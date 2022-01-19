Harrison Barnes among players on Lakers' radar

Harrison Barnes @hbarnes
“Life’s most persistent and urgent question is, ‘What are you doing for others?”
Today we honor Dr. King and carry on his legacy to continuously fight for equal rights for all. #MLKDay #DeliverForVotingRights6:23 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kings have taken the lead, back to back 3’s from Harrison Barnes and Chimezie Metu give Sacramento a 52-50 lead 3:03 2nd quarter. – 7:00 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Starters for @Sacramento Kings vs. Houston Rockets – 1/16:
G – De’Aaron Fox
G – Terence Davis II
F – Harrison Barnes
F – Chimezie Metu
C – Richaun Holmes – 5:34 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Starters:
De’Aaron Fox
Terence Davis
Harrison Barnes
Chimezie Metu
Richaun Holmes – 4:18 PM

Harrison Barnes and Buddy Hield are expected to be on the market. Barnes, in particular, will get a large amount of offers. However, one executive cautioned on believing they’ll make a move. -via Action Network / December 16, 2021

