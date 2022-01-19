Hawks considered sending John Collins, Cam Reddish for Ben Simmons

Last week, the Atlanta Hawks considered sending John Collins, Cam Reddish and a first-rounder to the Sixers in exchange for Simmons, according to sources. However, the talks stopped after Harris’ name was brought in the deal.
Source: Keith Pompey @ The Philadelphia Inquirer
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Sources: Ben Simmons could be traded West as the Kings continue to put on the full-court press inquirer.com/sixers/ben-sim… via @phillyinquirer – 3:52 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Kings reportedly not ruling out trading for both Ben Simmons, Tobias Harris
sportando.basketball/en/kings-repor… – 3:31 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Knicks moves today: They announce they have signed Ryan Arcidiacono to a new 10-day contract, waived Solomon Hill to make room. Hill, part of the Reddish deal, already was out for the season. Miles McBride is also assigned to Westchester to get playing time. – 1:17 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Talked about this on the last @RedNationHoops:
I think people should be open to the idea of Houston pursuing Ben Simmons and/or other star players at the deadline.
Rebuilds are about trying to acquire cornerstone players. The draft is simply one avenue to try and achieve that. – 1:15 PM
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
NBA people go deep on the Ben Simmons conundrum:
“He has the potential to be a great basketball mismatch.” …
“That’s an awful lot of money for someone who’s not a go-to guy.” …
“He’s been enabled his entire life.” …
And much more.
bit.ly/3GL8YKP – 12:02 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
A look at the updated trade market for Myles Turner and Jerami Grant. Plus, what NBA executives think of Cam Reddish joining the Knicks and why Joe Cronin could remain GM of the Blazers. More with my colleague @Yossi Gozlan on the @Jorge Sierra podcast. hoopshype.com/lists/myles-tu… – 11:28 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: Klutch official says not a chance Ben Simmons plays for 76ers after trade deadline nba.nbcsports.com/2022/01/18/rep… – 6:58 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers swingman Matisse Thybulle (right shoulder sprain), SF Danny Green (right hip pain), G Shake Milton (back contusion), PG Ben Simmons (personal reasons), PF Paul Reed (G-League) and G Jaden Springer (G-League) will miss tomorrow’s game vs. #OrlandoMagic – 4:59 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
NBA Mailbag: What’s next for Ben Simmons and Kyrie Irving? https://t.co/7vCrneTW0Z pic.twitter.com/Rp57u66Xnh – 12:25 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Knicks are listing Kemba Walker (left knee) as questionable for tonight’s game vs. the Wolves, but def don’t be surprised if he suits up.
NY has ruled out both Cam Reddish (ankle) and Nerlens Noel (knee).
The Wolves, unlike the last time they played NY, are fully healthy – 9:31 AM
Buddy Grizzard @BuddyGrizzard
In @Jaryd Wilson last 13 playoff games (PHI and MIL series’), Onyeka Okongwu trailed only John Collins in net rating among Hawks with at least 100 minutes https://t.co/BkzmEh2Ou6 pic.twitter.com/qT0HCm35yx – 9:09 AM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
Cam Reddish asked for a trade because he wanted a bigger role. The irony is the Knicks aren’t built much differently than the Hawks.
Story with @Chris Kirschner musing about Reddish’s potential role, the incomplete context of the trade, and more: https://t.co/n8jUfGYLlY pic.twitter.com/SHlMKmJNQT – 8:28 AM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
De’Andre Hunter on the Cam Reddish trade. They’ve been super tight since they were drafted: “I was sad to see him go but I was happy for him as well. It was obviously something he wanted. He got to go to a place he wanted to go. I’ll miss him, of course, that’s my guy.” – 9:40 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
as someone who vehemently remembers the Rockets/Thunder series from the bubble i still cannot believe how far Lu Dort’s three-point jumper has come. from “treat him like Ben Simmons out there” to “that’s a layup for him” in legit 1.5 years. – 8:54 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Hawks will enter the fourth quarter trailing the Bucks 88-83.
John Collins: 16 pts, 12 reb, 2 blk, 2 ast
De’Andre Hunter: 16 pts, 4 reb, 2 ast
Trae Young: 15 pts, 8 ast, 4 reb
Onyeka Okongwu: 10 pts, 7 reb, 2 ast, 2 blk, 2 stl – 7:56 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
HALFTIME: Bucks 62, Hawks 50
Trae Young: 11 pts, 6 ast
Onyeka Okongwu: 8 pts, 5 reb, 2 blk, 1 ast
John Collins: 7 pts, 11 reb, 2 blk – 7:04 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks lead 54-46 with 2:55 to go in the half. They’re doing a good job of not letting Trae Young find a ton of space – he’s got nine points on 4 of 8 shooting. Kevin Huerter is 2-for-10 and John Collins is 2-for-7.
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Hawks starters for tonight:
Trae Young
Kevin Huerter
De’Andre Hunter
John Collins
Onyeka Okongwu – 5:37 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Hawks starters vs. Bucks
Trae Young
Kevin Huerter
De’Andre Hunter
John Collins
Onyeka Okongwu – 5:34 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
76ers’ Ben Simmons willing to sit out entire season if not traded by Feb. 10 deadline, per report
cbssports.com/nba/news/76ers… – 5:32 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
If keeping Harden in BK this summer is contingent on BK finding a Kyrie Irving resolution (full time player or trade) then a “look take Ben Simmons for Harden if James wants to leave or take him for Kyrie if James stays” isn’t the worst plan for both teams to book mark is it? – 1:57 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
As the Sixers go for their 11th win in 13 games this afternoon at Washington … just making sure you didn’t miss the public backing Daryl Morey received over the weekend on his patient Ben Simmons trade approach from a certain Joel Embiid.
Monday column: marcstein.substack.com/p/trade-talk-o… – 1:08 PM
Chad Ford @chadfordinsider
ICYMI Last Week
The trade deadline is Feb. 10.
Here’s 4 potential trades for Ben Simmons, Damian Lillard, Myles Turner & Christian Wood
That give the Sixers, Blazers, Magic, Hawks, Knicks, Rockets, Pacers and Hornets new hope.
nbabigboard.com/p/four-nba-tra… – 12:23 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Cam Reddish opens up about trade from Hawks to Knicks: ‘It was just time to make a move for me’ nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 12:19 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Inaugural episode of Hawks Report is LIVE!! 🎙
Here’s a sneak peek at what John Collins had to say — he was so candid about the state of the team, his feelings on his role and way more.
Links to listen + subscribe:
🍎: https://t.co/INePX35jxZ
Spotify: https://t.co/UggQXCsywn pic.twitter.com/8zSR8CEUy2 – 10:28 AM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
On NBA’s 930 AM injury report, Nerlens Noel (knee soreness), Cam Reddish (ankle sprain), Solomon Hill (not with team) are listed as out today vs CHA. Kemba Walker (knee soreness) is questionable. – 10:05 AM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Knicks have ruled out Cam Reddish (ankle) and are listing Kemba Walker as questionable for this afternoon’s game vs. Charlotte.
If Kemba is cleared to play, it will be very interesting to see how Thibs uses him. – 9:27 AM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
🚨 Hawks Report launches TOMORROW MORNING! 🚨
I’m so excited for y’all to hear the first episode, which features an interview with John Collins.
Thank you so much to everyone who has subscribed, and here’s a link to subscribe if you haven’t already: https://t.co/Tn7z2t7CRG pic.twitter.com/esMzbbwRB1 – 7:28 PM
More on this storyline
How bad do the Sacramento Kings want Ben Simmons? Multiple sources previously said the Western Conference team was willing to complete a deal for Simmons and Tobias Harris. And the Kings still have interest in acquiring the 76ers’ two highest-paid players, according to sources. -via The Philadelphia Inquirer / January 19, 2022
One source said Sacramento is considering to package Buddy Hield, Tyrese Haliburton, Harrison Barnes and two first-round picks for Simmons, Harris and Matisse Thybulle. However, the source said the Sixers aren’t interested in that package. -via The Philadelphia Inquirer / January 19, 2022
Another source said the Sixers haven’t received a formal trade offer at this time. The source added that none of those talks have involved Thybulle or any of the Sixers’ other young players. Speaking of Thybulle specifically, the source added the second-team All-Defensive selection is close to being untouchable. -via The Philadelphia Inquirer / January 19, 2022
