Kings now including De'Aaron Fox in trade discussions about Domantas Sabonis

The Kings were not willing to entertain the thought of trading De’Aaron Fox last summer when they started surveying the market for a transformational move to alter the course of the franchise, but the situation in Sacramento has changed. A league source told The Sacramento Bee the Kings have stepped up their pursuit of Indiana Pacers big man Domantas Sabonis and they are including Fox in those discussions. Fox was so far off the table he wasn’t discussed when the Kings approached the Philadelphia 76ers about Ben Simmons last summer, sources with knowledge of the talks told The Bee, but now Fox is reportedly part of those conversations as well.
Source: Sacramento Bee
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
One takeaway from Pacers practice: Domantas Sabonis is having to school up the newcomers + young guys, and he wants more time on the court with Lance Stephenson.
Read more: fieldhousefiles.substack.com – 6:24 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kings PG De’Aaron Fox on his name attached to trade rumors, how he deals with it, & if he controlled his future, what he’d like to happen.
“I want to win; I want to be part of a winning team. We’re continuing to build & work towards that.”
FULL VIDEO: https://t.co/oe9VAo9WJT pic.twitter.com/62yqldpBr3 – 3:59 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
ICYMI: Here’s how the Wizards can land some big names ahead of the deadline:
Jerami Grant
Domantas Sabonis
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
“They are going to be one of the more active teams is what I was told…”
We just dropped a new podcast with @Chris Haynes and he expects the Kings to be very active at the deadline.
We also talked about De’Aaron Fox:
🔊: https://t.co/OSXoJHfNi0
📺: https://t.co/x14JVc2GPo pic.twitter.com/c3Vsnv9BUK – 12:15 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers entered today 7-0 when they score at least 116 points this season. Well let’s test it.
LA up 116-105 after Batum ends drought with another corner 3, Jackson makes 2 FTs, and Sabonis donates another bucket to Jackson. 6:45 left to play. – 5:37 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
Sabonis + Bitadze minutes. It’s been a while, but Carlisle used to love this group to provide a different look. Pacers have cut it to 7: forbes.com/sites/tonyeast… – 5:33 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Domantas Sabonis was starting to get comfortable going through Isaiah Hartenstein, but then Jackson and Morris hit back-to-back 3s to jack the lead to 52-39.
Carlisle calls timeout with 6:33 left in the first half. – 4:25 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Second unit having some trouble with turnovers and slashers. Now Pacers come back with Sabonis, while Hartenstein comes in for Ibaka. – 4:18 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
#Pacers starters today:
— Duane Washington Jr.
— Justin Holiday
— Caris LeVert
— Torrey Craig
— Domantas Sabonis – 3:17 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Pacers starting Duane Washington Jr., Caris LeVert, Justin Holiday, Torrey Craig and Domantas Sabonis today at Clippers.
Down three starters from what we expected to begin the season: Brogdon, Warren, Turner. – 3:15 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
MLK Jr. Day basketball
LAC
Marcus Morris Sr.
Nicolas Batum
Ivica Zubac
Amir Coffey
Reggie Jackson
IND
Justin Holiday
Torrey Craig
Domantas Sabonis
Caris LeVert
Duane Washington Jr. – 3:04 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
If our RPR MVP Predictor determined East All-Stars…
Starters
G: Trae Young
G: James Harden
F: Giannis Antetokounmpo
F: Kevin Durant
F: Joel Embiid
Reserves
G: Fred VanVleet
G: DeMar DeRozan
F: Jarrett Allen
F: Jimmy Butler
F: Jayson Tatum
WC: Zach LaVine
WC: Domantas Sabonis pic.twitter.com/JdhZVvQmeo – 10:29 AM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Knicks receive:
De’Aaron Fox and Marvin Bagley
Kings receive:
Julius Randle, Kemba Walker, Nerlens Noel, Deuce McBride and draft capital
Which side says no?
tommybeer.substack.com/p/julius-randl… – 8:48 AM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Here’s my view of the flagrant 2 called on De’Aaron Fox trying to stop a driving Garrison Mathews, resulting in Fox’s ejection. Alvin Gentry was not happy. pic.twitter.com/wy9iFSzkbB – 9:29 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Alvin Gentry said he thought De’Aaron Fox was going for the block and had both hands on the ball on the play he was ejected on for a Flagrant 2. – 8:44 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Davion Mitchell, playing now without De’Aaron Fox and Tyrese Haliburton, up to 16 points and 7 assists in his 24 minutes, pulling Sacramento to within 3 points of the Rockets with 3:00 to go – 8:19 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
De’Aaron Fox did go over and apologize to Mathews after the hard foul. – 8:08 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Alvin Gentry unloading on the officials after the ejection of De’Aaron Fox. Still hasn’t calmed down two plays later – 8:07 PM
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
De’Aaron Fox picked up the flagrant 2 foul on Garrison Mathews and his night is done with 8:14 remaining in the fourth. – 8:06 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Officials review ruled flagrant two. De’Aaron Fox is ejected – 8:05 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
De’Aaron Fox hard foul on Garrison Mathews, who took a hard foul is being reviewed as flagrant. – 8:05 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kings with a 39 point 2nd quarter, lead the Rockets at the half 60-55. De’Aaron Fox with 12 points, Buddy Hield 11pts for Sacramento. Houston gets 11 points from Kevin Porter Jr. and Christian Wood – 7:08 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Buddy Hield triple. He has tied De’Aaron Fox for the team lead in scoring with 3. – 6:27 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Starters:
De’Aaron Fox
Terence Davis
Harrison Barnes
Chimezie Metu
Richaun Holmes – 4:18 PM
More on this storyline
As the Pacers have engaged in trade talks for most on their rotation, league sources told The Athletic they are asking for an All-Star in return for Domantas Sabonis, while seeking a package of picks and young players for their other starters like Myles Turner and Caris LeVert. -via The Athletic / January 19, 2022
Sam Amick says the Sacramento Kings are looking to make moves for Sabonis or Simmons by the deadline -via YouTube / January 19, 2022
The Athletic reported on Dec. 7 that the Pacers would potentially move toward a rebuild and were receptive to trade conversations around Domantas Sabonis, LeVert and Turner. The Pacers have an extremely high value on Sabonis, rival executives say, which makes a trade unlikelier for the two-time All-Star big man. -via The Athletic / January 11, 2022