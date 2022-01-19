De'Aaron Fox not as engaged with the team as before?

Could Fox be better? Yes. Could he be more engaged this season? Very specifically, yes. Things I hear behind the scenes… he’s not as engaged in the team, as he has been in the past. And that’s a problem.
Source: Kings Beat
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kings PG De’Aaron Fox on his name attached to trade rumors, how he deals with it, & if he controlled his future, what he’d like to happen.
“I want to win; I want to be part of a winning team. We’re continuing to build & work towards that.”
FULL VIDEO: https://t.co/oe9VAo9WJT pic.twitter.com/62yqldpBr3 – 3:59 PM
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
“They are going to be one of the more active teams is what I was told…”
We just dropped a new podcast with @Chris Haynes and he expects the Kings to be very active at the deadline.
We also talked about De’Aaron Fox:
🔊: https://t.co/OSXoJHfNi0
📺: https://t.co/x14JVc2GPo pic.twitter.com/c3Vsnv9BUK – 12:15 AM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Knicks receive:
De’Aaron Fox and Marvin Bagley
Kings receive:
Julius Randle, Kemba Walker, Nerlens Noel, Deuce McBride and draft capital
Which side says no?
tommybeer.substack.com/p/julius-randl… – 8:48 AM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Here’s my view of the flagrant 2 called on De’Aaron Fox trying to stop a driving Garrison Mathews, resulting in Fox’s ejection. Alvin Gentry was not happy. pic.twitter.com/wy9iFSzkbB – 9:29 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Alvin Gentry said he thought De’Aaron Fox was going for the block and had both hands on the ball on the play he was ejected on for a Flagrant 2. – 8:44 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Davion Mitchell, playing now without De’Aaron Fox and Tyrese Haliburton, up to 16 points and 7 assists in his 24 minutes, pulling Sacramento to within 3 points of the Rockets with 3:00 to go – 8:19 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
De’Aaron Fox did go over and apologize to Mathews after the hard foul. – 8:08 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Alvin Gentry unloading on the officials after the ejection of De’Aaron Fox. Still hasn’t calmed down two plays later – 8:07 PM
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
De’Aaron Fox picked up the flagrant 2 foul on Garrison Mathews and his night is done with 8:14 remaining in the fourth. – 8:06 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Officials review ruled flagrant two. De’Aaron Fox is ejected – 8:05 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
De’Aaron Fox hard foul on Garrison Mathews, who took a hard foul is being reviewed as flagrant. – 8:05 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kings with a 39 point 2nd quarter, lead the Rockets at the half 60-55. De’Aaron Fox with 12 points, Buddy Hield 11pts for Sacramento. Houston gets 11 points from Kevin Porter Jr. and Christian Wood – 7:08 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Buddy Hield triple. He has tied De’Aaron Fox for the team lead in scoring with 3. – 6:27 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Starters:
De’Aaron Fox
Terence Davis
Harrison Barnes
Chimezie Metu
Richaun Holmes – 4:18 PM
Sean Cunningham: Kings interim coach Alvin Gentry said he apologized to Buddy Hield today in front of the team at practice after lighting him up during the game last night. Gentry said he was actually wrong in what he was trying to bring attention to & buddy was actually right. -via Twitter @SeanCunningham / January 13, 2022
Sean Cunningham: Tempers once again flared on the Sacramento Kings bench in tonight’s loss to the Mavericks. Late in the 4th quarter, words exchanged between Moe Harkless & Chimezie Metu, resulting in Harkless leaving the bench. -via Twitter @SeanCunningham / December 31, 2021