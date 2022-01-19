Harrison Barnes among players on Lakers' radar

The Lakers have explored several trades ahead of the February 10 trade deadline. Sources indicate they have looked at players like Ben Simmons, Jerami Grant, Myles Turner and Harrison Barnes, among others
Source: Eric Pincus @ Bleacher Report
Source: Eric Pincus @ Bleacher Report
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Harrison Barnes @hbarnes
“Life’s most persistent and urgent question is, ‘What are you doing for others?”
Today we honor Dr. King and carry on his legacy to continuously fight for equal rights for all. #MLKDay #DeliverForVotingRights – 6:23 PM
“Life’s most persistent and urgent question is, ‘What are you doing for others?”
Today we honor Dr. King and carry on his legacy to continuously fight for equal rights for all. #MLKDay #DeliverForVotingRights – 6:23 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kings have taken the lead, back to back 3’s from Harrison Barnes and Chimezie Metu give Sacramento a 52-50 lead 3:03 2nd quarter. – 7:00 PM
Kings have taken the lead, back to back 3’s from Harrison Barnes and Chimezie Metu give Sacramento a 52-50 lead 3:03 2nd quarter. – 7:00 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Starters for @Sacramento Kings vs. Houston Rockets – 1/16:
G – De’Aaron Fox
G – Terence Davis II
F – Harrison Barnes
F – Chimezie Metu
C – Richaun Holmes – 5:34 PM
Starters for @Sacramento Kings vs. Houston Rockets – 1/16:
G – De’Aaron Fox
G – Terence Davis II
F – Harrison Barnes
F – Chimezie Metu
C – Richaun Holmes – 5:34 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Starters:
De’Aaron Fox
Terence Davis
Harrison Barnes
Chimezie Metu
Richaun Holmes – 4:18 PM
Starters:
De’Aaron Fox
Terence Davis
Harrison Barnes
Chimezie Metu
Richaun Holmes – 4:18 PM
More on this storyline
NBA Central: There is a ‘rising belief’ around the league that Sacramento will trade Harrison Barnes and Buddy Hield before the trade deadline, per @Marc Stein (Via https://t.co/NtvBwLVbPN) pic.twitter.com/90343tSpl6 -via Twitter @TheNBACentral / January 14, 2022
Harrison Barnes and Buddy Hield are expected to be on the market. Barnes, in particular, will get a large amount of offers. However, one executive cautioned on believing they’ll make a move. -via Action Network / December 16, 2021
Main Rumors, Trade, Ben Simmons, Harrison Barnes, Jerami Grant, Myles Turner, Detroit Pistons, Indiana Pacers, Los Angeles Lakers, Philadelphia 76ers, Sacramento Kings