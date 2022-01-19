Cavaliers vs. Bulls: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Cleveland Cavaliers (27-18) play against the Chicago Bulls (15-15) at United Center
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Wednesday January 19, 2022
Cleveland Cavaliers 46, Chicago Bulls 48 (Q2 03:48)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Full story on Zach LaVine and Lonzo Ball missing this upcoming three-city road trip, plus some Caruso and Hill news. All in one click …
Read it:
chicago.suntimes.com/2022/1/19/2289… – 8:53 PM
Full story on Zach LaVine and Lonzo Ball missing this upcoming three-city road trip, plus some Caruso and Hill news. All in one click …
Read it:
chicago.suntimes.com/2022/1/19/2289… – 8:53 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
DEMAR IS FEELING IT.
@DeMar DeRozan | #BullsSocialNight pic.twitter.com/UbqI5zw0J9 – 8:53 PM
DEMAR IS FEELING IT.
@DeMar DeRozan | #BullsSocialNight pic.twitter.com/UbqI5zw0J9 – 8:53 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
DeMar DeRozan with 14-2nd quarter points- 16 on the night. Bulls 48-46 3:48 left 2nd. – 8:51 PM
DeMar DeRozan with 14-2nd quarter points- 16 on the night. Bulls 48-46 3:48 left 2nd. – 8:51 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
VOOCH down the lane!
@NBCSChicago | #BullsSocialNight pic.twitter.com/Uv4SLhg3jU – 8:51 PM
VOOCH down the lane!
@NBCSChicago | #BullsSocialNight pic.twitter.com/Uv4SLhg3jU – 8:51 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
For those asking – Joel Embiid’s career-high is 50 points, set on Feb. 19, 2021, vs. Chicago.
He’s got 47 points and 12 rebounds at the end of Q3 tonight. – 8:46 PM
For those asking – Joel Embiid’s career-high is 50 points, set on Feb. 19, 2021, vs. Chicago.
He’s got 47 points and 12 rebounds at the end of Q3 tonight. – 8:46 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Tough shot by DeMar 🌪
@NBCSChicago | #BullsSocialNight pic.twitter.com/t3Vrtq8VoA – 8:43 PM
Tough shot by DeMar 🌪
@NBCSChicago | #BullsSocialNight pic.twitter.com/t3Vrtq8VoA – 8:43 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
🔥 12 points in 12 minutes 🔥
#EvanMobley | #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/MLN4pmXhOw – 8:42 PM
🔥 12 points in 12 minutes 🔥
#EvanMobley | #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/MLN4pmXhOw – 8:42 PM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
I really dislike the way the Bulls are using Caruso in his return tonight. Barely plays when Garland is out there, instead they put him on Kevin Love off the bench and double when Love gets it in the post. – 8:35 PM
I really dislike the way the Bulls are using Caruso in his return tonight. Barely plays when Garland is out there, instead they put him on Kevin Love off the bench and double when Love gets it in the post. – 8:35 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Coby White has his 13th straight game in double-figures after one quarter
10 pts, 3-4 shooting in Q1 – 8:34 PM
Coby White has his 13th straight game in double-figures after one quarter
10 pts, 3-4 shooting in Q1 – 8:34 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
At the end of the first, #Cavs lead the Bulls 29-24.
Lauri Markkanen is off to a solid start here in Chicago with 8 points and 2 rebounds, shooting 3-of-4 from the field and 2-of-2 from 3.
Evan Mobley also has 8 points, taking advantage of his size. – 8:33 PM
At the end of the first, #Cavs lead the Bulls 29-24.
Lauri Markkanen is off to a solid start here in Chicago with 8 points and 2 rebounds, shooting 3-of-4 from the field and 2-of-2 from 3.
Evan Mobley also has 8 points, taking advantage of his size. – 8:33 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
After #Cavs Evan Mobley spent the first seven minutes completely obliterating the undersized DeRozan and matching his minutes, Bulls were forced to take DeRozan off Mobley, going with Tony Bradley instead. – 8:33 PM
After #Cavs Evan Mobley spent the first seven minutes completely obliterating the undersized DeRozan and matching his minutes, Bulls were forced to take DeRozan off Mobley, going with Tony Bradley instead. – 8:33 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Cavs shoot 59.1% in 1stQ and lead #Bulls 29-24 after one. Coby White (10 pts) and Markkanen (8) off to good starts. Bulls are very wary of Cavs’ shot-blockers. – 8:33 PM
Cavs shoot 59.1% in 1stQ and lead #Bulls 29-24 after one. Coby White (10 pts) and Markkanen (8) off to good starts. Bulls are very wary of Cavs’ shot-blockers. – 8:33 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
First quarter in the books.
Coby White: 10 pts (3-4 FG)
Nikola Vucevic: 6 pts, 3 reb pic.twitter.com/GneAEWCXEb – 8:33 PM
First quarter in the books.
Coby White: 10 pts (3-4 FG)
Nikola Vucevic: 6 pts, 3 reb pic.twitter.com/GneAEWCXEb – 8:33 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Strong lefty take by Coby!
@NBCSChicago | #BullsSocialNight pic.twitter.com/QrrUawmyTf – 8:31 PM
Strong lefty take by Coby!
@NBCSChicago | #BullsSocialNight pic.twitter.com/QrrUawmyTf – 8:31 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs have mismatches all over the place. Chicago doesn’t have nearly enough size. – 8:27 PM
#Cavs have mismatches all over the place. Chicago doesn’t have nearly enough size. – 8:27 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Deep in familiar territory 🔥
📺 #CavsBulls on @BallySportsCLE pic.twitter.com/OzWDngakJU – 8:27 PM
Deep in familiar territory 🔥
📺 #CavsBulls on @BallySportsCLE pic.twitter.com/OzWDngakJU – 8:27 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Benny the Bulls was doing his popcorn trick so PA announcer Tim Sinclair wouldn’t’ even announce Alex Caruso checking in for first action since Dec. 20. – 8:27 PM
Benny the Bulls was doing his popcorn trick so PA announcer Tim Sinclair wouldn’t’ even announce Alex Caruso checking in for first action since Dec. 20. – 8:27 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Evan Mobley has attacked the DeMar DeRozan mismatch with intention so far. 8 points, 1 assist in seven minutes for Cavs rookie, and three of his buckets have come inside – 8:26 PM
Evan Mobley has attacked the DeMar DeRozan mismatch with intention so far. 8 points, 1 assist in seven minutes for Cavs rookie, and three of his buckets have come inside – 8:26 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Alex Caruso is set to check in after this timeout with 3:56 left in the first quarter. It’s his first game since Dec. 20. He’s on a 24-minute limit. But I’ve got a feeling this place is about to get loud. – 8:25 PM
Alex Caruso is set to check in after this timeout with 3:56 left in the first quarter. It’s his first game since Dec. 20. He’s on a 24-minute limit. But I’ve got a feeling this place is about to get loud. – 8:25 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Bully ball 😤
@Evan Mobley | #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/GK69RKTvkm – 8:23 PM
Bully ball 😤
@Evan Mobley | #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/GK69RKTvkm – 8:23 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Alfonzo brings the hammer 🔨
@NBCSChicago | @Alfonzo McKinnie | #BullsSocialNight pic.twitter.com/4V6wIJbs0J – 8:19 PM
Alfonzo brings the hammer 🔨
@NBCSChicago | @Alfonzo McKinnie | #BullsSocialNight pic.twitter.com/4V6wIJbs0J – 8:19 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
A clear focus from #Cavs on the offensive end to work the ball to Evan Mobley and attack DeMar DeRozan, who is too small for the talented rookie. – 8:16 PM
A clear focus from #Cavs on the offensive end to work the ball to Evan Mobley and attack DeMar DeRozan, who is too small for the talented rookie. – 8:16 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Alex Caruso is in the hypercaffeinated Andres Nocioni role this evening. Just sprinted out to halfcourt clapping to meet his teammates at start of timeout. He’s out of jail and ready to play. – 8:16 PM
Alex Caruso is in the hypercaffeinated Andres Nocioni role this evening. Just sprinted out to halfcourt clapping to meet his teammates at start of timeout. He’s out of jail and ready to play. – 8:16 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Makin’ himself feel right at home!
@Lauri Markkanen | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/LLdxHuVBzV – 8:16 PM
Makin’ himself feel right at home!
@Lauri Markkanen | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/LLdxHuVBzV – 8:16 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Let’s get it! ⚫️🔴
#BullsSocialNight pic.twitter.com/SmUGOU3V4P – 8:13 PM
Let’s get it! ⚫️🔴
#BullsSocialNight pic.twitter.com/SmUGOU3V4P – 8:13 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
A very classy move by the Bulls with a moment of silence for the late Les Grobstein. – 8:08 PM
A very classy move by the Bulls with a moment of silence for the late Les Grobstein. – 8:08 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Some old friends back in the building 🇫🇮
#BullsSocialNight pic.twitter.com/nun6ngc0Ke – 8:06 PM
Some old friends back in the building 🇫🇮
#BullsSocialNight pic.twitter.com/nun6ngc0Ke – 8:06 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
DeMar wearing the same Kobes he wore during the 2011 Slam Dunk contest 👀
#BullsKicks | #BullsSocialNight pic.twitter.com/IcVgJ8rjlE – 7:56 PM
DeMar wearing the same Kobes he wore during the 2011 Slam Dunk contest 👀
#BullsKicks | #BullsSocialNight pic.twitter.com/IcVgJ8rjlE – 7:56 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
All smiles with AC back 🙌
@Alex Caruso | #BullsSocialNight pic.twitter.com/yfTkjMrsqn – 7:48 PM
All smiles with AC back 🙌
@Alex Caruso | #BullsSocialNight pic.twitter.com/yfTkjMrsqn – 7:48 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
360 degrees cam x Luvabulls
Share with us your @ATT #BullsSocialNight snaps 👀📸 pic.twitter.com/x6Q45WFcaD – 7:38 PM
360 degrees cam x Luvabulls
Share with us your @ATT #BullsSocialNight snaps 👀📸 pic.twitter.com/x6Q45WFcaD – 7:38 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Tonight’s starters vs. Cleveland!
@FirstAlert | #BullsSocialNight pic.twitter.com/36gPRxbwQX – 7:30 PM
Tonight’s starters vs. Cleveland!
@FirstAlert | #BullsSocialNight pic.twitter.com/36gPRxbwQX – 7:30 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Rollin’ down that red carpet. #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/xQZm97RbWv – 7:25 PM
Rollin’ down that red carpet. #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/xQZm97RbWv – 7:25 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs starting five tonight here in Chicago:
Darius Garland, Isaac Okoro, Lauri Markkanen, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen – 7:06 PM
#Cavs starting five tonight here in Chicago:
Darius Garland, Isaac Okoro, Lauri Markkanen, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen – 7:06 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
First on the floor in Chi Town! #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/E2TQ5vhshO – 7:04 PM
First on the floor in Chi Town! #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/E2TQ5vhshO – 7:04 PM
Serena Winters @SerenaWinters
#Cavs starters v. #Bulls:
Garland
Okoro
Markkanen
Mobley
Allen – 7:03 PM
#Cavs starters v. #Bulls:
Garland
Okoro
Markkanen
Mobley
Allen – 7:03 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Rajon Rondo (hamstring) continues to take steps toward a return. He worked out with the Cleveland Charge back home and the feedback to J.B. Bickerstaff was positive. – 6:59 PM
#Cavs Rajon Rondo (hamstring) continues to take steps toward a return. He worked out with the Cleveland Charge back home and the feedback to J.B. Bickerstaff was positive. – 6:59 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Roster Update: C Marko Simonovic has been assigned back to the @WindyCityBulls. pic.twitter.com/TYKJ3ooO1N – 6:48 PM
Roster Update: C Marko Simonovic has been assigned back to the @WindyCityBulls. pic.twitter.com/TYKJ3ooO1N – 6:48 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Zach LaVine (knee) is progressing. Lonzo Ball (knee) not so much. Both will miss upcoming three-game road trip, staying in Chicago for rehab. – 6:43 PM
Zach LaVine (knee) is progressing. Lonzo Ball (knee) not so much. Both will miss upcoming three-game road trip, staying in Chicago for rehab. – 6:43 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Our friends at @GarrettPopcorn are giving away some popcorn for @ATT #BullsSocialNight 🙌
Reply to this tweet with your UC seat location or where you’re watching the game from for a chance to win! pic.twitter.com/ltlOHidaZv – 6:40 PM
Our friends at @GarrettPopcorn are giving away some popcorn for @ATT #BullsSocialNight 🙌
Reply to this tweet with your UC seat location or where you’re watching the game from for a chance to win! pic.twitter.com/ltlOHidaZv – 6:40 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Zach LaVine and Lonzo Ball both will stay back in Chicago to receive treatment during Bulls’ upcoming road trip, per Billy Donovan
Stops in Milwaukee (Friday), Orlando (Sunday) and OKC (Monday) before looping back home – 6:34 PM
Zach LaVine and Lonzo Ball both will stay back in Chicago to receive treatment during Bulls’ upcoming road trip, per Billy Donovan
Stops in Milwaukee (Friday), Orlando (Sunday) and OKC (Monday) before looping back home – 6:34 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Zach LaVine and Lonzo Ball will not travel with the team for their upcoming three-game road trip to Milwaukee, Orlando and Oklahoma City. – 6:33 PM
Zach LaVine and Lonzo Ball will not travel with the team for their upcoming three-game road trip to Milwaukee, Orlando and Oklahoma City. – 6:33 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Donovan says the plan is for LaVine and Lonzo to not travel on the upcoming trip to Mil, Orl & OKC. #Bulls – 6:33 PM
Donovan says the plan is for LaVine and Lonzo to not travel on the upcoming trip to Mil, Orl & OKC. #Bulls – 6:33 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Coach Donovan says Ball and LaVine will not be making the upcoming three game road trip to Milwaukee, Orlando and Okc. – 6:33 PM
Coach Donovan says Ball and LaVine will not be making the upcoming three game road trip to Milwaukee, Orlando and Okc. – 6:33 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Lonzo Ball is receiving treatment and therapy on his knee. He will not play tonight. Zach LaVine has responded well to therapy but no return date set. Coach Donovan says LaVine is felling better. – 6:29 PM
Lonzo Ball is receiving treatment and therapy on his knee. He will not play tonight. Zach LaVine has responded well to therapy but no return date set. Coach Donovan says LaVine is felling better. – 6:29 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Donovan says Zach LaVine has responded well to treatment, but hasn’t done any running on the court. #Bulls – 6:29 PM
Donovan says Zach LaVine has responded well to treatment, but hasn’t done any running on the court. #Bulls – 6:29 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Billy Donovan says there’ll be a 22-24 minute restriction on Alex Caruso vs. Cleveland – 6:28 PM
Billy Donovan says there’ll be a 22-24 minute restriction on Alex Caruso vs. Cleveland – 6:28 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Lonzo Ball is changing treatment to address his left knee, per Billy Donovan. Timeline is TBD. It all will depend on his knee responds to this new treatment.
Zach LaVine is back stationary shooting. Not running or jumping. But he feels “better,” per Donovan. – 6:28 PM
Lonzo Ball is changing treatment to address his left knee, per Billy Donovan. Timeline is TBD. It all will depend on his knee responds to this new treatment.
Zach LaVine is back stationary shooting. Not running or jumping. But he feels “better,” per Donovan. – 6:28 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Bringing out the pinstripes tonight.
#BullsSocialNight pic.twitter.com/0a5WcJOzRN – 6:27 PM
Bringing out the pinstripes tonight.
#BullsSocialNight pic.twitter.com/0a5WcJOzRN – 6:27 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Lonzo Ball (left knee) is receiving therapeutic treatment to try to alleviate knee pain, Billy Donovan says. There is no timeline for his return. It will depend on how Ball responds, Donovan says. – 6:27 PM
Lonzo Ball (left knee) is receiving therapeutic treatment to try to alleviate knee pain, Billy Donovan says. There is no timeline for his return. It will depend on how Ball responds, Donovan says. – 6:27 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
It’s Bulls vs. Cavs at home tonight, and we’re giving away another @goaawol shirt.
RT now for a chance to win – the only way to get this crewneck! pic.twitter.com/QbBSqMAUjX – 6:00 PM
It’s Bulls vs. Cavs at home tonight, and we’re giving away another @goaawol shirt.
RT now for a chance to win – the only way to get this crewneck! pic.twitter.com/QbBSqMAUjX – 6:00 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Bulls ball tonight at 6:45 @670TheScore @Audacy @Chicago Bulls radio network This man , @richwyatt_ is THE best in the business. He cares so much about our broadcast and the Bulls .Every team, every station should have an engineer- tech like him pic.twitter.com/ZbOsbY18uf – 5:12 PM
Bulls ball tonight at 6:45 @670TheScore @Audacy @Chicago Bulls radio network This man , @richwyatt_ is THE best in the business. He cares so much about our broadcast and the Bulls .Every team, every station should have an engineer- tech like him pic.twitter.com/ZbOsbY18uf – 5:12 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
The first EVER @nba_paint calendar! 🗓
Want one? We’ll pick 20 random people who reply with the hashtag #BullsSocialNight
Presented by @ATT. pic.twitter.com/6P3wI9ExnT – 4:48 PM
The first EVER @nba_paint calendar! 🗓
Want one? We’ll pick 20 random people who reply with the hashtag #BullsSocialNight
Presented by @ATT. pic.twitter.com/6P3wI9ExnT – 4:48 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Roster Update: We have signed F Malcolm Hill to a two-way contract.
Read ➡️ https://t.co/xtOctEXsaS pic.twitter.com/Aq2oTL1RAG – 4:32 PM
Roster Update: We have signed F Malcolm Hill to a two-way contract.
Read ➡️ https://t.co/xtOctEXsaS pic.twitter.com/Aq2oTL1RAG – 4:32 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Big one in the Windy City!
🆚 @Chicago Bulls
🕗 8:00PM ET
📺 @BallySportsCLE
@betwayusa | #GetItLocked pic.twitter.com/uADHx4Shu3 – 4:30 PM
Big one in the Windy City!
🆚 @Chicago Bulls
🕗 8:00PM ET
📺 @BallySportsCLE
@betwayusa | #GetItLocked pic.twitter.com/uADHx4Shu3 – 4:30 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
When my bosses asked me to try the Bears’ beat at the Chicago Tribune, John “Moon” Mullin was there to help at every clueless turn I took.
So it shouldn’t surprise that he’s still seeking to help others now that he’s battling pancreatic cancer. – 3:55 PM
When my bosses asked me to try the Bears’ beat at the Chicago Tribune, John “Moon” Mullin was there to help at every clueless turn I took.
So it shouldn’t surprise that he’s still seeking to help others now that he’s battling pancreatic cancer. – 3:55 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Alex Caruso & Tyler Cook are both available for tonight’s game vs. Cleveland. pic.twitter.com/UIvCv4Y6K4 – 3:27 PM
Alex Caruso & Tyler Cook are both available for tonight’s game vs. Cleveland. pic.twitter.com/UIvCv4Y6K4 – 3:27 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Last month players & coaches virtually visited some of their youngest fans at @CleClinicKids during our Season of Giving, presented by @OswaldCompanies!
Young patients received some fun face time with the team, a special winter gift, and an autographed photo of the squad ❤️💛 pic.twitter.com/c3mkT6GYHl – 3:00 PM
Last month players & coaches virtually visited some of their youngest fans at @CleClinicKids during our Season of Giving, presented by @OswaldCompanies!
Young patients received some fun face time with the team, a special winter gift, and an autographed photo of the squad ❤️💛 pic.twitter.com/c3mkT6GYHl – 3:00 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Let’s get back on track tonight!
@LiquiMolyUSA | #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/OBdxGHLoz9 – 3:00 PM
Let’s get back on track tonight!
@LiquiMolyUSA | #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/OBdxGHLoz9 – 3:00 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Alex Caruso is raring to return, and the Bulls’ defense badly needs him
nbcsports.com/chicago/bulls/… – 2:23 PM
Alex Caruso is raring to return, and the Bulls’ defense badly needs him
nbcsports.com/chicago/bulls/… – 2:23 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
After scoring 25 points in a victory over the #Bulls on Monday, #Grizzlies wing Desmond Bane has entered the league’s health and safety protocols. Same for key reserve Tyus Jones. They won’t play vs. the #Bucks tonight. – 2:21 PM
After scoring 25 points in a victory over the #Bulls on Monday, #Grizzlies wing Desmond Bane has entered the league’s health and safety protocols. Same for key reserve Tyus Jones. They won’t play vs. the #Bucks tonight. – 2:21 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
How are the Chicago Bears interviewing HC candidate without a GM? – 2:01 PM
How are the Chicago Bears interviewing HC candidate without a GM? – 2:01 PM