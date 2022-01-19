Doc Rivers on Ben Simmons trade talks: I stay out of it

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers coach Doc Rivers: ‘You need playmakers in the playoffs. You just do. They’re going to take you out of your stuff. You need guys that are going to be able to make plays for themselves and for others.’ – 5:46 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
With smoke screen season in full effect, a check in on Ben Simmons rumors phillyvoice.com/sixers-ben-sim… – 5:36 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers coach Doc Rivers: ‘I trust what we’re doing (with Ben Simmons). For the most part, I stay out of it.’ – 5:23 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers coach Doc Rivers: ‘When we’re whole with what we have right now, we’re pretty good. …Maybe we’re overachieving.’ – 5:22 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers coach Doc Rivers doesn’t know when Matisse Thybulle (shoulder) will return. Shake Milton (back) is also still not ready. – 5:20 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Sources: Ben Simmons could be traded West as the Kings continue to put on the full-court press inquirer.com/sixers/ben-sim… via @phillyinquirer – 3:52 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Kings reportedly not ruling out trading for both Ben Simmons, Tobias Harris
Kings reportedly not ruling out trading for both Ben Simmons, Tobias Harris
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Talked about this on the last @RedNationHoops:
I think people should be open to the idea of Houston pursuing Ben Simmons and/or other star players at the deadline.
Rebuilds are about trying to acquire cornerstone players. The draft is simply one avenue to try and achieve that. – 1:15 PM
I think people should be open to the idea of Houston pursuing Ben Simmons and/or other star players at the deadline.
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
NBA people go deep on the Ben Simmons conundrum:
“He has the potential to be a great basketball mismatch.” …
“That’s an awful lot of money for someone who’s not a go-to guy.” …
“He’s been enabled his entire life.” …
And much more.
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: Klutch official says not a chance Ben Simmons plays for 76ers after trade deadline nba.nbcsports.com/2022/01/18/rep… – 6:58 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers swingman Matisse Thybulle (right shoulder sprain), SF Danny Green (right hip pain), G Shake Milton (back contusion), PG Ben Simmons (personal reasons), PF Paul Reed (G-League) and G Jaden Springer (G-League) will miss tomorrow’s game vs. #OrlandoMagic – 4:59 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
NBA Mailbag: What’s next for Ben Simmons and Kyrie Irving? https://t.co/7vCrneTW0Z pic.twitter.com/Rp57u66Xnh – 12:25 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
as someone who vehemently remembers the Rockets/Thunder series from the bubble i still cannot believe how far Lu Dort’s three-point jumper has come. from “treat him like Ben Simmons out there” to “that’s a layup for him” in legit 1.5 years. – 8:54 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Doc Rivers addressed the quiet game from Seth Curry today in D.C. #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/01/17/doc… via @SixersWire – 6:21 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
76ers’ Ben Simmons willing to sit out entire season if not traded by Feb. 10 deadline, per report
76ers’ Ben Simmons willing to sit out entire season if not traded by Feb. 10 deadline, per report
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Doc Rivers (and the Sixers coaching staff in general) is… maybe getting better at challenges? Feel like I see other teams making more mistakes than the Sixers in recent months. – 2:26 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Daniel Gafford hangs in to draw a charge on Joel Embiid that could have easily gona the other way for his second personal
Doc Rivers with the earliest challenge I have ever seen less than 5 minutes into the game – 2:22 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
If keeping Harden in BK this summer is contingent on BK finding a Kyrie Irving resolution (full time player or trade) then a “look take Ben Simmons for Harden if James wants to leave or take him for Kyrie if James stays” isn’t the worst plan for both teams to book mark is it? – 1:57 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
As the Sixers go for their 11th win in 13 games this afternoon at Washington … just making sure you didn’t miss the public backing Daryl Morey received over the weekend on his patient Ben Simmons trade approach from a certain Joel Embiid.
As the Sixers go for their 11th win in 13 games this afternoon at Washington … just making sure you didn’t miss the public backing Daryl Morey received over the weekend on his patient Ben Simmons trade approach from a certain Joel Embiid.
Chad Ford @chadfordinsider
ICYMI Last Week
The trade deadline is Feb. 10.
Here’s 4 potential trades for Ben Simmons, Damian Lillard, Myles Turner & Christian Wood
That give the Sixers, Blazers, Magic, Hawks, Knicks, Rockets, Pacers and Hornets new hope.
More on this storyline
The Athletic: The Kings have no interest in taking back Tobias Harris in a Ben Simmons deal, a source tells @Sam Amick. Sacramento still sees a pathway to Simmons. pic.twitter.com/un5dZ2HcKu -via Twitter @TheAthleticNBA / January 19, 2022
How bad do the Sacramento Kings want Ben Simmons? Multiple sources previously said the Western Conference team was willing to complete a deal for Simmons and Tobias Harris. And the Kings still have interest in acquiring the 76ers’ two highest-paid players, according to sources. -via The Philadelphia Inquirer / January 19, 2022
One source said Sacramento is considering to package Buddy Hield, Tyrese Haliburton, Harrison Barnes and two first-round picks for Simmons, Harris and Matisse Thybulle. However, the source said the Sixers aren’t interested in that package. -via The Philadelphia Inquirer / January 19, 2022