Clippers vs. Nuggets: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Los Angeles Clippers (22-23) play against the Denver Nuggets (20-20) at Ball Arena
Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Wednesday January 19, 2022
Los Angeles Clippers 81, Denver Nuggets 86 (Q4 11:09)
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers blew a coverage that led to a Bones 3, Jackson missed a late clock iso 3 over Gordon, then Gordon mauls him in the paint as a result.
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
I keep imagining Jokic with even Tim-Duncan-level free throws. 7-8 FTs. The mind boggles. I don’t need him to get calls like the most favorable whistle in NBA history, Joel Embiid. Just a good whistle for an MVP who can’t be stopped inside without constant doubles and fouling. – 11:56 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Tied going into the final frame. pic.twitter.com/cO8SyXRZiZ – 11:54 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Tyronn Lue must be playing the long game with Jackson, saving him for this fourth quarter. Offense went straight to hell and now it’s a 81-81 game through 3 quarters.
Obviously a tough spot for Kennard to come back. He’s missed 7 of 8 and all 5 3s in 19 minutes.
Jokic: 29/8/6 – 11:53 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
The Nikola Jokic-Joel Embiid debate is giving ‘09 Bron-Kobe, Dirk vs. Timmy D, IT vs Stockton and Kareem vs. Wilt vibes. There’s no right or wrong answer. Two generational players. – 11:51 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
17 points in the third quarter 😯
#NikolaJokic #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/3clp9a3Qpr – 11:51 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Aaron Gordon beats the third-quarter buzzer with a long two to send this game tied into the fourth, 81-81.
Clippers scored 22 points in the third, outscored by 12. – 11:51 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Murray and MPJ laughing and shooting the shit on the bench is great to see. Be even better when they’ve got jerseys on and are doin that in games. – 11:51 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nikola Jokic’s 3rd quarter: 17 points (5-6 FG’s, 2-2 3FG’s, 5-5 FT’s), 6 rebounds, 3 assists. – 11:51 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Baaaad transition defense by Denver. They need more urgency right now with Jokic on the bench. – 11:51 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Now, that’s a lull.
Between Coffey’s 3-pointer with 9:24 to play in the third quarter that made it 70-55, the Clippers had only three free throws until Bled’s 3 with 1:54 to go in the period… to cut the lead to 77-76. – 11:48 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Thank god, on first look I thought Aaron Gordon hurt his hand dunking instead of getting hit in the face. Please hit him in the face more and save his hands. – 11:48 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
The Nuggets altered the rotation. <redacted> played two minutes, but Monte just came back in for him and will stagger with the second group. – 11:47 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Bledsoe 3 ends 22-3 Nuggets run. Clippers went 7 minutes and 30 seconds without a field goal.
And in writing this, Winslow just picked up his fifth foul of the QUARTER. – 11:47 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Eric Bledsoe ends an eight-minute drought without a field goal for the Clippers. This is going to be a fun close. Crowd is into it. – 11:47 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Bryn Forbes is going to help so much. Simply playing him instead of Campazzo will blend the starters and bench unit well, he fits (on offense) with Bones and his shooting will keep defenses more honest. Denver badly needs that type of skillset. – 11:46 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Bones Hyland just whipped a nasty no-look pass to AG in the post for an and-1 dunk. Ran back down the court doing the goggles. – 11:45 PM
Rick Noland @RickNoland
Hartenstein is solid, but this Clippers game is a great reminder of how much he whines – 11:45 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Campazzo is having a rough one.
Just not good spacing, missing tons of shots, and unplayable right now.
Interesting that Malone elected to go with him as Denver is making their comeback. – 11:44 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Facu is virtually nonexistent while on the court right now. No pressure on the rim, no attracting multiple defenders, no floor spacing, no defense. He is essentially leaving the Nuggets to play 4-on-5. – 11:44 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Nikola Jokic and Isaiah Hartenstein were tussling after Jokic was trying to seal his former backup running downcourt, and Jokic is called for a foul. Hartenstein was holding his head. – 11:42 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
You know how in, like, 7-year-old leagues, an entire defense just descends on the tallest kid with the ball?
That’s what the Clippers are doing to Nikola Jokic. – 11:42 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Nikola Jokic is playing with flare.
He just gets a tech as he gets the offensive rebound and basket and the ref showed composure for sure because if that was any other ref and the MVP would SURELY be kicked. – 11:40 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Nikola Jokic was lucky not to get tossed with how fast he charged the official after getting that technical. Good on the official for allowing Malone to remove Jokic from the situation and calm things down. – 11:40 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nikola Jokic just barreled over two Clippers defenders, got the offensive rebound and put-back, and picked up a technical. No idea how he didn’t get tossed right there. – 11:39 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
15-point Clippers lead is gone, but Nikola Jokic just got a tech and thankfully for him, it was in front of Michael Malone. The restraint kept Jokic from a throwback ejection. – 11:39 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Joker barks at the refs, gets a tech and Michael Malone goes Van Gundy mode to stop him from going overboard. – 11:39 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Michael Malone had to RUSH onto the court to keep Nikola Jokic from getting any closer to the official. Jokic still got a tech. – 11:38 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Terance Mann gets a tech from the bench. A shame because Jokic was doing literal swim moves to get up court faster. – 11:38 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Terance Mann just got a technical foul from the bench. The Patrick Beverley gene has progressed. – 11:38 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Technical foul called on Terance Mann, who is sitting on the bench… – 11:37 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Luke Kennard may be fake left handed, but Justise Winslow is very much left handed. – 11:37 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Aaron Gordon leading the charge on defense for Denver and Jokic executing on offense and the Nuggets within two points of the Clippers. – 11:36 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Why didn’t tell me, and WHY do they do to the window to the wall for Nikola Jokic drives pic.twitter.com/A2IJb4hDhF – 11:36 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers got a great ATO that led to a Coffey 3 from Ibaka, but Denver went on a 8-1 run after that. Jokic already has 3 3s, and Clippers are playing too late in shot clock.
Clippers still up 71-63 with 7:19 left in 3rd. Winslow set to check back in. – 11:30 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
This was supposed to be Utah’s get right week with home games against the rockets and Pistons, before getting the warriors, Suns, Suns, and Grizzlies, wolves, Nuggets, nets over their next seven. They keep playing like this, where are the wins gonna come from? – 11:30 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
These are two of the worst teams in the league at getting to the line. Jackson is getting there now after making 13/14 FTs Monday.
Only other players on either team with FTs through 27 minutes are Jokic, Winslow, and Gordon. – 11:26 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Watch Aaron Gordon on these upcoming defensive possessions. He’s going at Reggie Jackson. – 11:25 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Michael Malone v upset with the defense. Not only is Jackson still in rhythm, but now he’s finding Zubac repeatedly.
Clippers up 67-53 with 9:58 left in third quarter. – 11:22 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Very uninspiring start to the second half by the Nuggets; especially in defnese. – 11:22 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Denver’s defense stays in the locker room to start the third quarter. Clips score 8 in the first two minutes, and Malone calls TO. No resistance inside, whatsoever.
Clips up to 30 points in the paint. – 11:21 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Second unit showin’ out, with 20 points in the first half! pic.twitter.com/mfVh9Y7sVn – 11:21 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
And that will wrap up post game availability. Grizz will be back in action on Friday when they’ll face off against the Denver Nuggets.
This is @bcabraham signing off – 11:19 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Davon Reed over Austin Rivers and Facu Campazzo on the second unit after halftime please. Just play 4-on-5. – 11:15 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
The Spurs held the Thunder below 30 points in every quarter tonight.
They hadn’t done that to an opponent since December 20 against the Clippers.
That was also one the last few games when the team was healthy and everyone was available. – 11:13 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Some other halftime reading: What’s next for injured Clippers star Paul George? ocregister.com/2022/01/19/wha… – 11:11 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Ooooh that drive @Reggie Jackson 👀
📺 @BallySportWest | #ClipperNation pic.twitter.com/phwPteStzY – 11:11 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Spoke with the fan who drew so much attention from Clippers players in the first half. He said he told Brandon Boston Jr. that he “should have stayed in college.” – 11:11 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Nuggets need to play Bryn Forbes’s music and have him sprint onto the court to start the 3rd, please and thanks. – 11:09 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
The Nuggets go into the half trailing the Clippers 59-47.
Reggie Jackson, who played his high school basketball in Colorado has 15 points and has knocked down 3 3-pointers.
Jokic has 12 points. Monte Morris leads Denver with 8 rebounds.
Clippers are battling. – 11:09 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Nikola Jokic first quarter: 9 points, 4/4 FGs
Nikola Jokic second quarter: 3 points, 1/7 FGs – 11:07 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Denver’s bench that half: 10 points on 4-15 shooting, 2-9 from 3-point range. Nikola Jokic is a -1 in 18 minutes with the Nuggets trailing by 12. – 11:06 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Halftime rotations for the Nuggets as they trail the Clippers 59-47:
-Jokić didn’t shoot the ball well (12 points on 11 shots) and the Nuggets are -1 in his minutes
-Denver’s -11 in the other minutes. Not a good bench stint for the bench guards.
-Reggie Jackson has 15. Guard him pic.twitter.com/GvwNZyxUyg – 11:06 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Ty Lue wanted to try something new — for his guys not to dig a deep hole vs. Denver.
I guess they decided they’d give it a shot for him, went out and built a 14-point lead before going to halftime up 59-47. – 11:05 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
It’s the Clippers’ turn to hold onto a double-digit lead, as they’re up 59-47 at halftime here in Denver.
Reggie Jackson got off here in his home state with 15 points, 6/9 FGs, 3/6 3s. Added rebounds (3) and dimes (2) as well.
Underrated: It’s 26-20 Clippers on the glass. – 11:04 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Watching Denver clank at the rim is frustrating. If you can get there, finish there. Jokic having a B game so far and the bench with a standard F is making that winning curve tough to reach. Lotta work to do in the second half. – 11:04 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Big half for Colorado Springs’ own Reggie Jackson. 15 points, 3-6 from 3-point range and several kisses blown to the crowd after made buckets. – 11:04 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Strange but true: Monte Morris with a game-high 8 rebounds. No one else on the Nuggets has more than 2.
Clips up 59-47 at the break, outscoring Denver’s bench 20-10. – 11:03 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Reggie has gotten to Xavier Moon 👀 pic.twitter.com/iOey9eEBjJ – 11:03 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
The Clippers go into halftime leading Denver 59-47
Reggie Jackson with 15 points, Zubac with 10 and the Clippers are 8-22 from three.
Clippers outrebounding DEN 26-20, which, if you watched the last game between these teams, you would know is unusual. – 11:02 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers didn’t push for 2nd quarter 2-for-1 Monday, but Reggie got one there. – 11:01 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Extra effort 😤
@BallCorpHQ | #MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/Ln9DPwr5GI – 11:00 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
The Nuggets’ bench desperately needs Bryn Forbes and DeMarcus Cousins. – 10:58 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Missing back end FTs vs Clippers can be good for you. We saw it in OKC, we saw it in San Antonio. And now Davon Reed got a putback after a Jokic miss. Lue was not pleased at all – 10:57 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
After an Ibaka missed 3, Jokic made sure to seal Ibaka under the hoop. Jokic passed out to Monte Morris, who drove for a floater.
Clippers call timeout with a 50-38 lead. Will be interesting to see if Clippers can keep that advantage against Nuggets starters in last 4:08 of half – 10:54 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Denver scores for the first time in nearly five minutes, ending a 21-2 Clippers run. – 10:52 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Second unit is absolutely spanking the Nuggets. 18-point turnaround in just under 12 minutes.
Clippers up 43-34. Bench has 5 assists already and outscoring Denver bench 18-8. – 10:51 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Reggie Jackson buries a 3-pointer and blows kisses to the crowd. At least the second time he’s done it. – 10:49 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Isaiah Hartenstein was plus-14 in his first seven minutes. A solid return to Denver for the one-time Nugget. – 10:49 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Nuggets showing why they traded for Forbes just to have someone who can make a damn shot when Jokic is out of the game. – 10:46 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
The Nuggets have attempted one paint shot in the second quarter. It was a Jeff Green self created hook shot. – 10:46 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
The Clippers have gone from making 1 of their first 7 threes to 5 of their last 10. They push their lead to 43-34 with 7:12 before halftime. – 10:44 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Clippers 33, Denver 32.
That’s a lead. (10:04 – 2nd)
Brandon Boston with two quick 3s and the Clips with a 15-13 rebounding edge, including 5-4 on the offensive glass. (?) (!) – 10:41 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Ty begins second quarter with phenomenal play that leads to another Hartenstein lob pass, this time to Justise Winslow from the baseline – 10:37 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Only four shots for Nikola Jokić so far. That’s how you wear the Nuggets down over time. – 10:35 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Coast to coast. 🌊
📺 @ESPNNBA| #ClipperNation pic.twitter.com/ekrtnm3ZFj – 10:34 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Points allowed tonight in Denver, although not the turn the other cheek kind you saw from LA on MLK Day.
Denver leads 29-25, cooling off immediately after they started making subs. Yes, just like last week in LA.
Jokic has 9 points, but Clippers have held him off glass so far. – 10:34 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nuggets only outscored the Clippers by two points in Nikola Jokic’s 11 first-quarter minutes. Not ideal. – 10:34 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
The Nuggets lead 29-25 after one quarter. Zubac’s eight points lead L.A. Jokic has nine points and two assists but no rebounds yet.
Winslow could easily have had three assists in the last two minutes. He’s been great at driving downhill and looking for three-point shooters. – 10:33 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Somebody’s gonna have to explain to me why it’s so hard for Austin Rivers to make the entry pass. – 10:32 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
Joel Embiid has been so ridiculous that Nikola Jokic might break the all-time PER record while tossing up 25-14-7 and still not make 1st-Team All-NBA. – 10:32 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
This is Isaiah Hartenstein’s first game back in Denver after the Nuggets traded him to Cleveland in exchange for JaVale McGee. – 10:31 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
And now Justise Winslow is back after a DNP-CD Monday and missing previous four in H&S – 10:29 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Captain Hook. 🪝
@Ivica Zubac with the hook shots.
📺 @BallySportWest | #ClipperNation pic.twitter.com/nKonPgdYXC – 10:28 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
I think the Clippers just solved their transition problems.
Let Zubac run the point. – 10:27 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
That high-low with Jokic in the post and Bones at the top of the arc is exactly why you need to put shooters around Jokic. Until the #Nuggets start reliably hitting from 3, I think we’ll see more Bones (and maybe some Bryn) playing with Joker. – 10:27 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Luke Kennard checks in for his first minutes in January with the Clippers having made just one of their first seven threes. – 10:25 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
You could audibly hear the, “No, no, no, yes!” in the lower bowl as Will Barton sunk that last early shot-clock transition 3. Nuggets up 20-13 early. – 10:23 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Luke Kennard is back to play his first game of the month after this timeout.
Denver leads 20-13 and shooting a blistering 72.7% FGs, with the only misses coming from outside the arc.
Clippers hope Kennard is ready to shoot, as they have missed 6 of first 7 3s. – 10:22 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Depleted as they are, the Clippers have been able to score when they actually get into their offense. Freelancing and turnovers have yielded nothing. – 10:22 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Maybe it’s because I’m sitting next to the friends and family (and executive) section, but after Nikola threw that no-looker to Jeff Green in the corner, I heard at least three people say “nice pass.” Jokic has conditioned people to watch his every move. – 10:21 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Reggie Jackson talked Monday about wanting to be — and being — more physical: “Remembering that this is a contact sport, trying to impose my will and taking on the challenge. That was the fun part for me.”
Look for more of that today. – 10:20 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Denver is getting anything they want on off-ball actions so far. They’ve found cutters for buckets at least 3 times in the first 3 minutes. – 10:18 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Now that the Nuggets have a good chunk of their roster off the injury report, their offensive floor is so much higher. They simply have the requisite players to cook opponents with their starting lineup again. – 10:15 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Tyronn Lue says he wanted Clippers to take care of the ball against the Nuggets, and his team has already turned it over 3 times in less than 3 minutes. Up there with his angriest first timeout of the game.
Denver up 9-3 with 9:23 left in opening quarter. – 10:15 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
That transition bucket between Gordon and Jokic is the perfect example of their chemistry being at such a high level after playing together with so many injuries. Wonderful unselfishness creating an easy bucket. – 10:14 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Congrats to Felipe Eichenberger, who was named the Strength & Conditioning Coach of the Year for last season!
#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/xEhmaAXfVj – 10:14 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Nikola Jokic wins the tip and bullies Serge Ibaka in the post for the opening bucket. – 10:11 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
#Nuggets strength and conditioning coach Felipe Eichenberger was honored before tonight’s game as the NBA’s best strength coach. pic.twitter.com/kZLS9NY11J – 10:04 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Thanks for the assist.
📺 @BallySportWest | #ClipperNation pic.twitter.com/CqUmjiHwvL – 10:04 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
The Denver Nuggets Director of Performance/Head Strength and Conditioning Coach Felipe Eichenberger has been named the NBA’s Strength and Conditioning Coach of the Year Award. pic.twitter.com/N2sn7lV6W8 – 10:03 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Together.
🕖 7:00PM PT | 📺 @BallySportWest pic.twitter.com/crw5Ul4Ezb – 9:57 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
It’s @ChrisMarlowe and I on the call tonight for Nuggets vs Clippers on @AltitudeTV!
Let’s ball. pic.twitter.com/QlzBUuEqe8 – 9:54 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Michael Porter Jr. getting shots up pregame. He’s ramped up his workout from even a couple games ago. pic.twitter.com/hjJxEfMLkz – 9:44 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Jamal Murray getting some 1-on-1 in pregame. This is the closest to live basketball I’ve seen from Murray – really, really good progress. pic.twitter.com/CqfNBY7ZcE – 9:43 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Jamal Murray pregame going 1-on-1. He’s nine-months post-ACL surgery. pic.twitter.com/lWDU47Mi4W – 9:42 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
It’s official
STARTERS 1/19
LAC
Terance Mann
Serge Ibaka
Ivica Zubac
Amir Coffey
Reggie Jackson
DEN
Aaron Gordon
Jeff Green
Nikola Jokic
Will Barton
Monte Morris – 9:34 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Almost time to hoop 🏀
#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/CTu9oeytRl – 9:33 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
FINAL: Sixers 123, Magic 110. Embiid matches a career-high with 50 points on 17-of-23 from the field and 15-of-27 from the FT line and also had 12 rebounds in 27 (!) minutes. Sixers have won 10 of their last 12. Up next: Clippers on Friday. – 9:18 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Tre Mann Facts
@Tre Mann | #ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/JevuCnmK0m – 9:16 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Tre Mann has seven points (3-of-3) in six minutes off the bench. – 9:14 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Last minute Nuggets ticket giveaway! Tonight 8pm vs Clippers.
What number career start is this for Nikola Jokić?
First person to answer correctly wins! – 9:02 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Have you voted today?
⭐️ 1 RT = 1 VOTE ⭐️
#NikolaJokic #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/Gut89YjHwl – 8:41 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers will start Reggie Jackson, Amir Coffey, Terance Mann, Serge Ibaka, Ivica Zubac at Denver. – 8:31 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Tonight’s starters:
Reggie Jackson
Amir Coffey
Terance Mann
Serge Ibaka
Ivica Zubac – 8:30 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Ty Lue is here pregame in Denver. Luke Kennard will indeed play. His first game since Dec. 31. Ty says they’ll run the same plays they would normally for him, even though they know he’ll be “gassed” at altitude.
“We don’t expect him to be a hero tonight,” he said. – 8:30 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
#ClipperNation tap to play Bucket Blitz for a chance to win Clippers tickets. – 8:30 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Ty Lue, on pregame Zoom: Says he’d rather the Clippers not dig a big hole tonight against Denver this time — “especially at this altitude.” – 8:28 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Denver Coach Michael Malone looking ahead to facing the Clippers — who rallied from 25 down to beat the Nuggets on Jan. 11: “We’ve had big leads against this team, but we have to be a lot more consistent in maintaining that effort.” – 8:21 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nuggets strength coach Felipe Eichenberger has been named NBA Strength Coach of the Year, Michael Malone says. He’s getting the award tonight before Nuggets-Clippers tips off. – 8:17 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Clippers F Marcus Morris Sr. will miss tonight’s game in Denver because of personal reasons. – 8:13 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
LA Clippers forward Marcus Morris Sr. (Personal) will not play tonight in Denver. – 8:13 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
#Nets lead 74-62 at the break. It’s their highest-scoring first half of the season, topping their 71 vs. the #Clippers on Dec. 27. – 8:07 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
5,280 feet up and in the building.
📍 Denver, CO pic.twitter.com/NmamNaOKDi – 8:05 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
“We really just have to focus on who we do have in the locker room.”
In a rare midseason deal, the Spurs bid farewell to Bryn Forbes, said hello to Juan Hernangomez and in the process continued to stockpile future draft picks.
expressnews.com/sports/spurs/a… via @expressnews – 8:03 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Shooting stats for Bryn Forbes with the Spurs this season:
#Nuggets pic.twitter.com/86UjVPWkxD – 7:37 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Reunited, and it feels so good.
🕖 7:00PM PT | 📺 @BallySportWest pic.twitter.com/ZBIdRJjKPy – 7:31 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Over/Under 25 points for Nikola tonight?
Sign up and bet $1 on any NBA game with @PointsBetUSA and get $100 in Free Bets!
➡️ bit.ly/3kjwftV
#MileHighBasketball – 7:23 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
“Well Bryn’s been wonderful here for a long time. Always done a good job, been a great teammate. He’ll have a chance to go knock down some shots for the Nuggets. We wish him well.” – Coach Pop on Forbes getting traded to Denver – 6:51 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Always left it all on the floor.
Thank you for everything, @PJ Dozier! pic.twitter.com/vL7H5HgL44 – 6:15 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Bryn Forbes has been teammates with five surefire Hall of Famers:
– Giannis Antetokounmpo
– Pau Gasol
– Manu Ginobili
– Tony Parker
– Kawhi Leonard – 5:54 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
“Over the past four seasons, Forbes ranks third in the entire league in 3-point percentage (42.1 percent).”
Read up on what @Bryn Forbes will add to the squad ⤵️
nba.com/nuggets/news/f… – 5:45 PM
“Over the past four seasons, Forbes ranks third in the entire league in 3-point percentage (42.1 percent).”
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
New edition of THE LIST. Become a DNVR member and check it out.
✅ Jokic’s new, perfected skill
✅ The cumulative impact of “sneaky” wingspan
✅ Anatomy of a Bones Hyland heat check
✅ Tenacious Zeke
thednvr.com/the-list-davon… – 5:44 PM
New edition of THE LIST. Become a DNVR member and check it out.
✅ Jokic’s new, perfected skill
✅ The cumulative impact of “sneaky” wingspan
✅ Anatomy of a Bones Hyland heat check
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
A true sharpshooter 🎯
Welcome to #MileHighBasketball, @Bryn Forbes! pic.twitter.com/urjenzgv4l – 5:20 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Bryn Forbes won’t be available for the Nuggets tonight against the Clippers, I’m told. His debut will likely come Friday vs. the Grizzles. Forbes will wear No. 6 for Denver. – 5:11 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Now the Boston-Denver-San Antonio trade is complete:
Bryn Forbes is the first rostered player the Spurs have traded away in-season since Nando De Colo in 2014. – 5:11 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Official Trade: Spurs acquire Juan Hernangomez and 2028 protected second round pick from Denver
Bryn Forbes traded to Denver.
Hernangomez will wear number 41 – 5:09 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
💬 Major injuries around the league
💬 Frank Vogel on the hot seat
💬 The trade between the Spurs, Celtics, and Nuggets
‘Group Chat’ with @Justin Verrier, @Rob Mahoney, and @BigWos: open.spotify.com/episode/7rzpl8… – 5:03 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
#Nuggets finalize the three-team trade, landing Bryn Forbes in Denver. – 5:02 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
ORCHARD ROSTER MOVE: We’ve acquired guard Bryn Forbes in a three-team trade with San Antonio and Boston.
🔗 https://t.co/fLNbhd5wXj
#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/bGqXFtV2gZ – 5:00 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Another 𝐖𝐢𝐧𝐬𝐥𝐨𝐰’𝐬 𝐖𝐞𝐝𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐝𝐚𝐲 𝐖𝐢𝐬𝐝𝐨𝐦 to brighten up your feed. pic.twitter.com/t2x9RzBLMO – 5:00 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Remaining strength of schedule in West playoff field, via @tankathon (hardest to easiest):
Suns – 23rd
Warriors – 25th
Grizzlies – 29th
Jazz – 4th
Mavs – 13th
Nuggets – 24th
T’Wolves – 12th
Clippers – 5th
Lakers – 3rd
Blazers – 28th
Kings – 10th – 4:43 PM
