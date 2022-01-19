Heat: Duncan Robinson on the table?

Duncan Robinson has played less than 20 minutes in the last three games for the Heat. Max Strus has played over 25 in the last three games for the Heat. There’s a belief around the league that Robinson is a player Miami is open to talks about. Bear in mind that a turnaround in his 3-point shooting (34.5%) would do a lot to resolve that situation.
Source: Matt Moore @ Action Network
Source: Matt Moore @ Action Network
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Duncan Robinson made two 3s off dribble-handoffs with Bam Adebayo in the 1Q of Monday’s win. Here he is on his DHO chemistry with Bam.
“I know when he has the ball the checklist that he goes through…I just have that rhythm of knowing when he’s going to come in my direction.” pic.twitter.com/JHfmKnAo6q – 12:16 PM
Duncan Robinson made two 3s off dribble-handoffs with Bam Adebayo in the 1Q of Monday’s win. Here he is on his DHO chemistry with Bam.
“I know when he has the ball the checklist that he goes through…I just have that rhythm of knowing when he’s going to come in my direction.” pic.twitter.com/JHfmKnAo6q – 12:16 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat coach Erik Spoelstra opts for continuity in playing Dewayne Dedmon over Omer Yurtseven. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Spoelstra also offers reasoning in again starting Duncan Robinson. – 2:00 PM
Heat coach Erik Spoelstra opts for continuity in playing Dewayne Dedmon over Omer Yurtseven. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Spoelstra also offers reasoning in again starting Duncan Robinson. – 2:00 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Erik Spoelstra on Duncan Robinson back in the starting lineup and Dedmon back as the second string center: “We’ll continue to use our full roster as needed.”
Sounds like Duncan will continue to start. Spo wants to see him with Lowry and the rest of the starters. – 10:27 PM
Erik Spoelstra on Duncan Robinson back in the starting lineup and Dedmon back as the second string center: “We’ll continue to use our full roster as needed.”
Sounds like Duncan will continue to start. Spo wants to see him with Lowry and the rest of the starters. – 10:27 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
That last Duncan Robinson three was off the Bam Adebayo handoff
The thing about it is how smooth it was run
Bam Adebayo between the leg dribbles on the face up, before smoothly flowing into the pass for Duncan
This isn’t sideway forces from the traditional bigs anymore – 8:34 PM
That last Duncan Robinson three was off the Bam Adebayo handoff
The thing about it is how smooth it was run
Bam Adebayo between the leg dribbles on the face up, before smoothly flowing into the pass for Duncan
This isn’t sideway forces from the traditional bigs anymore – 8:34 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Duncan Robinson, who shot 3 of 20 from deep over the last three games, made his first three tonight with an assist from Bam Adebayo. – 7:48 PM
Duncan Robinson, who shot 3 of 20 from deep over the last three games, made his first three tonight with an assist from Bam Adebayo. – 7:48 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat lineup notes:
— Duncan Robinson had played his previous five appearances off the bench.
— Gabe Vincent’s previous start was the Dec. 28 home victory over the Wizards.
— The reshuffle has Max Strus as a reserve after starting his previous eight appearances. – 7:08 PM
Heat lineup notes:
— Duncan Robinson had played his previous five appearances off the bench.
— Gabe Vincent’s previous start was the Dec. 28 home victory over the Wizards.
— The reshuffle has Max Strus as a reserve after starting his previous eight appearances. – 7:08 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat starting lineup tonight with Adebayo back and Lowry out: Vincent, Robinson, Butler, Tucker and Adebayo.
Yes, Duncan Robinson is back in the starting lineup. – 7:01 PM
Heat starting lineup tonight with Adebayo back and Lowry out: Vincent, Robinson, Butler, Tucker and Adebayo.
Yes, Duncan Robinson is back in the starting lineup. – 7:01 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Duncan Robinson back in Heat starting lineup. Also: Adebayo, Butler, Tucker, Vincent. (Lowry is out.) – 7:01 PM
Duncan Robinson back in Heat starting lineup. Also: Adebayo, Butler, Tucker, Vincent. (Lowry is out.) – 7:01 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
They did it
Bam Adebayo-Duncan Robinson pairing is back in the starting lineup
This is the time now – 7:01 PM
They did it
Bam Adebayo-Duncan Robinson pairing is back in the starting lineup
This is the time now – 7:01 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
🌴 New Column!
One Week Later: Bam Adebayo’s Impact, Omer Yurtseven Making Himself Available, Duncan Robinson Trade Eligible and More wesgoldberg.substack.com/p/miami-heat-b… – 9:29 AM
🌴 New Column!
One Week Later: Bam Adebayo’s Impact, Omer Yurtseven Making Himself Available, Duncan Robinson Trade Eligible and More wesgoldberg.substack.com/p/miami-heat-b… – 9:29 AM
More on this storyline
NBA Central: Players eligible to be traded today: John Collins, Talen Horton-Tucker, Duncan Robinson, Gary Trent Jr., Norman Powell, Bruce Brown, Terence Davis, Richaun Holmes, Cameron Payne, Furkan Korkmaz, Josh Hart, TJ McConnell, Reggie Jackson, Jordan McLaughlin, Jarred Vanderbilt, David Nwaba -via Twitter @TheNBACentral / January 15, 2022