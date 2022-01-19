Celtics exploring Al Horford trades

After spending the 16th pick in the 2021 NBA Draft to acquire Al Horford in the offseason, the Boston Celtics are exploring trading him as they pursue another center, league sources told The Athletic.
Source: Jared Weiss @ The Athletic
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
As the Celtics begin to make deals, sources tell @The Athletic they are exploring trading Al Horford while looking for another center on the market.
Latest intel on Boston’s tenuous situation, from team leadership to trade talks: theathletic.com/3078848/2022/0… – 8:57 AM
Jay King @ByJayKing
After a stay in health and safety protocols, Horford said it took until the second Indiana game to feel more normal basketball wise. Said his game suffered because, for a week, he couldn’t do anything basketball related. Said his ramp up back to action basically came during games – 12:37 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics win 104-92
Tatum – 27 points
Schroder – 23/5/8
Brown – 23 points
Horford- 12/7/4
Grant – 10 points
Celtics – 65-46 second half advantage
Valanciunas – 22/14/4
Jones – 16 points
Ingram – 15/10/6
Pelicans – 41.4% shooting
Pelicans – 12 turnovers – 2:47 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics score 24 pts in the first 19:49 and then 80 in the next 28:11 and beat #Pelicans 104-92. Tatum 27, Brown 23, Schroder 23, Horford 12, GWilliams 10; Valanciunas 22, Jones 16, Ingram 15, Graham 13. – 2:45 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics end 3Q on a 14-5 run to take a 71-69 lead over #Pelicans. Brown 18, Tatum 15, Schroder 12, Horford 12, GWilliams 10; Valanciunas 17, Ingram 13, Jones 12. – 2:17 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics lead 71-69 after three
Brown – 18 points
Tatum – 15 points
Schroder – 12/5/6
Horford – 12/7/4
Celtics – 8-28 threes
Celtics – 11 turnovers
Valanciunas – 17 points, 11 rebounds
Ingram – 13/7/4
Jones – 12 points
Pelicans – 7-23 threes
Pelicans – 8 turnovers – 2:16 PM
Jay King @ByJayKing
Al Horford played 20 minutes in the first half this afternoon. Based on a scan of @Basketball-Reference game logs, I believe he hasn’t played at least 40 full minutes in a regulation game since April 12, 2013. – 1:57 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Pelicans lead 46-39 at the half
Brown – 11 points
Horford – 9/6/3
Grant – 8 points
Celtics – 37.5% shooting
Celtics – 5-21 threes
Celtics – 10 TOs
Ingram – 11 points
Valanciunas – 9 points, 10 rebounds
Alexander-Walker – 8 points
Pelicans – 39% shooting
Pelicans – 6 TOs – 1:35 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Al Horford with a game-high 19 minutes in the first half. Celtics could really use more playable big man depth with Enes Freedom struggling. – 1:35 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics score 15pts in the final 4:11 of 2Q to slice #Pelicans lead to 46-39. Brown 11, Horford 9, GWilliams 8, Tatum 5; Ingram 11, Valanciunas 9.
BOS: 15-40 FG, 5-21 3pt. – 1:34 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Horford bailed Nesmith out of a horrible miss. Nesmith hit the side of the backboard from the corner.
He’s got to take advantage of these opportunities when he gets them. – 1:12 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Great hesitation dribble by Brown there to open up that drive off the Horford screen. That was nice. – 12:58 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics starters today:
Al Horford
Grant Williams
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Dennis Schroder
Pelicans starters:
Jonas Valanciunas
Brandon Ingram
Herb Jones
Josh Hart
Devonte Graham – 12:22 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Pelicans at Celtics – TD Garden – January 17, 2022 – Starters
Boston – Schroder, Brown, Tatum, Horford, G. Williams
New Orleans – Devonte Graham, Josh Hart, Herbert Jones, Brandon Ingram, Jonas Valanciunas
OUT: Boston: Smart, R. Williams NO: Zion Williamson, Kira Lewis Jr. pic.twitter.com/P23upenLJT – 12:04 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics need Al Horford to revitalize his shooting game bostonglobe.com/2022/01/16/spo… via @BostonGlobe – 11:10 AM
