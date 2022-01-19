Knicks waive Solomon Hill, sign Ryan Arcidiacono

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Knicks moves today: They announce they have signed Ryan Arcidiacono to a new 10-day contract, waived Solomon Hill to make room. Hill, part of the Reddish deal, already was out for the season. Miles McBride is also assigned to Westchester to get playing time. – 1:17 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Knicks have signed PG Ryan Arcidiacono to 10-day deal one week after cutting him. – 1:06 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
To make room on the roster for Ryan Arcidiacono, the Knicks waived Solomon Hill: pic.twitter.com/jBgBqaS22v – 1:03 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Knicks have signed Ryan Arcidiacono to a 10-day contract. pic.twitter.com/1U64XEhtq9 – 1:01 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Knicks announce that they’ve signed Ryan Arcidiacono to a 10-day deal. – 1:00 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
On NBA’s 930 AM injury report, Nerlens Noel (knee soreness), Cam Reddish (ankle sprain), Solomon Hill (not with team) are listed as out today vs CHA. Kemba Walker (knee soreness) is questionable. – 10:05 AM
