Grizzlies vs. Bucks: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Memphis Grizzlies (31-15) play against the Milwaukee Bucks (19-19) at Fiserv Forum
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Wednesday January 19, 2022
Memphis Grizzlies 36, Milwaukee Bucks 53 (Q2 06:15)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Jaren Jackson Jr. just picked up his third foul with 6:52 left in the second quarter. Two of those have been offensive fouls. The last one was off the ball. That’s exactly what the Grizzlies wanted to avoid. Bucks lead 53-36. – 8:53 PM
Jaren Jackson Jr. just picked up his third foul with 6:52 left in the second quarter. Two of those have been offensive fouls. The last one was off the ball. That’s exactly what the Grizzlies wanted to avoid. Bucks lead 53-36. – 8:53 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Grayson Allen makes his first three and the #Bucks are now up 17 on the #Grizzlies with 6:15 to go in the first half. – 8:52 PM
Grayson Allen makes his first three and the #Bucks are now up 17 on the #Grizzlies with 6:15 to go in the first half. – 8:52 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Not what the Grizzlies need right now. Jaren Jackson Jr has 3 fouls with 6:50 left in the 2nd qtr. – 8:52 PM
Not what the Grizzlies need right now. Jaren Jackson Jr has 3 fouls with 6:50 left in the 2nd qtr. – 8:52 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
The @Sixers scored 47 third-quarter points against the Magic, the most allowed by Orlando in the 3rd in team history.
The most allowed by the Magic in any quarter is 50 (first quarter, against the Milwaukee Bucks, Nov. 16, 1989). – 8:51 PM
The @Sixers scored 47 third-quarter points against the Magic, the most allowed by Orlando in the 3rd in team history.
The most allowed by the Magic in any quarter is 50 (first quarter, against the Milwaukee Bucks, Nov. 16, 1989). – 8:51 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Three fouls now for Jaren Jackson Jr., two of which were offensive. He’s out now for the #Grizzlies – 8:51 PM
Three fouls now for Jaren Jackson Jr., two of which were offensive. He’s out now for the #Grizzlies – 8:51 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
The non-Ja Morant minutes haven’t been pretty. Bucks lead up to 13 – 8:49 PM
The non-Ja Morant minutes haven’t been pretty. Bucks lead up to 13 – 8:49 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Trip gets ripped in the paint by Giannis but Trip helps get the ball back without sacrificing any points – 8:48 PM
Trip gets ripped in the paint by Giannis but Trip helps get the ball back without sacrificing any points – 8:48 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Middleton gets the fastbreak and-one after being fouled by culver at the rim. The bucks are now up 34-45 – 8:47 PM
Middleton gets the fastbreak and-one after being fouled by culver at the rim. The bucks are now up 34-45 – 8:47 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Suddenly, the #Bucks are up 11 on the #Grizzlies with 9:30 to go in the first half. – 8:47 PM
Suddenly, the #Bucks are up 11 on the #Grizzlies with 9:30 to go in the first half. – 8:47 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Bucks 7-12 from 3-point range. Grizzlies 3-15 from deep. That eight-point difference is how much the Bucks are leading by. Going to be hard to shoot with the Bucks without Desmond Bane and Tyus Jones. – 8:45 PM
Bucks 7-12 from 3-point range. Grizzlies 3-15 from deep. That eight-point difference is how much the Bucks are leading by. Going to be hard to shoot with the Bucks without Desmond Bane and Tyus Jones. – 8:45 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks have now made 7 of their 12 three-point attempts and are shooting 57% overall in taking a 42-34 lead over the #Grizzlies. George Hill has eight points. – 8:44 PM
#Bucks have now made 7 of their 12 three-point attempts and are shooting 57% overall in taking a 42-34 lead over the #Grizzlies. George Hill has eight points. – 8:44 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Nice floater from Jarrett Culver
A reward for being decisive & attacking the rim off of the mismatch – 8:42 PM
Nice floater from Jarrett Culver
A reward for being decisive & attacking the rim off of the mismatch – 8:42 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
I know he’s struggled on the ball, but still surprising to see Melton back on the bench with Morant given the options. Culver-Konchar backcourt? – 8:42 PM
I know he’s struggled on the ball, but still surprising to see Melton back on the bench with Morant given the options. Culver-Konchar backcourt? – 8:42 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
🐻⚪️⚪️⚪️
@Milwaukee Bucks: 30 | Us: 36
📺 @GrizzOnBally | 📻 @929espn pic.twitter.com/KSckPWQAoY – 8:41 PM
🐻⚪️⚪️⚪️
@Milwaukee Bucks: 30 | Us: 36
📺 @GrizzOnBally | 📻 @929espn pic.twitter.com/KSckPWQAoY – 8:41 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Bobby Buckets taking care of business.
@Bobby Portis x #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/whYRDcRYGr – 8:40 PM
Bobby Buckets taking care of business.
@Bobby Portis x #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/whYRDcRYGr – 8:40 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
11 in the first quarter for @Ja Morant. 3/5 from deep.
#NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/qZJfZo7JzW – 8:39 PM
11 in the first quarter for @Ja Morant. 3/5 from deep.
#NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/qZJfZo7JzW – 8:39 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Giannis Antetokounmpo finished the first quarter with 15 points, six rebounds and three assists. Ja Morant has 11.
#Bucks lead 36-30. – 8:39 PM
Giannis Antetokounmpo finished the first quarter with 15 points, six rebounds and three assists. Ja Morant has 11.
#Bucks lead 36-30. – 8:39 PM
Kane Pitman @KanePitman
Not sure how, but Pat managed to knock down this triple over the human pogo stick close out from Ja Morant. That guy is not real 😂 pic.twitter.com/NK4IkfThgJ – 8:35 PM
Not sure how, but Pat managed to knock down this triple over the human pogo stick close out from Ja Morant. That guy is not real 😂 pic.twitter.com/NK4IkfThgJ – 8:35 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
The Bucks thought it would be wise to sag off of Morant. He’s responded with three first quarter 3-pointers. – 8:35 PM
The Bucks thought it would be wise to sag off of Morant. He’s responded with three first quarter 3-pointers. – 8:35 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Khris Middleton has attempted one shot in the first quarter. Giannis Antetokounmpo has 11 and Bobby Portis 9. #Grizzlies lead 30-27. – 8:34 PM
Khris Middleton has attempted one shot in the first quarter. Giannis Antetokounmpo has 11 and Bobby Portis 9. #Grizzlies lead 30-27. – 8:34 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks are shooting 50% from the floor, but #Grizzlies have gotten up four more shot attempts. They lead 23-22. Game of runs so far. – 8:31 PM
#Bucks are shooting 50% from the floor, but #Grizzlies have gotten up four more shot attempts. They lead 23-22. Game of runs so far. – 8:31 PM
Kyle Anderson @KyleAnderson5
bucks dont start jrue? and how is middleton checkin in at 5 min mark lol – 8:30 PM
bucks dont start jrue? and how is middleton checkin in at 5 min mark lol – 8:30 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
two hands for safety 🎱
7 in the first quarter for @Ziaire Williams pic.twitter.com/hUUb1uVbna – 8:29 PM
two hands for safety 🎱
7 in the first quarter for @Ziaire Williams pic.twitter.com/hUUb1uVbna – 8:29 PM
Jamal Collier @JamalCollier
Jrue Holiday just checked in off the bench of the Bucks. It’s his first game since Jan.5 – 8:29 PM
Jrue Holiday just checked in off the bench of the Bucks. It’s his first game since Jan.5 – 8:29 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Giannis already has knocked down two 3’s & two free throw attempts – 8:28 PM
Giannis already has knocked down two 3’s & two free throw attempts – 8:28 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Jrue Holiday checks in for the #Bucks with 5:04 to go in the first quarter. – 8:28 PM
Jrue Holiday checks in for the #Bucks with 5:04 to go in the first quarter. – 8:28 PM
Kane Pitman @KanePitman
Steven Adams picking up grown men on a daily basis. This time to help Giannis up after what looked like a scary slip and knee tweak. Gotta love Adams. – 8:26 PM
Steven Adams picking up grown men on a daily basis. This time to help Giannis up after what looked like a scary slip and knee tweak. Gotta love Adams. – 8:26 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Ziaire with another bucket
My God the Grizzlies are good in that trade…and still collect another 1st this year lol – 8:26 PM
Ziaire with another bucket
My God the Grizzlies are good in that trade…and still collect another 1st this year lol – 8:26 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Giannis Antetokounmpo got up a bit gingerly, walked out to half court and kind of flexed that left knee after going down hard with Steven Adams. – 8:25 PM
Giannis Antetokounmpo got up a bit gingerly, walked out to half court and kind of flexed that left knee after going down hard with Steven Adams. – 8:25 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
splash talk.
@Ja Morant // #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/JBXnNfUTTT – 8:25 PM
splash talk.
@Ja Morant // #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/JBXnNfUTTT – 8:25 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
“12” finds Steven Adams at the rim where he attempts a dunk but is sent to the free throw line for 2 more attempts where he went 50% this trip. – 8:22 PM
“12” finds Steven Adams at the rim where he attempts a dunk but is sent to the free throw line for 2 more attempts where he went 50% this trip. – 8:22 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Bobby Portis with a quick 5 points as he knocks down the corner 3 off of an assist
Memphis calls timeout – 8:18 PM
Bobby Portis with a quick 5 points as he knocks down the corner 3 off of an assist
Memphis calls timeout – 8:18 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Bobby steals it & Grayson finishes with the jam!! pic.twitter.com/VjAhYWICnI – 8:17 PM
Bobby steals it & Grayson finishes with the jam!! pic.twitter.com/VjAhYWICnI – 8:17 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
WHO RUN IT? WHO RUN IT? WHO RUN IT? pic.twitter.com/RbHG5zbQLD – 8:16 PM
WHO RUN IT? WHO RUN IT? WHO RUN IT? pic.twitter.com/RbHG5zbQLD – 8:16 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Ja throws a pass to a cutting Ziaire Williams who makes the shot & draws the foul for the and-one! He converts the and one as well for the first 3 points of the game! – 8:14 PM
Ja throws a pass to a cutting Ziaire Williams who makes the shot & draws the foul for the and-one! He converts the and one as well for the first 3 points of the game! – 8:14 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
George Hill cracks the seal scoring the first two points of the game – 8:13 PM
George Hill cracks the seal scoring the first two points of the game – 8:13 PM
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
Atlanta followed up a terrific 4Q vs. Milwaukee on Monday with a complete dud to start the game vs. Minnesota.
Down 42-26 to a T’Wolves team that played in NY last night.
Starters have been lethargic and given ZERO resistance on D. – 8:08 PM
Atlanta followed up a terrific 4Q vs. Milwaukee on Monday with a complete dud to start the game vs. Minnesota.
Down 42-26 to a T’Wolves team that played in NY last night.
Starters have been lethargic and given ZERO resistance on D. – 8:08 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Bobby has recorded a double-double in 5 of his last 6 games.
@Bobby Portis x #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/L6uN72afTf – 8:01 PM
Bobby has recorded a double-double in 5 of his last 6 games.
@Bobby Portis x #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/L6uN72afTf – 8:01 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
After a (very) shaky start, and without much discussion, the Celtics have turned things around at TD Garden.
NBA – BEST HOME RECORD
(Since Nov. 3)
1. Golden State 17-2
2. Phoenix 15-3
3. BOSTON 15-5
4. Milwaukee 13-5 – 8:00 PM
After a (very) shaky start, and without much discussion, the Celtics have turned things around at TD Garden.
NBA – BEST HOME RECORD
(Since Nov. 3)
1. Golden State 17-2
2. Phoenix 15-3
3. BOSTON 15-5
4. Milwaukee 13-5 – 8:00 PM
Lang Whitaker @langwhitaker
I’m back on the radio tonight with @EricHasseltine and @jessbensontv for the call of our @Memphis Grizzlies vs the Bucks! Tune in on @929espn! pic.twitter.com/itvJV1gZae – 7:55 PM
I’m back on the radio tonight with @EricHasseltine and @jessbensontv for the call of our @Memphis Grizzlies vs the Bucks! Tune in on @929espn! pic.twitter.com/itvJV1gZae – 7:55 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
starting 5⃣ vs. @Milwaukee Bucks
🥷 @Ja Morant
🔒 @konchjitty55
🎱 @Ziaire Williams
🦄 @Jaren Jackson Jr.
🥝 @RealStevenAdams
@Verizon | #GrzNxtGen pic.twitter.com/6bxw4Pogip – 7:51 PM
starting 5⃣ vs. @Milwaukee Bucks
🥷 @Ja Morant
🔒 @konchjitty55
🎱 @Ziaire Williams
🦄 @Jaren Jackson Jr.
🥝 @RealStevenAdams
@Verizon | #GrzNxtGen pic.twitter.com/6bxw4Pogip – 7:51 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
“Trip” got a chance to make a statement tonight
I’m sure he’ll be matched up on Giannis so he can make some All-Defense Noise with this game! – 7:48 PM
“Trip” got a chance to make a statement tonight
I’m sure he’ll be matched up on Giannis so he can make some All-Defense Noise with this game! – 7:48 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Much like the Grizzlies matchup, the Wolves are using KAT as a top of the key spacer — pulling the big out of the lane, opening up space for Edwards.
The Wolves do this when they know KAT will guarded by the opposing center, which often doesn’t happen.
Ant with 6 early points. – 7:48 PM
Much like the Grizzlies matchup, the Wolves are using KAT as a top of the key spacer — pulling the big out of the lane, opening up space for Edwards.
The Wolves do this when they know KAT will guarded by the opposing center, which often doesn’t happen.
Ant with 6 early points. – 7:48 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Jrue is active for tonight’s game!!
🎥: @socios pic.twitter.com/PZ5uwZO8Sb – 7:44 PM
Jrue is active for tonight’s game!!
🎥: @socios pic.twitter.com/PZ5uwZO8Sb – 7:44 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Jrue Holiday is not starting for the #Bucks. George Hill gets that call for the second straight game. – 7:32 PM
Jrue Holiday is not starting for the #Bucks. George Hill gets that call for the second straight game. – 7:32 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Tonight’s starters for our first matchup of the season vs. Grizzlies. pic.twitter.com/HeeRECVhAt – 7:31 PM
Tonight’s starters for our first matchup of the season vs. Grizzlies. pic.twitter.com/HeeRECVhAt – 7:31 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer said there is no timeline for Brook Lopez to return to game play.
He added, “We felt positive when we had the surgery. All the reports coming out of it, the hopes and the expectations. So nothing’s changed, nothing’s new… (1/2) – 7:05 PM
#Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer said there is no timeline for Brook Lopez to return to game play.
He added, “We felt positive when we had the surgery. All the reports coming out of it, the hopes and the expectations. So nothing’s changed, nothing’s new… (1/2) – 7:05 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Giannis leads the league in scoring for the month of January with 31.6 ppg.
🎥: @Socios pic.twitter.com/PytklMi4Fl – 7:01 PM
Giannis leads the league in scoring for the month of January with 31.6 ppg.
🎥: @Socios pic.twitter.com/PytklMi4Fl – 7:01 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Hot shooting by Memphis kept Milwaukee from making a comeback in April as the Grizzlies got the 128-115 win in April, 2021.
🔄 @BetwayUSA pic.twitter.com/XuRzKsOszW – 6:46 PM
Hot shooting by Memphis kept Milwaukee from making a comeback in April as the Grizzlies got the 128-115 win in April, 2021.
🔄 @BetwayUSA pic.twitter.com/XuRzKsOszW – 6:46 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Jenkins is with us now: Says he thinks Grayson Allen has made a nice transition to the Bucks and says he’s done a great job evolving his game. – 6:36 PM
Jenkins is with us now: Says he thinks Grayson Allen has made a nice transition to the Bucks and says he’s done a great job evolving his game. – 6:36 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
All smiles from Thanasis!!
📸: @MotorolaUS pic.twitter.com/4WVHQniuN8 – 6:34 PM
All smiles from Thanasis!!
📸: @MotorolaUS pic.twitter.com/4WVHQniuN8 – 6:34 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Zach LaVine and Lonzo Ball both will stay back in Chicago to receive treatment during Bulls’ upcoming road trip, per Billy Donovan
Stops in Milwaukee (Friday), Orlando (Sunday) and OKC (Monday) before looping back home – 6:34 PM
Zach LaVine and Lonzo Ball both will stay back in Chicago to receive treatment during Bulls’ upcoming road trip, per Billy Donovan
Stops in Milwaukee (Friday), Orlando (Sunday) and OKC (Monday) before looping back home – 6:34 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Zach LaVine and Lonzo Ball will not travel with the team for their upcoming three-game road trip to Milwaukee, Orlando and Oklahoma City. – 6:33 PM
Zach LaVine and Lonzo Ball will not travel with the team for their upcoming three-game road trip to Milwaukee, Orlando and Oklahoma City. – 6:33 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Donovan says the plan is for LaVine and Lonzo to not travel on the upcoming trip to Mil, Orl & OKC. #Bulls – 6:33 PM
Donovan says the plan is for LaVine and Lonzo to not travel on the upcoming trip to Mil, Orl & OKC. #Bulls – 6:33 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Coach Donovan says Ball and LaVine will not be making the upcoming three game road trip to Milwaukee, Orlando and Okc. – 6:33 PM
Coach Donovan says Ball and LaVine will not be making the upcoming three game road trip to Milwaukee, Orlando and Okc. – 6:33 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Coach Bud on if Jrue Holiday will play tonight:
He will warm up tonight and we’ll see how he feels. pic.twitter.com/i6hwdGgDUs – 6:17 PM
Coach Bud on if Jrue Holiday will play tonight:
He will warm up tonight and we’ll see how he feels. pic.twitter.com/i6hwdGgDUs – 6:17 PM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
TNT has added the Nets-Wizards game in Washington on Feb. 10 at 7:30 to its schedule, replacing the Miami-New Orleans game previously scheduled for the early window of its doubleheader. The Finals rematch between Milwaukee and Phoenix remains in the TNT nightcap. – 5:57 PM
TNT has added the Nets-Wizards game in Washington on Feb. 10 at 7:30 to its schedule, replacing the Miami-New Orleans game previously scheduled for the early window of its doubleheader. The Finals rematch between Milwaukee and Phoenix remains in the TNT nightcap. – 5:57 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Bryn Forbes has been teammates with five surefire Hall of Famers:
– Giannis Antetokounmpo
– Pau Gasol
– Manu Ginobili
– Tony Parker
– Kawhi Leonard – 5:54 PM
Bryn Forbes has been teammates with five surefire Hall of Famers:
– Giannis Antetokounmpo
– Pau Gasol
– Manu Ginobili
– Tony Parker
– Kawhi Leonard – 5:54 PM
Rosalyn Gold-Onwude @ROSGO21
I joined NBA Today to discuss the success of @MemphisGrizz not named Ja Morant: how Desmond Bane has developed into “more than just a 3-point-shooter” & how the Grizzlies wear teams down w/ a focus on “Possessions & Pace”! 🏀💪🏽💨
Via: @espn @espnnba pic.twitter.com/kscHzH64AC – 5:53 PM
I joined NBA Today to discuss the success of @MemphisGrizz not named Ja Morant: how Desmond Bane has developed into “more than just a 3-point-shooter” & how the Grizzlies wear teams down w/ a focus on “Possessions & Pace”! 🏀💪🏽💨
Via: @espn @espnnba pic.twitter.com/kscHzH64AC – 5:53 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Shaq Harrison, new 10-day signee, will be available for the Grizzlies tonight. – 5:49 PM
Shaq Harrison, new 10-day signee, will be available for the Grizzlies tonight. – 5:49 PM
Memphis Grizzlies PR @GrizzliesPR
The @Memphis Grizzlies today announced the team signed Shaquille Harrison to a 10-day contract under the NBA’s COVID-related hardship exception.
Harrison will wear jersey #10 for the Grizzlies. pic.twitter.com/fMzvbyxEX7 – 5:40 PM
The @Memphis Grizzlies today announced the team signed Shaquille Harrison to a 10-day contract under the NBA’s COVID-related hardship exception.
Harrison will wear jersey #10 for the Grizzlies. pic.twitter.com/fMzvbyxEX7 – 5:40 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
The Grizzlies are signing guard Shaq Harrison to a 10-day hardship contract, sources tell ESPN. Grizzlies are without Desmond Bane, Kyle Anderson and Tyus Jones — all in Covid protocols. – 5:38 PM
The Grizzlies are signing guard Shaq Harrison to a 10-day hardship contract, sources tell ESPN. Grizzlies are without Desmond Bane, Kyle Anderson and Tyus Jones — all in Covid protocols. – 5:38 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
“If you can play, you’re entertaining, and you’re winning…people gonna talk about you.”
NBA legend George Gervin joined @Vincent Goodwill to chat @Ja Morant and playing in small markets on Good Word with Goodwill ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/QlRAyjO1tw – 5:28 PM
“If you can play, you’re entertaining, and you’re winning…people gonna talk about you.”
NBA legend George Gervin joined @Vincent Goodwill to chat @Ja Morant and playing in small markets on Good Word with Goodwill ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/QlRAyjO1tw – 5:28 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
After a brief detour to the #Herd, guard Lindell Wigginton is back with the #Bucks – 5:13 PM
After a brief detour to the #Herd, guard Lindell Wigginton is back with the #Bucks – 5:13 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Remaining strength of schedule in West playoff field, via @tankathon (hardest to easiest):
Suns – 23rd
Warriors – 25th
Grizzlies – 29th
Jazz – 4th
Mavs – 13th
Nuggets – 24th
T’Wolves – 12th
Clippers – 5th
Lakers – 3rd
Blazers – 28th
Kings – 10th – 4:43 PM
Remaining strength of schedule in West playoff field, via @tankathon (hardest to easiest):
Suns – 23rd
Warriors – 25th
Grizzlies – 29th
Jazz – 4th
Mavs – 13th
Nuggets – 24th
T’Wolves – 12th
Clippers – 5th
Lakers – 3rd
Blazers – 28th
Kings – 10th – 4:43 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Today can be a statement game for Jaren Jackson Jr. and his case as an All-Defensive performer. He will likely be matched up with Giannis Antetokounmpo tonight. As of this moment, FanDuel doesn’t have odds listed for JJJ as DPOY.
30 NBA players have DPOY odds. – 4:29 PM
Today can be a statement game for Jaren Jackson Jr. and his case as an All-Defensive performer. He will likely be matched up with Giannis Antetokounmpo tonight. As of this moment, FanDuel doesn’t have odds listed for JJJ as DPOY.
30 NBA players have DPOY odds. – 4:29 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Free pod: Are the Cavs a Threat, and How Can They Upgrade? Should Memphis Throw in the Chips? What to do About Jalen Brunson for Dallas? w/ @Danny Leroux https://t.co/vvt3xmfIun
Subscribe to Total Access for ad-free episodes of Dunc’d On, and much more: https://t.co/XSgwN6BUIK pic.twitter.com/JmwbDLZx9G – 4:00 PM
Free pod: Are the Cavs a Threat, and How Can They Upgrade? Should Memphis Throw in the Chips? What to do About Jalen Brunson for Dallas? w/ @Danny Leroux https://t.co/vvt3xmfIun
Subscribe to Total Access for ad-free episodes of Dunc’d On, and much more: https://t.co/XSgwN6BUIK pic.twitter.com/JmwbDLZx9G – 4:00 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Quite the resume, @Giannis Antetokounmpo.
#WallpaperWednesday x #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/N8pZ2ZOdJu – 3:32 PM
Quite the resume, @Giannis Antetokounmpo.
#WallpaperWednesday x #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/N8pZ2ZOdJu – 3:32 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
Yesterday @bdameris and I recorded our weekly Mavs podcast Take Dat Wit You. A lot to go over like how this team is improving defensively, the good things they did in the huge win at Memphis last week, the new look starting lineup and much more. Avail at patreon.com/mavspod – 3:02 PM
Yesterday @bdameris and I recorded our weekly Mavs podcast Take Dat Wit You. A lot to go over like how this team is improving defensively, the good things they did in the huge win at Memphis last week, the new look starting lineup and much more. Avail at patreon.com/mavspod – 3:02 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Working on both ends of the ball this week on the @redbull Wiiings Cam. pic.twitter.com/ASIV67S936 – 3:01 PM
Working on both ends of the ball this week on the @redbull Wiiings Cam. pic.twitter.com/ASIV67S936 – 3:01 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane tells @YahooSports he should definitely be in conversation for Most Improved Player and he wants in on the 3-Point Contest: “If I get invited, I plan to do it and I plan to win it.” sports.yahoo.com/desmond-bane-b… – 2:35 PM
Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane tells @YahooSports he should definitely be in conversation for Most Improved Player and he wants in on the 3-Point Contest: “If I get invited, I plan to do it and I plan to win it.” sports.yahoo.com/desmond-bane-b… – 2:35 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Rookie @Jrue Holiday ➡️ Now
#WallpaperWednesday x #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/NGW5ITKAbY – 2:33 PM
Rookie @Jrue Holiday ➡️ Now
#WallpaperWednesday x #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/NGW5ITKAbY – 2:33 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
After scoring 25 points in a victory over the #Bulls on Monday, #Grizzlies wing Desmond Bane has entered the league’s health and safety protocols. Same for key reserve Tyus Jones. They won’t play vs. the #Bucks tonight. – 2:21 PM
After scoring 25 points in a victory over the #Bulls on Monday, #Grizzlies wing Desmond Bane has entered the league’s health and safety protocols. Same for key reserve Tyus Jones. They won’t play vs. the #Bucks tonight. – 2:21 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
The Bradley Center was the loudest arena in sports. pic.twitter.com/eOsgI6WOHl – 2:02 PM
The Bradley Center was the loudest arena in sports. pic.twitter.com/eOsgI6WOHl – 2:02 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 1975, the @Milwaukee Bucks Kareem Abdul-Jabbar recorded the 10th and final 50-point game of his career in a win over the Blazers:
✅ 50 PTS
✅ 14 REB
✅ 11 AST
Abdul-Jabbar also became just the fourth player in NBA history to record a 50-point triple-double. pic.twitter.com/gysEhjntCM – 2:01 PM
📅 On this day in 1975, the @Milwaukee Bucks Kareem Abdul-Jabbar recorded the 10th and final 50-point game of his career in a win over the Blazers:
✅ 50 PTS
✅ 14 REB
✅ 11 AST
Abdul-Jabbar also became just the fourth player in NBA history to record a 50-point triple-double. pic.twitter.com/gysEhjntCM – 2:01 PM