Hawks willing to engage in trade talks for John Collins, Bogdan Bogdanovic

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
For tomorrow’s game vs. Minnesota:
Bogdan Bogdanovic (right knee soreness) is out.
Clint Capela (left ankle sprain) is out. – 5:19 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Nate McMillan said that Clint Capela did some conditioning and first half of light practice. Bogdan Bogdanovic was limited to shooting. – 12:26 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Nate McMillan said Clint Capela only did conditioning work in today’s practice. Bogdan Bogdanovic only did light shooting. – 12:26 PM
Buddy Grizzard @BuddyGrizzard
In @Jaryd Wilson last 13 playoff games (PHI and MIL series’), Onyeka Okongwu trailed only John Collins in net rating among Hawks with at least 100 minutes https://t.co/BkzmEh2Ou6 pic.twitter.com/qT0HCm35yx9:09 AM

Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Hawks will enter the fourth quarter trailing the Bucks 88-83.
John Collins: 16 pts, 12 reb, 2 blk, 2 ast
De’Andre Hunter: 16 pts, 4 reb, 2 ast
Trae Young: 15 pts, 8 ast, 4 reb
Onyeka Okongwu: 10 pts, 7 reb, 2 ast, 2 blk, 2 stl – 7:56 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
HALFTIME: Bucks 62, Hawks 50
Trae Young: 11 pts, 6 ast
Onyeka Okongwu: 8 pts, 5 reb, 2 blk, 1 ast
John Collins: 7 pts, 11 reb, 2 blk – 7:04 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks lead 54-46 with 2:55 to go in the half. They’re doing a good job of not letting Trae Young find a ton of space – he’s got nine points on 4 of 8 shooting. Kevin Huerter is 2-for-10 and John Collins is 2-for-7.
Giannis Antetokounmpo (14) and Khris Middleton (12) lead MKE. – 6:57 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Hawks starters for tonight:
Trae Young
Kevin Huerter
De’Andre Hunter
John Collins
Onyeka Okongwu – 5:37 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Hawks starters vs. Bucks
Trae Young
Kevin Huerter
De’Andre Hunter
John Collins
Onyeka Okongwu – 5:34 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Inaugural episode of Hawks Report is LIVE!! 🎙
Here’s a sneak peek at what John Collins had to say — he was so candid about the state of the team, his feelings on his role and way more.
Links to listen + subscribe:
🍎: https://t.co/INePX35jxZ
Spotify: https://t.co/UggQXCsywn pic.twitter.com/8zSR8CEUy210:28 AM

Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
🚨 Hawks Report launches TOMORROW MORNING! 🚨
I’m so excited for y’all to hear the first episode, which features an interview with John Collins.
Thank you so much to everyone who has subscribed, and here’s a link to subscribe if you haven’t already: https://t.co/Tn7z2t7CRG pic.twitter.com/esMzbbwRB17:28 PM

Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Hawks injury report for tomorrow vs MIL:
Bogdan Bogdanovic (right knee soreness) is out.
Clint Capela (left ankle sprain) is out. – 5:03 PM

