Kings not trading De'Aaron Fox?

The Sacramento Kings organization has a current mindset: They are not trading guard De’Aaron Fox, sources tell The Athletic.
Source: Shams Charania @ The Athletic
Source: Shams Charania @ The Athletic
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Noel Harris @NorCalNoel916
De’Aaron Fox could be dealt, sources say.
Fox will not be moved, sources say.
Forget talk, rumors and reports. I’ll wait until something happens on or before Feb. 10 at noon.
But please, just do something! #SacramentoProud – 5:17 PM
De’Aaron Fox could be dealt, sources say.
Fox will not be moved, sources say.
Forget talk, rumors and reports. I’ll wait until something happens on or before Feb. 10 at noon.
But please, just do something! #SacramentoProud – 5:17 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kings PG De’Aaron Fox on his name attached to trade rumors, how he deals with it, & if he controlled his future, what he’d like to happen.
“I want to win; I want to be part of a winning team. We’re continuing to build & work towards that.”
FULL VIDEO: https://t.co/oe9VAo9WJT pic.twitter.com/62yqldpBr3 – 3:59 PM
Kings PG De’Aaron Fox on his name attached to trade rumors, how he deals with it, & if he controlled his future, what he’d like to happen.
“I want to win; I want to be part of a winning team. We’re continuing to build & work towards that.”
FULL VIDEO: https://t.co/oe9VAo9WJT pic.twitter.com/62yqldpBr3 – 3:59 PM
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
“They are going to be one of the more active teams is what I was told…”
We just dropped a new podcast with @Chris Haynes and he expects the Kings to be very active at the deadline.
We also talked about De’Aaron Fox:
🔊: https://t.co/OSXoJHfNi0
📺: https://t.co/x14JVc2GPo pic.twitter.com/c3Vsnv9BUK – 12:15 AM
“They are going to be one of the more active teams is what I was told…”
We just dropped a new podcast with @Chris Haynes and he expects the Kings to be very active at the deadline.
We also talked about De’Aaron Fox:
🔊: https://t.co/OSXoJHfNi0
📺: https://t.co/x14JVc2GPo pic.twitter.com/c3Vsnv9BUK – 12:15 AM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Knicks receive:
De’Aaron Fox and Marvin Bagley
Kings receive:
Julius Randle, Kemba Walker, Nerlens Noel, Deuce McBride and draft capital
Which side says no?
tommybeer.substack.com/p/julius-randl… – 8:48 AM
Knicks receive:
De’Aaron Fox and Marvin Bagley
Kings receive:
Julius Randle, Kemba Walker, Nerlens Noel, Deuce McBride and draft capital
Which side says no?
tommybeer.substack.com/p/julius-randl… – 8:48 AM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Here’s my view of the flagrant 2 called on De’Aaron Fox trying to stop a driving Garrison Mathews, resulting in Fox’s ejection. Alvin Gentry was not happy. pic.twitter.com/wy9iFSzkbB – 9:29 PM
Here’s my view of the flagrant 2 called on De’Aaron Fox trying to stop a driving Garrison Mathews, resulting in Fox’s ejection. Alvin Gentry was not happy. pic.twitter.com/wy9iFSzkbB – 9:29 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Alvin Gentry said he thought De’Aaron Fox was going for the block and had both hands on the ball on the play he was ejected on for a Flagrant 2. – 8:44 PM
Alvin Gentry said he thought De’Aaron Fox was going for the block and had both hands on the ball on the play he was ejected on for a Flagrant 2. – 8:44 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Davion Mitchell, playing now without De’Aaron Fox and Tyrese Haliburton, up to 16 points and 7 assists in his 24 minutes, pulling Sacramento to within 3 points of the Rockets with 3:00 to go – 8:19 PM
Davion Mitchell, playing now without De’Aaron Fox and Tyrese Haliburton, up to 16 points and 7 assists in his 24 minutes, pulling Sacramento to within 3 points of the Rockets with 3:00 to go – 8:19 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
De’Aaron Fox did go over and apologize to Mathews after the hard foul. – 8:08 PM
De’Aaron Fox did go over and apologize to Mathews after the hard foul. – 8:08 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Alvin Gentry unloading on the officials after the ejection of De’Aaron Fox. Still hasn’t calmed down two plays later – 8:07 PM
Alvin Gentry unloading on the officials after the ejection of De’Aaron Fox. Still hasn’t calmed down two plays later – 8:07 PM
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
De’Aaron Fox picked up the flagrant 2 foul on Garrison Mathews and his night is done with 8:14 remaining in the fourth. – 8:06 PM
De’Aaron Fox picked up the flagrant 2 foul on Garrison Mathews and his night is done with 8:14 remaining in the fourth. – 8:06 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Officials review ruled flagrant two. De’Aaron Fox is ejected – 8:05 PM
Officials review ruled flagrant two. De’Aaron Fox is ejected – 8:05 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
De’Aaron Fox hard foul on Garrison Mathews, who took a hard foul is being reviewed as flagrant. – 8:05 PM
De’Aaron Fox hard foul on Garrison Mathews, who took a hard foul is being reviewed as flagrant. – 8:05 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kings with a 39 point 2nd quarter, lead the Rockets at the half 60-55. De’Aaron Fox with 12 points, Buddy Hield 11pts for Sacramento. Houston gets 11 points from Kevin Porter Jr. and Christian Wood – 7:08 PM
Kings with a 39 point 2nd quarter, lead the Rockets at the half 60-55. De’Aaron Fox with 12 points, Buddy Hield 11pts for Sacramento. Houston gets 11 points from Kevin Porter Jr. and Christian Wood – 7:08 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Buddy Hield triple. He has tied De’Aaron Fox for the team lead in scoring with 3. – 6:27 PM
Buddy Hield triple. He has tied De’Aaron Fox for the team lead in scoring with 3. – 6:27 PM
More on this storyline
The Kings remain active in trade conversations, informing teams in the marketplace that they want to build around Fox and second-year guard Tyrese Haliburton, sources said. The Kings have informed Fox and his representation, agent Chris Gaston of Family First Sports, that they do not want to trade him and want to center the team around him and Haliburton. Team sources said any potential deal around Fox for Pacers center Domantas Sabonis will not happen. -via The Athletic / January 19, 2022
The Kings were not willing to entertain the thought of trading De’Aaron Fox last summer when they started surveying the market for a transformational move to alter the course of the franchise, but the situation in Sacramento has changed. A league source told The Sacramento Bee the Kings have stepped up their pursuit of Indiana Pacers big man Domantas Sabonis and they are including Fox in those discussions. Fox was so far off the table he wasn’t discussed when the Kings approached the Philadelphia 76ers about Ben Simmons last summer, sources with knowledge of the talks told The Bee, but now Fox is reportedly part of those conversations as well. -via Sacramento Bee / January 19, 2022
Buddy Hield, Marvin Bagley III, Harrison Barnes and Richaun Holmes have been the subject of trade speculation dating back to last season. This is new terrain for Fox, who is in the first year of a five-year, $163 million max contract, but he told ABC10’s Sean Cunningham he was not surprised to hear his name in trade rumors. “In most sports, most players come up in trade talks,” Fox said after practice Tuesday as the Kings prepared to face the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday night at Golden 1 Center. “Obviously, you don’t have too many people who are really untouchable, so you always know something can happen.” -via Sacramento Bee / January 19, 2022