88F – 7:30 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
The battle on Biscayne begins now.
@Miami Heat // @therabody pic.twitter.com/F8Dty13Nbb – 7:30 PM
The battle on Biscayne begins now.
@Miami Heat // @therabody pic.twitter.com/F8Dty13Nbb – 7:30 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Portland is in town and it’s #StarWars night! Get the scoop on the game and a special #StarWars shirt on sale at the @MiamiHEATstore ⬇️ gohe.at/3FDd5ao – 7:20 PM
Portland is in town and it’s #StarWars night! Get the scoop on the game and a special #StarWars shirt on sale at the @MiamiHEATstore ⬇️ gohe.at/3FDd5ao – 7:20 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
It’s Star Wars night at the Heat game, so may the fourth quarter be with you. – 7:15 PM
It’s Star Wars night at the Heat game, so may the fourth quarter be with you. – 7:15 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat staying with Duncan Robinson, Gabe Vincent joining Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and P.J. Tucker in the starting lineup. The sixth-man decision will be interesting, with Tyler Herro in COVID protocols. – 7:02 PM
Heat staying with Duncan Robinson, Gabe Vincent joining Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and P.J. Tucker in the starting lineup. The sixth-man decision will be interesting, with Tyler Herro in COVID protocols. – 7:02 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
🏀 #RipCity vs @Miami Heat
⌚️ 4:30PM
📺 @ROOTSPORTS_NW | https://t.co/yBftNpwWBR
📻 @RipCityRadio620 pic.twitter.com/WKTj2fTedG – 6:58 PM
🏀 #RipCity vs @Miami Heat
⌚️ 4:30PM
📺 @ROOTSPORTS_NW | https://t.co/yBftNpwWBR
📻 @RipCityRadio620 pic.twitter.com/WKTj2fTedG – 6:58 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Asked about when Kyle Lowry might return, Erik Spoelstra said before tonight’s game that he doesn’t have an update on Lowry’s status. Lowry will miss his second straight game because of personal reasons. – 6:05 PM
Asked about when Kyle Lowry might return, Erik Spoelstra said before tonight’s game that he doesn’t have an update on Lowry’s status. Lowry will miss his second straight game because of personal reasons. – 6:05 PM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
TNT has added the Nets-Wizards game in Washington on Feb. 10 at 7:30 to its schedule, replacing the Miami-New Orleans game previously scheduled for the early window of its doubleheader. The Finals rematch between Milwaukee and Phoenix remains in the TNT nightcap. – 5:57 PM
TNT has added the Nets-Wizards game in Washington on Feb. 10 at 7:30 to its schedule, replacing the Miami-New Orleans game previously scheduled for the early window of its doubleheader. The Finals rematch between Milwaukee and Phoenix remains in the TNT nightcap. – 5:57 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Erik Spoelstra, on the Heat list of those who have yet to enter protocols, “I hate checking that list.” Those players are Bam Adebayo, Jimmy Butler, Dewayne Dedmon, KZ Okpala, Victor Oladipo. Chris Silva and Omer Yurtseven. – 5:49 PM
Erik Spoelstra, on the Heat list of those who have yet to enter protocols, “I hate checking that list.” Those players are Bam Adebayo, Jimmy Butler, Dewayne Dedmon, KZ Okpala, Victor Oladipo. Chris Silva and Omer Yurtseven. – 5:49 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
The Heat’s Feb. 10 game in New Orleans has been removed from TNT’s schedule. – 5:48 PM
The Heat’s Feb. 10 game in New Orleans has been removed from TNT’s schedule. – 5:48 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
New edition of THE LIST. Become a DNVR member and check it out.
✅ Jokic’s new, perfected skill
✅ The cumulative impact of “sneaky” wingspan
✅ Anatomy of a Bones Hyland heat check
✅ Tenacious Zeke
thednvr.com/the-list-davon… – 5:44 PM
New edition of THE LIST. Become a DNVR member and check it out.
✅ Jokic’s new, perfected skill
✅ The cumulative impact of “sneaky” wingspan
✅ Anatomy of a Bones Hyland heat check
✅ Tenacious Zeke
thednvr.com/the-list-davon… – 5:44 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat’s game against the Pelicans in New Orleans on Feb. 10 will no longer be televised by TNT, NBA announces. – 5:34 PM
Heat’s game against the Pelicans in New Orleans on Feb. 10 will no longer be televised by TNT, NBA announces. – 5:34 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Ray Donovan 2.0? When Heat need a fixer, Gabe Vincent has been there to make things right. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:30 PM
Ray Donovan 2.0? When Heat need a fixer, Gabe Vincent has been there to make things right. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:30 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — Tyler Herro becomes latest Heat player sidelined by NBA’s COVID protocols. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Plus: Adebayo reflects on return and road ahead. – 5:30 PM
From earlier — Tyler Herro becomes latest Heat player sidelined by NBA’s COVID protocols. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Plus: Adebayo reflects on return and road ahead. – 5:30 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — ASK IRA: The airing of the Omer Yurtseven grievances (as readers revolt) sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:30 PM
From earlier — ASK IRA: The airing of the Omer Yurtseven grievances (as readers revolt) sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:30 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Tyler Herro entered COVID-19 protocols today and will miss tonight’s game vs. Trail Blazers. But Herro was reflective earlier this week about the past year as he turns 22 tomorrow miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… “It’s crazy to think when I first got here that I was 19.” – 5:25 PM
Tyler Herro entered COVID-19 protocols today and will miss tonight’s game vs. Trail Blazers. But Herro was reflective earlier this week about the past year as he turns 22 tomorrow miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… “It’s crazy to think when I first got here that I was 19.” – 5:25 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Remaining strength of schedule in West playoff field, via @tankathon (hardest to easiest):
Suns – 23rd
Warriors – 25th
Grizzlies – 29th
Jazz – 4th
Mavs – 13th
Nuggets – 24th
T’Wolves – 12th
Clippers – 5th
Lakers – 3rd
Blazers – 28th
Kings – 10th – 4:43 PM
Remaining strength of schedule in West playoff field, via @tankathon (hardest to easiest):
Suns – 23rd
Warriors – 25th
Grizzlies – 29th
Jazz – 4th
Mavs – 13th
Nuggets – 24th
T’Wolves – 12th
Clippers – 5th
Lakers – 3rd
Blazers – 28th
Kings – 10th – 4:43 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
NBA Power Rankings: Suns on top but heat climbing fast nba.nbcsports.com/2022/01/19/nba… – 4:34 PM
NBA Power Rankings: Suns on top but heat climbing fast nba.nbcsports.com/2022/01/19/nba… – 4:34 PM
Mike Richman @mikegrich
Good shows to start the week for @LockedOnBlazers
Monday – @Nate Duncan joined to talked about the Blazers future
Tuesday – CJ McCollum’s return + Nurk’s 20/20
Today – My Friend Chuck joined to revisit our preseason predictions
Listen to all of them linktr.ee/Mikegrich – 4:01 PM
Good shows to start the week for @LockedOnBlazers
Monday – @Nate Duncan joined to talked about the Blazers future
Tuesday – CJ McCollum’s return + Nurk’s 20/20
Today – My Friend Chuck joined to revisit our preseason predictions
Listen to all of them linktr.ee/Mikegrich – 4:01 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
#HBCU students, we’re looking for you to join the #NBAxHBCUFellowship program. Don’t miss this opportunity to be a part of our @NBA family.
Apply now and stay tuned to @NBAFoundation for updates ➡️ https://t.co/2VAkiFhWmR pic.twitter.com/4aEcptvB8O – 3:59 PM
#HBCU students, we’re looking for you to join the #NBAxHBCUFellowship program. Don’t miss this opportunity to be a part of our @NBA family.
Apply now and stay tuned to @NBAFoundation for updates ➡️ https://t.co/2VAkiFhWmR pic.twitter.com/4aEcptvB8O – 3:59 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Going for three in a row.
#RipCity pic.twitter.com/Znent1H5wG – 3:30 PM
Going for three in a row.
#RipCity pic.twitter.com/Znent1H5wG – 3:30 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Max Strus and Gabe Vincent are just 2 of our latest #HEATCulture success stories.
What, and who, got them to this point? @CoupNBA dives into the player development program to find out – 2:13 PM
Max Strus and Gabe Vincent are just 2 of our latest #HEATCulture success stories.
What, and who, got them to this point? @CoupNBA dives into the player development program to find out – 2:13 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 1975, the @Milwaukee Bucks Kareem Abdul-Jabbar recorded the 10th and final 50-point game of his career in a win over the Blazers:
✅ 50 PTS
✅ 14 REB
✅ 11 AST
Abdul-Jabbar also became just the fourth player in NBA history to record a 50-point triple-double. pic.twitter.com/gysEhjntCM – 2:01 PM
📅 On this day in 1975, the @Milwaukee Bucks Kareem Abdul-Jabbar recorded the 10th and final 50-point game of his career in a win over the Blazers:
✅ 50 PTS
✅ 14 REB
✅ 11 AST
Abdul-Jabbar also became just the fourth player in NBA history to record a 50-point triple-double. pic.twitter.com/gysEhjntCM – 2:01 PM
Surya Fernandez @SuryaHeatNBA
Heat guard Tyler Herro enters NBA’s COVID protocols hothothoops.com/2022/1/19/2289… – 1:56 PM
Heat guard Tyler Herro enters NBA’s COVID protocols hothothoops.com/2022/1/19/2289… – 1:56 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Max Strus and Gabe Vincent are just 2 of our latest #HEATCulture success stories.
What, and who, got them to this point? @CoupNBA dives into the player development program to find out – 1:54 PM
Max Strus and Gabe Vincent are just 2 of our latest #HEATCulture success stories.
What, and who, got them to this point? @CoupNBA dives into the player development program to find out – 1:54 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Tyler Herro entered COVID-19 protocols today and will miss tonight’s game vs. Trail Blazers (and likely the next two games, too). But Herro was reflective earlier this week about the past year as he turns 22 tomorrow miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 1:41 PM
Tyler Herro entered COVID-19 protocols today and will miss tonight’s game vs. Trail Blazers (and likely the next two games, too). But Herro was reflective earlier this week about the past year as he turns 22 tomorrow miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 1:41 PM